Introducing Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected: Measuring the true disruption of NFL defenders

• Who else but Aidan Hutchinson? Hutchinson leads the league in defensive impact plays over expected through three weeks.
• Carl Granderson has been making plays: The Saints edge rusher has made 22 impact plays this season, tied with Micah Parsons for the second-most in the NFL.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. And one way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
After introducing several new metrics last week, we’re now unveiling “Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected.” This stat evaluates players based on their position and snap count, measuring how often they are expected to make impact plays and comparing it to their actual production.
Here is how the league's defenders have fared through three weeks of action.
What is Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected?
We evaluate each player based on their position and the number of snaps they play to determine how often they are expected to make an impact play. A positive number indicates they're exceeding expectations, while a negative number suggests they're falling short.
Some players are in roles designed to generate impact plays, while others do more of the foundational work to support these plays, so the stat needs context rather than being seen as strictly good or bad.
A defensive impact play includes pressures, defensive stops, batted passes, forced incompletions, or interceptions.
Defensive Impact Plays Over Expected Through Week 3 (min. 100 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Impact Plays
|DIPOE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|ED
|170
|24
|9.67
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|ED
|149
|22
|9.44
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|S
|171
|15
|9.12
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|S
|180
|15
|8.81
|Dexter Lawrence
|Giants
|DI
|149
|18
|7.94
|Cam Lewis
|Bills
|S
|182
|14
|7.74
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|ED
|170
|22
|7.67
|Kobie Turner
|Rams
|DI
|168
|19
|7.65
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|DI
|110
|15
|7.57
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|CB
|177
|14
|7.45
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|ED
|115
|17
|7.31
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|ED
|139
|19
|7.29
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|ED
|134
|18
|6.71
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|S
|125
|11
|6.7
|Braden Fiske
|Rams
|DI
|144
|16
|6.27
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|ED
|142
|18
|6.03
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|LB
|151
|16
|5.99
|Paulson Adebo
|Saints
|CB
|192
|13
|5.89
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|ED
|144
|18
|5.86
|Jordan Whitehead
|Buccaneers
|S
|212
|13
|5.71
|Zach Sieler
|Dolphins
|DI
|125
|14
|5.56
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|S
|189
|12
|5.5
|Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|ED
|161
|19
|5.43
|Quincy Williams
|Jets
|LB
|190
|18
|5.4
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|ED
|150
|18
|5.36
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|S
|165
|11
|5.33
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|LB
|146
|15
|5.32
|Denzel Perryman
|Chargers
|LB
|116
|13
|5.31
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Panthers
|DI
|129
|14
|5.29
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Seahawks
|S
|198
|12
|5.19
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|DI
|175
|17
|5.18
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|ED
|129
|16
|5.13
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|LB
|105
|12
|5.04
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|ED
|166
|19
|5.01
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|CB
|189
|12
|5.01
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|S
|180
|11
|4.81
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|ED
|133
|16
|4.79
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|S
|215
|12
|4.61
|Montaric Brown
|Jaguars
|CB
|152
|10
|4.37
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|ED
|162
|18
|4.35
|E.J. Speed
|Colts
|LB
|236
|20
|4.35
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|127
|9
|4.3
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|LB
|177
|16
|4.26
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|LB
|148
|14
|4.18
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|DI
|146
|14
|4.14
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|Broncos
|CB
|134
|9
|4.04
|Javon Hargrave
|49ers
|DI
|104
|11
|3.98
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|LB
|183
|16
|3.86
|Keisean Nixon
|Packers
|CB
|139
|9
|3.86
|Christian Izien
|Buccaneers
|S
|179
|10
|3.85
|Nathan Shepherd
|Saints
|DI
|108
|11
|3.7
|Mike Jackson
|Panthers
|CB
|199
|11
|3.64
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB
|232
|12
|3.41
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|ED
|138
|15
|3.37
|David Long Jr.
|Dolphins
|LB
|146
|13
|3.32
|Ernest Jones
|Titans
|LB
|146
|13
|3.32
|Henry To'oTo'o
|Texans
|LB
|146
|13
|3.32
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|LB
|162
|14
|3.26
|Kyler Gordon
|Bears
|CB
|157
|9
|3.19
|Mike Hughes
|Falcons
|CB
|159
|9
|3.12
|Alontae Taylor
|Saints
|CB
|159
|9
|3.12
|Germaine Pratt
|Bengals
|LB
|180
|15
|3.06
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|ED
|142
|15
|3.03
|Zyon McCollum
|Buccaneers
|CB
|163
|9
|2.97
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|LB
|185
|15
|2.73
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|S
|183
|9
|2.71
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Cowboys
|LB
|111
|10
|2.64
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|DI
|124
|11
|2.62
|Daron Payne
|Commanders
|DI
|125
|11
|2.56
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|ED
|137
|14
|2.45
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|S
|191
|9
|2.43
|D.J. Reed
|Jets
|CB
|124
|7
|2.41
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|DI
|157
|13
|2.4
|Zaven Collins
|Cardinals
|ED
|102
|11
|2.4
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|S
|193
|9
|2.37
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Eagles
|CB
|180
|9
|2.34
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|S
|194
|9
|2.33
|Maliek Collins
|49ers
|DI
|115
|10
|2.23
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|S
|168
|8
|2.23
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|S
|172
|8
|2.09
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|CB
|189
|9
|2.01
|Robert Spillane
|Raiders
|LB
|196
|15
|2
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|LB
|166
|13
|1.99
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|ED
|131
|13
|1.96
|Kendall Fuller
|Dolphins
|CB
|110
|6
|1.93
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|ED
|156
|15
|1.85
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|CB
|194
|9
|1.82
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|ED
|133
|13
|1.79
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|ED
|145
|14
|1.78
|Levi Onwuzurike
|Lions
|DI
|122
|10
|1.76
|Jonathan Jones
|Patriots
|CB
|142
|7
|1.74
|Jaquan Brisker
|Bears
|S
|182
|8
|1.74
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|CB
|143
|7
|1.71
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|S
|184
|8
|1.68
|Tershawn Wharton
|Chiefs
|DI
|153
|12
|1.67
|Travis Jones
|Ravens
|DI
|124
|10
|1.62
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|Ravens
|DI
|139
|11
|1.61
|P.J. Locke
|Broncos
|S
|186
|8
|1.61
|Tony Adams
|Jets
|S
|186
|8
|1.61
|Terrion Arnold
|Lions
|CB
|173
|8
|1.6
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|ED
|183
|17
|1.58
|Will McDonald IV
|Jets
|ED
|100
|10
|1.57
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|S
|158
|7
|1.57
|Stephon Gilmore
|Vikings
|CB
|174
|8
|1.56
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|DI
|125
|10
|1.56
|Andrew Billings
|Bears
|DI
|125
|10
|1.56
|Pat Jones II
|Vikings
|ED
|101
|10
|1.49
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|49ers
|S
|163
|7
|1.4
|Cody Barton
|Broncos
|LB
|101
|8
|1.3
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Browns
|LB
|192
|14
|1.27
|Carlton Davis III
|Lions
|CB
|182
|8
|1.26
|Chase Young
|Saints
|ED
|140
|13
|1.2
|John Jenkins
|Raiders
|DI
|101
|8
|1.18
|Jamel Dean
|Buccaneers
|CB
|212
|9
|1.15
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|ED
|141
|13
|1.12
|Jourdan Lewis
|Cowboys
|CB
|133
|6
|1.08
|Dee Alford
|Falcons
|CB
|134
|6
|1.04
|Jack Jones
|Raiders
|CB
|189
|8
|1.01
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|LB
|181
|13
|1
|Troy Hill
|Panthers
|CB
|108
|5
|1
|Justin Simmons
|Falcons
|S
|204
|8
|0.99
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|Chargers
|CB
|109
|5
|0.97
|Marcus Epps
|Raiders
|S
|176
|7
|0.95
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|Bears
|DI
|134
|10
|0.95
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|ED
|155
|14
|0.94
|T.J. Edwards
|Bears
|LB
|182
|13
|0.93
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|LB
|137
|10
|0.91
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|CB
|138
|6
|0.89
|Noah Igbinoghene
|Commanders
|CB
|113
|5
|0.82
|Shaq Thompson
|Panthers
|LB
|199
|14
|0.8
|Jaylen Watson
|Chiefs
|CB
|195
|8
|0.78
|Byron Young
|Rams
|ED
|145
|13
|0.78
|Reed Blankenship
|Eagles
|S
|184
|7
|0.68
|Kristian Fulton
|Chargers
|CB
|171
|7
|0.67
|Jaycee Horn
|Panthers
|CB
|199
|8
|0.64
|Osa Odighizuwa
|Cowboys
|DI
|154
|11
|0.6
|Greg Newsome II
|Browns
|CB
|147
|6
|0.56
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|DI
|140
|10
|0.54
|Roger McCreary
|Titans
|CB
|121
|5
|0.52
|Jordan Hicks
|Browns
|LB
|159
|11
|0.45
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|CB
|177
|7
|0.45
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|S
|163
|6
|0.4
|Jason Pinnock
|Giants
|S
|192
|7
|0.4
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|ED
|102
|9
|0.4
|Josey Jewell
|Panthers
|LB
|175
|12
|0.39
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|ED
|126
|11
|0.38
|Nate Hobbs
|Raiders
|CB
|179
|7
|0.38
|Harrison Phillips
|Vikings
|DI
|113
|8
|0.37
|SirVocea Dennis
|Buccaneers
|LB
|100
|7
|0.37
|Mike Hilton
|Bengals
|CB
|126
|5
|0.34
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Bears
|CB
|180
|7
|0.34
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|ED
|115
|10
|0.31
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|ED
|139
|12
|0.29
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|LB
|162
|11
|0.26
|Jaylon Johnson
|Bears
|CB
|182
|7
|0.26
|Javon Bullard
|Packers
|S
|167
|6
|0.26
|Derick Hall
|Seahawks
|ED
|116
|10
|0.22
|Ronald Darby
|Jaguars
|CB
|184
|7
|0.19
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|S
|169
|6
|0.19
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|CB
|184
|7
|0.19
|Jahlani Tavai
|Patriots
|LB
|179
|12
|0.13
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|LB
|120
|8
|0.04
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|Jaguars
|DI
|118
|8
|0.03
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|Buccaneers
|ED
|131
|11
|-0.04
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|LB
|197
|13
|-0.07
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Bears
|LB
|182
|12
|-0.07
|Shelby Harris
|Browns
|DI
|105
|7
|-0.09
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|Texans
|DI
|105
|7
|-0.09
|Jabrill Peppers
|Patriots
|S
|178
|6
|-0.12
|Jerry Tillery
|Vikings
|DI
|106
|7
|-0.16
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|S
|182
|6
|-0.26
|Eric Kendricks
|Cowboys
|LB
|170
|11
|-0.27
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|CB
|198
|7
|-0.33
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|ED
|123
|10
|-0.37
|Alohi Gilman
|Chargers
|S
|128
|4
|-0.4
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|LB
|142
|9
|-0.42
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|DI
|140
|9
|-0.46
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|LB
|143
|9
|-0.48
|Isaac Yiadom
|49ers
|CB
|122
|4
|-0.51
|Jeremy Chinn
|Commanders
|S
|161
|5
|-0.53
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|LB
|189
|12
|-0.54
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|ED
|149
|12
|-0.56
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|S
|191
|6
|-0.57
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|DI
|127
|8
|-0.58
|Bud Dupree
|Chargers
|ED
|102
|8
|-0.6
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|LB
|190
|12
|-0.6
|Caelen Carson
|Cowboys
|CB
|153
|5
|-0.66
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Commanders
|CB
|181
|6
|-0.7
|Jarran Reed
|Seahawks
|DI
|129
|8
|-0.71
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|DI
|144
|9
|-0.73
|Tyrel Dodson
|Seahawks
|LB
|192
|12
|-0.73
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|S
|138
|4
|-0.74
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Steelers
|DI
|100
|6
|-0.75
|Dre'Mont Jones
|Seahawks
|ED
|116
|9
|-0.78
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|ED
|152
|12
|-0.81
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|S
|198
|6
|-0.81
|Dax Hill
|Bengals
|CB
|184
|6
|-0.81
|Alex Anzalone
|Lions
|LB
|118
|7
|-0.83
|Zaire Franklin
|Colts
|LB
|239
|15
|-0.85
|Will Harris
|Saints
|S
|200
|6
|-0.87
|Nakobe Dean
|Eagles
|LB
|179
|11
|-0.87
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Giants
|CB
|160
|5
|-0.92
|Derrick Barnes
|Lions
|LB
|120
|7
|-0.96
|Mike Sainristil
|Commanders
|CB
|161
|5
|-0.96
|Tariq Woolen
|Seahawks
|CB
|189
|6
|-0.99
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|CB
|162
|5
|-1
|Adam Butler
|Raiders
|DI
|149
|9
|-1.06
|Tre'Davious White
|Rams
|CB
|192
|6
|-1.11
|Deonte Banks
|Giants
|CB
|194
|6
|-1.18
|Brandon Stephens
|Ravens
|CB
|195
|6
|-1.22
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|ED
|134
|10
|-1.29
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|ED
|134
|10
|-1.29
|Brandon Jones
|Broncos
|S
|156
|4
|-1.36
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|ED
|123
|9
|-1.37
|Tre Brown
|Seahawks
|CB
|118
|3
|-1.37
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|ED
|123
|9
|-1.37
|Jakorian Bennett
|Raiders
|CB
|145
|4
|-1.37
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|S
|186
|5
|-1.39
|Darius Slay
|Eagles
|CB
|175
|5
|-1.48
|Shaquill Griffin
|Vikings
|CB
|121
|3
|-1.48
|Keion White
|Patriots
|ED
|160
|12
|-1.48
|Taylor Rapp
|Bills
|S
|189
|5
|-1.5
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|Browns
|S
|102
|2
|-1.51
|Donte Jackson
|Steelers
|CB
|150
|4
|-1.55
|DaQuan Jones
|Bills
|DI
|112
|6
|-1.57
|Trent McDuffie
|Chiefs
|CB
|205
|6
|-1.59
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|DI
|172
|10
|-1.62
|K.J. Britt
|Buccaneers
|LB
|115
|6
|-1.63
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Giants
|DI
|129
|7
|-1.71
|Daniel Ekuale
|Patriots
|DI
|144
|8
|-1.73
|Marshon Lattimore
|Saints
|CB
|103
|2
|-1.81
|Jaylon Jones
|Colts
|CB
|239
|7
|-1.84
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|CB
|158
|4
|-1.85
|Bobby Okereke
|Giants
|LB
|194
|11
|-1.87
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|DI
|102
|5
|-1.89
|Mazi Smith
|Cowboys
|DI
|102
|5
|-1.89
|A.J. Terrell
|Falcons
|CB
|214
|6
|-1.92
|Troy Reeder
|Rams
|LB
|195
|11
|-1.93
|Calen Bullock
|Texans
|S
|115
|2
|-1.95
|Quandre Diggs
|Titans
|S
|174
|4
|-1.98
|Damar Hamlin
|Bills
|S
|203
|5
|-1.98
|Rasul Douglas
|Bills
|CB
|189
|5
|-1.99
|Bryan Cook
|Chiefs
|S
|204
|5
|-2.01
|Christian Rozeboom
|Rams
|LB
|152
|8
|-2.08
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|LB
|138
|7
|-2.15
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|ED
|168
|12
|-2.16
|Nick Cross
|Colts
|S
|238
|6
|-2.18
|Jalen Ramsey
|Dolphins
|CB
|141
|3
|-2.22
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|LB
|170
|9
|-2.27
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|Vikings
|CB
|170
|4
|-2.29
|Avonte Maddox
|Eagles
|CB
|144
|3
|-2.33
|Christian Benford
|Bills
|CB
|198
|5
|-2.33
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Titans
|CB
|172
|4
|-2.37
|Vonn Bell
|Bengals
|S
|186
|4
|-2.39
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Titans
|LB
|173
|9
|-2.47
|Chuck Clark
|Jets
|S
|190
|4
|-2.53
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Texans
|CB
|177
|4
|-2.55
|Garrett Williams
|Cardinals
|CB
|123
|2
|-2.55
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|ED
|114
|7
|-2.61
|Zach Carter
|Bengals
|DI
|113
|5
|-2.63
|David Onyemata
|Falcons
|DI
|128
|6
|-2.65
|Sauce Gardner
|Jets
|CB
|181
|4
|-2.7
|Justin Jones
|Cardinals
|DI
|100
|4
|-2.75
|Kader Kohou
|Dolphins
|CB
|129
|2
|-2.77
|A.J. Epenesa
|Bills
|ED
|116
|7
|-2.78
|Xavier Woods
|Panthers
|S
|199
|4
|-2.84
|Davon Godchaux
|Patriots
|DI
|131
|6
|-2.85
|Jaire Alexander
|Packers
|CB
|185
|4
|-2.85
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Bengals
|CB
|185
|4
|-2.85
|Quan Martin
|Commanders
|S
|171
|3
|-2.88
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Steelers
|CB
|160
|3
|-2.92
|Bryan Bresee
|Saints
|DI
|132
|6
|-2.92
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|LB
|166
|8
|-3.01
|Dorance Armstrong
|Commanders
|ED
|107
|6
|-3.02
|Pat Surtain II
|Broncos
|CB
|190
|4
|-3.03
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Titans
|CB
|110
|1
|-3.07
|Starling Thomas V
|Cardinals
|CB
|140
|2
|-3.18
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|Dolphins
|ED
|109
|6
|-3.19
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|S
|182
|3
|-3.26
|T'Vondre Sweat
|Titans
|DI
|123
|5
|-3.31
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Chargers
|CB
|172
|3
|-3.37
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Cardinals
|CB
|173
|3
|-3.4
|Logan Wilson
|Bengals
|LB
|187
|9
|-3.4
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|ED
|148
|9
|-3.47
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|ED
|137
|8
|-3.55
|Donovan Wilson
|Cowboys
|S
|191
|3
|-3.57
|Jordan Fuller
|Panthers
|S
|163
|2
|-3.6
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|ED
|114
|6
|-3.61
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|ED
|115
|6
|-3.69
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Raiders
|S
|196
|3
|-3.74
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Browns
|CB
|182
|3
|-3.74
|Kamren Curl
|Rams
|S
|198
|3
|-3.81
|Andre Cisco
|Jaguars
|S
|198
|3
|-3.81
|Baylon Spector
|Bills
|LB
|119
|4
|-3.89
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|S
|173
|2
|-3.95
|Alim McNeill
|Lions
|DI
|118
|4
|-3.97
|Eddie Jackson
|Ravens
|S
|116
|0
|-3.99
|Arden Key
|Titans
|ED
|131
|7
|-4.04
|Christian Gonzalez
|Patriots
|CB
|191
|3
|-4.07
|Antonio Johnson
|Jaguars
|S
|207
|3
|-4.11
|Jimmie Ward
|Texans
|S
|178
|2
|-4.12
|Grover Stewart
|Colts
|DI
|138
|5
|-4.32
|Geno Stone
|Bengals
|S
|184
|2
|-4.32
|Eric Stokes
|Packers
|CB
|144
|1
|-4.33
|Jordan Poyer
|Dolphins
|S
|158
|1
|-4.43
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|ED
|149
|8
|-4.56
|Tyler Nubin
|Giants
|S
|194
|2
|-4.67
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|S
|197
|2
|-4.77
|James Smith-Williams
|Falcons
|ED
|106
|4
|-4.93
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|ED
|106
|4
|-4.93
|De'Vondre Campbell
|49ers
|LB
|150
|5
|-4.95
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|LB
|211
|9
|-4.99
|Bobby Brown III
|Rams
|DI
|104
|2
|-5.02
|DeMarcus Walker
|Bears
|ED
|156
|8
|-5.15
|Quay Walker
|Packers
|LB
|186
|7
|-5.34
|Kyzir White
|Cardinals
|LB
|173
|6
|-5.47
|Troy Andersen
|Falcons
|LB
|173
|6
|-5.47
|Malik Hooker
|Cowboys
|S
|189
|1
|-5.5
|Cobie Durant
|Rams
|CB
|177
|1
|-5.55
|Pete Werner
|Saints
|LB
|162
|5
|-5.74
|Greg Gaines
|Buccaneers
|DI
|148
|4
|-6
|Kaden Elliss
|Falcons
|LB
|215
|8
|-6.26
|Lorenzo Carter
|Falcons
|ED
|115
|3
|-6.69
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|LB
|172
|4
|-7.41
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|LB
|163
|3
|-7.81