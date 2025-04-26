Fantasy Football: Winners and losers from Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

The final four rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are complete, and even the late-round picks can shake up the fantasy landscape, particularly at running back. A few runners found ideal landing spots while veterans suddenly face new competition.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest fantasy football winners and losers after Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Six running backs were selected in the fourth round of the draft, and most of them landed on teams with very crowded backfields. Skattebo was the highest-ranked running back remaining on our big board heading into Day 3 and also landed on the team with his best opportunity for playing time.

The Giants had Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary as their two running backs last season. The Giants earned the fourth-fewest rushing yards from their running backs at 1,307 and the third-fewest first downs at 64. One of the Giants' problems has been their offensive line, where four-fifths of their line had a PFF run blocking grade of 67.0 or lower last season.

Skattebo is the perfect back for that kind of offensive line, as he was one of the best running backs on non-perfectly blocked runs and one of the best at converting first downs. There is a chance Skattebo becomes the Giants' lead running back sooner rather than later.

This year, the NFL had a relatively strong class of running backs. Twelve running backs were selected in the first four rounds, which was the most in a season since 2020. Most teams that were looking for a running back ended up picking one in those rounds. Eight teams had a PFF team RB grade of 66.0 or less last season, and seven of them added a running back in the first five rounds.

The one exception was the Bears. Chicago had the 10th overall pick and was, at times, linked to Ashton Jeanty. The team hired Ben Johnson as their head coach, and his Detroit Lions offense was built around the run game, featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The Bears' two running backs are D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Swift spent one year with Johnson in Detroit and had his lowest number of rushing attempts per game in his career. Now, it appears Swift’s role is safe as the Bears' lead running back. Chicago didn’t take a running back until the 233rd overall pick with Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders were also teams rumored to be looking for a running back in this draft class. The Bengals didn’t pick one until the sixth round, while the Chiefs and Commanders waited until the seventh round. This is good news for Chase Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Brian Robinson Jr.

There is still a chance one of these teams acquires a running back. Jamaal Williams is a free agent and had his best season in Ben Johnson’s offense. J.K. Dobbins, Nick Chubb and Cam Akers are also among the top available free agents. It’s also possible someone becomes available after falling down the depth chart, like Devin Singletary, Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce or Jerome Ford. Regardless, a team adding one of these veterans is still better than a team adding one of the top rookie running backs from this class.

A fourth-round wide receiver rarely makes an impact as a rookie, but Dike and Ayomanor have that opportunity with the Titans. Tennessee traded away DeAndre Hopkins last season, lost Nikc Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency and opted not to re-sign Tyler Boyd. This left Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks as the only wide receivers on the roster with significant playing time from last season.

Burks has dealt with injuries throughout his career and is unlikely to be ready for training camp. Journeyman wide receiver Van Jefferson was added in free agency, but he’s been held under 1.0 yards per route run each of the last two seasons, and this is his fourth team in three years. At least one of Dike or Ayomanor could be a Week 1 starter for the Titans, and both players may be starters at some point this season. The two would co-exist just fine. Ayomanor could play the X receiver role, while Ridley continues to play Z, and Dike aligns in the slot.

Sanders was considered a top-three pick a few months ago, and instead, he fell to Day 3 of the draft. He joins a very crowded quarterback room, where he’s currently fourth on the depth chart. It’s always possible for a player to move up a spot or two on the depth chart, but it will be difficult for Sanders to get enough reps to make a significant jump up the depth chart.

The Browns also acquired the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ first-round pick in 2026, giving them two first-round picks next year. That class should have more high-end quarterback talent than this year's draft, and it will likely be how the Browns find their quarterback of the future.

There is always a chance that there are enough injuries and benchings that Sanders gets a chance to start this year, but there is also a chance he doesn’t make the roster. The only quarterback drafted in the fifth round in the last two decades to have a season over 2,000 passing yards was Sam Howell in 2023.

Judkins was considered a winner one day ago after being selected early in the second round. He appeared set for a dominant role in Cleveland. The Browns didn’t re-sign Nick Chubb or D’Onta Foreman, and Judkins could have a huge role if he could beat out Jerome Ford on early and third downs.

However, the Browns liked this running back class enough to draft another back in the fourth round. Dylan Sampson, out of Tennessee, was selected 126th overall. Sampson was ranked ahead of Judkins on our big board, with Sampson ranked 55th and Judkins 65th.

The Browns liked Judkins better despite our big board rankings, but Sampson will likely cut into Judkins’ playing time more than Ford alone would have.

Brooks was a second-round pick by the Panthers a year ago despite suffering a torn ACL in college. Brooks made his NFL debut in November but suffered another ACL tear on the same knee. Chuba Hubbard played well throughout 2024, which earned him a four-year, $33.2 million extension.

The Panthers added former Cowboys starting running back Rico Dowdle in free agency to a one-year contract. It was understandable that the Panthers added a temporary replacement for Brooks as he recovered from his injury. However, the Panthers spent a fourth-round pick on Trevor Etienne.

Brooks seemed like the running back of the future for Carolina a year ago, and now, he might not even be second on the depth chart this time next year.