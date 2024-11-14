PFF Grades and Data: Everything you need to know for every NFL Week 11 game

• Could the Commanders get the better of the Eagles defense on Thursday night? The Commanders’ rushing attack could find success against the Eagles’ light defensive fronts. Philadelphia has deployed six or fewer defenders in the box on 60% of its defensive snaps, the second-highest rate in the league. Washington has been productive against these lighter boxes, averaging 5.9 yards per carry across 104 attempts (610 total yards)

The Commanders’ rushing attack could find success against the Eagles’ light defensive fronts. Philadelphia has deployed six or fewer defenders in the box on 60% of its defensive snaps, the second-highest rate in the league.

Washington has been productive against these lighter boxes, averaging 5.9 yards per carry across 104 attempts (610 total yards), with quarterback Jayden Daniels contributing significantly on scrambles. Daniels has rushed 28 times against light boxes, averaging an impressive 8.2 yards per carry.

The Steelers rank fourth in the NFL with a 33% play-action rate, and their play-action game has hit another level with Russell Wilson at quarterback. The Steelers averaged 5.2 yards per attempt on play action from Weeks 1-6 — the second-lowest in the NFL — but that number has risen to 10.3 since Week 7, tied for seventh-best. The Ravens have given up the fourth-most passing yards against play action with 783 yards allowed.

Derrick Henry has been getting extra yards on the ground easily, leading the NFL with 651 rushing yards after contact, an individual mark that exceeds the total yards after contact gained by 10 different teams this season. Those yards will be tougher to come by against a Steelers defense that is only giving up 2.5 yards after contact per attempt, the third-best mark in the league.

Josh Metellus has been one of the best safeties against the run this season. His 90.1 run-defense grade ranks second-highest among safeties, trailing only Kyle Hamilton. Metellus’ 12 stops are tied for sixth at the position.

Since the Titans’ bye week in Week 5, we have seen more explosive plays from Tony Pollard. He has 12 rushes of 10-plus yards since week 6, tied for fourth among running backs in that time frame.

Quick pressure has been a recurring issue for the Browns this season, as they’ve allowed 122 pressures under 2.5 seconds — the second-most in the NFL, trailing only the Seahawks. On average, pressure is reaching the Browns’ quarterbacks in 2.42 seconds, the fourth-fastest rate in the league.

Meanwhile, Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up for the Saints to fill the downfield role left by Rashid Shaheed‘s injury. In just his second game with New Orleans last week, Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, marking his first 100+ yard game since Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Zach Tom has been outstanding in pass protection against the Bears throughout his career. Over three games and 90 pass-blocking snaps against Chicago, Tom has surrendered just one pressure — a hurry in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has seen limited action in recent matchups with the Packers. Over his last three games against Green Bay, Johnson has logged 91 coverage snaps but has only been targeted six times, allowing just two receptions for 22 yards and holding opposing quarterbacks to a 45.1 passer rating when throwing in his direction.

Since his return from injury in Week 6, Evan Engram has led all tight ends in target rate, drawing a target on 29.2% of his routes over the past five weeks.

Meanwhile, Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have matched each other in both workload and elusiveness this season. Each has recorded 122 rushing attempts and forced 30 missed tackles — tied for the ninth-most among all running backs.

Brock Bowers’ 40 targets from the slot rank first at the position this season, but it is also the second-highest total without a touchdown among all players (behind only CeeDee Lamb’s 46).

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa’s average depth of target (6.0 yards) is the lowest of his career and ranks last among the 32 quarterbacks with the most attempts in 2024.

Mike Onwenu has started at both right guard and right tackle this season, logging 401 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack — the most of any offensive lineman in the league.

The Rams‘ young pass-rushing talent has been prolific, with their first- and second-year players combining for 245 total pressures since the start of 2023. That’s nearly 100 more than the next closest team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have 148.

The Colts have turned the keys back over to Anthony Richardson this week. With Richardson under center, the Colts have averaged 5.5 yards per play, a slightly higher mark than when Joe Flacco is at quarterback (5.2). Richardson will have to be better on third downs this time around: Under his watch, the Colts converted 31% of third downs, which would rank 30th for the entire season among NFL teams this year.

The Jets have had a tackling issue all season. Their 120 missed tackles on defense rank second-worst in the NFL, and their 16% missed-tackle rate is third-highest, better than only the Browns and Raiders.

Kyle Pitts has made the most of his receptions this year. Among tight ends with 15-plus receptions this year, his 14.3 yards per reception ranks second-highest, behind only Sam LaPorta. He has also been successful in generating yards after the catch, as his 6.7 yards after the catch per reception ranks fifth-highest among tight ends with 15 or more receptions.

Two of Bo Nix’s best attributes coming into the league were his ability to avoid sacks and turnover-worthy plays. So far in his young career, it appears they have translated to the league. His 1.5% turnover-worthy play rate ranks third-lowest among 32 qualifying quarterbacks this season, while his pressure-to-sack rate (14.5%) ranks sixth-lowest.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a big-time playmaker from the slot this season, leading all pass-catchers with 514 receiving yards and 13 receptions of 15-plus yards from the slot. The 49ers have given up 8.8 yards per target against slot receivers, the second-most in the NFL.

Deebo Samuel led all pass-catchers with 136 yards after the catch against the Seahawks defense last season. He’s maintained that on a broader scale this year, ranking fourth among wide receivers with 8.2 yards after catch per reception. The Seahawks have given up 5.0 yards after catch per reception to wide receivers this season, which is the sixth-highest mark in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have combined to give the Bills headaches since Mahomes became a starter in 2018. Including the playoffs, Kelce leads all pass-catchers with 40 receiving conversions and eight receiving touchdowns against the Bills since 2018. Buffalo has had success covering tight ends this season, allowing only one touchdown and giving up a conversion on 28% of targets, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

Josh Allen hasn’t had any problems with the blitz this season, leading quarterbacks with 11 passing touchdowns and ranking third-best with a 121.9 passer rating. The Chiefs are blitzing at the ninth-highest rate in the league at 35% and have only allowed 4.1 yards per pass play when blitzing, the second-best mark.

Justin Herbert has been PFF’s top-graded passer since Week 7, and he has been especially strong on deep passes in that time frame, leading the league with 13 completions, 449 pass yards and four touchdowns on those 20-plus-yard throws. The Bengals have not given up deep completions easily, however, allowing the third-lowest completion rate on deep passes at 26%.

Joe Burrow has been excellent on third downs, converting 48% of his dropbacks for a first down or touchdown, a mark that trails only Patrick Mahomes among qualifying quarterbacks. However, the Chargers defense has been stout against the pass on third downs, with a 30% conversion rate allowed that ranks fifth-best.

The Texans led the NFL with 40 explosive pass plays (gains of 15-plus yards) through Week 5, 18 of which came from Nico Collins, who led all individual players.

But with Collins out of the lineup, explosive plays have been harder to come by: Houston has racked up just 24 since Week 6, ranking 18th in the NFL. However, the Cowboys have given up an explosive play on 16.4% of pass plays, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has been a positive force in the run game with an 80.0 run-blocking grade that ranks fifth at right tackle. But, he has been beaten often in pass protection with 29 pressures allowed — the second most at RT — and seven sacks allowed — tied for most at right tackle. He will see a lot of Danielle Hunter, whose 194 snaps lined up over/outside the right tackle ranks ninth in the NFL. Hunter has the fourth-best pass-rush grade from that alignment at 87.3.