32 NFL observations after Week 10: Trey Hendricks moves to the top of the pressure chart while Jared Goff thrives using play-action

• Trey Hendrickson moves top of the pressure-created chart: His 52 on the year are three more than Nick Bosa in second place.

• Jared Goff thrives using play-action: He is picking up more yards on play-action than any other player.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

Kyler Murray has the best grade of any quarterback under pressure with his 80.5 score.

Big week of run blocking for Chris Lindstrom. His 94.7 run-blocking mark was the best of all guards for Week 10.

Big week for Nnamdi Madubuike, who led the league with 10 total pressures.

When teams aren’t blitzing Josh Allen, only C.J. Stroud can match his 14 big-time throws and when they do blitz him, only Stroud has a lower turnover-worthy play percentage than Allen's 0.8% score.

Among receivers to have at least 10 contested receptions, Xavier Legette has the best contested catch percentage at 81.8%.

With a 90.5 tackling grade, Kevin Byard is second amongst all safeties behind Jordan Howden.

Trey Hendrickson moved to the top of the pressure chart with his efforts this week. His 52 on the year are three more than Nick Bosa in second place.

Denzel Ward still leads the league in pass breakups with 14.

Among all tight ends, only Mike Gesicki has lined up more in the slot than Jake Ferguson, who has done so on 59.4% of his passing snaps.

With 18 completions on passes thrown 20 yards or more in the air, Bo Nix has the third most of any passer.

With 1,043 yards coming off play-action, Jared Goff has 152 yards more than any other passer.

Nobody has got open more than Dontayvion Wicks this year, as the receiver has gotten open on 75.4% of all routes he has run where the defense has tried to stop him from getting open.

With a run stop on 14.6% of his run-defense snaps, Azeez Al-Shaair has the best score of any player at any position.

Nobody has a higher average depth of target than Alec Pierce‘s 22.5 yards on a sizeable 39 targets.

With eight defensive stops against the run, no player had more this week than Devin Lloyd.

Justin Reid is third amongst all safeties with 13 defensive stops in pass coverage.

Among all tight ends, only Mike Gesicki has more yards from the slot than Brock Bowers‘ 269.

With five touchdowns against zone coverage, Quentin Johnston has the most alongside Ja’Marr Chase.

Only Derrick Henry has run for more first downs than the 46 Kyren Williams has managed.

Among all tackles, only Penei Sewell has a better run-blocking grade than Terron Armstead‘s 87.4.

On balls thrown between 10 and 19 yards in the air, Justin Jefferson has more yards (334) than any other receiver (two more than Darnell Mooney).

Anfernee Jennings still has the most run stops in the league with an impressive 24.

Alvin Kamara has more screen yardage than any other player in the league with 180.

No tackle has a higher zone run-blocking grade Evan Neal‘s 95.7.

No receiver has caught more first downs against man coverage than Garrett Wilson‘s 14.

With 24 runs over 10 yards, Saquon Barkley has more than any other rusher.

With 11 catches on balls thrown 20 yards or more, George Pickens has at least two more than every other receiver.

Only Anthony Richardson has a higher average depth of target than Brock Purdy‘s 9.7 yards.

Over the past four weeks, nobody has more yards from the slot than Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s 234.

Even though his season is over and he’s not played in a few weeks, Chris Godwin still has the most receptions on the year without a drop.

Over the past four weeks, only Nnamdi Madubuike and Quinnen Williams have more pressures among interior defensive linemen than Jeffery Simmons‘ 16.

Over the past four weeks, Jayden Daniels ranks third in our play-action grading with a 90.6 score.