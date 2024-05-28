PFF Offensive Tackle Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2024 NFL season

• Trent Williams is in a class of his own: The future Hall of Famer remains the gold standard at the position, as he put together another elite season in 2023 despite struggling with an ankle injury.

Every NFL fan loves player rankings, and the offseason is the perfect time to break them out.

So, continuing our series of player rankings, here are the top 32 offensive tackles in the league.

The future Hall of Famer remains the gold standard at the position, as he put together another elite season in 2023 despite struggling with an ankle injury. His 92.5 PFF grade ranked second among offensive tackles last year, and he was the only player at the position to earn run-blocking and pass-blocking grades above 84.0.

The Buccaneers' decision to move Wirfs from right to left tackle before the 2023 season raised questions about whether his performance would decline. However, Wirfs recorded the second-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive tackles and finished with a top-five overall grade for the first time in his career (83.0).

Sewell showed significant improvement during the 2023 season, as his 95.1 run-blocking grade and 92.8 overall grade ranked first at the position. However, because his pass-blocking grade ranked outside the top 10, he finishes third in this ranking.

Darrisaw enjoyed an elite 2022 season in which he earned a 90.4 overall grade, which ranked second at the position. However, injuries slowed him down and forced him to miss time in 2023. As a result, his overall grade declined to 82.4, though his 85.3 pass-blocking grade was still good for third.

Philadelphia’s left tackle got off to a terrific start in 2023, as he was PFF’s second-highest graded offensive tackle after eight weeks. And at that point, he was the only player at the position with run-blocking and pass-blocking grades of at least 84.0. While he was unable to continue that form for the entire season, he still finished the campaign with an 84.8 overall grade that ranked third at the position.

While Johnson remains one of the best right tackles in the league, his 80.1 overall grade in 2023 was tied for his second-lowest mark since 2015. Still, he was the only right tackle to rank among the top 15 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades.

Although he had to miss games due to injury, the 942 snaps he played in 2023 were the most he has played in a season since 2018. He was at his best in pass protection, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade of 89.3 that led all offensive tackles.

Tunsil remains one of the best pass-blocking offensive tackles in the entire league. His 84.9 pass-blocking grade ranked fourth at the position in 2023. Tunsil has earned a 91.6 pass-blocking grade since joining the Texans in 2019, second among 67 qualifying offensive tackles in that span.

After missing almost the entire 2022 season, Slater came back strong in 2023 and played nearly as well as he did during his standout rookie season, especially when it came to pass protection. In fact, his 84.7 pass-blocking grade marked a career-high and ranked fifth among players at the position.

On the other hand, his 59.5 run-blocking grade ranked just 48th, which shows that the young player still has room for improvement.

Miller gave up pressure on just 4.0% of dropbacks in 2023, tied for the fifth-best rate among offensive tackles in the NFL. This is even more impressive, given that Miller was slowed down by an injury over the second half of the season. Over the last four years, Miller’s 87.1 pass-blocking grade ranks third among left tackles during that period.

Another player whose 2023 season was impacted by injuries, Thomas was unable to replicate his terrific 2022 season as he played a career-low 576 snaps last year. However, his 90.3 overall grade in 2022 ranked third at the position, and he finished in the top 10 in pass-blocking grade last year even though it was a relatively down year for the Giants tackle.

Durability is now the biggest concern for Armstead, as he has failed to reach 800 snaps in any of his last three seasons. However, when he is on the field, he is still among the best left tackles in the league. Although he earned a pass-blocking grade below 80.0 for the first time since 2014, his 2.5% pressure rate was the best rate among all offensive tackles in 2023.

Moton might be one of the most underrated players in the NFL, but he is also one of the most consistent. He has earned pass-blocking grades between 77.0 and 83.0 in each of his last six seasons and also topped 1,000 snaps in those seasons. In fact, he leads his peers with 6,507 regular-season snaps played since 2018, while his 84.3 pass-blocking grade ranks 14th over that same span.

Although he has failed to reach the elite level at the position, Decker has become one of the most consistent left tackles in the NFL. As a result, he even finished top-10 in PFF grade for the first time in his career, as his 81.1 overall grade ranked ninth at the position and was the third-highest grade of his career.

Although he struggled to stay on the field and played just 575 snaps, Smith played his best football in 2023. He earned career highs both in overall grade (84.3) and run-blocking grade (90.1), with the latter ranking behind only Penei Sewell among right tackles.

Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign, many expected a breakout season from Raimann in 2023. The Austrian left tackle did not disappoint. After giving up pressure on 6.8% of pass plays in 2022, Raimann improved this rate to 5.8% in his second season, as his 81.3 pass-blocking grade ranked ninth among all tackles in the NFL.

While he had to play at four different positions along the offensive line as a rookie in 2022, Tom’s performance was still very promising. However, he improved when he got the chance to play right tackle exclusively in 2023. In fact, his overall grade of 79.7 ranked seventh among all right tackles last season, while his 81.2 run-blocking grade ranked sixth among all players at the position.

The veteran played the best football of his career in his second season with the Ravens. His 80.4 PFF grade marked a career-high and led to the highest career ranking, as he finished 10th at the position. In addition, Moses also earned a career-high pass-blocking grade of 77.0, 21st among all offensive tackles.

After struggling to stay on the field in 2021 and 2022, Bolles returned to play more than 1,000 snaps for the fifth time in his career. He earned a pass-blocking grade over 75.0 for the fifth season in a row, with his 83.8 grade good for eighth among all offensive tackles last season.

Stanley’s best years seem to be behind him. He has not played more than 900 snaps in a season since 2019 and has not earned a PFF grade over 71.0 in any of his last three seasons. However, when he's healthy, the Notre Dame product can still be a solid pass protector for stretches. In fact, his 2023 pass-blocking grade of 75.9 ranked 22nd among offensive tackles.

Including the playoffs, Dawkins has played 6,952 snaps since 2018, the most among all offensive tackles over that period. He has also earned PFF pass-blocking grades over 76.0 in all seven of his seasons in the NFL. Despite playing every game last year, he gave up just one sack all regular season (his previous low in a season was three).

Havenstein was able to bounce back really nicely after a somewhat disappointing 2022 season and recorded a PFF overall grade over 79.0 for the third time in four seasons. He earned an 85.6 run-blocking grade, just shy of his career-best of 85.9, which also ranked fourth at the position.

O’Neill was slowed down by injuries in 2023 and was not able to replicate his amazing 2022 season, but he still put together a solid campaign. He finished top-25 in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades and was just one of 15 players at the position to earn 70.0-plus grades in both facets of the game.

In 2023, Matthews played more than 1,000 snaps for the ninth season in a row and remained one of the league's most reliable blind-side pass protectors. His 80.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 11th among all offensive tackles.

When it was announced that Goedeke would move from left guard to right tackle after a somewhat disappointing rookie season, few would have bet that he would appear on this list a year later. However, the Central Michigan product put together a really impressive season, as he ranked eighth among right tackles in pass blocking grade (72.5).

Similarly to some of his previous seasons, Onwenu once again played multiple positions, as he logged snaps both at right guard and at right tackle in 2023. However, he played his best football once he moved over to right tackle and recorded an overall grade of 77.4 at the position. His 90.6 overall grade from Week 9 to 12 ranked fourth at the position.

Although Brown failed to play at least 600 snaps for the fourth time in five seasons, he still showed that he could still be among the better left tackles in the league. In fact, he had three separate games — at Jets, vs. Bills, at Giants — in which he earned an overall grade of at least 88.0. No other offensive tackle had more than two such games.

Robinson returned from a suspension during the season and boosted the Jaguars' offensive line, especially in terms of pass protection. The Alabama product’s 78.8 pass-blocking grade marked a career-high and ranked 17th among offensive tackles in the league. Furthermore, he gave up pressure on just 4.6% of plays, also a career-best mark.

Following some early struggles to start his NFL career, the former first-round pick has turned into a really reliable right tackle over the last two seasons. In fact, his 84.6 overall grade over the last two seasons ranks fourth among players who played on the right side of the offensive line over that period. He gave up pressure on just 4.0% of pass plays in 2023, the second-best rate among right tackles.

Although Brown earned a career-low overall grade, pass-blocking grade and run-blocking grade in 2023 in his first season with the Bengals, he makes this list due to his first five seasons. Even though he missed the playoffs last season, he still leads all offensive tackles with 6,086 snaps played — including the playoffs — over the last five seasons.

A fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah in 2022, Jones proved in 2023 that his impressive rookie season was not a fluke. Although he was slowed down by an injury and had a bit of a decline from his 2022 season, he is still one of 24 offensive tackles to have earned pass-blocking grades over 70.0 in each of the last two seasons.

The only second-year player on this list, Wright's 66.0 run-blocking grade ranked first among his rookie class. In addition, he was also promising in pass protection toward the second half of the season after going through some growing pains in the first month. After giving up one sack in each of his first five games in the NFL, the former Tennessee Volunteer allowed just three sacks in his final 12 games.

