NFL Combine 2022 Preview: PFF’s top prospects (grades, snaps, bottom lines)

The best prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft class have descended upon Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, the key evaluation event before April's draft. Prospects will go through extensive interviews, measurements, psychological tests, medical exams and on-field drills.
With on-field drills starting Friday, March 4 — you can find the daily schedule here — here is a full list of the invited players and how they performed in 2021. Below you can find 2021 PFF grades, snap counts and bottom lines courtesy of PFF's 2022 NFL Draft Guide.
JACK COAN, NOTRE DAME
2021 PFF Grade: 83.5
2021 Snaps: 718
PFF Big Board Rank: 235
MATT CORRAL, MISSISSIPPI
2021 PFF Grade: 86.2
2021 Snaps: 933
PFF Big Board Rank: 34
Corral lost his top weapons from 2020 but didn't see his game slip this fall. He also protected the ball a lot better, recording only 10 turnover-worthy plays all season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Dustin Crum, Kent State
2021 PFF Grade: 91.3
2021 Snaps: 1,028
PFF Big Board Rank: 285
Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 74.5
2021 Snaps: 937
PFF Big Board Rank: 237
SAM HOWELL, NORTH CAROLINA
2021 PFF Grade: 90.9
2021 Snaps: 840
PFF Big Board Rank: 20
Howell may have taken a step back as a passer, but he proved to be a legitimate threat as a runner this season. He broke an absurd 63 tackles and ran for 1,072 yards in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
2021 PFF Grade: 92.1
2021 Snaps: 961
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
D'Eriq King, Miami
2021 PFF Grade: 81.2
2021 Snaps: 231
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
EJ Perry, Brown
2021 PFF Grade: 75.1
2021 Snaps: 821
PFF Big Board Rank: 229
KENNY PICKETT, PITTSBURGH
2021 PFF Grade: 92.2
2021 Snaps: 975
PFF Big Board Rank: 47
The single biggest riser at the quarterback position, Pickett didn't earn a single sub-70.0 game grade all year. After managing only 10 big-time throws in 2020, Pickett totaled 29 this season. In his fourth year as a starter, Pickett looked decidedly different.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
2021 PFF Grade: 79.3
2021 Snaps: 818
PFF Big Board Rank: 289
DESMOND RIDDER, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 90.7
2021 Snaps: 824
PFF Big Board Rank: 32
Ridder's four years at the helm of the Bearcats offense make him one of the most experienced passers in the class. He improved every year en route to a career-high 90.7 grade in 2021.
CARSON STRONG, NEVADA
2021 PFF Grade: 89.3
2021 Snaps: 829
PFF Big Board Rank: 65
No quarterback in this top 100 shouldered a bigger load as a passer. Strong had a six-game stretch toward the end of the season where he dropped back to pass over 50 times in every game. Still, he finished with a career-high 89.9 passing grade this season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
2021 PFF Grade: 83.2
2021 Snaps: 527
PFF Big Board Rank: 230
MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY
2021 PFF Grade: 91.7
2021 Snaps: 830
PFF Big Board Rank: 22
Willis is an electric playmaker. However, the Liberty quarterback is still far too much of a roller coaster from game to game. He did, however, have the second-highest big-time throw rate we've ever charted (11.0%).
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
2021 PFF Grade: 87.8
2021 Snaps: 1,050
PFF Big Board Rank: 99
TYLER ALLGEIER, BYU
2021 PFF Grade: 90.4
2021 Snaps: 679
PFF Big Board Rank: 98
There isn't much about Allgeier that makes you say “wow,” but there's also not much to dislike, either.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
TYLER BADIE, MISSOURI
2021 PFF Grade: 85.7
2021 Snaps: 662
PFF Big Board Rank: 144
GREG BELL, SAN DIEGO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 66.3
2021 Snaps: 493
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Max Borghi, Washington State
2021 PFF Grade: 88.0
2021 Snaps: 411
PFF Big Board Rank: 202
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 88.0
2021 Snaps: 512
PFF Big Board Rank: 218
Leddie Brown, West Virginia
2021 PFF Grade: 72.2
2021 Snaps: 687
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Ty Chandler, North Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 85.9
2021 Snaps: 508
PFF Big Board Rank: 260
Snoop Conner, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 75.5
2021 Snaps: 325
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JAMES COOK, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 85.0
2021 Snaps: 78.8
PFF Big Board Rank: 103
Cook is like a mini-version of his brother Dalvin. He's a big play waiting to happen when he gets the ball in space.
Jashaun Corbin, Florida State
2021 PFF Grade: 75.3
2021 Snaps: 474
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Ty Davis-Price, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 78.5
2021 Snaps: 538
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 85.8
2021 Snaps: 354
PFF Big Board Rank: 193
Trestan Ebner, Baylor
2021 PFF Grade: 77.4
2021 Snaps: 435
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JEROME FORD, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 86.2
2021 Snaps: 585
PFF Big Board Rank: 116
Tyler Goodson, Iowa
2021 PFF Grade: 70.0
2021 Snaps: 601
PFF Big Board Rank: 239
BREECE HALL, IOWA STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 86.0
2021 Snaps: 658
PFF Big Board Rank: 66
Iowa State may have taken a step backward, but Hall was as strong as ever in 2021. In fact, he raised his broken tackle total to 74 after breaking 63 tackles last year. He has an all-around skill set and NFL size at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 80.0
2021 Snaps: 354
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Hassan Haskins, Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 91.2
2021 Snaps: 508
PFF Big Board Rank: 153
Keaontay Ingram, USC
2021 PFF Grade: 87.3
2021 Snaps: 427
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
ZONOVAN “BAM” KNIGHT, N.C. STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 75.2
2021 Snaps: 396
PFF Big Board Rank: 114
Sincere McCormick, UTSA
2021 PFF Grade: 82.8
2021 Snaps: 721
PFF Big Board Rank: 199
Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers
2021 PFF Grade: 76.7
2021 Snaps: 475
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DAMEON PIERCE, FLORIDA
2021 PFF Grade: 92.0
2021 Snaps: 324
PFF Big Board Rank: 74
Pierce may not have handled a massive workload, but he was as effective as it gets when he did touch the ball. His 93.5 rushing grade led the FBS, and he broke 39 tackles on 100 attempts.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
D'vonte Price, Florida International
2021 PFF Grade: 77.3
2021 Snaps: 326
PFF Big Board Rank: 165
Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State
2021 PFF Grade: 82.0
2021 Snaps: 526
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
BRIAN ROBINSON, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 85.9
2021 Snaps: 740
PFF Big Board Rank: 112
Robinson is a two-down thumper. Bring him in for goal-line and short-yardage situations but don't expect much more.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Abram Smith, Baylor
2021 PFF Grade: 90.1
2021 Snaps: 506
PFF Big Board Rank: 271
ISAIAH SPILLER, TEXAS A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 83.2
2021 Snaps: 460
PFF Big Board Rank: 102
Spiller may not have high-end traits, but he has a complete NFL skill set.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
PIERRE STRONG, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 85.5
2021 Snaps: 616
PFF Big Board Rank: 145
CJ Verdell, Oregon
2021 PFF Grade: 75.9
2021 Snaps: 179
PFF Big Board Rank: 207
KENNETH WALKER III, MICHIGAN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 89.3
2021 Snaps: 605
PFF Big Board Rank: 55
RB1 checking in. Walker went from relative unknown to the best back in the country. He led all of college football with 89 broken tackles this past season, including 20 against Miami alone.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State
2021 PFF Grade: 79.8
2021 Snaps: 672
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Rachaad White, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 90.8
2021 Snaps: 494
PFF Big Board Rank: 156
ZAQUANDRE WHITE, SOUTH CAROLINA
2021 PFF Grade: 82.5
2021 Snaps: 260
PFF Big Board Rank: 127
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Zamir White, Georgia
2021 PFF Grade: 87.5
2021 Snaps: 306
PFF Big Board Rank: 196
KYREN WILLIAMS, NOTRE DAME
2021 PFF Grade: 81.2
2021 Snaps: 606
PFF Big Board Rank: 80
Great fit for teams that involve their running back a lot in the passing game.
CALVIN AUSTIN III, MEMPHIS
2021 PFF Grade: 84.7
2021 Snaps: 655
PFF Big Board Rank: 110
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame
2021 PFF Grade: 72.4
2021 Snaps: 668
PFF Big Board Rank: 227
DAVID BELL, PURDUE
2021 PFF Grade: 87.5
2021 Snaps: 739
PFF Big Board Rank: 85
Bell ticks a ton of boxes you want to see for the position, but he doesn't profile as a consistent downfield separator at the next level.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Slade Bolden, Alabama
2021 PFF Grade: 58.4
2021 Snaps: 614
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS
2021 PFF Grade: 85.2
2021 Snaps: 717
PFF Big Board Rank: 29
Burks' combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and speed is unrivaled in the class. He racked up 1,100 yards and 11 scores last season. The true junior should be a vertical weapon in the NFL.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State
2021 PFF Grade: 91.0
2021 Snaps: 601
PFF Big Board Rank: 222
JAHAN DOTSON, PENN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 87.5
2021 Snaps: 768
PFF Big Board Rank: 42
Dotson is one of the most difficult receivers to cover in the class. While he has some size concerns at only 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, Dotson played through contact more than enough to alleviate any worries. He dropped only two of his 93 catchable targets last season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
ROMEO DOUBS, NEVADA
2021 PFF Grade: 81.7
2021 Snaps: 698
PFF Big Board Rank: 97
Doubs has a lot of traits you look for in a receiver, but it remains to be seen if his trump-card downfield ability will translate against better competition.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DONTARIO DRUMMOND, MISSISSIPPI
2021 PFF Grade: 79.1
2021 Snaps: 802
PFF Big Board Rank: 187
Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 76.5
2021 Snaps: 555
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
2021 PFF Grade: 64.8
2021 Snaps: 670
PFF Big Board Rank: 214
Danny Gray, SMU
2021 PFF Grade: 77.9
2021 Snaps: 488
PFF Big Board Rank: 263
Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
2021 PFF Grade: 71.5
2021 Snaps: 389
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Josh Johnson, Tulsa
2021 PFF Grade: 75.6
2021 Snaps: 897
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Velus Jones, Tennessee
2021 PFF Grade: 76.2
2021 Snaps: 573
PFF Big Board Rank: 185
DRAKE LONDON, USC
2021 PFF Grade: 91.3
2021 Snaps: 490
PFF Big Board Rank: 10
It's a shame London's season ended with a broken ankle after only eight games because he was on an unmatched statistical tear, racking up 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores over that span. He's a massive 6-foot-5, 210-pounder who still led college football with 19 contested catches.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Bo Melton, Rutgers
2021 PFF Grade: 76.8
2021 Snaps: 558
PFF Big Board Rank: 273
JOHN METCHIE, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 78.2
2021 Snaps: 774
PFF Big Board Rank: 87
While Metchie is pro-ready in a lot of ways, there's reason to think he's also close to capped out.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
SKYY MOORE, WESTERN MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 91.6
2021 Snaps: 824
PFF Big Board Rank: 30
Moore has the elite shiftiness that plays so well at the receiver position. Whether it's shaking press coverage or breaking an FBS-high 26 tackles last year, Moore will make defenders miss ease.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Jalen Nailor, Michigan State
2021 PFF Grade: 77.0
2021 Snaps: 516
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
CHRIS OLAVE, OHIO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 79.3
2021 Snaps: 687
PFF Big Board Rank: 19
One of the best route-runners in college football, Olave is one of the most consistent downfield threat in the class. In total, 13 of his 65 catches ended in scores last season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
KYLE PHILIPS, UCLA
2021 PFF Grade: 77.6
2021 Snaps: 616
PFF Big Board Rank: 136
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
GEORGE PICKENS, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 73.5
2021 Snaps: 63
PFF Big Board Rank: 59
Pickens tore his ACL last spring and only came back for Georgia in the last game of the regular season. He was a potential WR1 after a massive freshman year but never built upon it.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
ALEC PIERCE, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 76.9
2021 Snaps: 680
PFF Big Board Rank: 76
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Makai Polk, Mississippi State
2021 PFF Grade: 68.0
2021 Snaps: 878
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Charleston Rambo, Miami
2021 PFF Grade: 77.4
2021 Snaps: 763
PFF Big Board Rank: 261
Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU
2021 PFF Grade: 69.7
2021 Snaps: 582
PFF Big Board Rank: 157
WAN'DALE ROBINSON, KENTUCKY
2021 PFF Grade: 91.3
2021 Snaps: 726
PFF Big Board Rank: 90
JUSTYN ROSS, CLEMSON
2021 PFF Grade: 73.5
2021 Snaps: 477
PFF Big Board Rank: 61
Ross never quite took the next step after leading the nation in yards per route run as a true freshman. He has a massive catch radius and tremendous ball skills.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Braylon Sanders, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 63.4
2021 Snaps: 681
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
KHALIL SHAKIR, BOISE STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 86.7
2021 Snaps: 717
PFF Big Board Rank: 84
The highlight reel is as good as it gets, but the translatable tools leave more to be desired.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
2021 PFF Grade: 82.9
2021 Snaps: 863
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JALEN TOLBERT, SOUTH ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 82.3
2021 Snaps: 841
PFF Big Board Rank: 58
Tolbert is one of the best big-play threats in college football. His 16 deep receptions ranked fifth in all of college football in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
TRE TURNER, VIRGINIA TECH
2021 PFF Grade: 76.7
2021 Snaps: 527
PFF Big Board Rank: 203
CHRISTIAN WATSON, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 87.8
2021 Snaps: 406
PFF Big Board Rank: 104
Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
2021 PFF Grade: 69.3
2021 Snaps: 596
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Devon Williams, Oregon
2021 PFF Grade: 76.2
2021 Snaps: 469
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JAMESON WILLIAMS, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 81.6
2021 Snaps: 832
PFF Big Board Rank: 17
It's a shame Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game, as his tape put him firmly in the mix for WR1. He's still the best deep threat in the class.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
GARRETT WILSON, OHIO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 84.1
2021 Snaps: 595
PFF Big Board Rank: 13
The natural. Wilson's ability to generate separation is the best in the class. He's also produced at a high level from both the slot (73.4% of his snaps in 2020) and outside (82.9% of his snaps in 2021).
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Michael Woods, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 70.4
2021 Snaps: 408
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Tight Ends
Austin Allen, Nebraska
2021 PFF Grade: 89.8
2021 Snaps: 548
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Chase Allen, Iowa State
2021 PFF Grade: 63.6
2021 Snaps: 706
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
2021 PFF Grade: 64.1
2021 Snaps: 680
PFF Big Board Rank: 264
Grant Calcaterra, SMU
2021 PFF Grade: 62.8
2021 Snaps: 511
PFF Big Board Rank: 248
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
2021 PFF Grade: 65.7
2021 Snaps: 779
PFF Big Board Rank: 163
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
2021 PFF Grade: 88.3
2021 Snaps: 751
PFF Big Board Rank: 184
Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 83.5
2021 Snaps: 376
PFF Big Board Rank: 272
Peyton Hendershot, Indiana
2021 PFF Grade: 84.2
2021 Snaps: 604
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Connor Heyward, Michigan State
2021 PFF Grade: 60.9
2021 Snaps: 623
PFF Big Board Rank: 262
Curtis Hodges, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 66.9
2021 Snaps: 526
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
2021 PFF Grade: 85.3
2021 Snaps: 617
PFF Big Board Rank: 186
Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 93.3
2021 Snaps: 680
PFF Big Board Rank: 108
Likely just has to get bigger and stronger. He can be a difference-maker if he can maintain his athleticism with 15 more pounds.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
TREY MCBRIDE, COLORADO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 94.7
2021 Snaps: 846
PFF Big Board Rank: 63
McBride put up an all-time season for the tight end position. In 12 games, he racked up 1,125 yards on 91 catches, which was over a third of Colorado State's passing yardage this season. Everyone knew the ball was coming his way, and he still dominated.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 61.4
2021 Snaps: 69
PFF Big Board Rank: 175
Chig Okonkwo, Maryland
2021 PFF Grade: 69.2
2021 Snaps: 636
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
CADE OTTON, WASHINGTON
2021 PFF Grade: 65.8
2021 Snaps: 499
PFF Big Board Rank: 121
You'll have to accept physical limitations, but he has value as a blocker at tight end or even fullback in an offense.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State
2021 PFF Grade: 69.6
2021 Snaps: 688
PFF Big Board Rank: 255
JEREMY RUCKERT, OHIO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 59.4
2021 Snaps: 714
PFF Big Board Rank: 109
Ruckert is a plug-and-play in-line blocker but is more of a placeholder than a difference-maker in the passing game.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Cole Turner, Nevada
2021 PFF Grade: 73.5
2021 Snaps: 695
PFF Big Board Rank: 182
Jelani Woods, Virginia
2021 PFF Grade: 77.1
2021 Snaps: 484
PFF Big Board Rank: 223
JALEN WYDERMYER, TEXAS A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 6.13
2021 Snaps: 717
PFF Big Board Rank: 122
Wydermyer is still a project in a number of ways, but he offers traits you rarely see from a man his size.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Blaise Andries, Minnesota
2021 PFF Grade: 85.6
2021 Snaps: 824
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
G Ben Brown, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 70.2
2021 Snaps: 444
PFF Big Board Rank: 225
T Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
2021 PFF Grade: 82.6
2021 Snaps: 647
PFF Big Board Rank: 201
T Spencer Burford, UTSA
2021 PFF Grade: 76.8
2021 Snaps: 778
PFF Big Board Rank: 265
T Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern
2021 PFF Grade: 78.8
2021 Snaps: 748
PFF Big Board Rank: 274
T CHARLES CROSS, MISSISSIPPI STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 86.7
2021 Snaps: 919
PFF Big Board Rank: 5
After flashing traits in his first year as a starter in 2020, Cross became a dominant pass-protector in 2021. After allowing 44 pressures on 574 pass-blocking snaps last season, he gave up only 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps this year.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
2021 PFF Grade: 70.6
2021 Snaps: 894
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
C Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 70.1
2021 Snaps: 677
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T Austin Deculus, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 62.6
2021 Snaps: 818
PFF Big Board Rank: 216
T KELLEN DIESCH, ARIZONA STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 87.2
2021 Snaps: 823
PFF Big Board Rank: 73
Diesch was one of the highest-graded Power Five tackles in the country this past season and didn't lose much pass protection, as he allowed multiple pressures only once last season and allowed all of seven all year long.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Bill Dunkle, San Diego State
2021 PFF Grade: 95.2
2021 Snaps: 920
PFF Big Board Rank: 286
T IKEM EKWONU, N.C. STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 91.6
2021 Snaps: 819
PFF Big Board Rank: 6
The single most dominant run-blocking tackle in the country. Ekwonu's 18 big-time blocks in the run game this season are seven more than the next-closest Power Five offensive lineman.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Obinna Eze, TCU
2021 PFF Grade: 70.6
2021 Snaps: 762
PFF Big Board Rank: 137
G Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 77.8
2021 Snaps: 734
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T DANIEL FAALELE, MINNESOTA
2021 PFF Grade: 82.3
2021 Snaps: 837
PFF Big Board Rank: 83
Faalele has unparalleled physical tools in addition to the kind of upward career progression teams can buy into.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
C LUKE FORTNER, KENTUCKY
2021 PFF Grade: 85.1
2021 Snaps: 848
PFF Big Board Rank: 94
T LUKE GOEDEKE, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 92.2
2021 Snaps: 742
PFF Big Board Rank: 100
G KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 79.8
2021 Snaps: 737
PFF Big Board Rank: 21
Green will not only be coveted for his absurd movement skills for a 325-pounder but also because he's started at every single offensive line position except center in 2021. He can get the job done at either tackle or guard.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G MARQUIS HAYES, OKLAHOMA
2021 PFF Grade: 75.3
2021 Snaps: 815
PFF Big Board Rank: 95
Hayes isn't particularly versatile, but he's not too far off from being a plus pass-protecting guard at the next level.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Chasen Hines, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 68.7
2021 Snaps: 419
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
G Ed Ingram, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 73.0
2021 Snaps: 806
PFF Big Board Rank: 178
G ZION JOHNSON, BOSTON COLLEGE
2021 PFF Grade: 84.4
2021 Snaps: 777
PFF Big Board Rank: 41
Johnson started his career at Davidson before transferring and starting the last three years at guard for Boston College. His physicality took a noticeable leap in 2021, and he allowed only six pressures.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
2021 PFF Grade: 93.9
2021 Snaps: 733
PFF Big Board Rank: 141
C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska
2021 PFF Grade: 71.4
2021 Snaps: 792
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T DARIAN KINNARD, KENTUCKY
2021 PFF Grade: 91.9
2021 Snaps: 825
PFF Big Board Rank: 60
Kinnard is one of the most accomplished run-blockers at the tackle position in college football. Even though he may end up at guard, Kinnard has earned 89.0-plus run-blocking grades over the past three seasons.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA
2021 PFF Grade: 95.4
2021 Snaps: 908
PFF Big Board Rank: 12
The best center prospect we've seen in the PFF College era. He was already the highest-graded center in the country in 2020, but he took his game to new heights in 2021, earning a 95.4 overall grade.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
C Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
2021 PFF Grade: 73.4
2021 Snaps: 787
PFF Big Board Rank: 162
T Vederian Lowe, Illinois
2021 PFF Grade: 80.2
2021 Snaps: 754
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T ABRAHAM LUCAS, WASHINGTON STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 78.6
2021 Snaps: 801
PFF Big Board Rank: 70
Lucas still needs some refinement in pass protection, but he's seen it all for the pass-heavy Cougars in his career. He has played in 2,195 pass-blocking snaps across four years at Washington State.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Cade Mays, Tennessee
2021 PFF Grade: 73.4
2021 Snaps: 493
PFF Big Board Rank: 194
Marcus McKethan, North Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 76.1
2021 Snaps: 884
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T MAX MITCHELL, LOUISIANA
2021 PFF Grade: 94.8
2021 Snaps: 879
PFF Big Board Rank: 81
While Mitchell isn't going to blow anyone away physically, he's consistent and versatile.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Thayer Munford Jr., Ohio State
2021 PFF Grade: 73.7
2021 Snaps: 704
PFF Big Board Rank: 132
T EVAN NEAL, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 85.8
2021 Snaps: 1,073
PFF Big Board Rank: 7
The mammoth 6-foot-7, 350-pounder is one of the most imposing specimens ever to grace this Earth, and he moves like a man 50 pounds lighter. He only allowed 24 pressures over the past two years between left and right tackle.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G DYLAN PARHAM, MEMPHIS
2021 PFF Grade: 78.8
2021 Snaps: 881
PFF Big Board Rank: 68
Parham is an athletic interior offensive lineman who has played well at multiple positions over his career. He earned a 90.6 overall grade at right tackle in 2020 before a 78.8 mark at right guard in 2021. He'll end up at the latter or center in the NFL.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Chris Paul, Tulsa
2021 PFF Grade: 65.6
2021 Snaps: 647
PFF Big Board Rank: 150
T TREVOR PENNING, NORTHERN IOWA
2021 PFF Grade: 97.3
2021 Snaps: 773
PFF Big Board Rank: 24
Penning is yet another uber-physical run-blocker at the position. The 6-foot-7, 321-pounder moves people with ease. His 99.9 run-blocking grade – albeit against mainly FCS competition – is the highest we've ever charted.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
T Nick Petit-Frere, Ohio State
2021 PFF Grade: 78.5
2021 Snaps: 768
PFF Big Board Rank: 88
T BERNHARD RAIMANN, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 94.6
2021 Snaps: 895
PFF Big Board Rank: 15
Two years ago, Raimann was playing tight end. Now, he's got a legitimate shot to be a first-round pick. He earned the second-highest grade of any offensive lineman this season and allowed only 10 pressures.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Sean Rhyan, UCLA
2021 PFF Grade: 83.7
2021 Snaps: 862
PFF Big Board Rank: 111
Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 75.5
2021 Snaps: 781
PFF Big Board Rank: 209
T Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
2021 PFF Grade: 78.9
2021 Snaps: 720
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JAMAREE SALYER, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 68.3
2021 Snaps: 577
PFF Big Board Rank: 69
Salyer played all over the Bulldogs offensive line in his career, but he's firmly an interior lineman in the NFL. He has some of the strongest hands in pass protection in the class and only allowed four pressures in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Justin Shaffer, Georgia
2021 PFF Grade: 71.7
2021 Snaps: 869
PFF Big Board Rank: 205
G Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 70.3
2021 Snaps: 598
PFF Big Board Rank: 115
T TYLER SMITH, TULSA
2021 PFF Grade: 92.1
2021 Snaps: 909
PFF Big Board Rank: 75
Smith's run-blocking tape is a sight to behold. Neal nor Ekwonu led the FBS in big-time blocks last season, as it was Smith. He likely ends up at guard and is a work in progress as a pass protector, but you can't teach his power.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
G Cole Strange, Tennessee-Chattanooga
2021 PFF Grade: 86.3
2021 Snaps: 697
PFF Big Board Rank: 124
T Andrew Stueber, Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 71.6
2021 Snaps: 927
PFF Big Board Rank: 275
T Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 77.5
2021 Snaps: 723
PFF Big Board Rank: 191
T Zach Thomas, San Diego State
2021 PFF Grade: 87.2
2021 Snaps: 878
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
T Zach Tom, Wake Forest
2021 PFF Grade: 84.8
2021 Snaps: 1,064
PFF Big Board Rank: 173
T Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
2021 PFF Grade: 89.2
2021 Snaps: 883
PFF Big Board Rank: 140
T Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
2021 PFF Grade: 80.6
2021 Snaps: 620
PFF Big Board Rank: 113
T RASHEED WALKER, PENN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 60.1
2021 Snaps: 729
PFF Big Board Rank: 106
C Luke Wattenberg, Washington
2021 PFF Grade: 72.7
2021 Snaps: 790
PFF Big Board Rank: 179
C Dohnovan West, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 73.3
2021 Snaps: 760
PFF Big Board Rank: 86
T Nick Zakelj, Fordham
2021 PFF Grade: 73.8
2021 Snaps: 638
PFF Big Board Rank: 226
Edge Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 72.3
2021 Snaps: 597
PFF Big Board Rank: 190
Edge NIK BONITTO, OKLAHOMA
2021 PFF Grade: 90.5
2021 Snaps: 549
PFF Big Board Rank: 51
Bonitto may be a designated pass-rusher at the NFL level, but he'll be a weapon in that regard from Day 1. He's been the most productive pass-rusher on a per-snap basis over the past two seasons, earning a 93.6 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 pass-rush grade in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Thomas Booker, Stanford
2021 PFF Grade: 49.2
2021 Snaps: 797
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DI Matthew Butler, Tennessee
2021 PFF Grade: 76.7
2021 Snaps: 726
PFF Big Board Rank: 123
Edge Zach Carter, Florida
2021 PFF Grade: 78.0
2021 Snaps: 604
PFF Big Board Rank: 158
Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 76.2
2021 Snaps: 552
PFF Big Board Rank: 189
DI DJ Davidson, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 76.0
2021 Snaps: 542
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DI JORDAN DAVIS, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 79.8
2021 Snaps: 378
PFF Big Board Rank: 39
Davis is a one-trick pony, but it's one impressive trick. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound defensive tackle will not be moved in the run game.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Kalia Davis, UCF
2021 PFF Grade: 82.3
2021 Snaps: 235
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Edge ARNOLD EBIKETIE, PENN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 88.4
2021 Snaps: 741
PFF Big Board Rank: 46
Ebiketie transferred from Temple to Penn State and proved his 2020 production was no fluke. He beat up on quality tackles en route to a 90.5 pass-rushing grade and 52 pressures.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Noah Elliss, Idaho
2021 PFF Grade: 69.9
2021 Snaps: 418
PFF Big Board Rank: 125
Edge KINGSLEY ENAGBARE, SOUTH CAROLINA
2021 PFF Grade: 88.5
2021 Snaps: 553
PFF Big Board Rank: 35
Enagbare has been one of the highest-graded pass-rushers in the country over the past two seasons, recording an 89.2 pass-rushing grade in 2020 and a 92.5 in 2021. While he's not the kind of athlete who hears his name called early, Enagbare has the violent hands to be productive in the NFL.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI NEIL FARRELL, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 89.7
2021 Snaps: 446
PFF Big Board Rank: 78
Farrell can make plays on the nose, but you'll have to live with some inconsistency.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Jonathan Ford, Miami
2021 PFF Grade: 59.8
2021 Snaps: 325
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DI Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
2021 PFF Grade: 74.2
2021 Snaps: 392
PFF Big Board Rank: 142
Edge Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 76.7
2021 Snaps: 544
PFF Big Board Rank: 171
DI LOGAN HALL, HOUSTON
2021 PFF Grade: 83.4
2021 Snaps: 513
PFF Big Board Rank: 52
Hall is a bit of an oddity in a number of ways. He rings in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds yet played as mainly a three-technique for Houston. Still, even with the ideal frame for an edge defender, he still gets the job done against the run on the interior and even earned a 78.0 run-defense grade this past season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Chris Hinton, Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 63.8
2021 Snaps: 593
PFF Big Board Rank: 250
Edge AIDAN HUTCHINSON, MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 94.5
2021 Snaps: 794
PFF Big Board Rank: 1
The highest-graded edge defender in college football, Hutchinson has multiple ways to win with his blend of quicks and power. He's a complete edge defender who excels against both the run and the pass.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Jordan Jackson, Air Force
2021 PFF Grade: 67.9
2021 Snaps: 729
PFF Big Board Rank: 244
Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 72.7
2021 Snaps: 494
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DI TRAVIS JONES, CONNECTICUT
2021 PFF Grade: 87.6
2021 Snaps: 584
PFF Big Board Rank: 45
Jones was the lone bright spot on Connecticut's roster this season. At 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, he's a monstrous space-eating nose tackle, but he can be a little more than that. He racked up 25 pressures and 21 run stops on the season and played well at the Senior Bowl.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge GEORGE KARLAFTIS, PURDUE
2021 PFF Grade: 87.2
2021 Snaps: 667
PFF Big Board Rank: 9
Karlaftis is a versatile iron man who can do almost anything a team could ask of him. He played at least 49 snaps in all but one game this past season and finished with a 90.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge DEMARVIN LEAL, TEXAS A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 70.3
2021 Snaps: 698
PFF Big Board Rank: 43
Leal was a top-10 player on the preseason draft board but sadly, he didn't as much as we hoped. In fact, his run defense and pass-rushing grades took steps backward in 2021. He's a gifted athlete for a 6-foot-4, 290 pounder, but that lack of development is worrisome.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State
2021 PFF Grade: 82.4
2021 Snaps: 592
PFF Big Board Rank: 166
Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky
2021 PFF Grade: 79.7
2021 Snaps: 737
PFF Big Board Rank: 105
DI PHIDARIAN MATHIS, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 78.5
2021 Snaps: 547
PFF Big Board Rank: 91
Mathis is a versatile and reliable two-gapping run defender who will fit in any defense.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Marquan McCall, Kentucky
2021 PFF Grade: 65.2
2021 Snaps: 237
PFF Big Board Rank: 143
DI Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA
2021 PFF Grade: 71.6
2021 Snaps: 526
PFF Big Board Rank: 139
Edge DAVID OJABO, MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 79.4
2021 Snaps: 534
PFF Big Board Rank: 26
Ojabo had played only 26 career snaps before 2021, but he made his presence felt in a big way this season, earning an 86.9 pass-rushing grade on 300 pass-rushing snaps. Given his physical tools, the Michigan product is still only scratching the surface of his potential.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
2021 PFF Grade: 79.4
2021 Snaps: 518
PFF Big Board Rank: 277
Edge JOSHUA PASCHAL, KENTUCKY
2021 PFF Grade: 90.0
2021 Snaps: 653
PFF Big Board Rank: 72
Paschal has a unique body type for the edge at 6-foot-3, 278 pounds. He's a leverage demon who lived in opponents' backfields last year en route to a Power Five leading 12.4% run-stop rate.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DI Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 78.0
2021 Snaps: 430
PFF Big Board Rank: 167
Edge LaBryan Ray, Alabama
2021 PFF Grade: 64.7
2021 Snaps: 209
PFF Big Board Rank: 215
DI John Ridgeway, Arkansas
2021 PFF Grade: 64.1
2021 Snaps: 436
PFF Big Board Rank: 195
Edge Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio)
2021 PFF Grade: 69.5
2021 Snaps: 431
PFF Big Board Rank: 276
Edge MYJAI SANDERS, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 80.2
2021 Snaps: 783
PFF Big Board Rank: 56
Sanders is still only scratching the surface of what he could be. He only has a handful of pass-rushing moves, but he has the 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame and the juice around the edge to translate to the NFL. His grade took a bit of a step back to 80.2 overall last season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
2021 PFF Grade: 74.9
2021 Snaps: 443
PFF Big Board Rank: 131
Edge Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
2021 PFF Grade: 71.7
2021 Snaps: 579
PFF Big Board Rank: 259
Edge KAYVON THIBODEAUX, OREGON
2021 PFF Grade: 83.9
2021 Snaps: 560
PFF Big Board Rank: 4
Thibodeaux has an elite first step combined with an ideal frame for the position. While he lacks refinement, that combination still led to a 91.5 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge CAMERON THOMAS, SAN DIEGO STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 89.4
2021 Snaps: 784
PFF Big Board Rank: 54
While Thomas played like a versatile jumbo defensive end at San Diego State, he showed up only 264 at the Senior Bowl and then didn't practice all week. Considering his best reps often came from the interior, that's a touch concerning.
While Thomas
Edge Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 77.2
2021 Snaps: 534
PFF Big Board Rank: 164
Edge Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
2021 PFF Grade: 78.2
2021 Snaps: 655
PFF Big Board Rank: 161
Edge TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 71.4
2021 Snaps: 596
PFF Big Board Rank: 23
Walker is an elite physical specimen for a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder who even dropped into coverage this season and managed a pass breakup. He's still figuring out how to rush the passer, but you can't teach what he has.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge Sam Williams, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 78.1
2021 Snaps: 778
PFF Big Board Rank: 126
DI PERRION WINFREY, OKLAHOMA
2021 PFF Grade: 59.7
2021 Snaps: 466
PFF Big Board Rank: 92
Winfrey has the tools to develop into a pass-rushing threat in the NFL, but it'll take a while to get there.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Edge Alex Wright, UAB
2021 PFF Grade: 90.4
2021 Snaps: 472
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 89.8
2021 Snaps: 423
PFF Big Board Rank: 25
Between the two Georgia defensive tackles, Wyatt is the far more explosive athlete, and it showed as a pass-rusher, where Wyatt finished with an 84.0 grade. He was dominant at the Senior Bowl.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Linebackers
Christopher Allen, Alabama
2021 PFF Grade: 90.0
2021 Snaps: 10
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
TROY ANDERSEN, MONTANA STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 86.3
2021 Snaps: 859
PFF Big Board Rank: 64
Andersen is a converted running back and quarterback who, in his lone full season at linebacker, racked up an absurd 67 stops. There's no telling what he could be with more reps at the position.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
BRIAN ASAMOAH, OKLAHOMA
2021 PFF Grade: 73.8
2021 Snaps: 589
PFF Big Board Rank: 33
Asamoah is undersized at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, but he possesses sideline-to-sideline range. His processing skills took massive steps forward in 2021, causing his grade to jump from 57.1 to 76.3.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DARRIAN BEAVERS, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 77.7
2021 Snaps: 903
PFF Big Board Rank: 71
Beavers is one of the few true SAM (strong side) linebackers in the class. At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Beavers was meant to go toe-to-toe with tight ends.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
TERREL BERNARD, BAYLOR
2021 PFF Grade: 74.8
2021 Snaps: 763
PFF Big Board Rank: 130
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Darien Butler, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 73.1
2021 Snaps: 592
PFF Big Board Rank: 232
Chance Campbell, Mississippi
2021 PFF Grade: 61.3
2021 Snaps: 901
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
LEO CHENAL, WISCONSIN
2021 PFF Grade: 91.5
2021 Snaps: 607
PFF Big Board Rank: 37
Chenal is going to thrive in man-blitz-heavy schemes. He packs a punch as a downhill player, as he can light up offensive linemen with ease. His 94.1 run defense grade wasn't too far behind Micah Parsons' (94.8) PFF college record.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DAMONE CLARK, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 68.5
2021 Snaps: 762
PFF Big Board Rank: 117
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
NAKOBE DEAN, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 91.8
2021 Snaps: 663
PFF Big Board Rank: 16
Dean's range at the linebacker position is unparalleled in this draft class. He's not only straight-line fast, but he also processes and reacts with elite quickness.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
JoJo Domann, Nebraska*
2021 PFF Grade: 87.3
2021 Snaps: 626
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
* Last season, Domann played 129 snaps on the defensive line, just 66 snaps in the box, 428 snaps at slot corner and three snaps at outside corner.
Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina
2021 PFF Grade: 68.4
2021 Snaps: 768
PFF Big Board Rank: 253
Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Boston College
2021 PFF Grade: 48.9
2021 Snaps: 438
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Jake Hansen, Illinois
2021 PFF Grade: 70.4
2021 Snaps: 340
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 75.6
2021 Snaps: 709
PFF Big Board Rank: 208
CHRISTIAN HARRIS, ALABAMA
2021 PFF Grade: 61.6
2021 Snaps: 914
PFF Big Board Rank: 53
Harris is one of the most physical linebackers in the class who relishes the ability to hit anyone on the other side of the ball. His struggles come in coverage, where he's allowed nearly 1,000 yards over the past two seasons.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
2021 PFF Grade: 83.6
2021 Snaps: 823
PFF Big Board Rank: 128
DRAKE JACKSON, USC*
2021 PFF Grade: 82.2
2021 Snaps: 414
PFF Big Board Rank: 44
Before his late-season injury, Jackson proved that he had taken a significant next step in his development. He improved his 66.6 pass-rushing grade as a sophomore to 87.7 this season.
*Jackson played 399 snaps on the defensive line last season — 182 as a pass-rusher, 199 against the run and three as a coverage defender.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
JERMAINE JOHNSON II, FLORIDA STATE*
2021 PFF Grade: 81.1
2021 Snaps: 736
PFF Big Board Rank: 27
Due to how well Johnson performed at the Senior Bowl, he's unlikely to be a non-factor in the league. Moreover, he's one of the best edge-setters in the class with 23 run stops and 14 sacks in 2021.
*Johnson played 731 snaps on the defensive line in 2021 — 415 as a pass-rusher, 313 against the run and eight as a coverage defender.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Nate Landman, Colorado
2021 PFF Grade: 66.7
2021 Snaps: 420
PFF Big Board Rank: 197
DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH
2021 PFF Grade: 90.2
2021 Snaps: 849
PFF Big Board Rank: 14
There may be no better all-around linebacker in the class. Lloyd can take on blocks, blitz and cover tight ends at a high level, which is why he earned a 90.2 grade this year with above-average grades in every facet.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
BOYE MAFE, MINNESOTA*
2021 PFF Grade: 81.1
2021 Snaps: 480
PFF Big Board Rank: 48
Mafe was a massive riser after he earned the highest pass-rushing grade among edge defenders during the Senior Bowl practices. He's an ascending player who possesses one of the best get-offs in the class.
*Mafe played 466 snaps on the defensive line in 2021 — 258 as a pass-rusher, 181 against the run and 41 as a coverage defender.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Zakoby McClain, Auburn
2021 PFF Grade: 71.1
2021 Snaps: 779
PFF Big Board Rank: 238
Micah McFadden, Indiana
2021 PFF Grade: 74.8
2021 Snaps: 738
PFF Big Board Rank: 133
Jeremiah Moon, Florida
2021 PFF Grade: 63.5
2021 Snaps: 416
PFF Big Board Rank: 266
CHAD MUMA, WYOMING
2021 PFF Grade: 90.3
2021 Snaps: 899
PFF Big Board Rank: 57
Muma was one of the most productive defenders in all of college football in 2021, generating 68 total defensive stops, three picks and 21 pressures for the Cowboys. At 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, he has legit NFL size and athleticism.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
2021 PFF Grade: 85.5
2021 Snaps: 884
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Mike Rose, Iowa State
2021 PFF Grade: 70.9
2021 Snaps: 539
PFF Big Board Rank: 240
Josh Ross, Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 63.3
2021 Snaps: 779
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
2021 PFF Grade: 88.8
2021 Snaps: 692
PFF Big Board Rank: 134
Nephi Sewell, Uta
2021 PFF Grade: 72.0
2021 Snaps: 729
PFF Big Board Rank: 174
BRANDON SMITH, PENN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 59.7
2021 Snaps: 789
PFF Big Board Rank: 62
Smith is the rare 240-pounder who is so athletic that he was tasked with playing the overhang role in Penn State's defense back in 2020. He's still out of control as a tackler, though, as he has to improve upon his 17.2% missed tackle rate in 2021.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Baylon Spector, Clemson
2021 PFF Grade: 60.9
2021 Snaps: 610
PFF Big Board Rank: 258
CHANNING TINDALL, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 85.4
2021 Snaps: 474
PFF Big Board Rank: 79
Tindall may not be the most well-rounded linebacker, but he can still be a difference-maker with his speed and aggressive playstyle.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Quay Walker, Georgia
2021 PFF Grade: 72.1
2021 Snaps: 611
PFF Big Board Rank: 82
Tre Williams, Arkansas*
2021 PFF Grade: 59.1
2021 Snaps: 510
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
* Williams played 506 snaps on the defensive line in 2021 — 266 as a pass-rusher, 243 against the run and one as a coverage defender.
Tycen Anderson, Toledo
2021 PFF Grade: 69.3
2021 Snaps: 523
PFF Big Board Rank: 245
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
2021 PFF Grade: 81.3
2021 Snaps: 607
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Kalon Barnes, Baylor
2021 PFF Grade: 69.3
2021 Snaps: 523
PFF Big Board Rank: 241
Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 81.5
2021 Snaps: 719
PFF Big Board Rank: 234
Dane Belton, Iowa
2021 PFF Grade: 77.1
2021 Snaps: 943
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Bubba Bolden, Miami
2021 PFF Grade: 48.7
2021 Snaps: 361
PFF Big Board Rank: 183
ANDREW BOOTH JR., CLEMSON
2021 PFF Grade: 78.4
2021 Snaps: 578
PFF Big Board Rank: 18
Booth has some of the best feet in the draft class, but he got exposed a tad too often for our liking. He gave up 29 catches from 46 targets for 312 yards in his first full year as a starter.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
JAQUAN BRISKER, PENN STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 82.4
2021 Snaps: 786
PFF Big Board Rank: 38
Brisker is an incredibly sound safety who will be coveted by teams who have specific box roles. He earned an 89.5 coverage grade in a career year this past fall.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Montaric Brown, Arkansas
2021 PFF Grade: 74.0
2021 Snaps: 834
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
COBY BRYANT, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 86.7
2021 Snaps: 966
PFF Big Board Rank: 138
Bryant's production isn't necessarily the most translatable to the league, given his competition level and role.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Percy Butler, Louisiana
2021 PFF Grade: 78.6
2021 Snaps: 616
PFF Big Board Rank: 233
Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
2021 PFF Grade: 68.5
2021 Snaps: 708
PFF Big Board Rank: 236
LEWIS CINE, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 82.4
2021 Snaps: 822
PFF Big Board Rank: 36
Cine was the biggest riser down the stretch for the Georgia defense, and he's one heck of a tackler — for his career, he missed only 11 tackles on 159 attempts.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville
2021 PFF Grade: 63.1
2021 Snaps: 912
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
BRYAN COOK, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 87.6
2021 Snaps: 900
PFF Big Board Rank: 101
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
2021 PFF Grade: 67.6
2021 Snaps: 793
PFF Big Board Rank: 177
NICK CROSS, MARYLAND
2021 PFF Grade: 67.7
2021 Snaps: 781
PFF Big Board Rank: 96
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DeCobie Durant, South Carolina State
2021 PFF Grade: 79.6
2021 Snaps: 803
PFF Big Board Rank: 219
KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA
2021 PFF Grade: 61.8
2021 Snaps: 657
PFF Big Board Rank: 31
Elam is a long, physical corner who shut down some of the SEC's best. Despite seven penalties, Elam still only allowed 19 catches from 36 targets for 191 yards last season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
MJ EMERSON, MISSISSIPPI STATE
2021 PFF Grade: 78.4
2021 Snaps: 641
PFF Big Board Rank: 77
Emerson gets by with his size, but his athletic limitations are scary for an outside corner.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Akayleb Evans, Missouri
2021 PFF Grade: 74.6
2021 Snaps: 597
PFF Big Board Rank: 154
DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 67.0
2021 Snaps: 774
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
CORDALE FLOTT, LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 81.3
2021 Snaps: 599
PFF Big Board Rank: 107
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
AHMAD GARDNER, CINCINNATI
2021 PFF Grade: 87.1
2021 Snaps: 968
PFF Big Board Rank: 11
Gardner never allowed a single touchdown in his career despite starting since he was a true freshman. In 2021, he took his game to another level, allowing only 131 yards in 14 games.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
MARIO GOODRICH, CLEMSON
2021 PFF Grade: 84.4
2021 Snaps: 582
PFF Big Board Rank: 148
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
KYLER GORDON, WASHINGTON
2021 PFF Grade: 87.2
2021 Snaps: 797
PFF Big Board Rank: 50
Gordon is a two-time Bruce Feldman's Freaks List member and played like one this season. He has played both outside corner and slot this season, earning an 89.6 coverage grade.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Vincent Gray, Michigan
2021 PFF Grade: 76.3
2021 Snaps: 811
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME
2021 PFF Grade: 76.1
2021 Snaps: 439
PFF Big Board Rank: 2
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Hamilton is a modern hybrid defender who can do whatever is asked. While he missed Notre Dame's final five games with a minor knee injury, he came down with three picks and three pass breakups in his first seven.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
2021 PFF Grade: 80.2
2021 Snaps: 863
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DAXTON HILL, MICHIGAN
2021 PFF Grade: 75.9
2021 Snaps: 832
PFF Big Board Rank: 40
Hill showed off his versatility by playing mainly slot for the Wolverines defense. Still, he'll be a deep safety in the NFL, and he possesses some of the class' best speed at the position.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Josh Jobe, Alabama
2021 PFF Grade: 65.7
2021 Snaps: 714
PFF Big Board Rank: 151
Jack Jones, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 79.4
2021 Snaps: 661
PFF Big Board Rank: 211
MARCUS JONES, HOUSTON
2021 PFF Grade: 86.6
2021 Snaps: 598
PFF Big Board Rank: 93
Jones is the best returner in the class and an all-around special teams dynamo.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
KERBY JOSEPH, ILLINOIS
2021 PFF Grade: 90.4
2021 Snaps: 716
PFF Big Board Rank: 67
Joseph is a ball-hawking safety with ultra-long arms that can affect the catch point. Standing 6-foot tall, Joseph's wingspan reaches almost 6-foot-8, and he used every bit of that to pick off five passes last season.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
DERION KENDRICK, GEORGIA
2021 PFF Grade: 83.2
2021 Snaps: 787
PFF Big Board Rank: 120
Kendrick has great ball skills, but his deficiencies were hidden on the loaded Georgia defense.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Quentin Lake, UCLA
2021 PFF Grade: 77.1
2021 Snaps: 614
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Chase Lucas, Arizona State
2021 PFF Grade: 60.5
2021 Snaps: 565
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
2021 PFF Grade: 68.0
2021 Snaps: 722
PFF Big Board Rank: 280
Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
2021 PFF Grade: 79.3
2021 Snaps: 727
PFF Big Board Rank: 267
Roger McCreary, Auburn
2021 PFF Grade: 89.9
2021 Snaps: 830
PFF Big Board Rank: 49
McCreary is an ultra-smooth corner who rarely cedes much separation. He's been battle-tested with 75 targets but has allowed only 34 catches while mixing in 13 pass breakups. His lack of length is concerning if he wants to stick on the outside.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON
2021 PFF Grade: 86.3
2021 Snaps: 702
PFF Big Board Rank: 8
Outside of length, McDuffie has everything you could want from a high-end cornerback. At only 5-foot-11, McDuffie plays consistently bigger than his listed size. He's allowed only 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards with no scores and five pass breakups.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
VERONE MCKINLEY III, OREGON
2021 PFF Grade: 64.3
2021 Snaps: 939
PFF Big Board Rank: 155
Teams will have to accept some lows to get the highs that McKinley can provide in coverage.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Smoke Monday, Auburn
2021 PFF Grade: 75.6
2021 Snaps: 827
PFF Big Board Rank: 160
Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M
2021 PFF Grade: 72.3
2021 Snaps: 793
PFF Big Board Rank: 176
JALEN PITRE, BAYLOR
2021 PFF Grade: 86.0
2021 Snaps: 909
PFF Big Board Rank: 28
Pitre was a massive reason for the Bears' defensive success in 2021. He led all defensive backs with 47 stops on the season while playing slot corner in Dave Aranda's defense.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Chris Steele, USC
2021 PFF Grade: 66.1
2021 Snaps: 651
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
DEREK STINGLEY JR., LSU
2021 PFF Grade: 66.6
2021 Snaps: 154
PFF Big Board Rank: 3
This ranking is banking a lot on what Stingley put on tape a long time ago, but it's not as if that talent went anywhere. He has allowed only a 41.1% completion percentage for his career and has been starting since his freshman year.
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
2021 PFF Grade: 83.2
2021 Snaps: 820
PFF Big Board Rank: 200
CAM TAYLOR-BRITT, NEBRASKA
2021 PFF Grade: 74.2
2021 Snaps: 782
PFF Big Board Rank: 119
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC
2021 PFF Grade: 67.1
2021 Snaps: 609
PFF Big Board Rank: 254
Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech
2021 PFF Grade: 62.9
2021 Snaps: 734
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Josh Thompson, Texas
2021 PFF Grade: 62.6
2021 Snaps: 479
PFF Big Board Rank: 249
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
2021 PFF Grade: 76.0
2021 Snaps: 532
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JERMAINE WALLER, VIRGINIA TECH
2021 PFF Grade: 60.7
2021 Snaps: 531
PFF Big Board Rank: 135
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
Jaylen Watson, Washington State
2021 PFF Grade: 63.4
2021 Snaps: 685
PFF Big Board Rank: 279
Sam Webb, Missouri Western State
2021 PFF Grade: N/A
2021 Snaps: N/A
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Damarion Williams, Houston
2021 PFF Grade: 77.8
2021 Snaps: 711
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
2021 PFF Grade: N/A
2021 Snaps: N/A
PFF Big Board Rank: N/A
JT Woods, Baylor
2021 PFF Grade: 67.8
2021 Snaps: 803
PFF Big Board Rank: 282
TARIQ WOOLEN, UTSA
2021 PFF Grade: 59.5
2021 Snaps: 416
PFF Big Board Rank: 118
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…
MYKAEL WRIGHT, OREGON
2021 PFF Grade: 71.2
2021 Snaps: 817
PFF Big Board Rank: 149
Click here for PFF's full NFL draft profile…