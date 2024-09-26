All
Introducing Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected: Measuring the true disruption of NFL defenders

2Y2A4TR Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) pursues a play on defense against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

By PFF.com

• Who else but Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson leads the league in defensive impact plays over expected through three weeks.

Carl Granderson has been making plays: The Saints edge rusher has made 22 impact plays this season, tied with Micah Parsons for the second-most in the NFL.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

After introducing several new metrics last week, we’re now unveiling “Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected.” This stat evaluates players based on their position and snap count, measuring how often they are expected to make impact plays and comparing it to their actual production.

Here is how the league's defenders have fared through three weeks of action.

What is Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected?

We evaluate each player based on their position and the number of snaps they play to determine how often they are expected to make an impact play. A positive number indicates they're exceeding expectations, while a negative number suggests they're falling short.

Some players are in roles designed to generate impact plays, while others do more of the foundational work to support these plays, so the stat needs context rather than being seen as strictly good or bad.

A defensive impact play includes pressures, defensive stops, batted passes, forced incompletions, or interceptions.

Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected Through Week 3 (min. 100 snaps)

Name Team Position Snaps Impact Plays DIPOE
Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED 170 24 9.67
Carl Granderson Saints ED 149 22 9.44
Budda Baker Cardinals S 171 15 9.12
Brian Branch Lions S 180 15 8.81
Dexter Lawrence Giants DI 149 18 7.94
Cam Lewis Bills S 182 14 7.74
Micah Parsons Cowboys ED 170 22 7.67
Kobie Turner Rams DI 168 19 7.65
Cameron Heyward Steelers DI 110 15 7.57
Jalen Pitre Texans CB 177 14 7.45
Josh Sweat Eagles ED 115 17 7.31
Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED 139 19 7.29
Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED 134 18 6.71
Chamarri Conner Chiefs S 125 11 6.7
Braden Fiske Rams DI 144 16 6.27
Greg Rousseau Bills ED 142 18 6.03
Daiyan Henley Chargers LB 151 16 5.99
Paulson Adebo Saints CB 192 13 5.89
Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED 144 18 5.86
Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers S 212 13 5.71
Zach Sieler Dolphins DI 125 14 5.56
Grant Delpit Browns S 189 12 5.5
Tyquan Lewis Colts ED 161 19 5.43
Quincy Williams Jets LB 190 18 5.4
Boye Mafe Seahawks ED 150 18 5.36
Tyrann Mathieu Saints S 165 11 5.33
Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars LB 146 15 5.32
Denzel Perryman Chargers LB 116 13 5.31
A'Shawn Robinson Panthers DI 129 14 5.29
Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks S 198 12 5.19
Zach Allen Broncos DI 175 17 5.18
Myles Garrett Browns ED 129 16 5.13
Micah McFadden Giants LB 105 12 5.04
Brian Burns Giants ED 166 19 5.01
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks CB 189 12 5.01
Josh Metellus Vikings S 180 11 4.81
Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED 133 16 4.79
Jessie Bates III Falcons S 215 12 4.61
Montaric Brown Jaguars CB 152 10 4.37
Kwity Paye Colts ED 162 18 4.35
E.J. Speed Colts LB 236 20 4.35
Denzel Ward Browns CB 127 9 4.3
Azeez Al-Shaair Texans LB 177 16 4.26
Dorian Williams Bills LB 148 14 4.18
Jalen Carter Eagles DI 146 14 4.14
Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos CB 134 9 4.04
Javon Hargrave 49ers DI 104 11 3.98
Zack Baun Eagles LB 183 16 3.86
Keisean Nixon Packers CB 139 9 3.86
Christian Izien Buccaneers S 179 10 3.85
Nathan Shepherd Saints DI 108 11 3.7
Mike Jackson Panthers CB 199 11 3.64
Kenny Moore II Colts CB 232 12 3.41
Jared Verse Rams ED 138 15 3.37
David Long Jr. Dolphins LB 146 13 3.32
Ernest Jones Titans LB 146 13 3.32
Henry To'oTo'o Texans LB 146 13 3.32
Fred Warner 49ers LB 162 14 3.26
Kyler Gordon Bears CB 157 9 3.19
Mike Hughes Falcons CB 159 9 3.12
Alontae Taylor Saints CB 159 9 3.12
Germaine Pratt Bengals LB 180 15 3.06
Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED 142 15 3.03
Zyon McCollum Buccaneers CB 163 9 2.97
Blake Cashman Vikings LB 185 15 2.73
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles S 183 9 2.71
DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys LB 111 10 2.64
Quinnen Williams Jets DI 124 11 2.62
Daron Payne Commanders DI 125 11 2.56
Odafe Oweh Ravens ED 137 14 2.45
Julian Love Seahawks S 191 9 2.43
D.J. Reed Jets CB 124 7 2.41
Chris Jones Chiefs DI 157 13 2.4
Zaven Collins Cardinals ED 102 11 2.4
Kyle Hamilton Ravens S 193 9 2.37
Quinyon Mitchell Eagles CB 180 9 2.34
Kyle Dugger Patriots S 194 9 2.33
Maliek Collins 49ers DI 115 10 2.23
Amani Hooker Titans S 168 8 2.23
Derwin James Jr. Chargers S 172 8 2.09
Trevon Diggs Cowboys CB 189 9 2.01
Robert Spillane Raiders LB 196 15 2
Frankie Luvu Commanders LB 166 13 1.99
Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED 131 13 1.96
Kendall Fuller Dolphins CB 110 6 1.93
Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED 156 15 1.85
Marlon Humphrey Ravens CB 194 9 1.82
Montez Sweat Bears ED 133 13 1.79
Danielle Hunter Texans ED 145 14 1.78
Levi Onwuzurike Lions DI 122 10 1.76
Jonathan Jones Patriots CB 142 7 1.74
Jaquan Brisker Bears S 182 8 1.74
Marcus Jones Patriots CB 143 7 1.71
Harrison Smith Vikings S 184 8 1.68
Tershawn Wharton Chiefs DI 153 12 1.67
Travis Jones Ravens DI 124 10 1.62
Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens DI 139 11 1.61
P.J. Locke Broncos S 186 8 1.61
Tony Adams Jets S 186 8 1.61
Terrion Arnold Lions CB 173 8 1.6
Maxx Crosby Raiders ED 183 17 1.58
Will McDonald IV Jets ED 100 10 1.57
Jevon Holland Dolphins S 158 7 1.57
Stephon Gilmore Vikings CB 174 8 1.56
Kenny Clark Packers DI 125 10 1.56
Andrew Billings Bears DI 125 10 1.56
Pat Jones II Vikings ED 101 10 1.49
Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers S 163 7 1.4
Cody Barton Broncos LB 101 8 1.3
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Browns LB 192 14 1.27
Carlton Davis III Lions CB 182 8 1.26
Chase Young Saints ED 140 13 1.2
John Jenkins Raiders DI 101 8 1.18
Jamel Dean Buccaneers CB 212 9 1.15
Sam Hubbard Bengals ED 141 13 1.12
Jourdan Lewis Cowboys CB 133 6 1.08
Dee Alford Falcons CB 134 6 1.04
Jack Jones Raiders CB 189 8 1.01
Bobby Wagner Commanders LB 181 13 1
Troy Hill Panthers CB 108 5 1
Justin Simmons Falcons S 204 8 0.99
Ja'Sir Taylor Chargers CB 109 5 0.97
Marcus Epps Raiders S 176 7 0.95
Gervon Dexter Sr. Bears DI 134 10 0.95
Travon Walker Jaguars ED 155 14 0.94
T.J. Edwards Bears LB 182 13 0.93
Jamien Sherwood Jets LB 137 10 0.91
Tykee Smith Buccaneers CB 138 6 0.89
Noah Igbinoghene Commanders CB 113 5 0.82
Shaq Thompson Panthers LB 199 14 0.8
Jaylen Watson Chiefs CB 195 8 0.78
Byron Young Rams ED 145 13 0.78
Reed Blankenship Eagles S 184 7 0.68
Kristian Fulton Chargers CB 171 7 0.67
Jaycee Horn Panthers CB 199 8 0.64
Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys DI 154 11 0.6
Greg Newsome II Browns CB 147 6 0.56
Jeffery Simmons Titans DI 140 10 0.54
Roger McCreary Titans CB 121 5 0.52
Jordan Hicks Browns LB 159 11 0.45
Kamari Lassiter Texans CB 177 7 0.45
Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers S 163 6 0.4
Jason Pinnock Giants S 192 7 0.4
Jaelan Phillips Dolphins ED 102 9 0.4
Josey Jewell Panthers LB 175 12 0.39
Khalil Mack Chargers ED 126 11 0.38
Nate Hobbs Raiders CB 179 7 0.38
Harrison Phillips Vikings DI 113 8 0.37
SirVocea Dennis Buccaneers LB 100 7 0.37
Mike Hilton Bengals CB 126 5 0.34
Tyrique Stevenson Bears CB 180 7 0.34
Preston Smith Packers ED 115 10 0.31
Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED 139 12 0.29
Jordyn Brooks Dolphins LB 162 11 0.26
Jaylon Johnson Bears CB 182 7 0.26
Javon Bullard Packers S 167 6 0.26
Derick Hall Seahawks ED 116 10 0.22
Ronald Darby Jaguars CB 184 7 0.19
Julian Blackmon Colts S 169 6 0.19
Riley Moss Broncos CB 184 7 0.19
Jahlani Tavai Patriots LB 179 12 0.13
Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals LB 120 8 0.04
Roy Robertson-Harris Jaguars DI 118 8 0.03
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers ED 131 11 -0.04
Roquan Smith Ravens LB 197 13 -0.07
Tremaine Edmunds Bears LB 182 12 -0.07
Shelby Harris Browns DI 105 7 -0.09
Mario Edwards Jr. Texans DI 105 7 -0.09
Jabrill Peppers Patriots S 178 6 -0.12
Jerry Tillery Vikings DI 106 7 -0.16
Kerby Joseph Lions S 182 6 -0.26
Eric Kendricks Cowboys LB 170 11 -0.27
Quentin Lake Rams CB 198 7 -0.33
Alex Highsmith Steelers ED 123 10 -0.37
Alohi Gilman Chargers S 128 4 -0.4
Trenton Simpson Ravens LB 142 9 -0.42
Ed Oliver Bills DI 140 9 -0.46
Devin Lloyd Jaguars LB 143 9 -0.48
Isaac Yiadom 49ers CB 122 4 -0.51
Jeremy Chinn Commanders S 161 5 -0.53
Nick Bolton Chiefs LB 189 12 -0.54
T.J. Watt Steelers ED 149 12 -0.56
Camryn Bynum Vikings S 191 6 -0.57
Jonathan Allen Commanders DI 127 8 -0.58
Bud Dupree Chargers ED 102 8 -0.6
Alex Singleton Broncos LB 190 12 -0.6
Caelen Carson Cowboys CB 153 5 -0.66
Benjamin St-Juste Commanders CB 181 6 -0.7
Jarran Reed Seahawks DI 129 8 -0.71
Grady Jarrett Falcons DI 144 9 -0.73
Tyrel Dodson Seahawks LB 192 12 -0.73
DeShon Elliott Steelers S 138 4 -0.74
Larry Ogunjobi Steelers DI 100 6 -0.75
Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks ED 116 9 -0.78
Nick Bosa 49ers ED 152 12 -0.81
Justin Reid Chiefs S 198 6 -0.81
Dax Hill Bengals CB 184 6 -0.81
Alex Anzalone Lions LB 118 7 -0.83
Zaire Franklin Colts LB 239 15 -0.85
Will Harris Saints S 200 6 -0.87
Nakobe Dean Eagles LB 179 11 -0.87
Cor'Dale Flott Giants CB 160 5 -0.92
Derrick Barnes Lions LB 120 7 -0.96
Mike Sainristil Commanders CB 161 5 -0.96
Tariq Woolen Seahawks CB 189 6 -0.99
Deommodore Lenoir 49ers CB 162 5 -1
Adam Butler Raiders DI 149 9 -1.06
Tre'Davious White Rams CB 192 6 -1.11
Deonte Banks Giants CB 194 6 -1.18
Brandon Stephens Ravens CB 195 6 -1.22
Matthew Judon Falcons ED 134 10 -1.29
Mike Danna Chiefs ED 134 10 -1.29
Brandon Jones Broncos S 156 4 -1.36
Rashan Gary Packers ED 123 9 -1.37
Tre Brown Seahawks CB 118 3 -1.37
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 123 9 -1.37
Jakorian Bennett Raiders CB 145 4 -1.37
Xavier McKinney Packers S 186 5 -1.39
Darius Slay Eagles CB 175 5 -1.48
Shaquill Griffin Vikings CB 121 3 -1.48
Keion White Patriots ED 160 12 -1.48
Taylor Rapp Bills S 189 5 -1.5
Ronnie Hickman Jr. Browns S 102 2 -1.51
Donte Jackson Steelers CB 150 4 -1.55
DaQuan Jones Bills DI 112 6 -1.57
Trent McDuffie Chiefs CB 205 6 -1.59
Christian Wilkins Raiders DI 172 10 -1.62
K.J. Britt Buccaneers LB 115 6 -1.63
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Giants DI 129 7 -1.71
Daniel Ekuale Patriots DI 144 8 -1.73
Marshon Lattimore Saints CB 103 2 -1.81
Jaylon Jones Colts CB 239 7 -1.84
Charvarius Ward 49ers CB 158 4 -1.85
Bobby Okereke Giants LB 194 11 -1.87
Leonard Williams Seahawks DI 102 5 -1.89
Mazi Smith Cowboys DI 102 5 -1.89
A.J. Terrell Falcons CB 214 6 -1.92
Troy Reeder Rams LB 195 11 -1.93
Calen Bullock Texans S 115 2 -1.95
Quandre Diggs Titans S 174 4 -1.98
Damar Hamlin Bills S 203 5 -1.98
Rasul Douglas Bills CB 189 5 -1.99
Bryan Cook Chiefs S 204 5 -2.01
Christian Rozeboom Rams LB 152 8 -2.08
Jack Campbell Lions LB 138 7 -2.15
George Karlaftis Chiefs ED 168 12 -2.16
Nick Cross Colts S 238 6 -2.18
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins CB 141 3 -2.22
Demario Davis Saints LB 170 9 -2.27
Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings CB 170 4 -2.29
Avonte Maddox Eagles CB 144 3 -2.33
Christian Benford Bills CB 198 5 -2.33
L'Jarius Sneed Titans CB 172 4 -2.37
Vonn Bell Bengals S 186 4 -2.39
Kenneth Murray Jr. Titans LB 173 9 -2.47
Chuck Clark Jets S 190 4 -2.53
Derek Stingley Jr. Texans CB 177 4 -2.55
Garrett Williams Cardinals CB 123 2 -2.55
Anfernee Jennings Patriots ED 114 7 -2.61
Zach Carter Bengals DI 113 5 -2.63
David Onyemata Falcons DI 128 6 -2.65
Sauce Gardner Jets CB 181 4 -2.7
Justin Jones Cardinals DI 100 4 -2.75
Kader Kohou Dolphins CB 129 2 -2.77
A.J. Epenesa Bills ED 116 7 -2.78
Xavier Woods Panthers S 199 4 -2.84
Davon Godchaux Patriots DI 131 6 -2.85
Jaire Alexander Packers CB 185 4 -2.85
Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals CB 185 4 -2.85
Quan Martin Commanders S 171 3 -2.88
Joey Porter Jr. Steelers CB 160 3 -2.92
Bryan Bresee Saints DI 132 6 -2.92
Isaiah McDuffie Packers LB 166 8 -3.01
Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED 107 6 -3.02
Pat Surtain II Broncos CB 190 4 -3.03
Chidobe Awuzie Titans CB 110 1 -3.07
Starling Thomas V Cardinals CB 140 2 -3.18
Emmanuel Ogbah Dolphins ED 109 6 -3.19
Kevin Byard Bears S 182 3 -3.26
T'Vondre Sweat Titans DI 123 5 -3.31
Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers CB 172 3 -3.37
Sean Murphy-Bunting Cardinals CB 173 3 -3.4
Logan Wilson Bengals LB 187 9 -3.4
Harold Landry III Titans ED 148 9 -3.47
DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ED 137 8 -3.55
Donovan Wilson Cowboys S 191 3 -3.57
Jordan Fuller Panthers S 163 2 -3.6
Za'Darius Smith Browns ED 114 6 -3.61
Michael Hoecht Rams ED 115 6 -3.69
Tre'von Moehrig Raiders S 196 3 -3.74
Martin Emerson Jr. Browns CB 182 3 -3.74
Kamren Curl Rams S 198 3 -3.81
Andre Cisco Jaguars S 198 3 -3.81
Baylon Spector Bills LB 119 4 -3.89
Jalen Thompson Cardinals S 173 2 -3.95
Alim McNeill Lions DI 118 4 -3.97
Eddie Jackson Ravens S 116 0 -3.99
Arden Key Titans ED 131 7 -4.04
Christian Gonzalez Patriots CB 191 3 -4.07
Antonio Johnson Jaguars S 207 3 -4.11
Jimmie Ward Texans S 178 2 -4.12
Grover Stewart Colts DI 138 5 -4.32
Geno Stone Bengals S 184 2 -4.32
Eric Stokes Packers CB 144 1 -4.33
Jordan Poyer Dolphins S 158 1 -4.43
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED 149 8 -4.56
Tyler Nubin Giants S 194 2 -4.67
Marcus Williams Ravens S 197 2 -4.77
James Smith-Williams Falcons ED 106 4 -4.93
Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED 106 4 -4.93
De'Vondre Campbell 49ers LB 150 5 -4.95
Lavonte David Buccaneers LB 211 9 -4.99
Bobby Brown III Rams DI 104 2 -5.02
DeMarcus Walker Bears ED 156 8 -5.15
Quay Walker Packers LB 186 7 -5.34
Kyzir White Cardinals LB 173 6 -5.47
Troy Andersen Falcons LB 173 6 -5.47
Malik Hooker Cowboys S 189 1 -5.5
Cobie Durant Rams CB 177 1 -5.55
Pete Werner Saints LB 162 5 -5.74
Greg Gaines Buccaneers DI 148 4 -6
Kaden Elliss Falcons LB 215 8 -6.26
Lorenzo Carter Falcons ED 115 3 -6.69
Drue Tranquill Chiefs LB 172 4 -7.41
Patrick Queen Steelers LB 163 3 -7.81

 

