2024 NFL offensive line rankings: Lions take top spot, led by Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow

• Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow power the Lions to No. 1: Sewell was the league's highest-graded offensive lineman, and Ragnow earned the top spot among centers.

• The Jets improve all the way to No. 5: New York placed 31st in PFF's end-of-season rankings from this past year but made significant moves this offseason to bolster the unit.

An offensive line can make or break an NFL team’s season. Here, we are ranking all 32 offensive lines ahead of the 2024 season and looking at what each team has done — or not done — to improve their unit this offseason.

When healthy, the Lions' offensive line was arguably the best unit in the NFL last season. Right tackle Penei Sewell was the league's highest-graded offensive lineman, and Frank Ragnow earned the top spot among centers.

Although the unit lost right guard Jonah Jackson in free agency, the Rams signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who ranked 15th in PFF grade among guards in 2023.

While the Eagles fielded the NFL's best offensive line over the past couple of years, there are questions about the unit's cohesiveness following center Jason Kelce‘s retirement.

Cam Jurgens, Kelce's replacement, has played only 45 NFL snaps at center so far. Jurgens is being replaced at right guard by Tyler Steen, who played just 71 snaps on offense as a rookie and was not overly impressive.

The Colts' offensive tackle duo is arguably the best in the league, as left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith each finished among the seven highest-graded offensive tackles in 2023. Veteran Ryan Kelly put together the best season of his career as the highest-graded center in pass protection. Continuity is also on the Colts offensive line’s side, as all five starting offensive linemen return for 2024.

Injuries derailed the Browns' 2023 offensive line, with neither offensive tackle finishing the season and the interior offensive linemen missing time too. The unit could still be among the best in the NFL when healthy, and it is also evident that the Browns have good depth in second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who might even earn the starting job at right tackle.

After performing as one of the worst units of the 2023 season, the Jets' offensive line mightily improved this offseason. Veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses both finished among the 10 highest-graded offensive tackles in 2023 and could form one of the best duos in the league in 2024.

The Jets also get back one of the best young guards in the league, Alijah Vera-Tucker, who missed most of the 2023 season due to an injury.

Drew Dalman’s breakout 2023 season significantly helped this unit, especially in run blocking, as Dalman finished with the third-highest run-blocking grade among centers. Chris Lindstrom was also once again the highest-graded guard in the NFL.

All five starting Falcons offensive linemen return for the 2024 season, and the unit can further improve if second-year guard Matthew Bergeron takes a step forward.

Joe Thuney might be the best pass-blocking guard in the league, while Creed Humphrey is now often considered the best center in the NFL. Right guard Trey Smith could also be the league’s most underrated offensive lineman despite being the 10th-highest-graded guard in 2023. Those three form arguably the NFL's top interior trio.

Whereas the interior is stout, there are many questions surrounding the Chiefs' offensive tackles, including whether Jawaan Taylor can bounce back after a disappointing 2023 season.

Right tackle Spencer Brown went from being the 73rd-ranked offensive tackle in PFF overall grade to the 32nd-best mark in 2023, taking this offensive line to a new level. We have yet to see how well the interior can hold up after center Mitch Morse‘s departure, though. The Bills will move Connor McGovern from guard to center and introduce David Edwards, who played mostly as a sixth offensive lineman in 2023, into the starting lineup.

The Steelers spent back-to-back first-round picks on offensive tackles and then selected center Zach Frazier in the second round of this year’s draft. Those investments should pay off soon, and the team already got solid play from its guards in 2023.

Isaac Seumalo, who Pittsburgh signed as a free agent last year, put together a good 2023 season after some initial struggles and finished the year as the 12th-highest-graded guard in the NFL.

Although the Cowboys' offensive line had been among the five best units in the league for years, that position is in jeopardy going forward. The Cowboys let left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency, and now rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton is set to replace Smith while Brock Hoffman is expected to play center.

It did not help Dallas that right tackle Terence Steele had a disappointing 2023 season coming back from injury. The team still has one of the better guard duos in Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, but it is unknown how much quality is around them.

The Bears' offensive line, as it got healthy, was one of the top units in the NFL toward the second half of the 2023 season. Center Ryan Bates is expected to complete the unit and bring it to the next level.

In Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, Chicago has a promising young offensive tackle duo. And Teven Jenkins has performed extremely well since moving to guard, earning 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in 2022 and 2023.

We may talk about the Chargers a year from now as having the NFL's best offensive tackle duo. Joining Rashawn Slater at left tackle is rookie Joe Alt as right tackle, selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Los Angeles also signed Bradley Bozeman to play center, following Corey Linsley‘s retirement.

There is still room for improvement on the interior, where the Chargers hope that former first-round pick Zion Johnson takes a step forward in his third season.

Although left tackle Christian Darrisaw was not able to replicate his breakout 2022 campaign, he still finished 2023 as the third-highest-graded offensive tackle in pass protection despite battling injuries.

While the interior trio of Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram is average at best, the offensive tackle duo of Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill makes the Vikings' line an above-average unit.

Rasheed Walker, a 2022 seventh-rounder, appears to be David Bakhtiari‘s successor at left tackle. And while he went through some growing pains in 2023, his 66.3 PFF overall grade ranked 44th among offensive tackles.

On the other side of the line, Zach Tom built on a strong rookie campaign and was even better in 2023. The Packers lost Jon Runyan in free agency, but Sean Rhyan was rotating with Runyan at right guard toward the end of last season, bringing some experience to the position.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey got off to a rough start in Denver but improved as the 2023 season went on and ranked 39th in PFF grade among offensive tackles. Together with left tackle Garett Bolles, they form a strong duo on the edges.

Yet, Denver’s best offensive lineman plays inside. Quinn Meinerz finished 2023 with the third-highest PFF grade among guards.

Regardless, there are questions surrounding the other two members of the interior offensive line, especially after center Lloyd Cushenberry III‘s departure.

The Rams' shrewd trade acquisition of Kevin Dotson ahead of the 2023 campaign paid massive dividends. He put together a breakout season, finishing with the second-highest PFF grade among guards and earning himself a new contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles will hope Jonah Jackson, who the team signed in free agency, will yield similar results, as they are expected to be once again among the better run-blocking units in the NFL.

Moving Tristan Wirfs from right tackle to left tackle paid off for the Buccaneers, with Wirfs finishing as the fifth-highest-graded offensive tackle in the league. Luke Goedeke also impressed at his new position on the right side, ranking 27th in PFF overall grade among all tackles.

There are quite a few question marks along Tampa Bay's interior offensive line, where first-round pick Graham Barton is expected to start from Day 1 at center.

Heavily aided by the system and Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release, the Dolphins' offensive line got off to a strong start in 2023. Injuries soon hit hard, hindering the unit's performance.

The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt and Connor Williams from the middle of the offensive line this offseason and Terron Armstead’s durability is a question mark, preventing this group from being ranked any higher.

There is a lot to be optimistic about with the Raiders' offensive line: Kolton Miller has developed into one of the NFL's best left tackles, center Andre James had a breakout 2023 season (ranked ninth among centers in PFF grade) and right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. was promising in his second season on a limited workload.

The Raiders also selected Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers, who fielded a poor offensive line in 2023, invested in the unit during 2024 free agency and signed Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to play guard. Hunt will pair up on the right side with tackle Taylor Moton, a perenially underrated offensive lineman, to form one of the better right guard-right tackle combinations in the league.

The Bengals double-dipped at offensive tackle this offseason, signing Trent Brown in free agency and selecting Georgia's Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But the unit also needs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to get back to his old form. The former Chiefs and Ravens lineman earned a career-low 66.1 PFF grade in 2023 which ranked just 45th among offensive tackles.

We never got to see the true potential of the Texans' offensive line in 2023 due to injuries. Houston boasts one of the best left tackles in the league in Laremy Tunsil, especially when it comes to pass protection, and Shaq Mason is still a reliable veteran at right guard. However, the other players on the line are either unproven or young players who so far have not proven to be long-term solutions at their positions.

All five projected Jacksonville starting offensive linemen were selected in either the first or second rounds of their drafts, although only the two offensive tackles — Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison — were picked by the Jaguars. That talent did not necessarily show on the field last season, as Jacksonville often had to rely on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s quick release. The Jaguars signed center Mitch Morse in free agency, hoping that he can bolster the interior offensive line.

While the 49ers' offensive line features a future Hall of Famer and arguably the best offensive lineman of the past few years in Trent Williams, those around him have so far failed to impress. The rest of the offensive line consists of either career journeymen, such as center Jake Brendel and right guard Jon Feliciano, or young offensive linemen who the 49ers hope can improve in 2024, such as Aaron Banks and Colton McKivitz.

For parts of the 2023 season, the Ravens' offensive line looked like a top-tier unit. However, the team lost three starters: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson and Morgan Moses. And while Tyler Linderbaum is already one of the best centers in the NFL, Ronnie Stanley has not been the same since his injury in 2020. The rest of the offensive line will consist of either unproven young players or offensive linemen who flashed ability as backups but have yet to show they can repeat those outings as starters.

The Cardinals' offensive line is without any truly weak links but also lacks above-average players.

Moving from right side to left tackle, Paris Johnson Jr. is expected to live up to his potential in his second season after ranking just 57th in PFF overall grade among offensive tackles as a rookie in 2023. Arizona also signed Evan Brown and Jonah Williams in free agency to further stabilize the offensive line.

The Commanders almost completely overhauled their offensive line, slotting in three new starters for 2024. Cornelius Lucas, a backup in recent years, is taking on the starting left tackle job, former Chiefs backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is expected to play at left guard and Tyler Biadasz, acquired in free agency, will start at center.

Sam Cosmi, who ranked fourth among guards in PFF grade in 2023, and Andrew Wylie represent the continuity on the right side of the line.

The Patriots would rank even lower had not re-signed Mike Onwenu, who has been arguably their best offensive lineman, to play right tackle. While former Pittsburgh Steeler Chukwuma Okorafor is projected to start at left tackle, he has just two career snaps there.

New England can find itself further up on this list if its young guards — Cole Strange and Sidy Sow — show improvement in 2024.

The Giants' offensive line was among the NFL's worst in 2023, partially due to injuries. While they brought in a couple of new players in Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan to start at guard, they need their returners to improve drastically.

Center John Michael Schmitz Jr., a second-round pick in 2023, and right tackle Evan Neal, a top-10 pick in 2022, have been disappointing so far. Even left tackle Andrew Thomas staying healthy and getting back to his 2022 form wouldn't make up for poor performances from the other young players on the line in 2024.

The Titans fielded arguably the NFL's worst offensive line in 2023, they can expect improvements in 2024, at least on paper. After taking Peter Skoronski with the 11th overall pick in 2023 to play left guard, Tennessee selected JC Latham out of Alabama with the seventh overall pick this offseason.

The team also signed center Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency after his breakout 2023 season during which he ranked 10th in PFF overall grade.

Seattle battled offensive line injuries and their young offensive tackle duo did not necessarily make any expected improvements in 2023. And this season could be even worse.

The Seahawks moved on from starters Evan Brown and Damien Lewis, and their interior trio consists of former backups — Olusegun Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford — and a former first-round pick who had a couple of recent disappointing seasons in Laken Tomlinson. They will desperately need offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas to reach the potential they flashed in their rookie seasons.

On paper, the Saints' offensive line features four former first-round picks. But their performance says otherwise.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will likely need to miss the entire season, which will force New Orleans to play Trevor Penning at that spot after benching him in 2023.

Right guard Cesar Ruiz has failed to rank among the top 50 guards in PFF overall grade in any of his first four seasons. As a result, the Saints have to hope that Oregon State product Taliese Fuaga will hit the ground running at left tackle to improve the unit.