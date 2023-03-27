2023 NFL free agency recap

The first wave of free agency is officially in the books. After a flurry of moves, more than 150 players have found a new home in the NFL. With that, we give you our recap of free agency so far, with an analysis of each team’s biggest moves.

For more information on the players your team signed, check out PFF's 2023 free agency rankings, which include three-year player grades, updated contract information and wins above replacement (WAR) numbers for all of the top NFL free agents.

PFF's free agency grades have been available throughout the flurry of 2023 free agency, but here is a chance to take a broader look at the first real team-building opportunity of the offseason and grade how each NFC team has been performing in 2023.

PFF's free agency grades have been available throughout the flurry of 2023 free agency, but here is a chance to take a broader look at the first real team-building opportunity of the offseason and grade how each AFC team has been performing in 2023.

Here are the top 200 free agents, headlined by two quarterbacks who are now off the free-agent market and an interior defender who has blossomed into one of the NFL's elite interior pass rushers.

For up-to-the-minute updates based on everything we’re hearing around the NFL, go to PFF's free agency rankings, where you can sort by position, team needs and more all offseason long.

With free agency and the tampering period a week old, we’ve seen team needs shift across the NFL landscape ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Knowing there will still be more moves between now and draft night, this is how we see each team’s draft needs following the start of free agency.

The first wave of free agency has passed, so it's time to take a gander at how each team fared but with an optimistic tint. What follows is a look at one positive takeaway for each team after the first week of free agency.

NFL free agency has been underway for a number of days, and some huge moves have been made that completely change the league landscape as teams look to remake their rosters and take aim at a new league year.

NFL free agency is all about arrivals and departures, with each team losing key players — from the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III.

NFL free agency has been a whirlwind. And while many of the deals that will significantly impact the 2023 regular season are still to be made, enough has happened that we can start to look at the biggest surprises and takeaways.

With the initial wave of free agency in the books, we’ve already seen a ton of updated draft needs from around the league. After taking a step back and examining all of the signings and moves we’ve seen so far, here’s an early look at how the free agency period has impacted the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL free agency bonanza is cooling down, so let's look at some of the best and more questionable schematic fits so far. There’s always going to be a monetary aspect to a free-agent signing, but here we are thinking mostly about the player on the field and the team and scheme they are joining. There haven’t been many head-scratching signings, and so there are no “bad” scheme fits — just some questionable ones.

It’s been said ad nauseam at this point, but every offseason there are the big splash signings that make the headlines, and then the real winners of NFL free agency are the teams that hunt for good value, buy low and chase upside. This year, where many of the middle-market players struggled mightily to secure significant multi-year deals, it may be more true than ever.

With the first week of 2023 NFL free agency in the rearview mirror, we wanted to take a step back and reflect on some of the more surprising deals of the offseason thus far. There are always factors at play that film study, statistics and market analysis can’t capture, but we’re nevertheless still surprised in both directions when a deal comes in well above or well below expectations.

Over the last seven days, more than 150 players found a new home in the NFL, and PFF provided live analysis on every major transaction, giving out grades from both a team fit/need and value standpoint.

Here are the 12 moves that earned an “A” grade (or better) in both of those categories, starting with the Buffalo Bills‘ decision to bring back veteran safety Jordan Poyer.

The first wave of free agency is officially in the books.

Here are the five moves that earned a “C-” (or worse) value grade, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders‘ decision to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $80 million contract. The former Philadelphia Eagle will provide a massive boon to an already stout front seven that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and several other terrific players.

After a quiet start to the tampering period portion of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys made a splash Tuesday when they traded a compensatory fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler requested a trade on Monday, and the team granted him permission to seek that trade on Tuesday after talks over a new contract went nowhere.

Ekeler has been one of the NFL's most dynamic pass-catching backs over recent years, but he is now deep into his NFL career and reportedly seeking north of $12 million a season.

The Denver Broncos were busy as the league year opened, agreeing to deals with offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers.

McGlinchey's reported numbers are five years and $87.5 million — $50 million guaranteed —while Powers looks set to sign for four years, $51.5 million — $28.5m guaranteed.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed the best left tackle on the free agent market.

Orlando Brown Jr. heads to Cincinnati on a four-year contract worth $64.09 million, a price tag that fell short of PFF’s projections.

Brown gives the Bengals a proven pass protector with playoff experience who just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has never earned a pass-blocking grade below 74.4 in any of his five seasons in the NFL, and his 76.8 grade in 2022 was far superior to the mark put up by Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams (62.8).

After being selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Notre Dame, McGlinchey spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the 49ers. In five seasons in the Bay, McGlinchey displayed a mixed bag of traits, often excelling as a road-grading run blocker, yet struggling as a pass protector.

The Chicago Bears are a franchise notorious for fielding elite defenses with a hard-hitting linebacker or two in the middle, whether it be the days of Dick Butkus and the Monsters of the Midway, Mike Singletary and the 1985 Bears or Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs of the Bears defenses of the 2000s.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles appears to want to bring the franchise back to those days, as he brought in not just one, but two of the top linebackers in this year’s free agent class: Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Improvement on the offensive line is a primary focus for the Chicago Bears this offseason. They took the first step in that process by signing former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis to a three-year deal in 2023 NFL free agency.

The last time NFL fans saw Odell Beckham Jr. was in Super Bowl 56 grasping at his left knee after a playoff run during which he looked much like the player the nation fell in love with early in his career. Made famous by one of the greatest catches in NFL history, Beckham started his career with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award, two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls.

The Atlanta Falcons are trading a 2023 seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Smith’s time with the Patriots was forgettable, but he earned a four-year, $50 million contract with the team because of his production with the Tennessee Titans and then-offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The defending Super Bowl champions are moving on from left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and have pegged former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor as their answer on the blind side.

Taylor will move from right to left tackle — just as Brown did before him — so his level of play may significantly alter. He’s played only 154 snaps at left tackle between college (136 snaps) and the NFL (18).

This fantasy football tracker and recap is your one-stop shop for how free agency and the first trades of the season will impact the fantasy football world in 2023.

The first three days of free agency are in the books, with several players signed but plenty still waiting for a contract. And some of those remaining players might have to wait longer than others, given the talent available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the 10 biggest moves that impact fantasy football for 2023.

As teams filled roster holes and addressed weaknesses, some players find themselves in better situations than others, and we're here to break down which ones saw their fantasy value increase the most.

As teams filled roster holes and addressed weaknesses, some players find themselves in better situations than others, and we're here to break down which ones saw their fantasy value decrease the most.

The move gives Waller a chance to be a top-10 fantasy tight end again.

• He was a top-three fantasy tight end in both 2019 and 2020, but injuries cost him significant playing time in both 2021 and 2022.

• The Raiders were slowly phasing him out of the offense with the new coaching staff. His playing time to start 2022 was already lower than the majority of his 2021 performances, and it only declined from there.

• Waller was still a top-seven tight end in fantasy points per game in 2021, but that fell to 12th in 2022 with fewer routes per game and fewer targets per route.

IDP fantasy football benefited greatly from a very exciting first week of free agency, with a deep class of linebackers heading to new homes and plenty of other key names moving around the league. These are some initial fantasy thoughts about all the key IDP signings that have happened so far this offseason.

