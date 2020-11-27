Jahnke: 32 Fantasy Stats to Know for Week 12

While preparing my fantasy football rankings each week, I come across statistics and trends worth monitoring. The following are 32 interesting stats — one for each NFL team — that helped inform my Week 12 rankings.

Several can be found in premium stats as well as the PFF fantasy stats. (These numbers do not account for the Thanksgiving Day matchups).

Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals have gained the most rushing yards from draw plays this season at 165. Kyler Murray leads the league for players at 99. Kenyan Drake is in the top 10 for players, while Chase Edmonds is in the top 20.

Atlanta Falcons – Todd Gurley II’s 43 red-zone carries are second-most among all running backs. He’s converted eight of them into touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens have gained 377 rushing yards on power run plays — 99 more yards than any other team. J.K. Dobbins (128), Gus Edwards (94), Lamar Jackson (79) and Mark Ingram II (76) all rank in the top 16 players, and all average 4.8 yards per carry or better on power runs.

Buffalo Bills – Stefon Diggs has gained more receiving yards off play-action passes than any other receiver. He’s caught 24-of-30 targets for 433 yards and a touchdown from play action.

Carolina Panthers – Mike Davis‘ 0.26 missed tackles forced per carry over the last calendar year is the best rate among running backs over that period.

Chicago Bears – Allen Robinson II leads the league in contested targets at 37, but he has only been able to bring in 14 of them. Only one other player has more than 23 contested targets on the season.

Cincinnati Bengals – A.J. Green has seen the most contested targets in the last five weeks at 15. He’s caught six of them. Tee Higgins has the second-most contested targets in that time with 12, and he has caught four of them.

Cleveland Browns – Both Donovan Peoples-Jones (2.88) and Rashard Higgins (2.76) are in the top five in yards per route run for wide receivers in the last five weeks.

Dallas Cowboys – Amari Cooper is tied for the league lead on receiving first downs from plays where he was in motion before the snap. He’s caught 13-of-15 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown across 59 such plays.

Denver Broncos – Tim Patrick has gained 235 receiving yards from go routes in 2020, which ranks third in the league. He’s caught six of his eight targets on go routes but has yet to convert one into a touchdown.

Detroit Lions – Marvin Jones Jr.’s 12 explosive plays in the last five weeks are the second-most for all wide receivers.

Green Bay Packers – The Packers lead the league in touchdowns off play-action passes at 12. Green Bay receivers have caught 69 passes on 91 play-action targets.

Houston Texans – Deshaun Watson has recorded the third-most passing yards on passes thrown 10 yards in the air or more this season at 1,577. He finished with the 12th-most last season at 1,895.

Indianapolis Colts – Philip Rivers is the only quarterback who hasn’t been sacked on a blitz play this season. Part of that is because the Colts are the least-blitzed team in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Laviska Shenault Jr. leads all rookie wide receivers in avoided tackles on receptions at 11. He’s done this despite seven other rookie wide receivers tallying more catches and despite missing the last few games due to a hamstring injury.

Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes is the highest-graded quarterback when blitzed at 87.9. He averages 9.0 yards per attempt when the defense blitzes and has a 12:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Las Vegas Raiders – Josh Jacobs’ 85 inside-zone rushing attempts are 22 more than any other running back. He’s registered 345 yards and four touchdowns on those carries.

Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert has faced six or more pass rushers on 35 of his dropbacks. He’s one of only two quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards on plays with six or more rushers; he has six touchdowns compared to no interceptions.

Los Angeles Rams – Robert Woods has run 13 times from jet sweeps, while no other player has run more than seven. He’s gained 78 yards on those runs, turned three into a first down and one into a touchdown.

Miami Dolphins – DeVante Parker leads the league in explosive receptions in the last calendar year with 35.

Minnesota Vikings – Dalvin Cook has recorded eight touchdowns from runs inside the 5-yard line. That is the most for a running back this year and one away from his total in all of 2019.

New England Patriots – James White leads all running backs on first downs from screens with seven. He’s caught all 11 screens thrown his way and gained 120 yards on those plays. Teammate Rex Burkhead is tied for the second-most at five, with Burkhead catching all 10 thrown his way for 91 yards. They are the only two backs with eight or more screen targets and a 100% catch rate.

New Orleans Saints – Alvin Kamara has 22 first downs where he was targeted in front of the first down marker yet still moved chains. That is the second-most for all players, regardless of position.

New York Giants – Daniel Jones is up to third in rushing yards by a quarterback at 384. This is particularly notable since his 49 rushing attempts rank seventh among quarterbacks.

New York Jets – Since Week 8, La'Mical Perine is gaining a first down or touchdown once every three carries. He is tied for the third-best rate among running backs in that time.

Philadelphia Eagles – Richard Rodgers’ 2.58 yards per route run over the last calendar year are the second-most for all tight ends, just above Travis Kelce and just below George Kittle.

Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers have used by far the fewest play-action passes this season. They’ve thrown 35 targeted passes off play action while the next closest team has 55. They’ve gained 214 passing yards off these passes, which is less than half the yardage total of every other team.

San Francisco 49ers – The 49ers have three players in the top 10 in yards per route run on plays where that player was in motion before the snap. Richie James Jr. is first at 7.00, Deebo Samuel in seventh with 4.67 and Jerick McKinnon in tenth at 4.27. McKinnon has the most for all running backs.

Seattle Seahawks – Tyler Lockett is the king of the crossing route. He leads all players in targets (27), receptions (21), yards (260) and touchdowns (3) from crossing routes this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tom Brady’s 95.3 PFF grade when the defense has an eight-man box is the best among quarterbacks. He’s completed 40-of-54 passes against an eight-man box for 467 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.

Tennessee Titans – Derrick Henry leads all running backs with 1,792 rushing yards in the last calendar year. His lead is 593 yards over all other running backs.

Washington Football Team – Washington has gained the most passing yards from wide receiver screens at 304. Washington receivers have caught 39-of-40 targets, with 13 leading to first downs. Terry McLaurin and Isaiah Wright both rank in the top seven among wide receivers in yards from screens. Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic rank first and second among running backs lined up from a wide receiver position at gaining yards from screen passes.