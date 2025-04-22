2025 NFL draft: 8 veterans who could be traded and where they might land

On the move? Several high-profile veterans — including Kirk Cousins, Rachaad White, and Jalen Ramsey — could be traded during draft week as teams reshape their rosters and recoup value.



Several high-profile veterans — including Kirk Cousins, Rachaad White, and Jalen Ramsey — could be traded during draft week as teams reshape their rosters and recoup value. Teams to watch: Logical landing spots are emerging for each potential move, with quarterback-needy teams like the Browns and Jets, and TE-hungry teams like the Colts, among those to watch.



Logical landing spots are emerging for each potential move, with quarterback-needy teams like the Browns and Jets, and TE-hungry teams like the Colts, among those to watch. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

At this point in the NFL calendar, rosters are anything but set.

Players currently listed as starters could find themselves bumped down the depth chart after the draft. Teams are looking to address needs and build for the future, and in today’s salary cap era, depth at a particular position can often lead to trades that fill needs elsewhere. In other cases, veterans entering the final year of their contract may be dealt as teams look to get value now rather than wait for a compensatory pick in free agency.

Below are some veterans who could be on the move as soon as this week, along with realistic landing spots for each.

The surprise first-round selection of Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 signaled that Cousins’ time in Atlanta would be limited, and that became official when the Falcons pivoted to starting Penix and expressed confidence in the decision. Now paying for two starting quarterbacks, Atlanta is likely to move on from Cousins. The Cleveland Browns could be an ideal landing spot if they pass on a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Another option could be the New York Jets, where Cousins could come in and compete with Justin Fields.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Rachaad White looks like a strong trade candidate for two reasons: he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Tampa Bay’s running back room is deep enough to make him expendable. White’s days as the starter may be over following Bucky Irving’s breakout 2024 season. Backup Sean Tucker has also flashed and deserves more playing time. Dealing White for draft capital may be in the team’s best interest. The Denver Broncos would be a logical fit, as head coach Sean Payton values versatile, pass-catching backs. So would the Chicago Bears, particularly if they don’t select a running back early in the draft.

The emergence of rookie Brock Bowers makes Michael Mayer a potential trade candidate, despite being just two years into his NFL career. With Bowers likely to command a featured role, Mayer could become expendable. The Indianapolis Colts are a logical landing spot, as they have a clear need at tight end. The Los Angeles Rams also make sense as they look to get younger at the position.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

Entering the final year of his contract, Dallas Goedert could be moved so the Eagles can recoup value rather than risk losing him in 2026 free agency. The Colts are once again a strong fit — not only due to their need at tight end, but also because head coach Shane Steichen previously served as Goedert’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

The Steelers’ acquisition of D.K. Metcalf gives them flexibility at wide receiver and opens the door to a possible George Pickens trade. Trading for Metcalf cost Pittsburgh draft capital, and moving Pickens, who is entering the final year of his contract, could help replenish those assets. A team like the Green Bay Packers could be a good match, as they’re in the market for a true No. 1 receiver. Cornerback Jaire Alexander could potentially be part of the return package.

PFF+ is 25% off for a limited time. Use code DRAFT25 for an offseason win.

If the Giants select Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, the odds of a Kayvon Thibodeaux trade could increase significantly. The demand for edge rushers is always high, and Thibodeaux would likely draw interest from multiple teams. The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly shown interest, and the Detroit Lions could be a natural fit as they look to find a long-term running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.

While the Bengals would prefer to keep Hendrickson, the veteran pass rusher is entering the final year of his deal and appears unhappy with the team’s handling of extension talks. Cincinnati has reportedly fielded trade calls but is currently asking for more than teams are willing to offer. The Arizona Cardinals, thin on the edge, could benefit from Hendrickson’s presence, while the Seattle Seahawks are another viable destination if they don’t address edge rusher in the first round.

The Dolphins have confirmed they’re exploring trade options for Jalen Ramsey, who is entering his 10th NFL season. While no longer at his All-Pro peak, Ramsey remains a reliable starter. A reunion with the Los Angeles Rams would make sense schematically, though such moves are rare. Other possible landing spots include the Washington Commanders, who could use his experience to fortify their secondary, and the Atlanta Falcons, where Ramsey would reunite with former defensive coordinator and current head coach Raheem Morris.