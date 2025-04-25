2025 NFL Draft: Biggest Day 2 needs for all 32 NFL teams

The Steelers still have a desperate need at quarterback: After passing on a signal-caller in the first round, Pittsburgh needs to find its next quarterback as soon as possible.

The Cowboys and Bears need a running back: Dallas and Chicago should dip their toes into this deep running back class on Day 2.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Before Day 2 kicks off tonight, here’s an updated look at the biggest needs for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals: Cornerback

The Cardinals addressed their defensive line enough this offseason by bringing in Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson and drafting Walter Nolen in Round 1. Arizona still needs to improve its secondary, though, particularly at outside cornerback.

Garrett Williams was PFF’s third-highest-graded cornerback last year, but he’s a slot defender for the Cardinals. Arizona’s other three cornerbacks were all outside the top 75 of PFF grading last season.

Atlanta Falcons: Center

Atlanta’s biggest need entering the draft was some pass-rush juice after having the lowest-graded group of edge defenders last season. The Falcons more than addressed the issue by taking Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall before trading back into the first round to grab James Pearce Jr.

Now, Atlanta can focus on replacing Drew Dalman, who left the team in free agency. Ryan Neuzil is currently slated to start at center, but he ranked just 31st in the league last year with a 58.5 PFF overall grade. The unfortunate news for the Falcons is that they don’t pick again until the fourth round after the Pearce trade.

Baltimore Ravens: Offensive Guard

One of the biggest storylines of free agency was whether or not star left tackle Ronnie Stanley would remain in Baltimore. He ended up inking a three-year, $60 million deal with the Ravens.

However, another need on the offensive line opened up at guard with Patrick Mekari signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Daniel Faalele is now the team's only guard with significant experience, and even he earned just a 61.8 PFF overall grade last season. Andrew Vorhees is currently the only starting option at left guard and earned a 57.2 grade on 268 snaps in 2024. After taking Malaki Starks in the first round, the Ravens should address their guard need on Day 2.

Buffalo Bills: Interior Defender

The Bills posted the fifth-worst defensive PFF grade in the NFL last season, largely due to the league’s second-worst PFF coverage grade (37.7). Buffalo addressed that by selecting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round. There are still other areas to improve on this defense, particularly at defensive tackle. While Ed Oliver is a good player, the Bills should look to add someone on Day 2 to go alongside him, perhaps Darius Alexander or T.J. Sanders.

Carolina Panthers: Edge Defender

Carolina addressed the defensive tackle spot next to Derrick Brown by signing Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton. The Panthers still haven’t figured out a way to replace Brian Burns along the edge, though.

While Jadeveon Clowney is a solid starting option, the team desperately need to figure out the spot opposite of him. Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum and DJ Johnson weren’t even among the 90 highest-graded edge rushers a year ago. After taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8, Carolina can’t afford to ignore its defensive issues much longer.

Chicago Bears: Running Back

The Bears completely overhauled their interior offensive line by signing Drew Dalman and trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson this offseason. New head coach Ben Johnson continued to attack the offense by selecting tight end Colston Loveland 10th overall. Next on the agenda for Johnson could be to address the running back position, considering D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson are more complementary pieces than starting-caliber players.

Expect Chicago to find its back of the future with either the No. 39 or No. 41 overall pick.

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive Guard

The Bengals addressed their glaring need along the defensive line by drafting Shemar Stewart and should turn their attention to the other side of the trenches on Day 2. Neither Lucas Patrick nor Cordell Volson were among the 35 highest-graded guards last season, so Cincinnati should be targeting someone like Jonah Savaiinaea or Tate Ratledge in the second round.

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

For now, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are the only quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster who are healthy enough to start games next season. Cleveland passed on Shedeur Sanders in the first round, but the team still has an opportunity to select him with the first pick of the second round. He earned an elite 91.7 PFF overall grade across two years at Colorado.

Dallas Cowboys: Running Back

The Cowboys let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency, instead signing Javonte Williams to a one-year deal. Williams has seemingly lost a step from his torn ACL in 2022, posting the lowest PFF ushing grade of any running back in the league over the last two seasons (63.8). Dallas also brought in Miles Sanders on a one-year contract, but he hasn’t proven to be a starting-caliber option either.

After taking Tyler Booker in the first round, the Cowboys may be able to pick up TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins in the second round.

Denver Broncos: Wide Receiver

The Broncos addressed their two biggest defensive needs this offseason, adding a couple of former San Francisco 49ers in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga while selecting cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick. Denver’s biggest need is the same as when it entered free agency, though: another pass catcher for Bo Nix.

The Broncos finished with the fifth-worst PFF receiving grade in the NFL last season (67.7). While they addressed the tight end position by signing Evan Engram, a wide receiver like Jaylin Noel makes a lot of sense in the second round.

Detroit Lions: Edge Defender

While the Lions have a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at one edge spot in Aidan Hutchinson, they have a need opposite him following Za'Darius Smith‘s release. Marcus Davenport is the other projected starter, but he has played only six games across the past two seasons due to various injuries.

The Lions drafted defensive tackle Tyleik Williams in the first round, but they still need to address the edge defender position.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

The Packers selected Matthew Golden in the first round, the first time Green Bay has selected a wideout in the first round in 23 years. The Packers should now be targeting the players who cover wide receivers in the second round, especially with the uncertainty about whether Jaire Alexander will be with the team in 2025. The Packers otherwise didn't have any cornerbacks who ranked in the top 50 in PFF overall grade last season.

Houston Texans: Offensive Line

The Texans didn’t make a selection in the first round after trading down with the New York Giants. Now, Houston has five picks on Day 2 to help protect C.J. Stroud. Entering free agency, the Texans had major problems along their interior offensive line but at least had one of the NFL’s best pass protectors in Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. After trading Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, Houston should attack the offensive line on Day 2.

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

The Colts were one of the biggest winners of the first round with tight end Tyler Warren falling into their lap at No. 14 overall. Indianapolis needs to address the linebacker position on Day 2, as Zaire Franklin was the only linebacker on its roster who even played 250 snaps last year, and he earned just a 60.3 PFF overall grade.

UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger could be a target for the Colts at No. 45 overall.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Interior Defender

The Jaguars addressed their interior offensive line by adding center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari in free agency, although their interior defensive line remains in need of reinforcements.

None of Jacksonville’s current defensive tackles were among the 75 highest-graded interior defenders in 2024. The Jaguars don’t pick again until No. 70 overall after trading up for Travis Hunter but still might be able to grab a talented defensive tackle, such as Alfred Collins or Omarr Norman-Lott.

Kansas City Chiefs: Interior Defender

After selecting Josh Simmons at No. 32, Kansas City needs to plan out who will play alongside Chris Jones at defensive tackle. Mike Pennel and Jerry Tillery were not among the 50 highest-graded interior defenders last year. T.J. Sanders could be a phenomenal selection at No. 63 overall.

Las Vegas Raiders: Secondary

The Raiders recorded the worst PFF rushing grade and worst PFF coverage grade in the NFL last season. Las Vegas addressed the former by selecting Ashton Jeanty but desperately needs to attack the latter on Day 2.

If the Raiders can somehow land Will Johnson at No. 37 overall, they’d automatically become one of the biggest winners of the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: Weapons

Ladd McConkey is the only Charger pass catcher who truly strikes fear into opposing defenses right now. Following Joshua Palmer‘s departure to the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles is left with McConkey, Quentin Johnston and the newly signed Mike Williams as its top trio. Neither Johnston nor Williams earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade in 2024. And Will Dissly has proven to be at best an average tight end throughout his career.

The Chargers added running back Omarion Hampton in the first round and should continue to target offensive playmakers on Day 2 in the form of wide receivers and a tight end.

Los Angeles Rams: Cornerback

The Rams have struggled to replace Jalen Ramsey ever since they traded him to the Miami Dolphins two years ago. None of the cornerbacks on their roster even earned a 65.0 PFF overall grade last season.

Los Angeles didn’t make a selection in the first round after trading back with the Falcons, but the team should attack cornerback on Day 2.

Miami Dolphins: Offensive Line

The left side of Miami’s offensive line is a massive question mark after star left tackle Terron Armstead‘s retirement. The Dolphins may hope 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul can take over there, but he was the fourth-lowest-graded tackle last season. Left guard is also a need, as Liam Eichenberg is on only a one-year deal and has struggled mightily throughout his career.

Miami addressed the defensive line in the first round by taking Kenneth Grant and now needs to attack the offensive line on Day 2.

Minnesota Vikings: Interior Defender

After taking offensive guard Donovan Jackson in the first round, Minnesota needs to continue adding in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings addressed defensive tackle by signing both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency. However, both players are on the wrong side of 30, and Allen is coming off back-to-back sub-60.0 PFF overall grades.

It’s no longer as dire a need, but Minnesota would be smart to try to get younger along the interior of its defensive line.

New England Patriots: Wide Receiver

The Patriots went all out in trying to improve their defense, spending nearly $250 million on that side of the ball in free agency. They then selected left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4 overall, but they still need to add more weapons for Drake Maye.

All of New England’s wide receivers were outside the top 50 in PFF grading last season. The team should look to add a true X receiver on Day 2, such as Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins.

New Orleans Saints: Interior Defender

The Saints featured the fourth-lowest-graded defensive line in the NFL in 2024. New Orleans is solid at edge defender with Carl Granderson and the re-signed Chase Young, but it needs significant help on the interior. All six of the Saints' defensive tackles who played 70 or more snaps last year earned sub-55.0 PFF overall grades. Former first-round pick Bryan Bresee has been a massive disappointment through his first two years, earning a 37.4 PFF grade since 2023, which places him dead last among 78 qualifying interior defenders.

After taking Kelvin Banks at No. 9, New Orleans should keep adding to the trenches on Day 2.

New York Giants: Interior Defender

The Giants made arguably the biggest splash in the first round by selecting Abdul Carter third overall and trading up for quarterback Jaxson Dart. New York should continue to add to its defensive line, this time on the interior.

Dexter Lawrence is a superstar, but he doesn’t have much help at the other defensive tackle spot. None of the Giants’ other interior defenders placed among the top 40 in PFF grading last year. Alfred Collins could be a nice pick for New York at No. 65.

New York Jets: Pass Catchers

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency, and while his former college teammate Garrett Wilson is easily his top receiver, New York doesn’t have much after that.

Following New York's release of Davante Adams, the receiver room consists of Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Irvin Charles. And their top tight end is Jeremy Ruckert, who has earned sub-60.0 PFF overall grades in each of his first three seasons. New York ate its vegetables by adding offensive tackle Armand Membou at No. 7; now, it’s time to add some weapons for Fields.

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety

After trading Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Texans, the defending Super Bowl champions could look to the draft to add a box safety while Reed Blankenship is allowed to roam as the free safety. Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr. would be a dream pick for Philadelphia at No. 64.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback

The Steelers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading for DK Metcalf and handing him a $150 million contract. The problem is that they don’t know who will be throwing him the ball. Pittsburgh passed on Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart in the first round and doesn’t pick again until the third round, so it’s entirely possible that the plan is for a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins to take over.

San Francisco 49ers: Interior Defender

The 49ers have a proven superstar in edge defender Nick Bosa and drafted Mykel Williams No. 11 overall, but they need to continue adding to their defensive tackle room. Evan Anderson and Jordan Elliott ranked 49th and 97th in PFF overall grade among interior defenders last year. San Francisco would be wise to use one of its three Day 2 picks on a defensive tackle.

Seattle Seahawks: Wide Receiver

The Seahawks addressed a major need along the interior offensive line by selecting Grey Zabel in Round 1. Now, they should look to bolster their receiver room with a true X receiver.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are reliable options, both operate best from the slot, and Seattle lacks a physical presence on the outside. Jayden Higgins would be an ideal target at No. 50 to round out the group.

The Buccaneers addressed linebacker in free agency by re-signing Lavonte David and adding Anthony Walker Jr., but both are on one-year deals. David turns 35 this year, and Walker earned the fourth-lowest PFF grade among all linebackers in 2024.

After passing on Jihaad Campbell in Round 1, Tampa Bay should have interest in Carson Schwesinger or Demetrius Knight Jr. on Day 2 to add long-term stability at the position.

Tennessee Titans: Wide Receiver

The Titans found their franchise quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and now the focus shifts to building around him. While Ward praised Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks as two of the top four receivers in the league, Tennessee’s receiving corps finished with the ninth-worst PFF grade last season and still needs reinforcements.

Luther Burden III would be an ideal target at No. 35 overall, offering immediate impact.

Washington Commanders: Edge Defender

The Commanders have made major strides on offense this offseason, trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and adding Laremy Tunsil alongside first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. at offensive tackle.

But after putting up the second-worst team defense grade in the NFL last season, Washington still has plenty of work to do on that side of the ball. Edge rusher remains the most pressing need, with Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise Jr. currently projected as starters.