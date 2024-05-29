Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Tight end top 40

• Sam LaPorta takes the lead at tight end: LaPorta led the position in fantasy points last season over Travis Kelce. LaPorta is one year closer to when tight ends typically peak while Kelce is one year further away.

• Kyle Pitts deserves another chance: Pitts averaged 8.1 PPR points per game last season but he is younger than a number of rookie tight ends and will be playing with a completely new offense and quarterback.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my tiered top-40 tight end rankings for redraft leagues. PPR rankings for all positions combined can be found here, superflex is here, dynasty rankings is here and dynasty superflex is here.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29nd