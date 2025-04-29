The most improved units after the 2025 NFL Draft

49ers attack run defense: Of San Francisco's six defensive picks, five earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in 2024, providing an instant boost to a bottom-five run defense.

The 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, with numerous impact playmakers finding new homes at the next level. While not every pick is guaranteed to hit, many franchises took major strides toward improving their rosters.

Here are the most improved units following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Falcons: Pass Rush and Secondary

The Falcons entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a singular focus: improve on defense. And they did so aggressively, executing a pair of trades to move up and secure defensive playmakers who could change the trajectory of the unit from Day 1.

Festivities started with a bang as Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot landed Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to inject new life into a pass rush that struggled mightily in 2024. Atlanta ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate (34.2%) and 29th in total quarterback pressures (230).

Given that Walker and Pearce earned a PFF pass-rush grade above 83.0 this past season, it’s a good bet the Falcons’ new pass-rushing tandem will cause problems for opposing offenses.

In Rounds 3 and 4, the Falcons turned their attention to issues in the coverage unit after surrendering the second-most passing touchdowns (34) in the NFL last season, grabbing Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr., two ball-hawking defenders who racked up a combined 21 interceptions over the past two seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders: Rushing attack

Despite interest from teams hoping to move up for Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders stood pat and still landed one of the most dynamic running back prospects in years.

Pete Carroll knows the value of a strong running game and now stands to upgrade a backfield that ranked 32nd in PFF rushing grade (57.9) with the back who led college football in PFF rushing grade each of the past two seasons.

This rushing attack could become especially fun to watch in the red zone and short-yardage situations. The Raiders now have numerous pieces that afford them a chance to flex some creativity. A wildcat set featuring Jeanty, JJ Pegues, who scored seven touchdowns on 21 carries as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback, and Montana State product Tommy Mellott will be a nightmare for defenses.

While the Raiders didn’t make any massive additions along the offensive line, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant both showcase excellent movement skills that could further develop in Chip Kelly’s zone-heavy scheme. Each earned a 70.0-plus zone-run blocking grade in 2024, with Rogers posting a 72.4 mark and Grant boasting a 93.0.

Arizona Cardinals: Defense

The Cardinals were another team in need of renewed juice on defense, leading to significant investments this offseason — and that didn’t stop on draft day, as six of Arizona’s seven picks were used on the defensive side of the ball.

Arizona started off Day 1 with a bit of a surprise, selecting Walter Nolen, a supremely talented player who can transform the Cardinals' front after earning the second-highest PFF run-defense grade (91.6) in the FBS this past season.

While many anticipated the pick would target the secondary — namely Michigan cornerback Will Johnson — Johnson slid down draft boards, allowing the Cardinals to grab him in the second round. If his medical concerns clear up, he could make an instant impact in the secondary after allowing just a 57.2 passer rating into his coverage across the past three seasons.

Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort didn’t stop there, adding numerous high-upside defenders on Days 2 and 3 with edge defender Jordan Burch, linebacker Cody Simon, cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Kitan Crawford — all solid additions with the potential to contribute in the future.

San Francisco 49ers: Run Defense

While the 49ers may not have been widely praised following their draft, they entered with a clear goal: to address a deficiency in quality run defenders, and they attacked it. Of San Francisco’s six defensive picks, five earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in 2024.

After the 49ers defensive line ranked 26th in PFF run-defense grade (46.9), Robert Saleh knew the unit needed an overhaul. The team selected Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and CJ West to beef up the trenches. Williams and Collins bring the length and versatility to make this front a problem to game-plan against, while West adds mass and energy to disrupt the A-gaps.

Despite some concerns in coverage, the 49ers get a pair of physical nickel defenders in Upton Stout and Marques Sigle, each of whom posted a run-defense grade above 85.0 this past season.

New England Patriots: Trenches

Mike Vrabel is working to instill his identity into the Patriots roster. After watching this group struggle in the trenches on both sides of the ball last season, the Patriots attacked the need with dynamic prospects who could help change the team's trajectory right out of the gate.

The additions started with the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2025 draft class, Will Campbell. The LSU standout brings the intangibles coaches highly value at the position — fundamentals, football IQ and competitive toughness — after posting PFF overall grades above 72.0 in three straight seasons as an SEC starter.

The investment along the offensive line continued on Day 2 with the selection of Jared Wilson on the interior. Despite starting for only one season, Wilson flashed strong pass-protection ability, posting a 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets at Georgia.

Day 3 included new faces on both sides of the ball with defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, tackle Marcus Bryant, and perhaps one of the biggest steals of the class in edge rusher Bradyn Swinson.

Carolina Panthers: Defense

Although the Panthers invested their top-eight pick in a talented receiver to amplify the offense, they didn’t ignore a major defensive need. After finishing last in PFF team defense grade (44.9) in 2024, Carolina targeted four potential impact defenders to boost the unit.

The Panthers invested both of their Day 2 picks to add much-needed juice to the pass rush with the additions of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, two of the top-10 edge defenders on the PFF Big Board. Both maintained elite pass-rush profiles at SEC programs, each posting a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets in 2024.

Day 3 saw the Panthers add a pair of defenders who know how to play the run: safety Lathan Ransom and defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson. Ransom brings toughness and tone-setting potential to the secondary after earning the highest PFF run-defense grade (93.5) among all safeties last season. Jackson uses his mass to clog A-gaps and free up linebackers, earning a 76.0 PFF run-defense grade across the past three seasons.