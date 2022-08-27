Preseason Week 3 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Saturday's games

• Atlanta Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier started for the Falcons but remains part of a heavy rotation of backups.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022. This includes only the players who are relevant in fantasy football leagues.

Don’t draft the Jaguars who played: Jacksonville listed 27 players who wouldn’t play Saturday, including the starters and some key backups. This included two running backs, four wide receivers and two tight ends, meaning anyone who played was buried on the depth chart.

Snoop Conner is the most fantasy-relevant player who took snaps, as he should see playing time while James Robinson isn’t 100%. He was the only running back to play for Jacksonville in the first quarter, making it crystal clear he’s among the team's top three backs. Lasviska Shenault only played in three-receiver sets in this game. He is unlikely to see much playing time this season without an injury, trade or release. Dan Arnold was the starting tight end last season but has fallen to fourth on the depth chart. He was restricted to two-tight end sets in the first half. He will make the team only if Jacksonville keeps four tight ends. Like Shenault, the best odds of him being worth a fantasy roster spot would come from ending up with a new team.



Avoid the Falcons' running backs: The Falcons rested both Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams while using a three-man rotation at running back throughout the first half. The situation will likely be unpredictable and ever-changing throughout the season.

Williams appears to be the lead rusher to start the season, but he is 30 years old and not the long-term solution. The Falcons will likely try to involve any younger back they think is worthy of more playing time. Rookie Tyler Allgeier has graded the best among their six backs over the first two preseason games, and he started this game. He’s the favorite to take over at some point this season. He shouldn’t be in fantasy starting lineups for Week 1, though, and there’s also a chance he never takes over this season. Both Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley were mixed in early in the game, similar to past games, and also have outside shots of starting at some point this season.



Making sense of a crowded Falcons receiving room: The Falcons rested four wide receivers on Saturday, making it clear who is at the top of the depth chart after a confusing rotation early in the preseason.

Drake London sits atop the Falcons' depth chart. He took each of the first five snaps in their first preseason game before exiting with an injury. Olamide Zaccheaus has consistently been the slot receiver in the first quarter of the first two preseason games. He was among the starters not playing today. He’s worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. Bryan Edwards and KhaDarel Hodge will likely split time on the outside across from London. They both took the outside snaps on the first three drives last week, and neither played Saturday. Because of the low expectations for the offense, snap splits and talent among other receivers, these two shouldn’t be drafted in most leagues. Everyone who played, including Frank Darby and Damiere Byrd , are fighting for the last one or two spots.



