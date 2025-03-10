2025 NFL Free Agency: Ranking every position group, strongest to weakest

There is plenty of edge defender talent to go around: From veterans with elite pedigrees to budding stars, the free-agent edge class has it all and then some.

Re-signings decimate the linebacker group: Six of PFF's top seven linebackers re-signed with their teams ahead of the tampering period, leaving the position lacking depth.

Re-signings and franchise tags have decimated the 2025 free-agent market, from Tee Higgins to Zack Baun to Ronnie Stanley to Osa Odighizuwa. What's left is far from scraps, but NFL teams need to carefully weigh potential value versus cost for a relatively weak free-agent class.

To put the 2025 free-agent pool into perspective, aside from standard free agency rankings, here are the best and worst position groups by top-end talent and depth.

1. Edge Defender

Top free agents: Joey Bosa, Dre'Mont Jones, Matt Judon, Malcolm Koonce, DeMarcus Lawrence, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Dayo Odeyingbo, Azeez Ojulari, Haason Reddick, Za'Darius Smith, Josh Sweat, Chase Young

While some may look at the free-agent edge defender crop and assume it’s full of 30-somethings with long-gone or waning production, it’s a well-rounded group that boasts plenty of plug-and-play starters.

The youngest of the top bunch — Azeez Ojulari, Chase Young, Dayo Odeyingbo, Malcolm Koonce and Josh Sweat — will likely command the most lucrative deals. Odeyingbo is rumored to be a hot commodity after his career-high 66.1 PFF overall grade and 42 quarterback pressures this past season. Young, who will be only 26 years old at the start of the 2025 campaign, tied for seventh in regular-season quarterback pressures (66) among edge defenders.

Some of the older free-agent edge defenders still produce at high levels, including Za'Darius Smith and Khalil Mack, who each notched 50-plus quarterback pressures in 2024.

NFL teams could do much worse than adding a Joey Bosa or a DeMarcus Lawrence to their pass rush as a consolation prize, making this the top position group in free agency.

2. Interior Offensive Line

Top free agents: Mekhi Becton, Drew Dalman, James Daniels, Will Fries, Will Hernandez, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Kelly, Shaq Mason, Patrick Mekari, Josh Myers, Dalton Risner, Brandon Scherff, Kevin Zeitler

Depth abounds in the interior offensive line group, featuring Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton, prized center Drew Dalman and long-time stalwart Kevin Zeitler.

There are also several underrated options: Will Fries is coming off an 85.9 PFF overall grade, albeit across only five games due to injury; Will Hernandez earned three straight 60.0-plus PFF overall grades with the Cardinals; and James Daniels is only 27 years old, fresh off a small-sample 92.9 PFF overall grade before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 4.

3. Interior Defender

Top free agents: Jonathan Allen, Calais Campbell, Poona Ford, Javon Hargrave, B.J. Hill, D.J. Jones, Levi Onwuzurike, Sheldon Rankins, Milton Williams

As other position groups grew thinner in the days leading up to the tampering period, the interior defender class improved. Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave were among those released, boosting an already solid group.

Milton Williams announced himself to the rest of the league with his Super Bowl strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes, but Eagles fans had already become well accustomed to his pressure-generating ways. He ranked fourth among interior defenders in pass-rush win rate (17.7%) in the regular season.

4. Cornerback

Top free agents: Paulson Adebo, James Bradberry, Carlton Davis III, Rasul Douglas, Byron Murphy Jr., D.J. Reed Jr., Asante Samuel Jr., Darius Slay, Charvarius Ward

There is a lot of upside among the cornerbacks, although many are coming off down seasons. Asante Samuel Jr. flashed elite potential in 2023 (75.6 PFF coverage grade) before struggling in Jesse Minter’s scheme in 2024. He will be only 26 entering the 2025 season.

Rasul Douglas and Charvarius Ward have proven track records of success despite coming off poor seasons. D.J. Reed Jr. has never allowed more than two touchdowns in coverage in a season and owns six straight 70.0-plus PFF coverage grades. And then there is 34-year-old Darius Slay, fresh off a Super Bowl win and a career-high 16 pass breakups.

5. Wide Receiver

Top free agents: Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Darius Slayton

Davante Adams’ new deal with the Rams leaves the free-agent wide receiver class headlined by only a handful of veterans — albeit impressive ones. Chris Godwin is the top option and will get paid accordingly. He has never earned a sub-75.0 PFF overall grade in his eight-year career and was on a torrid pace in 2024 before a dislocated ankle cut his season short.

After Godwin, teams will likely zero in on one of four more-than-capable veteran options: Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen. They still bring the potential to break open a game, and each is one year removed from a 1,000-yard season. The pickings are slim after that.

6. Running Back

Top free agents: Nick Chubb, A.J. Dillon, J.K. Dobbins, Rico Dowdle, Najee Harris, Kareem Hunt, Ty Johnson, Javonte Williams

With Aaron Jones back with the Vikings, the running back class’ top player is off the board. But the position’s depth is still impressive.

Nick Chubb needs no introduction but didn’t look the same in 2024 after returning from another major knee injury. J.K. Dobbins, Rico Dowdle and Najee Harris handled significant workloads in 2024 and produced well, all earning 65.0-plus PFF overall grades and topping 900 rushing yards.

Ty Johnson will have an interesting market as one of the league’s top third-down backs. He tied for third at the position in touchdown catches (four) last season.

7. Quarterback

Top free agents: Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston

High-end starting quarterbacks rarely hit the market, and while the six players above could each get a shot to start in 2025, they are all most likely short-term rentals with limited upside. Sam Darnold's 5.4% big-time throw rate in 2024 was a top-10 mark, part of a magical 14-3 season for the Vikings that ended unceremoniously in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He comes in as PFF's No. 9 free agent.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields combined to lead the Steelers to the playoffs and could do so again in 2025 amid the team's reported interest in retaining at least one of the pair. Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP nearing the end of his career, but perhaps the Giants will take a chance on him.

8. Safety

Top free agents: Camryn Bynum, Jeremy Chinn, Jevon Holland, Talanoa Hufanga, Trevon Moehrig, Justin Reid, Justin Simmons

Jevon Holland, PFF’s top-ranked remaining free agent, earned an elite 90.4 PFF overall grade in 2023 but couldn’t replicate it in 2024. The rest of the safety group leaves something to be desired, although Talanoa Hufanga is just 25 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2022. He fits the criteria for deserving a significant deal but has struggled with injuries, potentially dissuading teams from handing him a long-term contract.

Tre’von Moehrig could also cash in. His 29 regular-season stops tied him for 11th among safeties, and his 7.4% missed tackle rate was one of the better marks at the position.

9. Offensive Tackle

Top free agents: Trent Brown, Dan Moore Jr., Morgan Moses, Joe Noteboom, Cam Robinson, Tyron Smith, Jedrick Wills

New contracts for Ronnie Stanley and Alaric Jackson bump this group down a few pegs. Cam Robinson, PFF’s 20th-ranked free agent, has a solid track record and performed admirably in 2024 before a tough end-of-season stretch. Tyron Smith is still capable of protecting a quarterback’s blindside at 34 years old, ranking 31st among 85 qualifying tackles in PFF overall grade this past season.

Dan Moore Jr., Joe Noteboom and Jedrick Wills are more boom-or-bust options. Moore allowed a league-high 12 sacks in 2024 but was the NFL’s 19th-highest-graded tackle through Week 10. Noteboom has dealt with injuries in recent years but has been a serviceable run blocker. And Wills, a first-round pick in 2022, has also dealt with injuries while showing potential as a pass blocker.

10. Linebacker

Top free agents: Tyrel Dodson, Dre Greenlaw, Eric Kendricks, Robert Spillane

The free-agent linebacker bunch was quite strong until this past weekend, when seemingly each one re-signed with their original team. Zack Baun, Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Nick Bolton, Jamien Sherwood and Ernest Jones IV were six of the top seven linebackers in PFF’s free-agent rankings but are now off the market.

Tyrel Dodson is not far removed from a 90.2 PFF overall grade, which led the position in 2023. He brought in three interceptions and recorded an 82.9 PFF coverage grade in 2024 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.

11. Tight End

Top free agents: Tyler Conklin, Evan Engram, Gerald Everett, Juwan Johnson

Mike Gesicki, Zach Ertz, Austin Hooper and Tommy Tremble are off the board for an already weak tight end group. Evan Engram is the crown jewel as things stand, but he broke 50 receiving yards in only one of his nine games in 2024.

Juwan Johnson offers some upside after dropping just two passes and turning it up down the stretch for the Saints last season.