PFF Center Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2024 NFL season

• Creed Humphrey hangs on to the top spot: Humphrey surpassed Jason Kelce for No. 1 in our 2023 rankings, and he remains there ahead of 2024.

• Frank Ragnow, Tyler Linderbaum round out the top three: Ragnow posted a career-high 88.1 grade in 2023, and Linderbaum is one of the league's most promising young centers.

After ranking every other position's top 32 players ahead of the 2024 NFL season, we turn to the most unsung of all the unsung heroes: the NFL center. Here are our 2024 rankings for every starting center in the league.

Humphrey surpassed Jason Kelce as the game’s best center in our 2023 rankings, and with Kelce now retired, Humphrey is the clear best center in the NFL. He allowed just 16 pressures in 2023, and his 78.2 overall grade ranked seventh at the position.

A former first-round pick, Ragnow has been fully healthy for the past two seasons and posted a career-high 88.1 grade in 2023 — also the highest among all centers.

Ragnow has made a name for himself as one of the best run-blocking centers in the NFL since 2018, and his 90.1 run-blocking grade in 2023 marked the second 90.0-plus grade of his career.

After taking like a duck to water in his rookie season, Linderbaum went one better and improved in his sophomore campaign. He improved his overall grade from 74.7 to 78.3, including a dramatic shift in his pass-blocking grade from 54.7 to 76.1. He also allowed just 15 pressures without a single sack in 2023.

The sky is the limit for one of the best young emerging offensive line talents.

Kelly earned the fourth Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2023 and posted a career-high 77.2 grade in the process. On top of that, he allowed just seven pressures in the regular season, the fewest among starting centers. His 78.3 pass-blocking grade was his best mark since his rookie season.

McCoy missed eight games between 2021 and 2022 but rebounded with a strong 2023 season. His pass-blocking grade dropped to a career-low 59.3, but that was paired with a career-high 89.4 run-blocking grade, the fourth-highest figure at the position. McCoy’s 79.4 overall grade also ranked fifth among centers. Another fully healthy season in 2024 could cement his status at the position.

Andrews has been the Patriots' starting center since his rookie season and hasn’t looked back. His 51.2 pass-blocking grade was a career low, but his 71.2 overall grade ranked 12th in the NFL. Andrews has posted a 75.0-plus run-blocking grade in each of the past three years.

After five years in Seattle, Pocic stepped into the starting center role for the Browns, filling the void left by long-term starter J.C. Tretter. Pocic has been stellar for the team, earning a 75.1 grade over the past two seasons.

Karras was part of the Bengals' attempts to rework and rebuild their offensive line to protect Joe Burrow. So far, Karras has been a worthwhile addition. The former Patriot earned a 72.0-plus pass-blocking grade in nine regular-season games in 2023.

Dalman has struggled as a pass-blocker in his three NFL seasons, recording a 53.0 grade in 2023, but he has been one of the best run-blockers during that time. Dalman’s 90.0 run-blocking grade in 2023 ranked third among centers, as did his 82.3 grade. If he can become an all-around blocker, he could be one of the game's few elite centers.

James has steadily improved for the Raiders over the past three years since becoming the team's starting center, enjoying his best season in 2023. His 74.6 grade was a career high and ranked ninth among centers, while his run-blocking and pass-blocking grades were both comfortably top-15 marks at the position.

Brewer spent one season as the Titans' starting center before signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Dolphins. He is known more for his run-blocking abilities, earning a sixth-ranked 78.7 run-blocking grade in 2023. The Dolphins will hope Brewer can improve as a pass-blocker.

Morse ended his five-year stay with the Bills with a 64.5 grade, his best grade since 2020, and a top-five pass-blocking grade among centers. The veteran signed a two-year contract to be the Jaguars' new starting center in the hopes that he’ll provide sufficient pass protection for Trevor Lawrence.

The former Pro Bowler carved out a nice role for himself as a three-year starter with the Cowboys before joining their NFC East rival Commanders in the offseason. His 68.6 overall grade in 2023 was a career high, despite his allowing 25 pressures — the most of his NFL career.

Cushenberry had a career year in 2023 with the Denver Broncos before earning a payday with the Titans in free agency. The former third-round pick earned a 73.2 grade in 2023, ranking 10th among centers, and allowed just 14 quarterback pressures.

As a former first-round pick, Bradbury has been the Vikings' starting center since day one but has struggled to stay healthy in the past three seasons. Despite his pass-blocking grade dropping to 56.8 in 2023, he has averaged a 68.5 run-blocking grade over the past four seasons.

McGovern spent his first season with the Bills as the team’s starting left guard, but with Mitch Morse now with the Jaguars, he’ll likely slide into the starting center role.

McGovern earned an excellent 74.2 pass-blocking grade in 2023, and the Bills will hope he can carry that to center.

Jurgens has big boots to fill, taking over from the legendary and immovable force that is Jason Kelce. However, Jurgens was likely groomed for this moment. The former second-round pick started 11 games at right guard for the Eagles in 2023 and earned a 63.0 grade without allowing a sack. Can he be the next great center in Philadelphia?

Bozeman gave up eight sacks in 2023, the most among all NFL centers, and was released one year into a three-year extension with the Carolina Panthers, before winding up with the Chargers.

Bozeman produced as a run-blocker, posting an acceptable 67.5 grade, and will likely fit in with Jim Harbaugh’s visions of running the ball more in Los Angeles.

Froholdt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2023 and slotted in nicely as the team's starting center in his first season after six starts with the Browns in 2022. His 64.1 grade ranked 17th among centers, and Froholdt recorded four games with a pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in 2023.

An improved offensive line around Froholdt could help him take the next step in 2024.

Corbett was restricted to just four games for the Panthers in 2023, earning a 47.9 grade across 257 snaps. He has spent the majority of his career with the Panthers and Rams at right guard but is likely shifting across to the center position in 2024. He’s earned a 68.4 overall grade over the past three seasons.

Brendel’s pass-blocking grade suffered greatly in 2023, but the former Dolphin recorded a career-high 70.5 run-blocking grade, which ranked 15th among centers.

There’s hope and expectation that Brendel, who recorded a 71.9 pass-blocking grade in his rookie season, can improve his all-around game next season.

Avila shone at guard for the Rams in his rookie season, earning a 61.1 grade and showing his pass-blocking prowess. Everything points toward Avila sliding into the center spot for the Rams in 2024, and he’ll likely perform just as well.

Tippmann had a tough job stepping into the center position as a rookie for the Jets, but he performed admirably. The second-round pick earned a 61.0 grade in 2023, as well as a top-20 67.4 pass-blocking grade.

The Jets will need Tippmann at his best to help protect Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

The second-round pick featured in seven games for the Texans in 2023, and though he recorded just a 51.5 overall grade, he showed potential on the offensive line and will slide into the center role in 2024.

The Bears traded for Bates in the offseason to likely fill the void left by the departing Cody Whitehair. Bates was a backup guard for the Bills in 2023, barely featuring, but started 15 games at right guard last season and earned a 61.8 grade. Bates was good for the Bills on a limited sample size.

Schmitz struggled as the Giants' starting center in his rookie 2023 season, earning the lowest overall grade at the position, as well as the worst pass-blocking grade. The environment around him wasn’t ideal, and the Giants will hope that their former second-round pick can improve in Year 2.

Myers' performance in 2023 dipped after he earned an excellent 74.3 pass-blocking grade and allowed just 13 pressures in 2022. The Packers center saw his pressures allowed more than double and his pass-blocking grade drop to 52.7.

Barton spent the last three years of his college career at left tackle for Duke, earning a 78.3 grade in that time. He’ll likely kick inside to center for the Buccaneers due to size issues, but Barton has been an excellent pass-blocker over the past two years and should perform well there.

Frazier was one of the most productive centers in the country for West Virginia in 2023, earning a 77.1 grade, ranking 12th among centers, and allowing just six pressures in 12 games.

His 83.8 pass-blocking grade was a top-10 mark in the country, too. Frazier will likely start the season at center for the Steelers in Year 1.

Oluwatimi barely featured for the Seahawks in his rookie season, appearing in just four games and starting one of them. However, his pass-blocking ability stood out, as he allowed just one pressure on 70 pass-blocking snaps. That earned him a 75.5 pass-blocking grade and the chance to start for the Seahawks in 2024.

Wattenberg has yet to make an impact for the Broncos since he was drafted in the fifth round in 2022. When he’s been on the field, Wattenberg has struggled, earning a 45.8 grade in 2022 and 2023. Despite that, Denver has him pegged as its starting center heading in 2024. The team will hope for big improvements.

Hoffman deputized as the Cowboys' backup center in 2023 and earned a 53.7 grade across 115 snaps. Dallas felt comfortable enough with those sporadic performances to let Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency. It will be a big test for the Virginia Tech product.