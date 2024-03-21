Favorite, least favorite 2024 free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams

• Derrick Henry is a perfect fit in Baltimore: The Ravens targeted Henry at last year’s trade deadline as Baltimore geared up for a deep playoff run, and now he and Lamar Jackson in the backfield are going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

• Marquise Brown's deal is a great value for the Chiefs: His one-year, $7 million contract is a bet on himself that he'll be able to sign a larger deal in 2025.

With the lion’s share of 2024 NFL free agency in the rearview mirror, at least for most of the big moves, we wanted to highlight our favorite and least favorite signing for all 32 teams.

Favorite: T Jonah Williams

News broke shortly before this signing that Arizona had released left tackle D.J. Humphries, immediately making left tackle a glaring need. Williams is a league-average to above-average pass protector at left tackle, which is, frankly, very difficult to find in free agency. This signing also clears the way for Arizona to select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, which is valuable in its own right.

Least favorite: DI Justin Jones

Jones brings a high motor and was the Bears’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023, always quick to talk some trash and energize the defense. Nonetheless, this payday dramatically outpaces his down-to-down production. He does have some splash plays — 22 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons — that illustrate what made him a Day 2 draft pick, but this is a strong deal for the player that may reflect how desperately Arizona needed to address its interior defensive line before the draft.

Favorite: WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney avoided a one-year flier after a down 2023 season and got paid a contract that reflects an understanding that his lack of production in recent years wasn’t entirely his fault, with the Bears ranking 32nd in passing yards over his rookie contract. Mooney still separated consistently on film, and now he immediately steps in as a No. 2 option at wide receiver opposite Drake London, winning in different ways than him and tight end Kyle Pitts. A reunion with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, the man who drafted Mooney in 2020, was a perfect match for all parties.

Least favorite: QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins has undoubtedly proven he’s a top-10-to-15 quarterback in the NFL, and this is the going rate when a player of that caliber reaches unrestricted free agency. Nonetheless, it seems like some people are hand-waving the fact he’ll be 36 years old coming off a torn Achilles. That said, his dance moves looked good at the NFL Awards, so clearly his recovery is going well.

Favorite: RB Derrick Henry

The Ravens finally got their guy, with Henry a target at last year’s trade deadline as Baltimore geared up for a deep playoff run. The duo of Henry and Lamar Jackson in the backfield is going to be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

Least favorite: N/A

The Ravens were very quiet in free agency, which is a common occurrence for a team that is among the league’s best at the draft-and-develop philosophy.

Favorite EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Epenesa has two straight seasons with strong pass-rush production, notching pressure rates above 10% and pass-rush grades above 70.0. He’s a big edge who has gotten faster off the ball as he’s developed, and he’ll still be just 25 in Week 1 of 2024, so there could be more improvement ahead.

Least favorite: S Taylor Rapp

Buffalo is moving on from the dynamic duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, who had an incredible run as the starting safety tandem for years. Rapp is a good box defender, and the Bills structured this deal in a way that they can approach it year to year while also buying out two additional years from Rapp.

This deal could effectively be a one-year, $4.2 million pact, which is not bad at all. With so many safeties available, it just felt like Buffalo could’ve gotten really stingy at the position while spending a bit more elsewhere, such as on the offensive line.

Favorite: G Damien Lewis

We’re not including trades in this article — otherwise, the acquisition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be the selection, with the trade for Carolina one of our favorite moves of the entire offseason.

Considering the information we learned about the guard market throughout the first day of free agency, with players like Jonah Jackson signing for $51 million over three years, we really like the value and fit for Lewis in Carolina, even though he exceeded our projection — as almost every guard has thus far. This is now basically a third-tier guard deal, and Lewis had some very encouraging play in his 2023 tape with reason to believe he could continue to improve.

Least favorite: EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Carolina finally ripped the Band-Aid off and traded star edge defender Brian Burns to the Carolina Panthers, so they had to aggressively pursue new edge talent, hosting Wonnum in addition to Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Young on a visit. Wonnum's deal is very fair for all parties. He can play a high volume of snaps and is a strong edge defender with solid finishing ability, even if he isn’t the twitchiest of pass rushers. We don’t dislike this deal by any means; Carolina just has a very long way to go to effectively rush opposing quarterbacks in 2024 and beyond.

Favorite: TE Gerald Everett

This is a perfect marriage, with Chicago in need of a move tight end to pair with emerging inline stud Cole Kmet and Everett having played for new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Everett is tough to bring down in space and was always trusted by Justin Herbert on key downs. The Bears needed more pass catchers, and while they can still stand to add at wideout, Everett is a good get.

Least favorite: RB D’Andre Swift

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles helped resurrect a highly drafted running back's career behind an elite offensive line with offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland maximizing the talents of his rushers. Swift faced the Chicago Bears twice a year as a member of the Detroit Lions, but he maxed out at 151 carries over his first three seasons, often dealing with minor injuries. Chicago is paying for the 2023 production, with the Miles Sanders warning sign right in front of them. Chicago’s resources would have been much better spent elsewhere.

Favorite: DI Sheldon Rankins

We don’t have the details yet for tackle Trent Brown’s contract, but that one may end up a contender here, as well.

Rankins is the newest former New Orleans Saint to join the Bengals in the past couple of years, and he fills a big hole along the interior defensive line. Most of DJ Reader‘s value with the Bengals was as a run stopper, something that Rankins has struggled with in recent years, posting sub-40.0 PFF run-defense grades in 2021 and 2023. Rankins should help in the pass rush, though, and help Trey Hendrickson get after opposing quarterbacks.

Least favorite: N/A

The Bengals continue to make very sharp moves during free agency. We don’t have anything of note here.

We’re fans of a lot of the moves Cleveland made during the free agency period, including the under-the-radar addition of linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Smith was still a handful for opposing offensive lines in 2023 and is a perfect fit as a movable chess piece for Jim Schwartz’s defense, making it very understandable he was a priority to re-sign. Don’t let the dip in sack production fool you: Smith is still a menace up front.

Least favorite: N/A

We’re not doing trades here, and we loved the very minor draft pick compensation it took to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but his reported extension appears quite strong for the player, even considering that the wide receiver market is going to continue to explode this offseason.

Favorite: N/A

This will probably end up as the addition of linebacker Eric Kendricks when we find out the details of his deal.

Least favorite: N/A

It's hard to have a least favorite move when the Cowboys have done less than any team so far in free agency.

Favorite: TE Adam Trautman

We should start by saying we weren’t particularly kind to the Denver Broncos last offseason with our free agency grades, and two of them, in particular, proved us very wrong, very quickly. Signing guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million contract last offseason has aged like a fine Cabernet Sauvignon with the guard market where it is now. Second, we thought they should’ve prioritized retaining interior defender Dre’Mont Jones over adding Zach Allen, and not only was Allen far more productive in 2023, but he signed for less than Jones — and again, the interior defender market has exploded. We’re not always right, and the Broncos deserve a shoutout for last offseason’s work in free agency.

Trautman is a strong inline blocker who fits in head coach Sean Payton’s offense. Payton previously acquired Trautman via trade from the New Orleans Saints, where he originally drafted him, and this is also a good value with a lot of blocking tight ends doing quite well over the past few years. Trautman also made a few impressive snags during the 2023 season.

Least favorite: S Brandon Jones

Jones was a pleasant surprise on film when putting together our free agent rankings and projections, fitting in well with Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and now joining the team where Fangio used to be a head coach. Denver moved on from franchise legend Justin Simmons and quickly replaced him with a recent high draft pick who put his talents on display in 2023. Nonetheless, this is a very strong deal for a player who has effectively never been a full-time starter at a position where guys often log 1,000 snaps in a season.

We haven’t seen the full details of guard Kevin Zeitler’s one-year deal yet, but based on what we know, we love that move for Detroit, as well. This front office under Brad Holmes is having an outstanding offseason thus far.

Reader is still recovering from the torn quadriceps he suffered in Week 15, but he has publicly discussed how the recovery process has been better than the last time he suffered the same injury, and it’s clear he is far enough along for Detroit to be comfortable making this addition.

That said, the $9 million guarantee suggests this could be a one-year flier with less cash owed in 2024 and then a big jump up in 2025 if things go well, which is why Reader would agree to a second year on the contract. The interior of Detroit's defensive line now features Reader and Alim McNeill, two players who ranked in the top 10 in run-defense grade at the position. Detroit’s defensive line has taken a huge step forward, and they have been aggressively improving their defense this offseason.

Least favorite: EDGE Marcus Davenport

Davenport has all the talent in the world and can win with speed to power as an interior rusher and with torque off the edge. He reunites with a coaching staff he spent extensive time with in New Orleans. He barely stepped on the field in 2023, so this is a solid one-year flier. Teams will clearly keep giving that talent and upside a chance, and we can’t totally knock the idea, especially with a Lions team that needs more juice up front.

Favorite: S Xavier McKinney

McKinney was the best player available at safety this offseason and is also a major beneficiary of the poor draft class at the position. The Packers neglected the safety position almost entirely last season, and now they reverse course and make a big addition on the backend. We’ve said this too often in recent years, but on paper, this Packers defense should be very good.

This deal isn’t cheap, but credit to Green Bay for going from one of the lowest-cost safety rooms in 2023 to making a major splash to upgrade the unit.

Least favorite: RB Josh Jacobs

The corresponding transaction of the Packers moving on from franchise legend Aaron Jones explains why they would make a splash at the top of the market for a three-down player. Jacobs wasn’t uber-efficient in 2023, but the team was a disaster in the first half of the year and he was coming off a rushing title that led to a franchise tag. Jacobs can also catch the ball well out of the backfield.

It helps when your entire pass-catching corps is on rookie contracts, but quarterback Jordan Love will likely join the $50 million-plus per year club this offseason, so things could get interesting on this roster in the not-so-distant future. At the end of the day, we have full faith in general manager Brian Gutekunst and Green Bay’s ability to continue adding quality talent via the draft.

Favorite: EDGE Denico Autry

Autry is still a disruptive force across the defensive line who DeMeco Ryans can align in various spots to wreak havoc alongside Will Anderson Jr. and Maliek Collins. More reinforcements would make sense, but Autry is still playing at the peak of his powers in his mid-30s.

Least favorite: N/A

Running back Joe Mixon was technically acquired via a trade after the Cincinnati Bengals approached him about a pay cut for the second year in a row. The trade was totally fine, but we liked the idea of letting him play out the final year of his Bengals contract, which was scheduled to pay him $5.75 million. We’re not in love with the two-year extension or, effectively, the new three-year contract he signed with the club that guarantees him an additional $7.25 million through 2025.

Pittman proved himself to be an invaluable member of the Colts' pass-catching corps, and Indianapolis couldn’t let the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver leave as the team tries to develop quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts win here by keeping this number in line with the second-round wide receivers who were extended last offseason (Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf), and Pittman and company won by ensuring they also matched the three-year term of Samuel and Metcalf.

Least favorite: DI Raekwon Davis

A day after Indianapolis brought back Grover Stewart on a strong three-year deal, they added another nose tackle in Davis. The former second-round pick can push the pocket and also does well to read and react to quarterbacks attempting to scramble from a collapsed pocket, chasing them back upfield or into the hands of a teammate. This is a strong deal for the player compared to what we had projected.

Favorite: DI Arik Armstead

Armstead was scheduled to earn $18.26 million in 2024 from the San Francisco 49ers, who were looking for him to revise that contract. They also reportedly explored a trade with the Houston Texans for Maliek Collins. Ultimately, they released the former first-round pick.

Armstead earned the best PFF pass-rush grade of his standout career in 2023 (85.1), generating 42 quarterback pressures on just 360 pass-rush snaps, but he has also logged only 858 regular-season snaps over the past two seasons, will turn 31 years old in 2024 and revealed that he required surgery for a torn meniscus after the season. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke drafted Armstead to the 49ers when he was their general manager back in 2015, and Armstead adds a much-needed interior pass-rush element to this talented defensive front.

Least favorite: S Darnell Savage

Jacksonville does need a rangy free safety who can cover a lot of ground and make plays on the ball when targeted, which is how Savage could fit alongside Andre Cisco. However, there are also rumblings that they envision him as a slot defender. In our opinion, the contract value here carries the extra “player was a first-round pick” cost with it, and Savage is not a very willing/aggressive tackler coming forward, which isn’t ideal in a nickel role or at safety.

Favorite: WR Marquise Brown

Darnell Mooney’s contract figured to be a great benchmark for Brown, with both players serving as great intermediate separators with solid deep speed — but also having missed time with minor injuries over the past two seasons. This is clearly Brown betting on himself with a one-year flier where if he balls out with Patrick Mahomes, he can sign a contract for a whole lot more. It’s a great idea for all parties. The rich get richer in Kansas City.

Least favorite: DI Chris Jones

Jones truly tethered his contract to the Aaron Donald deal, which had been seemingly treated as an outlier in recent extensions for top young interior defenders. This is a massive payday for one of the game’s best players, and Kansas City also had to do whatever it took to get this done. We have no issue retaining arguably the best defensive player in the NFL now that Donald has retired, but getting this done last offseason could’ve been a plus.

Favorite: C Andre James

One of the shrewd moves of the Gruden/Mayock regime was trading veteran stalwart Rodney Hudson for a third-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals and signing James to a short-term extension to take over as the starter. James has improved each season and is a quality pass protector under center who should be a big help to the next franchise quarterback in Las Vegas. This was a good value with the ever-growing interior offensive line market, though center is still lagging behind guard for now.

Least favorite: QB Gardner Minshew

The Raiders get a respectable bridge starter in the fold but need to actually add the other end of the bridge, with the No. 13 pick currently burning a hole in their pocket. They’ll be battling the No. 11 overall pick Minnesota Vikings and No. 12 overall pick Denver Broncos to move up for a quarterback, it appears. Nonetheless, Minshew salvaged the Colts' season and earned this contract despite his capped ceiling. At the end of the day, we’re left wondering if the Raiders could have signed another comparable bridge option for less money.

Favorite: N/A

We have yet to see the details of the contract for center Bradley Bozeman, but he is a capable starter at a position of need for Los Angeles and is a great fit in what figures to be a gap rushing scheme under Jim Harbaugh while also providing solid pass-protecting ability for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Least favorite: S Alohi Gilman

Gilman had a career showing in a contract-year 2023 campaign, with a ton of ball production as a good fit alongside Derwin James. His deal stayed fairly reasonable despite a lot of mid-tier safeties doing well thus far in free agency, but the team value still could have been better.

Favorite: G Kevin Dotson

A trade to the Los Angeles Rams and a move back to his natural spot at right guard proved to be a slam-dunk success for all parties involved. Dotson took a minor pay cut off his proven performance escalator salary for 2023 and is now signed to a top-of-market deal at guard just 12 months later.

Least favorite: G Jonah Jackson

This is an interesting deal for a few reasons. First, the Rams got great play at left guard from rookie Steve Avila. Second, the Rams just extended right guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million extension last week. Third, they still have question marks at both tackle spots. However, they should have an absolutely bruising run game between the tackles. We were underwhelmed by Jackson’s pass-blocking ability on his 2023 film, but the league clearly viewed him as an ascending young player, because his market was very strong and he was able to match the three-year term that Dotson got — a big win.

Favorite: CB Kendall Fuller

This is a remarkably good value for Miami, even considering Fuller’s age. The ninth-year pro has played more than 1,000 snaps in three straight seasons and is just a few months older than Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Tennessee Titans after tearing his ACL in 2022. Fuller is a versatile defensive back who has experience playing all over the secondary, as well.

Least favorite: N/A

The Dolphins have lost more talent than maybe any team this offseason, but we absolutely love what they’ve done so far to replace it.

Favorite: EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Minnesota lost both Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum on the edge, so getting younger with the talented Jonathan Greenard makes a lot of sense. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will surely love Greenard’s ability against the run, in addition to a still-developing arsenal of pass-rush moves, with his super long arms keeping him clean against tackles as he turns the corner.

Least favorite: QB Sam Darnold

Darnold reunites with former teammate Josh McCown, who is now the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings under Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota obviously needs a bridge quarterback, or this could be the 2024 version of the Baker Mayfield experience in Tampa Bay, but with so many options available, they just had to give Darnold a greater than 100% raise over 2023. It feels like there’s baked-in compensation so Minnesota can say, “Hey, we don’t need to trade up. We have a starter we believe in!”

That said, there were legitimate flashes at the end of the 2022 season in Carolina for Darnold, and we know teams still believe in the former No. 3 overall pick. At the end of the day, with Kirk Cousins off to Atlanta, Minnesota had to make a fairly sizable move with their first-round draft pick sitting at No. 11 overall, and player agents were well aware of that reality. We now wait to see if they add a rookie signal-caller at No. 11 or after a trade-up.

Favorite: EDGE Josh Uche

There are reports every year about a player turning down a strong offer to sign elsewhere, but not every year do we actually get the contract details. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Uche had an offer on the table for two years and $15 million with $11 million guaranteed, which would certainly align with our thoughts on the quick, bendy designated pass rusher. This is a great value for New England.

Least favorite: TE Hunter Henry

The Patriots have a ton of cash to burn and need a better situation around their next franchise quarterback, and Henry has been characterized as a leader on this offense. That said, this is a strong deal for a tight end who will turn 30 years old in 2024.

Favorite: EDGE Chase Young

The Saints have fielded one of the least productive defensive lines from a pure pass-rush standpoint over the past few seasons, finishing outside the top 20 in pass-rush win rate for 2022 and 2023. Young can learn from Saints franchise legend Cameron Jordan and work alongside ascending stud Carl Granderson while joining a lengthy list of former Ohio State Buckeyes on the Saints' roster. This is a perfect marriage for all parties.

Even after getting added clarity on both Young’s health and the actual details of the contract, we still love the high-upside gamble.

Least favorite: N/A

The Saints have been patient and calculated in free agency, and we like all the work they’ve done to this point.

Favorite: T Jermaine Eluemunor

The Giants land a swing tackle who also has experience at guard, and they have two tackles who have dealt with injuries in addition to question marks at guard. This was a perfect alignment of a team needing to fill a specific role and Eluemunor fitting that profile.

Least favorite: G Jon Runyan Jr.

Runyan is a solid, durable player, and the Giants desperately needed to improve their interior offensive line. However, while Runyan started every game in 2023, the Packers began rotating in second-year guard Sean Rhyan, and eventually, the snap counts were about 50-50 between the two. Even with the understanding of how the guard market now operates, this is a great deal for Runyan.

Favorite: G John Simpson

Simpson will be the puller in the run game quite often, a big mauler in tight spaces who will clear some gaping holes for Breece Hall on occasion. He comes in as a cheaper replacement for the recently released Laken Tomlinson, who was not playing up to the level of his contract signed in 2022.

Least favorite: DI Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw does have some flashes on tape, but this contract is a good example of the benefit of being an early draft pick when looking for another contract. Nonetheless, it’s not a crazy number on a one-year flier. The addition addresses an area of clear need, with Kinlaw reuniting with Jets head coach Robert Saleh and perhaps providing a spark on 400-500 snaps.

Favorite: EDGE Bryce Huff

This is textbook Howie Roseman. Eagles edge defender Haason Reddick is the subject of trade talks as he enters the final year of his contract, and Philadelphia could trade him with an in-house replacement at the ready. Huff is as good a pure pass rusher off the edge as any player in the league, and the Eagles have always deployed the platoon-style approach that should fit his play style the best.

Least favorite: RB Saquon Barkley

This is a bit of a shocker, though the Eagles also stole another NFC East running back away on a top-of-market deal about a decade ago in signing former Dallas Cowboy DeMarco Murray. The Eagles not only spend at the top of the market for a running back here, but they also poach a former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants.

There is probably an element to the running back market today that suggests teams may feel we’ve hit the inflection point of the market contraction for the position, but there also may not be a running back selected in the first 50 draft picks based on these contracts. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will be a dynamic duo in the zone-read game, and Barkley can be a pass-catching weapon, which Philadelphia could stand to add, as well as an improved pass blocker in the backfield.

Favorite: LB Patrick Queen

We called our shot here on Queen becoming the next Tremaine Edmunds type signing, a fourth-year breakout of sorts — carrying over a strong second half of 2022 — who earned Pro Bowl honors as a former first-rounder. However, Pittsburgh was able to anchor this deal to the other upper mid-tier linebacker deals signed this offseason instead of closer to the true top of the market. Queen is a great fit alongside Elandon Roberts, though coverage will be a bit of a concern over the middle, with two disruptive forces coming downhill. And it's a great value.

Least favorite: N/A

We really like what Pittsburgh has done in free agency to this point, with safety DeShon Elliott worthy of the “favorite” label, as well. We mentioned in the Carolina Panthers section that we didn’t love the Diontae Johnson trade for the Steelers, and that still applies even after new Pittsburgh cornerback Donte Jackson agreed to take a pay cut after coming over in that trade.

Favorite: EDGE Leonard Floyd

Floyd’s career arc is a funny one, with his rookie contract in Chicago a story of a player who was uber-athletic and disruptive but could never get the sack numbers to match. Now as a veteran with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills, Floyd managed to exceed his down-to-down impact in his sack numbers, and San Francisco paid for that a bit here.

Least favorite: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos wasn’t a great fit in Ejiro Evero’s base 3-4 defense as a big defensive end (6-foot-5 and 265 pounds), and he was never all that productive in Carolina throughout his contract. San Francisco must have really liked him as a prospect when he was the No. 38 overall pick in 2020, because this move is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Favorite: TE Noah Fant

Fant should take on an even larger role in Seattle’s offense with the team moving on from both Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson this offseason, and his abilities after the catch were on display in 2023 when he was called upon. Improved pass protection for Geno Smith should hopefully enable him to work through his progressions and find Fant more frequently going forward.

Least favorite: N/A

Seattle has been pretty quiet this offseason, releasing more players than adding thus far. It’s not exactly a free agency move, and he was excellent with the Seahawks for the second half of 2023, but trading second- and fifth-round picks for interior defender Leonard Williams and subsequently extending him to a three-year, $64.5 million extension was quite the investment for a player who will turn 30 years old before Week 1.

Favorite: WR Mike Evans

Evans just keeps on rolling along and emphatically proved his worth in something of a prove-it year after he and the Buccaneers were unable to agree on an early extension. The “win” from his perspective is that this could amount to a one-year, $29 million contract. The win from Tampa Bay’s side is keeping the total value in check.

Least favorite: N/A

The Buccaneers have had an excellent free agency period. Even with the Baker Mayfield extension, they held firm, saved their franchise tag for safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and got Evans to agree to a true mid-market deal with a clean out after the first year if necessary.

Favorite: C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Tennessee desperately needed help across the offensive line, and center was a smart place to start with Aaron Brewer on the way out in free agency. Will Levis gets a veteran who can pass block as well as any center across the league, with the potential for continued growth as he works under offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Least favorite: LB Kenneth Murray

Murray hasn’t exactly been the most productive linebacker since the Chargers traded up to take him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His highest-graded season was his rookie year (54.4 PFF grade), and since being drafted, he ranks 292nd among 314 eligible linebackers in PFF WAR. The Titans are paying him more than they did Azeez Al-Shaair last year by a good margin, albeit in a stronger market for the players.

The Titans have to be betting on Murray’s enticing athletic traits here — otherwise, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher to pay him more than linebackers like Blake Cashman and Drue Tranquill.

Favorite: LB Frankie Luvu

We really like this fit for Washington, with Luvu bringing an attacking downhill style and pass-rushing element at off-ball linebacker that pairs well with Jamin Davis, who excels when working sideline to sideline.

Least favorite: QB Marcus Mariota

The Washington Commanders join the New England Patriots as a team picking in the top three of the draft that probably doesn’t want a young player backing up a top draft pick, with Jacoby Brissett and Mariota now serving as bridges to the future. Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick back in 2015 and can mentor the No. 2 pick in 2024. In addition, his athleticism and mobility, paired with a big arm, is the profile of quarterback Kliff Kingsbury likes to work with.