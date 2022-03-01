NFL Combine 2022 Preview: PFF’s top prospects (grades, snaps, bottom lines)

Edge Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

2021 PFF Grade: 72.3

2021 Snaps: 597

PFF Big Board Rank: 190

2021 PFF Grade: 90.5

2021 Snaps: 549

PFF Big Board Rank: 51

Bonitto may be a designated pass-rusher at the NFL level, but he'll be a weapon in that regard from Day 1. He's been the most productive pass-rusher on a per-snap basis over the past two seasons, earning a 93.6 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 pass-rush grade in 2021.

DI Thomas Booker, Stanford

2021 PFF Grade: 49.2

2021 Snaps: 797

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

DI Matthew Butler, Tennessee

2021 PFF Grade: 76.7

2021 Snaps: 726

PFF Big Board Rank: 123

Edge Zach Carter, Florida

2021 PFF Grade: 78.0

2021 Snaps: 604

PFF Big Board Rank: 158

Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

2021 PFF Grade: 76.2

2021 Snaps: 552

PFF Big Board Rank: 189

DI DJ Davidson, Arizona State

2021 PFF Grade: 76.0

2021 Snaps: 542

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

2021 PFF Grade: 79.8

2021 Snaps: 378

PFF Big Board Rank: 39

Davis is a one-trick pony, but it's one impressive trick. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound defensive tackle will not be moved in the run game.

DI Kalia Davis, UCF

2021 PFF Grade: 82.3

2021 Snaps: 235

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

2021 PFF Grade: 88.4

2021 Snaps: 741

PFF Big Board Rank: 46

Ebiketie transferred from Temple to Penn State and proved his 2020 production was no fluke. He beat up on quality tackles en route to a 90.5 pass-rushing grade and 52 pressures.

DI Noah Elliss, Idaho

2021 PFF Grade: 69.9

2021 Snaps: 418

PFF Big Board Rank: 125

2021 PFF Grade: 88.5

2021 Snaps: 553

PFF Big Board Rank: 35

Enagbare has been one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the country over the past two seasons, recording an 89.2 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 in 2021. While he's not the kind of athlete who hears his name called early, Enagbare has the violent hands to be productive in the NFL.

2021 PFF Grade: 89.7

2021 Snaps: 446

PFF Big Board Rank: 78

Farrell can make plays on the nose, but you'll have to live with some inconsistency.

DI Jonathan Ford, Miami

2021 PFF Grade: 59.8

2021 Snaps: 325

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

DI Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

2021 PFF Grade: 74.2

2021 Snaps: 392

PFF Big Board Rank: 142

Edge Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

2021 PFF Grade: 76.7

2021 Snaps: 544

PFF Big Board Rank: 171

2021 PFF Grade: 83.4

2021 Snaps: 513

PFF Big Board Rank: 52

Hall is a bit of an oddity in a number of ways. He rings in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds yet played as mainly a three-technique for Houston. Still, even with the ideal frame for an edge defender, he still gets the job done against the run on the interior and even earned a 78.0 run-defense grade this past season.

DI Chris Hinton, Michigan

2021 PFF Grade: 63.8

2021 Snaps: 593

PFF Big Board Rank: 250

2021 PFF Grade: 94.5

2021 Snaps: 794

PFF Big Board Rank: 1

The highest-graded edge defender in college football, Hutchinson has multiple ways to win with his blend of quicks and power. He's a complete edge defender who excels against both the run and the pass.

DI Jordan Jackson, Air Force

2021 PFF Grade: 67.9

2021 Snaps: 729

PFF Big Board Rank: 244

Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

2021 PFF Grade: 72.7

2021 Snaps: 494

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

2021 PFF Grade: 87.6

2021 Snaps: 584

PFF Big Board Rank: 45

Jones was the lone bright spot on Connecticut's roster this season. At 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, he's a monstrous space-eating nose tackle, but he can be a little more than that. He racked up 25 pressures and 21 run stops on the season and played well at the Senior Bowl.

2021 PFF Grade: 87.2

2021 Snaps: 667

PFF Big Board Rank: 9

Karlaftis is a versatile iron man who can do almost anything a team could ask of him. He played at least 49 snaps in all but one game this past season and finished with a 90.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.

2021 PFF Grade: 70.3

2021 Snaps: 698

PFF Big Board Rank: 43

Leal was a top-10 player on the preseason draft board but sadly, he didn't as much as we hoped. In fact, his run defense and pass-rushing grades took steps backward in 2021. He's a gifted athlete for a 6-foot-4, 290 pounder, but that lack of development is worrisome.

Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

2021 PFF Grade: 82.4

2021 Snaps: 592

PFF Big Board Rank: 166

Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

2021 PFF Grade: 79.7

2021 Snaps: 737

PFF Big Board Rank: 105

2021 PFF Grade: 78.5

2021 Snaps: 547

PFF Big Board Rank: 91

Mathis is a versatile and reliable two-gapping run defender who will fit in any defense.

DI Marquan McCall, Kentucky

2021 PFF Grade: 65.2

2021 Snaps: 237

PFF Big Board Rank: 143

DI Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

2021 PFF Grade: 71.6

2021 Snaps: 526

PFF Big Board Rank: 139

2021 PFF Grade: 79.4

2021 Snaps: 534

PFF Big Board Rank: 26

Ojabo had played only 26 career snaps before 2021, but he made his presence felt in a big way this season, earning an 86.9 pass-rushing grade on 300 pass-rushing snaps. Given his physical tools, the Michigan product is still only scratching the surface of his potential.

Edge Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

2021 PFF Grade: 79.4

2021 Snaps: 518

PFF Big Board Rank: 277

2021 PFF Grade: 90.0

2021 Snaps: 653

PFF Big Board Rank: 72

Paschal has a unique body type for the edge at 6-foot-3, 278 pounds. He's a leverage demon who lived in opponents' backfields last year en route to a Power Five leading 12.4% run-stop rate.

DI Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

2021 PFF Grade: 78.0

2021 Snaps: 430

PFF Big Board Rank: 167

Edge LaBryan Ray, Alabama

2021 PFF Grade: 64.7

2021 Snaps: 209

PFF Big Board Rank: 215

DI John Ridgeway, Arkansas

2021 PFF Grade: 64.1

2021 Snaps: 436

PFF Big Board Rank: 195

Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)

2021 PFF Grade: 69.5

2021 Snaps: 431

PFF Big Board Rank: 276

2021 PFF Grade: 80.2

2021 Snaps: 783

PFF Big Board Rank: 56

Sanders is still only scratching the surface of what he could be. He only has a handful of pass-rushing moves, but he has the 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame and the juice around the edge to translate to the NFL. His grade took a bit of a step back to 80.2 overall last season.

Edge Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

2021 PFF Grade: 74.9

2021 Snaps: 443

PFF Big Board Rank: 131

Edge Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

2021 PFF Grade: 71.7

2021 Snaps: 579

PFF Big Board Rank: 259

2021 PFF Grade: 83.9

2021 Snaps: 560

PFF Big Board Rank: 4

Thibodeaux has an elite first step combined with an ideal frame for the position. While he lacks refinement, that combination still led to a 91.5 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2021.

2021 PFF Grade: 89.4

2021 Snaps: 784

PFF Big Board Rank: 54

While Thomas played like a versatile jumbo defensive end at San Diego State, he showed up only 264 at the Senior Bowl and then didn't practice all week. Considering his best reps often came from the interior, that's a touch concerning.

Edge Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

2021 PFF Grade: 77.2

2021 Snaps: 534

PFF Big Board Rank: 164

Edge Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

2021 PFF Grade: 78.2

2021 Snaps: 655

PFF Big Board Rank: 161

2021 PFF Grade: 71.4

2021 Snaps: 596

PFF Big Board Rank: 23

Walker is an elite physical specimen for a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder who even dropped into coverage this season and managed a pass breakup. He's still figuring out how to rush the passer, but you can't teach what he has.

Edge Sam Williams, Mississippi

2021 PFF Grade: 78.1

2021 Snaps: 778

PFF Big Board Rank: 126

2021 PFF Grade: 59.7

2021 Snaps: 466

PFF Big Board Rank: 92

Winfrey has the tools to develop into a pass-rushing threat in the NFL, but it'll take a while to get there.

Edge Alex Wright, UAB

2021 PFF Grade: 90.4

2021 Snaps: 472

PFF Big Board Rank: N/A

2021 PFF Grade: 89.8

2021 Snaps: 423

PFF Big Board Rank: 25

Between the two Georgia defensive tackles, Wyatt is the far more explosive athlete, and it showed as a pass-rusher, where Wyatt finished with an 84.0 grade. He was dominant at the Senior Bowl.

