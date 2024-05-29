All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Tight end top 40

2TD7AE0 DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 16: Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta (87) running after a catch during the game between Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions on December 16, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM)

By Nathan Jahnke

Sam LaPorta takes the lead at tight end: LaPorta led the position in fantasy points last season over Travis Kelce. LaPorta is one year closer to when tight ends typically peak while Kelce is one year further away.

Kyle Pitts deserves another chance: Pitts averaged 8.1 PPR points per game last season but he is younger than a number of rookie tight ends and will be playing with a completely new offense and quarterback.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my tiered top-40 tight end rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex is here, dynasty rankings is here and dynasty superflex is here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29nd
Rank Name Team Tier
1 Sam LaPorta Lions 1
2 Travis Kelce Chiefs 1
3 Mark Andrews Ravens 2
4 Trey McBride Cardinals 2
5 Dalton Kincaid Bills 2
6 George Kittle 49ers 2
7 Evan Engram Jaguars 2
8 Kyle Pitts Falcons 3
9 David Njoku Browns 3
10 Brock Bowers Raiders 4
11 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 4
12 Dallas Goedert Eagles 4
13 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 5
14 Dalton Schultz Texans 5
15 Cole Kmet Bears 5
16 Pat Freiermuth Steelers 5
17 Luke Musgrave Packers 6
18 Hunter Henry Patriots 6
19 Cade Otton Buccaneers 6
20 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 6
21 Tucker Kraft Packers 6
22 Juwan Johnson Saints 6
23 Tyler Conklin Jets 6
24 Darren Waller Giants 6
25 Jonnu Smith Dolphins 6
26 Taysom Hill Saints 6
27 Noah Fant Seahawks 6
28 Ben Sinnott Commanders 6
29 Zach Ertz Commanders 6
30 Mike Gesicki Bengals 7
31 Isaiah Likely Ravens 7
32 Tyler Higbee Rams 7
33 Jelani Woods Colts 7
34 Colby Parkinson Rams 7
35 Greg Dulcich Broncos 7
36 Dawson Knox Bills 7
37 Daniel Bellinger Giants 7
38 Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers 7
39 Hayden Hurst Chargers 7
40 Michael Mayer Raiders 7
