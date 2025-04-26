2025 NFL Draft: Biggest steals of Day 3, including Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders finally comes off the board: The talented Colorado quarterback is a talented player who throws with anticipation and can stand in the pocket to deliver with ice in his veins, making him a steal at No. 144.

New York Giants get great value in Round 4: Cameron Skattebo was RB3 and the No. 51 overall player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick for the Giants at the top of the fourth round.

Plenty of talented 2025 NFL Draft prospects slid out of Round 1-3 but found homes in the NFL on Day 3. Teams maneuvered around the board all night to get their guys, with some moves profiling as reaches and others as values.

These were the biggest steals on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders may be the most polarizing player in the class, as some believe the Colorado signal-caller should have been QB1, while others hold concerns with his game. Nevertheless, he’s an undeniably talented player who throws with anticipation and can stand in the pocket to deliver with ice in his veins. His 94.3 PFF passing grade in the two-minute drill last season stands as the highest of any quarterback since 2014.

Skattebo was RB3 and the No. 51 overall player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick for the Giants at the top of the fourth round. He doesn’t have elite speed, but he excels in many areas that translate well to the NFL. Skattebo ranked above the 85th percentile in PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone schemes in 2024 and was the only running back besides Ashton Jeanty to force more than 100 missed tackles on the ground last season.

The Patriots get outstanding value here, as Swinson ranked No. 47 on the PFF Big Board. On true pass sets, he posted a 91.4 pass-rush grade and an overall pass-rush win rate of 22.1%.

Paul was the No. 83 prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a great value pick for the Rams. He put together a well-rounded season for Ole Miss, finishing with an 84.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 84.0 pass-rush grade.

Ranked 93rd on the PFF Big Board, Williams might be one of Day 3’s biggest steals. He earned an 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season and could become Philadelphia’s long-term answer at right tackle once future Hall-of-Famer Lane Johnson retires.