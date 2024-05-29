PFF Tight End Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2024 NFL season

• George Kittle leads the way: Kittle was the NFL's highest-graded tight end in 2023 at 87.7 overall, while Travis Kelce finished second at 82.6. Kittle's run-blocking grade also dwarfed Kelce’s, 81.1 to 46.9.

The four teams that made the 2023 conference championships each fielded elite-level tight ends, and that is no coincidence.

It's arguably harder to find a top-tier tight end than a top player at any other skill position, and it generally takes tight ends the longest to develop at the NFL level. A top-tier receiving tight end can transform any NFL offense and is a nightmare matchup for defenses.

If your team has a top-10 player, they are on the right track.

Let's start this list with controversy.

Kittle was the NFL's highest-graded tight end in 2023 at 87.7 overall, while Kelce finished second at 82.6. Kittle's run-blocking grade also dwarfed Kelce’s, 81.1 to 46.9.

Their overall grades over the past three years are identical at 91.6. Kelce gets the nod in receiving grade (92.2 vs. 91.4), but Kittle’s grade in the run game is far superior (80.8 vs. 56.0).

In the end, there is little doubt who the best two tight ends have been over the past three to five years. Kelce’s receiving ability is invaluable to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, while Kittle’s overall game is a perfect fit for Kyle Shannahan’s diversified run game and play-action pass attack.

Injuries hindered Andrews’ 2023 season, but when he is healthy and on the field, he remains one of the best tight ends in the game. He was the third-highest-graded tight end in 2023, and his three-year grade of 91.0 is up there with Kelce's and Kittle's.

As long as Andrews stays healthy, the Ravens have a distinct advantage over most opponents in the middle of the field.

When the Lions traded Hockenson, the former Iowa Hawkeye was considered a good but often injured and inconsistent tight end. A move to Minnesota was the jolt he needed, as he instantly became one of the best receiving threats in the game. Hockenson's 82.4 receiving grade in 2023 was third-best in the NFL.

Replace one Hawkeye for another, and don’t lose a wink of sleep. LaPorta exploded onto the NFL landscape and had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history for a tight end. Only three tight ends in NFL history caught at least 10 touchdowns in Year 1: Mike Ditka, Rob Gronkowski and Sam LaPorta. Don’t be surprised if LaPorta contends for a top-two spot at the end of the year.

Very little went well for the Eagles in 2023. They were let down by injuries, an aging defense and struggles at coordinator, as Jalen Hurts and the offense looked broken throughout the season. Goedert was not immune to the struggles, as he himself battled injuries and missed three games.

Still, the six-year pro has earned an 86.1 overall grade over the past three years, fourth among all players at the position.

Sure, Pitts perhaps hasn’t produced at the level we expected, especially after the monster rookie campaign in which he gained over 1,000 yards receiving, a feat only one other rookie tight end in NFL history has achieved (Mike Ditka). With a new coaching staff and far superior quarterback play, expect Pitts to be appropriately utilized in 2024.

After a slow start to the season, McBride went on a tear to end the campaign, averaging 1.94 yards per route run after Week 8. His 80.7 grade during that time ranked fourth at the position, and he proved to be a reliable weapon over the middle of the field as he returned from injury.

Njoku’s breakout season came in Year 7, as he instantly made a connection with stand-in signal-caller Joe Flacco. Njoku forced 26 missed tackles in 2023, just shy of his total from 2017 to 2022. Njoku has the athleticism, and if he can form a connection with Deshaun Watson, he should continue producing at a high level.

Like Njoku, Engram took some time before breaking out in the NFL. He’s now topped 890 yards in two straight seasons. Prior to his arrival in Jacksonville, Engram had recorded fewer than 65 receptions every season of his career. In his two seasons as a Jaguar, he has topped 85 each year, with 199 total receptions over that span.

Kmet came alive in 2023, earning a 77.7 receiving grade and posting a career-high 719 receiving yards. He’s dropped just three passes over the past two seasons and showed why the Bears drafted him in the second round back in 2020.

Ferguson performed well enough as a rookie in 2022 that the Cowboys were confident in his ability to play full-time in 2023. He delivered, as his 74.5 PFF grade was eighth best at the position, while his 1.49 yards per route run was 15th.

Kincaid made teammate Dawson Knox an afterthought, as he racked up 777 yards and averaged 1.51 yards per route run on 101 targets. Kincaid had a great rookie season that was somewhat overlooked because of LaPorta's phenomenal campaign.

There is a bit of a projection here, but Bowers comes in as arguably the best tight end prospect in decades. The Raiders drafted Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2022 draft, but the potential upside with Bowers was tough to pass on.

After producing well as a rookie and taking it up a notch in 2022, Freiermuth battled through injuries in 2023, and his play took a dip as a result. With better quarterback play in 2024 and a healthy season, Freiermuth should bounce back as a solid weapon over the middle of the field.

The change of scenery didn’t hurt, as Schultz averaged a solid 1.51 yards per route run and posted the second-highest grade of his career (72.6). Schultz isn’t flashy, but he is reliable with the ball in his hands.

After struggling with injuries in 2022, Waller was traded to the Giants ahead of the 2023 season, and he looked like his former self before getting the injury bug again. Waller produces when he is healthy, but he’s likely never going to replicate his incredible three-year stretch from 2019 to 2021, where he was one of the most dominant tight ends in the game.

Henry isn’t going to stuff the stat sheet, but he has been one of the most consistent tight ends in the game for several years now. Expect around 500 yards and half a dozen touchdowns but not much production as a run-blocker.

Everett is similar to Henry but with a slightly lower touchdown number. He’s one of the best at making defenders miss, as he’s racked up 45 forced missed tackles over the past three years.

Knox never graded especially highly, which led to the Bills shooting for upside and drafting Kincaid. As a result, Knox took a back seat to the rookie’s season, as he saw career lows in targets and receptions. Still, Knox has shown to be a reliable option over the middle of the field.

Conklin has emerged as a reliable target over the past few seasons, and he put up a career-high 622 yards in 2023. He’s caught 21 contested targets over the past two years, the second-most in the NFL.

Okonkwo had an impressive rookie season, as he averaged an incredible 2.61 yards per route run and put up an 84.6 receiving grade. Unfortunately, his production took a hit with the Titans' QB situation in 2023, and he finished with a 63.2 receiving grade and 1.31 yards per route run. Year 3 will be a telling season for Okonkwo.

The Packers rookie had a solid first year but was held back by injuries toward the end of the year. His 1.41 yards per route run and 69.6 grade show potential for the second-round player.

This season, Smith should get much better QB play than he's gotten in the last three seasons. Look for Miami to utilize him like he was in 2019 to 2020, when he graded above 70.0 in each season.

Hill isn’t a true tight end, as he acts as a true hybrid. But he defaults to the tight end position as he lines up in-line. He consistently grades well and is a valuable piece for the Saints.

When Andrews went down to injury in 2023, Likely stepped up and provided some quality games, ultimately earning a 75.5 PFF grade and averaging 1.60 yards per route run. If not for Andrews, we might see Likely produce at a high level in a full-time role, but as things stand, he’s limited in what he can produce.

Fant was held out of the end zone for the first time in his career in 2023. He also saw a career low in yards (414) and receiving grade (64.2).

Going into his ninth season, Higbee is coming off his lowest-graded season (57.6) since his rookie year. His 1.04 yards per route run ranked 33rd out of 43 qualifying tight ends in 2023.

Ertz hopes to have a resurgence in Washington after missing most of 2023 due to injury in Arizona. Since his 90-catch season in 2019, Ertz has topped 50 just once since then.

Hurst has bounced around the league the past four years and hopes to stay healthy in 2024 after missing the second half of 2023. After earning career highs in catches and yards in 2022, Hurst will look to bounce back in Los Angeles.

After being held to less than 1.00 yards per route run in two consecutive years, Gesicki will get to catch passes from Joe Burrow in 2024. He’s an athletic tight end and gained over 700 yards in 2020 and 2021.

Otton might have recorded over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, but he’s averaged only 0.91 yards per route run over that span. If he continues to produce at an efficient level, the Buccaneers should look to upgrade at the position for 2025.

