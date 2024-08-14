One takeaway from every NFL team’s initial 2024 depth chart

• Bo Nix finds himself well down the Broncos' depth chart: The first-round rookie sits behind Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson on the first iteration.

• New England continues to favor its veteran wideouts: Although a revamped Patriots wide receiver room is expected, the team continues to trot out veterans ahead of promising rookies.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 21 minutes

The first week of the 2024 NFL preseason is in the books, already featuring some regular themes — like Jordan Love bombs and C.J. Stroud linking up with Tank Dell — but also offering first looks at rookies like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. With an official game under players’ belts, coaches have more substantive footage to review as they head into this week.

While lineups can always be shuffled, it’s more likely that only small tweaks will be made to teams’ preseason pecking orders. And while certain elements (especially QB1) may not hold true, they still offer insight into how organizations are currently thinking.

With that in mind, here’s one notable tidbit from every NFL team’s first depth chart.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch’s time may be here

The Cardinals made significant changes at receiver by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. and signing veteran Zay Jones. But Dortch, now entering his fourth season in Arizona, might be an internal candidate to step up. After all, the 5-foot-7 speedster was listed as a starter ahead of Jones on the Cardinals’ first depth chart and didn’t play at all in the team’s preseason opener — potentially signaling a higher workload.

The 2023 season proved a solid one for Dortch, who finished with a career-best 71.2 PFF receiving grade. He was particularly great down the stretch, though, posting a 73.8 receiving grade that ranked 25th among receivers from Week 11 onward (minimum 30 targets). Considering that he’s dropped zero of his 105 career targets, expect much better production from Dortch this season with a full year of Kyler Murray under center.

Atlanta Falcons: Ray-Ray McCloud is the starting slot

McCloud appeared to be competing with Rondale Moore to start inside for Atlanta, but the veteran got the opening nod on the Falcons’ first depth chart. Compounded with Moore’s unfortunate season-ending knee injury, McCloud will likely get the bulk of work in the slot throughout the regular season.

The 27-year-old handled a more limited workload in a crowded 49ers receiving room the past two seasons, finishing with only 39 carries compared to 65 the year before with the Steelers. But considering that Zac Robinson’s Rams tied for 10th in slot target percentage last season, expect McCloud to still receive distributions in a receiving corps with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney and Bijan Robinson.

The Ravens landed an upgrade at cornerback, especially in press man, when they drafted Wiggins 30th overall in April. However, John Harbaugh still seems like he’s planning to lean on the fourth-year Stephens, which seemed clear even after the promising rookie suffered a shoulder injury in Baltimore’s preseason opener.

Stephens — still a starting cornerback next to star Marlon Humphrey — ranked fourth at his position with 1,206 snaps last season. That elevated playing time produced a career-best year for the former third-round pick, including a 67.4 PFF overall grade and 65.5 PFF coverage grade. Until Wiggins is healthy, it seems like little will unseat Stephens as a starter on the outside for the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills: Damar Hamlin is a starting safety

The Bills’ defense returns many core pieces, but major shifts have taken place in the secondary — especially with no Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. That leaves some toss-ups at safety, a position that includes Taylor Rapp, Mike Edwards, Hamlin and rookie Cole Bishop.

While Bishop and Edwards may eventually garner more playing time after they recover from injuries, Buffalo’s starters for its preseason opener were Rapp and Hamlin. That workload would prove to be a stark shift for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist, who saw only 31 defensive snaps last season.

New defensive coordinator Bobby Babich could tinker with his safety rotation throughout the preseason; after all, it would be a bit surprising if Edwards — who has played 800 or more snaps each of the past two years — didn’t see the field more. But for now, it’s Hamlin’s slot to lose.

With Brian Burns traded to New York as well as Justin Houston, Frankie Luvu and Yetur Gross-Matos finding new homes, the Panthers will need some additional pass-rushing assistance this year. Veteran Jadeveon Clowney will help, but Johnson could be in line for that role, given his positioning over new signee Chaisson.

In his first season out of Oregon, the third-round pick notched three pressures and seven stops across 231 total snaps. Meanwhile, Chaisson — still only 25 — collected 14 pressures on 283 snaps. Both edge rushers started in Carolina’s preseason opener against New England, with each posting one pressure on 20 or fewer snaps. Considering the former first-rounder signed a one-year deal worth only $2.5 million, it seems it’s anyone’s job next to Clowney.

Chicago Bears: True competition at center

Almost all 25 starting spots on the Bears’ suddenly improved roster seem determined, but center isn’t one. Head coach Matt Eberflus could’ve tipped his hand one way or the other in terms of Coleman Shelton or Ryan Bates but instead listed the pair as co-starters.

Shelton, who signed with Chicago this offseason, received the first nod with Chicago’s starters in Buffalo. The 29-year-old finished with a strong 78.4 PFF overall grade, surrendering zero pressures on eight opportunities. But Bates — acquired via trade with the Bills — didn’t play against his old team, seemingly held out due to injury.

The interesting wrinkle is that whoever doesn’t win the center job could surpass Nate Davis at right guard. Ultimately, though, the Bears need to ascertain who will be snapping to Caleb Williams before Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals: Prominence of Drew Sample at TE

The Bengals have rotated through a turnstile of tight ends in the past few years, including Hayden Hurst, Irv Smith Jr. and C.J. Uzomah. Another entered the fray this offseason in veteran Mike Gesicki, but Sample remains listed as Cincinnati’s TE1.

Gesicki got the start during the first-team offense’s lone series against the Buccaneers, but the fact that Sample was listed ahead of not just Gesicki, but also promising backups Tanner Hudson and Erick All, was telling.

Sample finished with only a 60.0 PFF overall grade last season but led Bengals tight ends with 496 snaps. Then again, Smith and Hudson both played at least 276 snaps, so maybe expect a rotation between Sample, Gesicki and Hudson.

Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush as a starting ILB

The Browns are Bush's third team in three years, and the former first-round pick is fending off competition to start at inside linebacker next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks.

Since 2022, Bush’s 58.1 PFF overall grade ranks 62nd out of 74 linebackers to play 800 or more snaps in that span. On top of that, the former Wolverine has never concluded a season with a 62.9-plus PFF overall grade. Given the breakout play of Nathaniel Watson (89.3 overall grade on 13 snaps) in the Browns’ preseason opener, the jury is out on whether Bush will continue to hold down the ILB3 spot for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Dallas Cowboys: Chuma Edoga starting at LT

After the loss of stalwart tackle Tyron Smith, the Cowboys recognized their void and drafted Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton in the first round. Even then, he’s still not quite yet the starter, with Edoga getting the edge on the depth chart.

The 27-year-old played 312 snaps at left tackle last season to fill in during Smith’s injuries, performing OK with a 61.4 overall grade. But most of his outings consisted of fewer than 20 snaps. Against the Rams in Dallas’ preseason opener, Edoga played only six snaps (albeit due to a foot injury) compared to Guyton’s 21. It seems like it’s Edoga’s job as of now.

The Broncos don’t seem to have any plans to start their first-round rookie quarterback, at least based on this first depth chart. Nix, the 12th overall pick in April, was slotted third behind both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

Head coach Sean Payton somewhat reaffirmed the pecking order by starting Stidham against the Colts for Denver’s preseason opener, but Nix played from there. The Oregon product was decent, posting a 71.4 PFF overall grade with a 67.6 PFF passing grade. Those numbers might not wow, but each was higher than those of Stidham and Wilson. It might only be a matter of time before Nix gets more chances with the first-team offense.

Detroit Lions: Glimpse of base secondary alignment

The Lions have a good problem: Their secondary has so much talent that it might be hard to properly allocate playing time. Well, Dan Campbell’s first depth chart gave us a glimpse of how Detroit plans to unleash its weapons in the back five by starting first-round rookie Terrion Arnold on the outside, pushing Amik Robertson back inside to nickel and keeping Brian Branch at safety.

Robertson, acquired from the Raiders this offseason, played more than 75% of his 2023 snaps at outside cornerback but was much more evenly split inside and out in 2022. During that season, the 5-foot-8 defender tied for 14th among slot cornerbacks in snaps per target and ranked eighth in snaps per reception (among 27 qualified slots).

The Lions will probably continue to tinker with their secondary alignment throughout the season, certainly deploying Branch all over the field and even experimenting with rookie Ennis Rakestraw Jr., too. But the team’s first starting lineup offers some clues.

When the Packers picked Morgan 25th overall in April, it was assumed that he’d slide in to protect Jordan Love’s blindside right away. That’s apparently not the case, though, with the Arizona alumnus being listed as Green Bay’s starting right guard.

While in Tucson, Morgan never played anywhere along the offensive line except at left tackle — and he measured as having a good frame to play the position at 6-foot-6 with a 9.24 Relative Athletic Score, though his 32 7/8-inch arm length is in just the ninth percentile.

The Packers have a knack for churning out incredibly versatile offensive linemen, and Morgan (who didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener) could be next up.

Houston Texans: Mario Edwards in position to start

The Texans’ defense boasts plenty of talent, including at edge rusher with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. At the same time, the interior will look much different with Denico Autry (suspended for six games), Edwards and Foley Fatukasi replacing Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins and Kurt Hinish.

Houston will need several names to step up on the interior, and it appears that DeMeco Ryans will be counting on Edwards. The 30-year-old has been largely a rotational defensive lineman, playing below 400 snaps in five of his past six seasons while making just nine starts in that span.

Autry being out for the first six games harms Houston’s ability to mix and match inside, leaving it up to Edwards to provide some juice on the interior.

The Colts’ pass rush suffered a serious blow when Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles in training camp, leaving others to step up. For now, head coach Shane Steichen seems like he’ll be counting more on in-house veteran Tyquan Lewis to replace Ebukam instead of first-round rookie Latu.

Lewis enjoyed his best season in 2023, amassing 44 pressures, four sacks and a 73.7 PFF overall grade on a career-high 473 snaps. Then again, Latu was simply monstrous during his final season at UCLA, earning a ridiculous 96.3 PFF overall grade with an elite 94.8 PFF coverage grade, too.

Lewis has the inside track to start, but expect Latu’s reps to increase.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Bigger role for Chad Muma

The Jaguars’ defense seems to have most positions solidified, but one surprise was seeing Muma listed as a starter at both Will and Sam linebacker.

The 24-year-old played only 146 snaps last year compared to Foye Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, each of whom reached the 966-snap threshold. When he did play, too, Muma was subpar with a 38.1 PFF overall grade and a lowly 29.9 mark against the run.

Nevertheless, given that Muma’s name flashes on Jacksonville’s depth chart, it could foretell Doug Pederson wanting to give fewer snaps to his two workhorses at linebacker.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia has the inside track to start

When you win two straight Super Bowls, there’s not a lot that people can truly question heading into a season. Even then, it was a real mystery who would emerge as Patrick Mahomes’ left tackle. Now we appear to have our answer: Suamataia.

The second-round pick out of BYU started with the rest of the Chiefs’ top linemen in the team’s preseason opener, playing only six snaps and allowing zero pressures. With Wanya Morris dealing with a bone bruise in his knee and not playing against the Jaguars (and likely not anytime soon), expect Suamataia to continue to ramp up to start in Week 1.

Las Vegas Raiders: No lean toward either QB

Almost every team — even those with true battles, such as the Vikings, Broncos and Patriots — has at least indicated which way it was leaning in terms of starting quarterback. The Raiders, though, went with the good old co-starter method between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

For what it’s worth, O’Connell got the start in Minnesota and played 14 snaps to the tune of a 70.6 PFF passing grade. Afterward, Minshew entered and was even better, finishing with an 82.8 PFF overall grade and an 84.3 PFF passing grade — the third-best mark of any quarterback in Week 1 of the preseason.

This positional battle probably won’t be sorted out until much closer to September, and probably won’t even be closed down during the regular season. That open feel was certainly perceptible when looking at Vegas’ depth chart.

When a new regime takes over an organization, virtually zero guarantees are made regarding the players drafted by their predecessors. In the case of Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, however, it appears there’s a continued liking of Henley.

The Chargers’ third-round pick last year played only 54 defensive snaps but proved to be a strong stopper, earning an 83.1 PFF tackling grade while not missing any tackles. With the Bolts drafting fellow Michigan Wolverine Junior Colson in the third this season, it was expected that Harbaugh would lean on an anchor from his national championship-caliber defense — but Colson has been sidelined for most of camp.

Henley was subpar in his first de facto start, notching a 50.7 PFF overall grade across 21 snaps against the Seahawks. Harbaugh and Los Angeles will presumably need to see more, assuming the Washington State product will stay a starter.

Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse will be full go

Highly drafted rookie edge rushers don’t always get the chance to dominate right away. Over the past three seasons, just six rookies at that position (including Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker) have played more than 800 snaps in their first year. While the aforementioned Latu may have to wait his turn, Verse seems destined to play early and often, being listed as a starting outside linebacker.

The Rams got solid production from Michael Hoecht at the position last year with 43 pressures, but his 18.6% missed tackle rate was somewhat prohibitive. Factor in the loss of Aaron Donald, and Sean McVay will certainly need more pressure from all sides.

Overall, the fact that Verse didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener bodes well for him being a regular starter.

Miami Dolphins: Get ready for more De’Von Achane

Over the past two seasons, the 49ers and Dolphins were in their own tier of running plays out of 21 personnel; each racked up more than 860 such snaps, while nobody else even got to 575. Expect that trend of deploying two backs to continue in 2024, with Achane listed as a starting running back next to Raheem Mostert.

Achane was one of the most explosive players in football last year. His 93.1 PFF rushing grade led all players, and he accumulated 13 carries of 15-plus yards on just 108 attempts. If Miami’s depth chart is any indication, Achane’s snap count should easily exceed 323 from the year before (albeit which was limited by a knee injury).

The Vikings made an incredibly underrated signing when they added Van Ginkel on a two-year, $20 million deal. The question remained where they would play the former Dolphin, and the answer appears to be at outside linebacker.

As he collected a stellar 91.1 PFF overall grade last year, Van Ginkel racked up 53 pressures. In large part, that came due to playing 561 snaps over tackles compared to just 105 in the box. Still, Van Ginkel can play both positions effectively, and with Minnesota adding Dallas Turner, it’s a bit surprising to see Van Ginkel as a starting outside linebacker.

New England Patriots: Promising rookie WRs not starting yet

The entire Patriots offense has very little set in stone in Alex Van Pelt’s first year calling the shots. That includes receiver, where New England’s room is in search of viable targets for Jacoby Brissett (and, ultimately, Drake Maye). For now, that doesn’t include Ja’Lynn Polk or Javon Baker — the latter of whom is a fourth-stringer on the initial depth chart.

In lieu of playing exciting draft picks, New England seems to favor the veteran presences of Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and K.J. Osborn. Neither Polk nor Baker flashed during the Patriots’ preseason opener — finishing with PFF receiving grades under 65.0 — meaning they’ll have to do more to garner more first-team reps.

The Saints boast talent along their defensive line via veteran Cam Jordan and new signee Chase Young. At the same time, it’s a bit disappointing to see Bresee not elevate his game thus far in camp.

The 30th overall pick in 2023 played a fairly regular amount in his first season (539 snaps) and was solid as a pass-rusher, generating 31 pressures — good for fourth on New Orleans. Yet, problems against the run (30.1 grade) limited his ceiling.

Bigger things are expected from Bresee in Year 2, and in order to accomplish them, he’ll need to separate himself from Nathan Shepherd.

The Giants’ secondary is still rounding into form via training camp and has several fun young players, including Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips and Nubin. Currently, though, the team’s second-round pick might not see the field all that much, listed behind Belton at starting safety.

The 23-year-old Belton played only 295 snaps last year and ended the season with a 51.7 PFF overall grade, with no individual grade above 61.1. The third-year player looked solid during New York’s preseason opener, notching a higher overall grade than Nubin, who missed his only tackle attempt.

It also doesn’t help Nubin that he’s been nursing a calf injury, missing practice and key reps in his development. In turn, that’s left Belton as a starter.

The Jets upgraded their receiving corps in a big way by signing Mike Williams from the Chargers and drafting Malachi Corley in the third round. But for now, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett continues to trust his longtime former Packer Lazard, listed as a starter on the team’s first depth chart.

The 28-year-old Lazard wasn’t at his best in his first year in Florham Park. His 52.7 PFF overall and 52.6 receiving grades were both career lows, and drops (17.9% rate) were also a big problem.

Lazard has obvious chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets seem to be banking on that despite there being encouraging players on the inside behind him.

Philadelphia was a mess on both sides of the ball during the second half of 2023, but particularly so in its linebacking corps. Howie Roseman addressed the position deliberately by signing Devin White and Zack Baun, plus drafting Trotter in the fifth round. Although there is an expectation that the lion’s share of snaps at the position will rotate between White, Baun and Nakobe Dean, Trotter being listed as a fourth starter feels significant.

The legacy Eagle was fantastic at Clemson the past two seasons, posting an 85.7 PFF overall grade or better in both 2022 and 2023. He’ll have to ensure his missed tackle rate looks more like two years ago than last year, but there’s a shot for Trotter to make a name for himself right away at a position that desperately needs it.

The Steelers’ secondary will look drastically different in 2024 without Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, not to mention Chandon Sullivan on the inside. Pittsburgh didn’t explicitly address the nickel position this offseason, but it seems to have found a diamond in the rough in Bishop, who’s the presumptive starter.

The 24-year-old undrafted free agent was in lockdown coverage both of the past two years, tallying PFF coverage grades of 75.4 in 2022 and 2023. Bishop is also not afraid to get his nose dirty, as evidenced by his 51 stops from 2021-23.

With little depth at the slot position, it appears that Bishop has secured his role as the Steelers’ top guy in subpackages.

The 49ers’ vaunted defense suffered a very under-the-radar loss via Tashaun Gipson Sr., who ranked third on the team with 1,194 snaps in 2023. Instead of splurging on the safety position, John Lynch elected to keep things internal and simply bump up Odum, who received a two-year extension.

The 30-year-old played just 97 defensive snaps during 2022 and 2023, working almost exclusively as a special teamer. Odum’s debut as a starter went according to plan against the Titans, as he posted the third-best PFF overall grade among any 49ers defender (74.5).

The competition might be fierce from rookie Malik Mustapha, but Odum seems in good stead to start against the Jets in Week 1.

The Seahawks landed one of the major steals in the 2024 NFL Draft, scooping up the sliding Murphy — considered by some as the best defensive player in the class — at 16th overall. While Murphy should anchor Mike Macdonald’s defense for years to come, that might not be immediately in 2024.

Instead, Macdonald seems to be leaning toward the veteran Reed, who has racked up 33 or more pressures in each of the past four seasons. In his first year out west, Reed actually led Seattle defensive linemen in snaps (809).

Bringing in Johnathan Hankins from Dallas could help at nose tackle, leaving Murphy — who forced two pressures on only 19 snaps against the Chargers — deeper in the rotation than once thought.

Tampa knew it had to bolster an offensive line that ranked 29th in team run-blocking grade last year, and its first-round pick Barton should be a seamless fit with that. However, don’t expect to see the Duke product with the starters this instant.

In their first depth chart (and preseason game), the Buccaneers trotted out Robert Hainsey at center, Ben Bredeson at left guard and Cody Mauch at right guard. That left Barton to work with the second-team unit, where he excelled with an 85.2 PFF overall grade and an 87.3 run-blocking mark.

If Hainsey performs as he did last year, it shouldn’t be long before Barton is inserted at either guard or center. In the meantime, though, the rookie might not be a plug-and-play starter.

Tennessee Titans: Co-starters at RB

The Titans ensured their running back room still had a workhorse after losing Derrick Henry this offseason, signing Tony Pollard to a three-year deal worth more than $21 million. It’s somewhat confusing, then, to see the team list Tyjae Spears as another starter at the RB1 slot.

Both Pollard and Spears made positive contributions in 2023, each finishing with a PFF rushing grade above 77.0. Spears even played more snaps than Henry did last year. It seems that Brian Callahan wants to maintain that one-two punch from the year prior — and potentially even leverage Spears in pass protection more, given his 79.6 PFF overall grade ranked fifth among running backs with 20-plus pass-blocking snaps.

Washington Commanders: Giving Quan Martin increased responsibilities

With Dan Quinn arriving, the Commanders’ defense should feature some tweaks (and probably more cohesion). One of them is at safety, where Martin is listed as the starter over Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves.

In his rookie season, the second-round pick played just 21% of his snaps at free safety compared to 52.3% in the slot. However, Martin played a bit more true free safety during his final year at Illinois.

Given that Reaves played only special teams in 2023 and Butler was mediocre (58.0 coverage grade, 48.0 tackling grade), it only makes sense to tinker with the position. With newcomer Jeremy Chinn and Martin, Quinn — who maximized his safety talent in Dallas — appears to be doing just that.