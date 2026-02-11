Draft-day confidence. Season-long insights. Get 25% off PFF+ with code DRAFT.
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: IDP dynasty top 250
By Jonathon Macri
  • Aidan Hutchinson and Will Anderson both have legitimate claims to the IDP1 throne: With both players coming off career IDP seasons, IDP managers can’t go wrong with either option for dynasty purposes.
  • Jack Campbell and Carson Schwesinger emerge as elite options: Both players revitalize the top of the linebacker dynasty ranks, coming off elite seasons early in their careers.
Version 1.0 of the IDP dynasty rankings follows the Super Bowl as fantasy platforms switch over to 2026 league settings and the offseason officially begins. 

PFF-preferred IDP-scoring:
PositionSolo TacklesAssistsSacksTFLsQB HitsPBUs
DI/ED2.51.255122
LB1.50.754122
CB/S214122
  • All IDP scorers under these settings can be viewed here (minimum 100 snaps), dating back to 2022.
  • Age is a factor in dynasty leagues. This list is designed to create the best long-term dynasty roster.
  • This list assumes true position (DT, EDGE LB, CB, S) for players (e.g., outside linebackers are considered “edge defenders” to reflect real NFL value).
  • This is version 1.0 — these rankings will change throughout the offseason, so be sure to check the rankings page for updates and to sort by position.

Tier 1

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
1ED1Aidan HutchinsonLions25.5
2ED2Will Anderson Jr.Texans24.4
3ED3Micah ParsonsPackers26.7
4ED4Jared VerseRams25.3
5ED5Myles GarrettBrowns30.1
6ED6Abdul CarterGiants22.4
7LB1Jack CampbellLions25.5
8LB2Carson SchwesingerBrowns22.5
9ED7Nick Bosa49ers28.3
10ED8Brian BurnsGiants27.8
11ED9Maxx CrosbyRaiders28.5
12ED10T.J. WattSteelers31.3

Aidan Hutchinson leads the way as the top overall dynasty IDP option for the second year in a row. Coming off a major leg injury and looking no worse for wear in 2025, he did nothing to drop in value from his top spot last season. Hutchinson was the overall ED1 in points per game in 2024 prior to his injury, and in his first year back, he finished as a top-five scorer at his position thanks to high-end playing time, elite pass-rush metrics and delivering on that potential production. Since entering the league in 2022, Hutchinson owns a 93.2 pass-rush grade, which trails only reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (96.0) and Micah Parsons (94.9) while also leading the league in expected sacks in 2023 and 2025. Hutchinson will be turning just 26 years old heading into the 2026 season and is more than likely to continue delivering at a top-12 level, if not higher, for years to come.

Will Anderson comes the closest to dethroning Hutchinson for the top spot, delivering his first top-12 finish this past season and his first truly elite year as a pass-rusher. Anderson delivered career highs in pass-rush grade (91.6), total pressures (93) and win rate (26.2%) – the first time he’s cracked the top-10 at his position in all of those marks. Anderson was an elite college prospect, and he’s been delivering on that potential with the expectation that he’ll continue to do so for several more years. He’s also a year younger than Hutchinson, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him valued slightly higher, and we’re truly splitting hairs at the top of the ranks, though Hutchinson’s slightly stronger track record gives him the edge for now.

Micah Parsons is unfortunately coming off a torn ACL; otherwise, he’d likely be in contention for the top spot as well, as he’s done nothing but deliver consistently elite production since entering the NFL and is still going to be just 27-years-old at the start of next season. Parsons has never failed to crack double-digit sacks in a season and has always delivered a top-five pass-rush grade at his position since entering the league. Parsons will more than likely bounce back from his injury in 2026 and deliver another high-end season for IDP, with many more to come, which is why he’ll remain locked into these top three dynasty assets once for the remainder of the offseason.

Jared Verse and Abdul Carter represent more of the future at the position, spending no more than two seasons in the league and showing nothing but high-end promise with elite college profiles to back them up. Verse recently finished as a top-12 IDP scorer at his position and still has plenty of room to grow when accounting for his high-end pass rush metrics and playing time, scoring in the top 97th percentile in expected sacks in each of his first two seasons. Carter isn’t far behind after his rookie year, which saw him score in the 93rd percentile in expected sacks while delivering the best pass-rush grade (84.5) for a full-time rookie edge defender since 2012. Carter is more than due to deliver on his high-sack potential, as there is no reason to expect otherwise, and once he does, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him (or Verse) move up the dynasty ranks this time next year.

Myles Garrett just broke the NFL sack record in a season at 30 years old and has shown no signs of a potential decline in play to expect him to fall off in the next year or two. At some point, that drop-off will come, and for Garrett, it’s more than likely to come sooner than later than most of Tier 1, though considering he’s still playing at an elite level, it’s hard to bet against him for the short-term. As a result, he’ll remain a top-five option considering IDP managers can get a near guarantee on that level of return for at least another season or two, and anything on top of that is a bonus. 

Jack Campbell and Carson Schwesinger are neck and neck for the top linebacker spot coming out of the 2025 season. Campbell gets the edge purely due to track record, though Schwesinger obviously has time to take that for himself with another year in the league. Campbell, specifically, has finished in the top 90th percentile in tackles versus expected in all three seasons of his NFL career, comes with an elite college profile as a former first-round pick, and finished as the overall LB4 in his first season as a full-time linebacker in 2025. Schwesinger also boasts a high-end prospect profile, which he absolutely delivered in Year 1, cracking the top-five IDPs at his position, and looks poised to return that value year over year. Schwesinger is younger, so IDP managers may skew that way in personal rankings, which is fine since it’s so close, but with both players younger than 26 years old, it matters less with so many high-end years still likely remaining in their NFL and IDP careers. 

Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt rounded out Tier 1, as both players still delivered IDP production at an elite level, though there has been a noticeable decline in pass-rush metrics coming out of this season as they get a little older. Both Crosby and Watt failed to crack the top 20 in pass-rush grade at their position for the first time in several years, which isn’t the end of the world for their IDP value, but it does check one fewer box than some of their peers in this range. Their ability to produce at a high level, thanks to some of the best playing time in the league, which will allow them to deliver for IDP and is worthy of being locked in weekly starters for at least another season, keeps them in Tier 1.

Tier 2

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
13ED11Laiatu LatuColts25.1
14ED12Nik BonittoBroncos26.4
15LB3Edgerrin CooperPackers24.2
16LB4Roquan SmithRavens28.9
17LB5Jordyn BrooksDolphins28.3
18LB6Nick BoltonChiefs25.9
19LB7Quay WalkerFA25.8
20ED13Byron YoungRams27.9
21ED14Alex HighsmithSteelers28.5
22ED15Josh Hines-AllenJaguars28.6
23S1Kyle HamiltonRavens24.9
24S2Nick EmmanworiSeahawks23.3
25LB8Fred Warner49ers29.2
26LB9Zack BaunEagles29.1
27LB10Nakobe DeanFA25.2
28ED16Danielle HunterTexans31.3

Laiatu Latu is on the cusp of cracking the top tier after a promising rookie year and a breakout Year 2. He still has room to grow as an overall IDP. Latu took a massive leap in 2025, setting a new career high in pass-rush grade (77.0), total pressures (61), win rate (15.4%) and playing time. Latu also owns a very high-end prospect profile, owning comparable college metrics as previous top-five picks at the position who have been delivering for IDP for several years. As an ascending IDP combined with his college profile, Latu is seemingly on pace to deliver a potential top-12 season, arguably in Year 3, which would assuredly help him move up these rankings even more.

Many of the top dynasty linebacker options live in this second tier, and depending on scoring, there’s an argument for them to be even higher. This group is led by Edgerrin Cooper, who is coming off a disappointing season in 2025, especially compared to his rookie year, though he’ll have plenty of runway to improve upon that season. Obviously, this ranking puts faith in him doing so several times over. Cooper is young enough, has great draft capital behind him and is locked into a starting role to the point that an LB25 finish can be viewed as a disappointment. He’ll have plenty of room for positive regression as a tackler and in the big-play department, which we’re banking on for him to be worthy of this ranking, though if/when he does hit, he’ll also likely rise in the rankings by this time next year.

Some of the very best veteran edge defenders make up a big chunk of this second tier, and all of them should be considered in great spots to push for ED1 production in at least 2026, making them great options to target for those looking to be immediate competitors in start-ups while not sacrificing too much future potential. Only Danielle Hunter arguably has maybe one more season of high-end production left since he's turning 32 years old during the 2026 season while the rest will be under 30 still, but even still, Hunter is coming off a career year in terms of pass-rush grade (90.1) and may have a few more years left in him, keeping him in Tier 2 for now.

The top dynasty safeties also land inside Tier 2, which is admittedly a high cost to pay for players at such a deep and unstable position, though Kyle Hamilton and Nick Emmanwori have earned the right to be the ones we pay up for, if we’re willing to take that shot. Hamilton has consistently delivered as not just one of the NFL’s best safeties since entering the league, but he’s also been a top-12 IDP safety in points per game in three consecutive seasons, delivering a level of consistency rarely seen from the position. Doing so before turning 25 years old and giving us a track record to expect no difference in future seasons gives him the edge over Emmanwori for now. Emmanwori can easily seize this top spot with another year of his elite usage and production that we saw as a rookie, especially considering he comes with a high-end prospect profile for the position. We immediately saw him deliver on that potential as a rookie. As much variance as there is at the defensive back position, IDP managers should bank on Hamilton and Emmanwori’s roles remaining IDP-friendly, giving them every opportunity to keep delivering high-end production going forward.

Tier 3

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
29ED17Jalon WalkerFalcons23.3
30DT1Byron Murphy IISeahawks23.4
31DT2Jeffery SimmonsTitans28.6
32LB11Foyesade OluokunJaguars30.5
33LB12Jamien SherwoodJets26.1
34LB13Blake CashmanVikings29.8
35LB14Nate LandmanRams27.2
36S3Tykee SmithBuccaneers25.0
37S4Brian BranchLions24.3
38LB15Jihaad CampbellEagles22.3
39LB16DeMarvion OvershownCowboys25.5
40LB17Ernest JonesSeahawks26.2
41ED18Mike GreenRavens22.0
42DT3Zach AllenBroncos28.5
43DT4Dexter LawrenceGiants28.3
44DT5Quinnen WilliamsCowboys28.2
45DT6Jalen CarterEagles24.9

The Falcons’ 2025 first-round edge defenders kicked off the third tier, after both showed promise as IDPs in Year 1, though they still have plenty of room to improve heading into Year 2. James Pearce Jr. was originally in this spot after he produced in the stat sheet, landing 10.5 sacks despite ranking just 62nd percentile in expected sacks, which points to a player who will potentially regress in that regard in Year 2. However, Pearce had significant character concerns coming out of college, and those have translated to the NFL following an arrest. As a result, and admittedly not knowing Pearce's future in the NFL, he had to fall significantly in these rankings (Tier 5), as there are too many red flags at the moment. Meanwhile, Walker didn’t play as much as Pearce as a rookie, though he finished with slightly better underlying metrics overall, also with room to grow. Walker comes out of college with a unique profile as more of a hybrid linebacker/edge, though in Year 1 in the NFL, he played exclusively as an edge, creating a more stable IDP outlook as we expect his progression going forward.

This is the first tier to house the defensive tackle position, which is led by the very promising Byron Murphy II after a breakout Year 2 for the 2024 first-round pick. Murphy cracked the top 15 at his position in pass-rush grade (76.6), total pressures (50) and sacks (seven) during the regular season, and he should continue to ascend as an IDP going forward, considering he too owns an elite college profile. Outside of Jalen Carter, the rest of the best defensive tackles are on the slightly older side in this tier, which is more about their guaranteed production than anything else, since that is so hard to find at this position. As much as we might be tempted to skew younger in the defensive tackle rankings, this is a position of patience, often more so than any other, making the old reliables better bets to make, even in dynasty.

This tier also houses some potential future breakout candidates, not dissimilar to Jalon Walker, depending on how this next season shakes out for them in terms of playing time. Promising young prospects like Jihaad Campbell, DeMarvion Overshown, Mike Green and even Jalen Carter could all end up with career years in 2026 and improve their standings in these rankings, but for now, there’s at least enough reason to pump the brakes until we see a little more IDP production from that group.

Tier 4

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
46ED19Dallas TurnerVikings23.0
47ED20Chop RobinsonDolphins23.1
48ED21Tuli TuipulotuChargers23.5
49ED22Jaelan PhillipsFA26.7
50ED23George KarlaftisChiefs24.9
51ED24Greg RousseauBills25.9
52S5Derwin James Jr.Chargers29.5
53S6Antoine Winfield Jr.Buccaneers27.5
54S7Budda BakerCardinals30.1
55LB18Tremaine EdmundsBears27.8
56LB19T.J. EdwardsBears29.5
57LB20Devin LloydFA27.4
58S8Xavier WattsFalcons23.8
59S9Kevin Winston Jr.Titans23.0
60S10Jaquan BriskerFA26.8
61ED25Jonathan GreenardVikings28.7
62DT7DeForest BucknerColts31.9
63DT8Kobie TurnerRams26.8
64DT9Mason GrahamBrowns26.1
65LB21Payton WilsonSteelers25.8
66LB22Tyrel DodsonDolphins27.6
67ED26Jonathon CooperBroncos28.1
68S11Malaki StarksRavens23.8
69S12Quentin LakeRams27.0
70S13Talanoa HufangaBroncos27.0
71S14Cole BishopBills23.3
72LB23Daiyan HenleyChargers26.2
73LB24Barrett CarterBengals25.5
74LB25Terrel BernardBills26.8
75LB26Zaire FranklinColts29.6
76LB27Alex SingletonFA32.2

Several of the top edge defenders in Tier 4 are players we can still remain hopeful for, though 2026 should be viewed as a crucial season for all to deliver on their potential. Dallas Turner is the youngest of the bunch, though he has yet to see a consistent starting opportunity in the NFL, but when he has, he’s produced almost exclusively as a result of playing time alone, though he started to show flashes late in Year 2. Turner projected as more of a long-term IDP project coming out of college, and heading into Year 3 is when we should start to bet on that potential coming to fruition, even without guarantees. Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Dallas Turner, specifically, are all former first-round picks in the NFL draft, and all have shown flashes so far in their careers, just not any true consistency. Robinson is only entering Year 3, and considering the depth chart he faced in Year 2, his down year was expected, though even on a per-play basis, almost all of his key metrics took a substantial hit compared to his rookie year. Phillips has dealt with injuries while also falling short of his expected production, considering his strong metrics when on the field. We’ll be hoping for that production to catch up to his level of play as he hits free agency and potentially joins a new team this offseason, but for now, expectations are relatively tempered. 

This tier's linebackers are a mixed bag of old reliables and young hopefuls, as long-time starters like Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Alex Singleton, and Zaire Franklin repres the latter. These players are all likely to have starting roles in 2026, potentially longer, and deliver usable weekly production for IDP, which is more than we can say about a lot of the linebackers that rank outside the top 20 or so. Others like Devin Lloyd, Payton Wilson, and Barrett Carter are still early enough in their NFL careers that they can improve their IDP values with the right situations in 2026. They’ve shown flashes of IDP potential already, though none are guaranteed full-time roles, which is what holds them back at the moment. 

Tier 5

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
77S15DeShon ElliottSteelers28.8
78S16Jordan BattleBengals25.2
79S17Jeremy ChinnRaiders28.0
80S18Tyler NubinGiants24.7
81DT10Calijah KanceyBuccaneers25.0
82DT11Leonard WilliamsSeahawks31.7
83DT12Ed OliverBills28.2
84DT13Derrick BrownPanthers27.8
85DT14Devonte WyattPackers27.9
86ED27Trey HendricksonFA31.2
87ED28Montez SweatBears29.5
88ED29Kayvon ThibodeauxGiants25.2
89LB28Cedric GrayTitans23.3
90LB29Demetrius Knight Jr.Bengals22.5
91LB30Teddye BuchananRavens22.5
92CB1Cooper DeJeanEagles23.0
93CB2Devon WitherspoonSeahawks25.2
94LB31Robert SpillanePatriots30.2
95ED30James Pearce Jr.Falcons23.0
96ED31Donovan EzeiruakuCowboys22.3
97ED32Travon WalkerJaguars25.2
98ED33Chase YoungSaints26.8
99DT15Chris JonesChiefs31.6
100DT16Milton WilliamsPatriots27.0
101ED34Josh SweatCardinals28.9
102S19Chamarri ConnerChiefs25.6
103S20Jessie Bates IIIFalcons29.4
104S21Julian LoveSeahawks27.9

Tier 5 welcomes in the first cornerbacks, which, even just inside the top-100 players, is still a little more than we should feel comfortable spending. However, those looking to lock down either of the two younger locked-in weekly options, Cooper DeJean and Devon Witherspoon, shouldn’t spend any higher than this with so many other potential options still to come and considering the more valuable positions ahead of them. That being said, DeJean and Witherspoon lead the way for the position as the players who have produced consistent tackle numbers while being in ideal positions to deliver big plays and maintain those tackle numbers.

Trey Hendrickson is a tricky dynasty evaluation right now, coming off an injury-shortened season where he’ll now be entering free agency at 31 years old. Hendrickson has consistently delivered as an elite pass rusher over the past four seasons in Cincinnati, even delivering back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024. However, coming into this year, even before his injury, he was one of the prime sack regression candidates, which only increases as he gets older and potentially joins a new team. Hendrickson should still be a solid weekly ED2 option for at least another season, though with an often low tackle floor and potentially lower sack numbers, IDP managers should expect that value to only decrease as opposed to the other way around.

Tier 6

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
105LB32Bobby OkerekeGiants29.5
106LB33Bobby WagnerFA35.6
107LB34Lavonte DavidFA36.1
108LB35Kaden EllissFA30.6
109LB36Devin WhiteFA28.0
110ED35Nick HerbigSteelers24.2
111S22Kamren CurlFA26.9
112S23Tre'von MoehrigPanthers26.7
113S24Xavier McKinneyPackers26.5
114S25Jalen PitreTexans26.7
115S26Nick CrossFA24.4
116DT17Nnamdi MadubuikeRavens28.2
117DT18Zach SielerDolphins30.4
118DT19Jordan DavisEagles26.1
119ED36Joey BosaFA30.6
120ED37Rashan GaryPackers28.2
121ED38Andrew Van GinkelVikings30.6
122LB37Dee Winters49ers25.3
123LB38Patrick QueenSteelers26.5
124LB39Azeez Al-ShaairTexans28.5
125LB40Leo ChenalFA25.3
126S27Kevin ByardFA32.5
127S28Josh MetellusVikings28.1
128S29Brandon JonesBroncos27.9
129ED39Jermaine JohnsonJets27.1
130ED40Yaya DiabyBuccaneers26.7
131ED41Khalil MackFA35.0
132DT20Jer'Zhan NewtonCommanders23.5
133DT21T'Vondre SweatTitans24.6
134DT22Walter NolenCardinals23.2
135LB41Divine DeabloFalcons27.5
136LB42Dre GreenlawBroncos28.7
137LB43Frankie LuvuCommanders29.4
138LB44Trevin WallacePanthers23.0
139LB45Quincy WilliamsFA29.5

The sixth tier houses several pending free agents and ones who could be in danger of massive drop-offs on new teams, like Devin White, highlighted here. Specifically at safety, high-end 2025 performers like Kamren Curl and Nick Cross could serve as potential traps for IDP managers who might not be aware of their standing heading into this offseason. Both players produced due to ideal circumstances on their respective teams this past season, though they may end up in completely new situations in 2026 that might not be nearly as IDP-friendly. For Cross, specifically, he was utilized as the box-heavy safety in both Gus Bradley’s and Lou Anarumo’s defense the past two seasons, which allowed him to rack up tackles at an elite rate, and there’s no guarantee he’ll see that level of deployment/production again on a new team.

Meanwhile, a pending free agent like Leo Chenal has a real shot to improve his IDP value with a fresh start on a new team where he could potentially be a full-time linebacker for the first time in his NFL career – an opportunity he was not afforded in Kansas City. Of course, there’s a chance that other NFL teams don’t view him as a full-time starter, so with landing spot and opportunity still to be determined, Chenal’s IDP value has a shot to rise or fall depending on where he ends up signing this free agency period. 

Tier 7

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
140DT23Christian BarmorePatriots26.5
141DT24Keeanu BentonSteelers24.6
142DT25Cameron HeywardSteelers36.9
143DT26Derrick HarmonSteelers24.2
144ED42Mykel Williams49ers22.9
145ED43Shemar StewartBengals23.9
146S30Lathan RansomPanthers23.7
147S31Jonas SankerSaints22.8
148S32Andrew MukubaEagles25.4
149S33Craig WoodsonPatriots25.0
150CB3Paulson AdeboGiants26.6
151CB4Dax HillBengals25.4
152CB5DaRon BlandCowboys26.6
153CB6Upton Stout49ers24.6
154CB7Jacob ParrishBuccaneers22.0
155CB8Mike SainristilCommanders25.4
156CB9Jahdae BarronBroncos25.3
157S34Dadrion Taylor-DemersonCardinals26.1
158S35Minkah FitzpatrickDolphins29.2
159S36Grant DelpitBrowns27.4
160S37Jevon HollandGiants25.9
161CB10Jourdan LewisJaguars30.5
162CB11Andru PhillipsGiants24.2
163DT27Kenneth GrantDolphins22.3
164ED44Jalyx HuntEagles24.9
165ED45Nolan SmithEagles25.1
166ED46Will McDonald IVJets26.7
167ED47Bradley ChubbDolphins29.6
168ED48Nic ScourtonPanthers21.6
169ED49Princely UmanmielenPanthers22.4
170ED50Myles MurphyBengals24.1
171DT28Jalen RedmondFA26.9

Tier 8

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
172LB46Drake ThomasSeahawks26.0
173LB47Mack Wilson Sr.Cardinals28.0
174LB48Cody SimonCardinals22.2
175LB49Alex AnzaloneFA31.4
176LB50Demario DavisFA37.1
177ED51Carl GrandersonSaints29.2
178ED52Harold Landry IIIPatriots29.7
179ED53Uchenna NwosuSeahawks29.1
180S38Kamren KinchensRams23.4
181S39Malik Mustapha49ers23.6
182S40Jalen ThompsonFA27.6
183CB12Trent McDuffieChiefs25.4
184CB13Alontae TaylorFA27.2
185CB14Kyler GordonBears26.2
186CB15C.J. Gardner-JohnsonFA28.2
187S41Kerby JosephLions25.2
188S42Ji'Ayir Brown49ers26.1
189DT29Bryan BreseeSaints24.4
190DT30Gervon Dexter Sr.Bears24.4
191DT31Travis JonesRavens26.3
192LB51Ventrell MillerJaguars27.1
193LB52Christian RozeboomFA29.0
194LB53Germaine PrattFA29.7
195LB54Akeem Davis-GaitherCardinals28.4
196LB55Jack KiserJaguars24.0
197LB56Eric WilsonFA31.4
198LB57SirVocea DennisBuccaneers25.9
199LB58Nickolas Martin49ers22.3

Tier 9

RANKPOSITIONPLAYER2026 TEAMAGE
200ED54Jack SawyerSteelers23.2
201ED55JT TuimoloauColts25.7
202ED56Odafe OwehFA27.2
203ED57Kwity PayeFA27.2
204LB59Drue TranquillChiefs30.5
205LB60Matt MilanoFA30.9
206CB16Marlon HumphreyRavens29.6
207CB17Deommodore Lenoir49ers26.4
208CB18Kenny Moore IIColts32.1
209CB19Taron JohnsonBills29.6
210CB20Riley MossBroncos25.9
211CB21Byron Murphy Jr.Vikings28.1
212LB61Devin BushFA27.6
213LB62Henry To'oTo'oTexans25.1
214LB63Omar SpeightsRams25.0
215LB64Cody BartonTitans29.3
216LB65Pete WernerSaints26.7
217LB66Danny StutsmanSaints24.1
218LB67Tatum Bethune49ers25.0
219LB68Logan WilsonCowboys29.6
220S43Marques Sigle49ers23.6
221S44Jalen RamseySteelers31.3
222S45Justin ReidSaints29.0
223S46Camryn BynumColts27.6
224S47Evan WilliamsPackers24.5
225S48Will HarrisCommanders30.2
226S49Javon BullardPackers23.4
227S50Calen BullockTexans22.8
228S51Malachi MooreJets24.3
229S52Dante Trader Jr.Dolphins24.4
230S53Ronnie HickmanBrowns24.3
231S54Dane BeltonFA25.2
232S55Geno StoneFA26.8
233S56Reed BlankenshipFA27.0
234CB22Marcus JonesPatriots27.3
235CB23L'Jarius SneedTitans29.1
236CB24Kamari LassiterTexans23.1
237CB25Tarheeb StillChargers23.7
238ED58DeMarcus LawrenceSeahawks33.9
239ED59Dorance ArmstrongCommanders28.7
240ED60Joseph OssaiFA25.8
241ED61Marcus DavenportFA29.4
242ED62Haason ReddickFA31.4
243ED63Josaiah StewartRams22.0
244ED64Darius RobinsonCardinals24.4
245ED65Lukas Van NessPackers24.6
246ED66Boye MafeFA27.2
247ED67Arnold EbiketieFA27.1
248DT32A'Shawn RobinsonPanthers30.9
249DT33Tyree WilsonRaiders25.7
250DT34Javon HargraveVikings33.0
