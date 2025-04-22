2025 NFL Draft: 3 things Howie Roseman could have up his sleeve on draft day

The move that strengthens the team: Howie Roseman could work his draft-day magic again by targeting Colston Loveland, flipping Dallas Goedert or even trading back and landing a high-upside developmental QB like Kyle McCord.

The player who falls into Philly's lap: Sitting tight at No. 32 and drafting Ohio State OT Josh Simmons — a top talent returning from injury — could give the Eagles a long-term successor to Lane Johnson.

The Philadelphia Eagles now have two Super Bowl victories and three total Super Bowl appearances in the last nine years, thanks in large part to the wizardry of general manager Howie Roseman on draft weekend.

Every year, Roseman seems to have a new trick up his sleeve to acquire top-tier talent. Last year, he tied a league record with seven draft-weekend trades, helping land key contributors like slot corner Cooper DeJean and edge defender Jalyx Hunt. Two years ago, it was trading up from No. 10 to No. 9 to select Jalen Carter, our No. 2 overall player on the 2023 Big Board, who went on to finish second in the 2023 AP defensive rookie of the year voting.

Roseman’s aggressiveness and willingness to take risks have consistently paid off, building one of the league’s deepest rosters and keeping the Eagles in perennial Super Bowl contention.

Which leads to the inevitable question: What will Howie Roseman do this year?

Could he trade into the top 10 with minimal cost? Or perhaps trade out of the 2025 draft entirely to stockpile assets for the 2026 draft? Below are three (semi-serious) scenarios that Roseman and the Eagles could realistically explore this week, all of which would capitalize on the organization’s strengths in player development, cap management and overall team culture.

While none of these moves are particularly likely on their own, history suggests Roseman won’t stay quiet for long. Expect something creative from the league’s most unpredictable dealmaker.

With Goedert entering the final year of his contract, rumors have swirled that the Eagles may be open to trading the veteran tight end. Losing Goedert would leave a significant void in Philadelphia’s offense, where he’s long been a key piece of the passing game.

What better way to fill that void than by drafting a tight end who not only compares favorably to Goedert but would also be playing on a rookie contract — something Philadelphia’s front office will value.

Colston Loveland’s 2024 production was impacted by Michigan’s inconsistent quarterback play and injuries that sidelined him for multiple games, but when healthy, he was a focal point of the offense. He averaged 2.67 yards per route run, and his 90.1 PFF receiving grade ranked third among tight ends nationally.

At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Loveland’s frame is apparent on tape. He consistently uses his size to shield defenders and create throwing windows, while also demonstrating impressive efficiency as a route runner and the body control to adjust to off-target passes.

The Chargers could also be in the market for a tight end, with Jim Harbaugh — a known fan of the position — currently working with veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly. A player like Loveland would be a natural target, especially given Harbaugh recruited him to Michigan and helped make him a central figure on the 2023 national championship team.

To secure Colston Loveland, Roseman would likely need to make a move up the board, as it's highly unlikely the Michigan tight end falls to Philadelphia at No. 32. One logical trade partner could be the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21. If Pittsburgh isn’t locked in on a specific player — or is eyeing a quarterback like Jalen Milroe who may not have other suitors in this range — the Eagles could offer a package including No. 32 and a couple of Day 3 picks to jump ahead of the Chargers and land Loveland.

Jumping a team for a player with a clear connection to their staff would already be a signature Howie Roseman move — but this scenario raises the stakes even more. After leapfrogging the Chargers for Colston Loveland, the Eagles could then turn around and offer Dallas Goedert to Los Angeles, still in need of a top tight end. According to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, pick No. 125 — a fourth-rounder — would be fair compensation.

In this scenario, the Eagles would effectively swap out a 30-year-old tight end due for a major contract with a 21-year-old rookie who offers a similar career trajectory, all at a fraction of the cost. The price? A fifth-round pick and a small slide from their third-round slot into the middle of Round 4.

Classic value play from one of the NFL’s savviest front offices.

Trade out of the first with a QB-needy team, draft and develop a Day 3 QB

One of the most fascinating Day 1 storylines centers on where the second-tier quarterbacks will land.

Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough are all projected to be selected somewhere between picks No. 3 and No. 50, but exactly when — and by whom — remains a mystery.

With Cleveland expected to take Travis Hunter at No. 2 and then possibly seek a quarterback at No. 33, the Eagles, holding the final pick of the first round, could find themselves holding considerable leverage.

Each of the four quarterbacks in this tier comes with notable question marks, which helps explain their projected slide compared to last year’s top-heavy class. Still, a QB-hungry team might look to jump the Browns and secure their preferred option at No. 32.

So what would make this scenario peak Howie Roseman? Pulling off the trade, then later selecting a Day 3 quarterback who outperforms the one taken with the very pick he dealt away.

We don’t have to look far to find a precedent for the Eagles trading back and using the acquired capital on a developmental quarterback. In 2023, Philadelphia sent the No. 62 overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for picks No. 188 and No. 230. The Texans used that pick on Penn State interior lineman Juice Scruggs, who now finds himself in a battle for a starting job with multiple veteran additions. The Eagles? They used pick No. 188 to select Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee saw meaningful action late in the 2024 season, logging 47 dropbacks across Weeks 17 and 18. In that span, he posted a 75.0% adjusted completion rate, threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and generated a 117.2 passer rating. While the sample size was small, McKee looked composed operating within the offense — a promising return for a Day 3 flier.

The Eagles added Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the Kenny Pickett trade with Cleveland, but there’s still room to add competition in the quarterback room, especially with a developmental late-round pick. One intriguing option could be Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, ranked No. 169 on the PFF Big Board.

McCord led all Power Four quarterbacks in both big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays in 2024, illustrating his boom-or-bust style. His arm talent is evident — his 1,273 deep passing yards ranked second in the nation — and that vertical ability could mesh well with Philadelphia’s offense. If McCord can refine his decision-making and limit costly mistakes, he has the physical tools to stick in the league and potentially outlast some of the quarterbacks projected to go ahead of him.

Sit tight and take Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons

While it may be the least flashy of the three scenarios, standing pat and letting one of the draft’s top tackles fall into their lap at No. 32 sounds like a move tailor-made for Howie Roseman.

Josh Simmons ranks third among tackles and 18th overall on the PFF Big Board. And if not for injury, he might have been in play as high as No. 4 to the tackle-needy Patriots.

Despite tearing his patellar tendon in October, Simmons was already back working out for scouts at Ohio State’s pro day just five months later. He also put up 34 reps of 225 pounds on the bench, which would’ve led all offensive linemen at the combine. If Simmons continues to check medical boxes, his upside could make him one of the steals of the first round.

Before his injury against Oregon in Week 7 of the 2024 season, Simmons was putting together his most complete campaign yet. He didn’t allow a single pressure on 142 pass-blocking snaps and was excelling in the run game, earning positive grades on at least 15.0% of inside zone, outside zone, duo and counter plays, showcasing true scheme versatility.

What makes Simmons such a uniquely strong fit for the Eagles is their ability to take the long view. With Jordan Mailata entrenched at left tackle and Lane Johnson returning for his 13th season, there’s no immediate need for Simmons to start. Instead, he could learn behind two of the league’s best, including Johnson, a future Hall of Famer and ideal mentor. With Johnson likely nearing retirement, grooming Simmons as a long-term replacement could pay major dividends.

Tackles such as Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. may come off the board sooner due to their immediate availability, but if Simmons returns to full health, don’t be surprised if he ends up having the most successful NFL career of the group, especially in a place like Philadelphia.