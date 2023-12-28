NFL Week 16: Fantasy IDP report

• The Denver Broncos put their trust in P.J. Locke, much to IDP managers’ delight: The Broncos recently released veteran Kareem Jackson, solidifying Locke as an IDP starter for the rest of the year.

• The peculiar usage of Derwin James: James did not play his usual full-time role in Week 16, which could be a cause for concern heading into Week 17.

• Ivan Pace Jr. took a step back in Week 16: With Jordan Hicks returning to the lineup, Pace loses his IDP relevancy — for now.

Week 16 Takeaways

Waiver wire

EDGE Patrick Jones, Minnesota Vikings: Jones stepped in for an injured D.J. Wonnum and played well, coming up with a sack, a pass breakup and six tackles. He would be a deep league option only for Week 17.

LB Krys Barnes, Arizona Cardinals: Barnes stepped into a full-time role with Josh Woods out for the year. He had a solid nine-tackle game and can be a useful fill-in for IDP teams needing a starting linebacker.

LB Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers: McDuffie once again found his way into the Packers' starting lineup with De’Vondre Campbell missing another game. McDuffie is a fine IDP fill-in for deeper leagues, as he won’t play a full-time role with Quay Walker in the lineup.

LB Shaquille Leonard/Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles: With Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham now dealing with injuries and missing Week 16, the Eagles had no choice but to give more playing time to Leonard and VanSumeren at linebacker. Leonard would be an option in deeper leagues should both players miss Week 17, while VanSumeren is only an option in the deepest of leagues if both Morrow and Cunningham miss Week 17.

LB Myles Jack, Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps once Elandon Roberts left the game and would likely assume the same role in Week 17 since Roberts has already been ruled out. The team also added Blake Martinez and Jaylon Smith to the roster this week but are less likely to see IDP-relevant snaps.

LB Devin Bush, Seattle Seahawks: Bush would be a deep-league option should Jordyn Brooks miss time, but he isn’t likely to play a full-time role.

LB Otis Reese IV, Tennessee Titans: Reese played a small role as the team’s secondary linebacker this week with Jack Gibbens on injured reserve. Reese should be expected to play around 50% of the snaps again in Week 17, making him far from trustworthy outside the deepest IDP leagues.

S Anthony Johnson Jr., Green Bay Packers: Rookie Anthony Johnson played a full-time role this week with Rudy Ford battling injury. Ford was questionable coming into the week and played just seven defensive snaps throughout the game. Johnson is a deep-league add only as there’s at least a chance that Ford plays more in Week 17 if he’s healthy enough.

S Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts: Cross stepped into a full-time role for Julian Blackmon and looks set to take over his box-heavy role, which makes him an intriguing IDP option heading into Week 17.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate

(NFL rank) Man coverage rate

(NFL rank) 70 (T-9th) 82.3% (5th) 16.3% (27th)

Dime personnel rate: 2.7% (25th)

Pass blitz rate: 24.9% (24th)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Krys Barnes 98.6% 98.1% 100.0% 13.0% 9 Owen Pappoe 50.0% 48.1% 56.3% 5.7% 2 Tyreek Maddox-Williams 7.1% 9.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Waiver wire: Krys Barnes stepped into a full-time role with Josh Woods out for the year. Barnes had a solid nine-tackle game and can be a useful fill-in for IDP teams in need of a starting linebacker.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Budda Baker 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 41.4% 42.9% 14.3% Jalen Thompson 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 50.0% 7.1% 37.1% Andre Chachere 58.6% 0.0% 0.0% 39.0% 14.6% 43.9% Qwuantrezz Knight 5.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Antonio Hamilton Sr. 100.0% 0.0% 7.1% 4.3% 88.6% 3 Starling Thomas V 100.0% 0.0% 15.7% 0.0% 84.3% 6

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate

(NFL rank) Man coverage rate

(NFL rank) 71 (8th) 77.6% (12th) 20.7% (21st)

Dime personnel rate: 18.2% (7th)

Pass blitz rate: 23.1% (26th)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate David Onyemata 52.1% 50.0% 53.1% 53.6 0.0% 4.0% Albert Huggins 39.4% 50.0% 34.7% 58.1 0.0% 0.0% LaCale London 32.4% 54.5% 22.4% 63.2 10.0% 10.0% Ta'Quon Graham 31.0% 54.5% 20.4% 54.2 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Kaden Elliss 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.3% 8 Nate Landman 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.3% 8

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Jessie Bates III 100.0% 1.4% 7.0% 18.3% 62.0% 12.7% DeMarcco Hellams 95.8% 1.5% 1.5% 14.7% 76.5% 2.9% Richie Grant 38.0% 14.8% 37.0% 14.8% 3.7% 44.4%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced A.J. Terrell 100.0% 0.0% 4.2% 0.0% 95.8% 6 Clark Phillips III 94.4% 0.0% 9.0% 6.0% 85.1% 3 Mike Hughes 88.7% 3.2% 7.9% 88.9% 3.2% 6 Jeff Okudah 5.6% 0.0% 25.0% 0.0% 75.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate

(NFL rank) Man coverage rate

(NFL rank) 70 (T-9th) 71.9% (23rd) 27.0% (11th)

Dime personnel rate: 1.1% (30th)

Pass blitz rate: 29.2% (19th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Kyle Van Noy 64.3% 53.3% 67.3% 66.7 11.8% 11.8% Jadeveon Clowney 58.6% 46.7% 61.8% 90.1 33.3% 24.2% Odafe Oweh 47.1% 46.7% 47.3% 58.0 12.5% 12.5% Tavius Robinson 7.1% 0.0% 9.1% 54.2 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Point of interest: Justin Madubuike ’s 11-game sack streak came to an end against the 49ers this week. He still had a fine day of production for DT-required IDP leagues, with four tackles and a QB hit.

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Patrick Queen 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.0% 7 Roquan Smith 97.1% 96.1% 100.0% 10.3% 7 Malik Harrison 18.6% 23.5% 5.3% 0.0% 0 Del'Shawn Phillips 2.9% 3.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Marcus Williams 100.0% 1.4% 4.3% 10.0% 70.0% 14.3% Geno Stone 80.0% 0.0% 1.8% 10.7% 71.4% 10.7% Kyle Hamilton 68.6% 2.1% 8.3% 25.0% 18.8% 47.9%

Injury: Kyle Hamilton , who snagged two interceptions and made five tackles despite playing less than 70% of his team's snaps, left this game with a knee injury and did not return. Hamilton has been nursing a knee injury for the past couple of weeks and is in danger of missing the final week of the year, making Geno Stone a waiver consideration once again.

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Marlon Humphrey 100.0% 2.9% 2.9% 34.3% 61.4% 4 Brandon Stephens 100.0% 1.4% 5.7% 1.4% 92.9% 11 Ronald Darby 37.1% 0.0% 0.0% 7.7% 92.3% 4

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate

(NFL rank) Man coverage rate

(NFL rank) 70 (T-9th) 76.9% (14th) 21.7% (19th)

Dime personnel rate: 16.2% (10th)

Pass blitz rate: 25.4% (21st)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Ed Oliver 75.7% 74.1% 76.7% 75.0 13.8% 17.2% Tim Settle 42.9% 44.4% 41.9% 61.2 13.3% 0.0% Poona Ford 38.6% 37.0% 39.5% 77.9 31.3% 18.8% Linval Joseph 34.3% 44.4% 27.9% 70.1 8.3% 16.7%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Terrel Bernard 95.7% 96.4% 93.3% 9.0% 6 Tyrel Dodson 80.0% 92.7% 33.3% 8.9% 5 Dorian Williams 5.7% 5.5% 6.7% 0.0% 0 Baylon Spector 4.3% 5.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Point of interest: Tyrel Dodson ’s 80% snap share was the highest for him since Week 9 of this season. Dodson is still far from being a full-time player, but the increase in snaps will be slightly encouraging for IDP managers in deeper leagues who have been (and will be) starting him to close out this season.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Jordan Poyer 100.0% 1.4% 2.9% 47.1% 20.0% 27.1% Taylor Rapp 100.0% 2.9% 1.4% 14.3% 52.9% 30.0% Cam Lewis 21.4% 0.0% 0.0% 20.0% 53.3% 26.7% Damar Hamlin 1.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 66 (T-15th) 84.7% (3rd) 12.1% (30th)

Dime personnel rate: 6.4% (17th)

Pass blitz rate: 42.1% (4th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Brian Burns 95.5% 90.9% 100.0% 68.1 24.0% 4.0% Yetur Gross-Matos 83.3% 78.8% 87.9% 52.4 11.8% 11.8% Marquis Haynes Sr. 18.2% 15.2% 21.2% 63.3 20.0% 0.0% DJ Johnson 13.6% 15.2% 12.1% 55.0 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Frankie Luvu 98.5% 98.0% 100.0% 13.8% 9 Kamu Grugier-Hill 21.2% 25.5% 6.7% 21.4% 3 Deion Jones 18.2% 13.7% 33.3% 0.0% 0

Point of interest: Frankie Luvu delivered a strong IDP performance this week as he added a sack to his tackle numbers. Luvu now has 5.5 sacks on the year, which is just a half-sack behind Brian Burns for most on the team.

Safety

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Jaycee Horn 97.0% 0.0% 17.2% 0.0% 79.7% 5 Donte Jackson 81.8% 0.0% 9.3% 1.9% 88.9% 2 Troy Hill 69.7% 10.9% 10.9% 89.1% 0.0% 6 Shaquill Griffin 21.2% 0.0% 50.0% 0.0% 50.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 62 (T-23rd) 78.9% (11th) 20.0% (22nd)

Dime personnel rate: 3.5% (24th)

Pass blitz rate: 25.2% (22nd)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate DeMarcus Walker 77.4% 83.3% 75.0% 59.6 12.5% 12.5% Montez Sweat 75.8% 55.6% 84.1% 58.7 8.3% 8.3% Rasheem Green 30.6% 44.4% 25.0% 57.6 10.0% 0.0% Dominique Robinson 29.0% 22.2% 31.8% 49.1 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Justin Jones 71.0% 66.7% 72.7% 55.5 3.3% 6.7% Gervon Dexter Sr. 50.0% 44.4% 52.3% 56.9 9.1% 13.6% Andrew Billings 35.5% 55.6% 27.3% 61.1 0.0% 0.0% Zacch Pickens 30.6% 27.8% 31.8% 65.2 15.4% 7.7%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) T.J. Edwards 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 9.7% 6 Tremaine Edmunds 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 9.7% 6 Jack Sanborn 11.3% 14.0% 5.6% 0.0% 0

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Eddie Jackson 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4.8% 90.3% 4.8% Jaquan Brisker 96.8% 0.0% 1.7% 40.0% 40.0% 16.7% Elijah Hicks 3.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Jaylon Johnson 100.0% 0.0% 1.6% 0.0% 96.8% 2 Kyler Gordon 88.7% 1.8% 9.1% 78.2% 3.6% 5 Tyrique Stevenson 51.6% 0.0% 15.6% 0.0% 84.4% 7 Terell Smith 48.4% 0.0% 6.7% 0.0% 86.7% 6

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 59 (28th) 70.6% (24th) 28.7% (9th)

Dime personnel rate: 9.2% (15th)

Pass blitz rate: 30.5% (15th)

Edge

Point of interest: Trey Hendrickson headlined this week’s IDP rankings , highlighting his strong season and favorable matchup, and he was able to deliver his 16th sack of the year this week, coming through for IDP managers once again.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate B.J. Hill 72.9% 65.5% 80.0% 55.6 4.4% 4.4% Zach Carter 72.9% 79.3% 66.7% 57.4 5.3% 5.3% Josh Tupou 28.8% 41.4% 16.7% 57.3 0.0% 0.0% Jay Tufele 13.6% 17.2% 10.0% 70.0 33.3% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Logan Wilson 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 18.6% 11 Germaine Pratt 93.2% 100.0% 71.4% 9.1% 5 Akeem Davis-Gaither 13.6% 15.6% 7.1% 25.0% 2

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Dax Hill 100.0% 1.7% 5.1% 25.4% 54.2% 13.6% Jordan Battle 81.4% 6.3% 0.0% 47.9% 37.5% 14.6% Nick Scott 16.9% 20.0% 0.0% 40.0% 60.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 75 (6th) 56.1% (32nd) 42.3% (1st)

Dime personnel rate: 10.3% (13th)

Pass blitz rate: 29.5% (17th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Myles Garrett 62.7% 73.3% 60.0% 91.8 43.3% 26.7% Alex Wright 62.7% 40.0% 68.3% 51.7 5.9% 8.8% Za'Darius Smith 49.3% 60.0% 46.7% 91.3 29.2% 29.2% Sam Kamara 49.3% 33.3% 53.3% 56.4 15.4% 15.4%

Point of interest: Myles Garrett ’s dominance continues to go unrewarded in the sack column, but facing the Jets this coming week should allow him to finally deliver and add to his 13 sacks on the year.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Dalvin Tomlinson 53.3% 80.0% 46.7% 70.1 8.3% 8.3% Shelby Harris 50.7% 46.7% 51.7% 71.1 14.8% 14.8% Jordan Elliott 41.3% 46.7% 40.0% 59.0 9.5% 0.0% Siaki Ika 36.0% 26.7% 38.3% 55.2 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Point of interest: After playing 90% of the team’s defensive snaps for four straight weeks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ’s snaps dipped back down to just 72% this week, though he still came up with an interception to pair with his six tackles, making for a nice IDP day. This fluctuating playing time has been the norm for Browns linebackers all season and shouldn’t be a surprise if there is another shift in usage next week.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Ronnie Hickman Jr. 73.3% 0.0% 0.0% 5.5% 92.7% 1.8% D'Anthony Bell 70.7% 1.9% 0.0% 37.7% 45.3% 15.1% Duron Harmon 53.3% 7.5% 5.0% 52.5% 32.5% 7.5% Tanner McCalister 25.3% 10.5% 0.0% 10.5% 0.0% 89.5%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Greg Newsome II 73.3% 1.8% 7.3% 36.4% 56.4% 4 Cameron Mitchell 61.3% 0.0% 8.7% 47.8% 41.3% 2 Denzel Ward 57.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 6 Martin Emerson Jr. 41.3% 0.0% 6.5% 6.5% 87.1% 3 Mike Ford 32.0% 0.0% 4.2% 8.3% 87.5% 6

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 65 (20th) 63.3% (29th) 35.3% (4th)

Dime personnel rate: 20.5% (4th)

Pass blitz rate: 32.6% (13th)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Damone Clark 66.2% 78.4% 21.4% 14.0% 6 Markquese Bell 47.7% 47.1% 50.0% 29.0% 9

Trending down: The Cowboys' linebacker usage was really concerning, despite the respectable production. They will be very difficult to trust in Week 17 should this usage remain the same.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Jayron Kearse 100.0% 1.5% 1.5% 60.0% 12.3% 26.2% Donovan Wilson 98.5% 1.6% 1.6% 28.1% 51.6% 17.2% Malik Hooker 73.8% 0.0% 0.0% 20.8% 68.8% 10.4% Juanyeh Thomas 10.8% 0.0% 0.0% 28.6% 0.0% 42.9%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced DaRon Bland 100.0% 0.0% 9.2% 1.5% 90.8% 5 Stephon Gilmore 98.5% 0.0% 3.1% 3.1% 90.6% 6 Jourdan Lewis 96.9% 3.2% 20.6% 73.0% 6.3% 6 Nahshon Wright 1.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 58 (29th) 75.8% (18th) 23.0% (15th)

Dime personnel rate: 6.3% (18th)

Pass blitz rate: 38.3% (7th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Jonathon Cooper 77.6% 76.2% 78.4% 70.1 20.0% 16.0% Baron Browning 67.2% 66.7% 67.6% 80.1 27.3% 27.3% Ronnie Perkins 32.8% 33.3% 32.4% 51.0 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Alex Singleton 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 20.7% 12 Josey Jewell 77.6% 77.3% 78.6% 6.7% 3 Drew Sanders 22.4% 25.0% 14.3% 23.1% 3

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Justin Simmons 100.0% 3.4% 1.7% 20.7% 55.2% 22.4% P.J. Locke 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 22.4% 58.6% 19.0%

Trending up: The Broncos released Kareem Jackson after he was reinstated from his suspension, which allowed P.J. Locke to keep his starting role and deliver for IDP managers who paid attention to the transactions heading into the week. Locke has played well for Denver and IDP managers and should be a starting option once again in Week 17.

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Fabian Moreau 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 1 Pat Surtain II 100.0% 0.0% 8.6% 1.7% 89.7% 6 Ja'Quan McMillian 70.7% 0.0% 2.4% 95.1% 0.0% 5 Riley Moss 3.4% 50.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 54 (32nd) 72.0% (22nd) 27.1% (10th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.1% (31st)

Pass blitz rate: 31.9% (14th)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade Win rate Pressure rate Benito Jones 55.6% 90.0% 47.7% 55.8 5.3% 5.3% John Cominsky 55.6% 30.0% 61.4% 49.3 3.7% 3.7% Isaiah Buggs 44.4% 80.0% 36.4% 58.5 7.1% 0.0% Levi Onwuzurike 11.1% 10.0% 11.4% 75.2 40.0% 20.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Alex Anzalone 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 7.4% 4 Jack Campbell 85.2% 88.4% 72.7% 8.7% 4 Malcolm Rodriguez 31.5% 32.6% 27.3% 17.6% 3 Jalen Reeves-Maybin 27.8% 25.6% 36.4% 0.0% 0

Rookie watch: With Derrick Barnes out, Jack Campbell played his highest snap share since Week 7, though it wasn’t the most productive game. If Barnes misses more time, Campbell can be an IDP starting option for deeper leagues only.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Ifeatu Melifonwu 98.1% 7.5% 3.8% 37.7% 45.3% 13.2% Kerby Joseph 90.7% 0.0% 2.0% 26.5% 36.7% 34.7% Tracy Walker III 7.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 25.0% 75.0%

Point of interest: Ifeatu Melifonwu delivered a massive IDP performance, which included two sacks and an interception. He has been great since taking the starting job from Tracy Walker and can continue to be trusted in IDP lineups.

Cornerback

Rookie watch: Brian Branch produced a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and six tackles. However, his role continues to be limited to that of a rotational nickel corner and doesn’t appear like he’ll play a full-time role, which makes him a riskier boom/bust IDP start each week for those considering it.

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 66 (T-15th) 76.0% (17th) 22.7% (17th)

Dime personnel rate: 4.4% (20th)

Pass blitz rate: 33.6% (12th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Preston Smith 62.1% 50.0% 69.0% 67.9 14.8% 18.5% Rashan Gary 62.1% 41.7% 73.8% 55.0 6.9% 10.3% Kingsley Enagbare 45.5% 58.3% 38.1% 66.4 18.8% 6.3% Lukas Van Ness 30.3% 50.0% 19.0% 59.6 0.0% 25.0%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Quay Walker 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 7.6% 5 Isaiah McDuffie 75.8% 79.6% 60.0% 16.0% 8

Waiver wire: Isaiah McDuffie once again found his way into the Packers starting lineup with De’Vondre Campbell missing another game. McDuffie is a fine IDP fill-in for deeper leagues, as he won’t play a full-time role with Quay Walker in the lineup.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Jonathan Owens 100.0% 0.0% 1.5% 27.3% 48.5% 18.2% Anthony Johnson Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 22.7% 60.6% 15.2% Rudy Ford 10.6% 0.0% 0.0% 28.6% 71.4% 0.0%

Waiver wire: Rookie Anthony Johnson played a full-time role this week with Rudy Ford battling an injury. Ford was questionable coming into the week and played just seven defensive snaps throughout the game. Johnson is a deep-league add only as there’s at least a chance that Ford plays more in Week 17 if he’s healthy enough.

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Jaire Alexander 100.0% 0.0% 1.5% 10.6% 84.8% 5 Eric Stokes 95.5% 0.0% 3.2% 9.5% 87.3% 6 Keisean Nixon 86.4% 1.8% 15.8% 68.4% 15.8% 4 Carrington Valentine 4.5% 0.0% 0.0% 66.7% 33.3% 0

Point of interest: Jaire Alexander returned this past week and pushed Carrington Valentine down the depth chart. Following Week 16, Alexander was suspended for one game, which should allow Valentine to be a streaming option one more time this season.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 82 (2nd) 80.5% (8th) 18.9% (24th)

Dime personnel rate: 1.3% (29th)

Pass blitz rate: 21.8% (29th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Derek Barnett 73.2% 78.1% 70.0% 81.3 26.7% 20.0% Jerry Hughes 72.0% 62.5% 78.0% 68.1 21.2% 12.1% Myjai Sanders 52.4% 56.3% 50.0% 58.5 16.0% 12.0% Jonathan Greenard 3.7% 3.1% 4.0% 90.5 50.0% 0.0%

Injury: Jonathan Greenard , who had been playing great for IDP purposes in recent weeks, suffered an injury after just three defensive snaps and did not return to this game.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Sheldon Rankins 58.5% 43.8% 68.0% 87.2 29.0% 16.1% Maliek Collins 57.3% 43.8% 66.0% 60.6 16.7% 20.0% Kurt Hinish 46.3% 59.4% 38.0% 52.2 0.0% 0.0% Khalil Davis 43.9% 59.4% 34.0% 56.7 6.7% 6.7%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Christian Harris 98.8% 100.0% 95.5% 8.6% 7 Denzel Perryman 97.6% 100.0% 90.9% 8.8% 7 Henry To'oTo'o 7.3% 10.5% 0.0% 16.7% 1

Safety

Injury: Jimmie Ward suffered a quad injury after just four defensive snaps and has been placed on injured reserve.

Trending down: Jalen Pitre was benched in the second half of this game and did not play any defensive snaps beyond the third quarter. He will be difficult to trust in Week 17 lineups.

Point of interest: The Texans claimed Kareem Jackson off waivers , so it is at least possible he works his way into some relevant playing time.

Cornerback

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 64 (T-21st) 89.6% (1st) 8.9% (32nd)

Dime personnel rate: 2.2% (27th)

Pass blitz rate: 17.4% (32nd)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate DeForest Buckner 73.4% 69.0% 77.1% 66.0 11.1% 3.7% Grover Stewart 60.9% 75.9% 48.6% 68.2 17.7% 11.8% Taven Bryan 28.1% 31.0% 25.7% 75.2 33.3% 11.1% Adetomiwa Adebawore 23.4% 27.6% 20.0% 53.2 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Zaire Franklin 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 20.3% 13 E.J. Speed 95.3% 100.0% 78.6% 21.3% 13 Ronnie Harrison 23.4% 26.0% 14.3% 20.0% 3

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Rodney Thomas II 95.3% 0.0% 0.0% 14.8% 82.0% 3.3% Nick Cross 85.9% 3.6% 0.0% 29.1% 43.6% 27.3% Julian Blackmon 18.8% 0.0% 0.0% 41.7% 41.7% 16.7%

Injury: Julian Blackmon left this game with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Waiver wire: Nick Cross stepped into a full-time role for Blackmon and looks set to take over his box-heavy role, which makes him an intriguing IDP option heading into Week 17.

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced JuJu Brents 100.0% 0.0% 15.6% 0.0% 84.4% Kenny Moore II 100.0% 1.6% 29.7% 59.4% 14.1% Jaylon Jones 75.0% 0.0% 6.3% 0.0% 93.8%

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 74 (7th) 83.1% (4th) 15.4% (29th)

Dime personnel rate: 1.3% (28th)

Pass blitz rate: 34.1% (10th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Josh Allen 79.7% 65.6% 90.5% 66.4 12.1% 15.2% Travon Walker 75.7% 65.6% 83.3% 58.6 6.9% 10.3% Dawuane Smoot 40.5% 31.3% 47.6% 52.9 5.6% 0.0% K'Lavon Chaisson 28.4% 43.8% 16.7% 61.4 16.7% 16.7%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Foyesade Oluokun 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.5% 10 Devin Lloyd 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 8.1% 6

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Rayshawn Jenkins 100.0% 5.4% 4.1% 48.6% 18.9% 27.0% Andre Cisco 51.4% 2.6% 2.6% 21.1% 52.6% 23.7% Andrew Wingard 44.6% 0.0% 3.0% 21.2% 66.7% 9.1%

Cornerback

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 55 (T-30th) 65.2% (27th) 32.6% (5th)

Dime personnel rate: 23.7% (2nd)

Pass blitz rate: 35.2% (9th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Mike Danna 78.2% 80.6% 75.0% 60.4 5.9% 0.0% George Karlaftis 70.9% 67.7% 75.0% 64.0 12.5% 0.0% Charles Omenihu 50.9% 48.4% 54.2% 63.7 8.3% 16.7% Felix Anudike-Uzomah 7.3% 0.0% 16.7% 55.9 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Chris Jones 76.4% 83.9% 66.7% 90.1 33.3% 26.7% Derrick Nnadi 50.9% 61.3% 37.5% 62.8 11.1% 11.1% Tershawn Wharton 30.9% 25.8% 37.5% 63.2 11.1% 11.1% Mike Pennel 23.6% 19.4% 29.2% 55.7 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Point of interest: Nick Bolton sat out an entire drive again last week, early in the second quarter. This is the second straight week of Bolton resting for just one drive in a game, which luckily was just five defensive snaps this week, though that can still limit his production.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Justin Reid 100.0% 3.6% 7.3% 45.5% 18.2% 21.8% Mike Edwards 69.1% 7.9% 13.2% 28.9% 47.4% 10.5% Chamarri Conner 47.3% 0.0% 0.0% 11.5% 57.7% 26.9% Deon Bush 3.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Trent McDuffie 98.2% 3.7% 25.9% 42.6% 29.6% 0 L'Jarius Sneed 96.4% 0.0% 5.7% 1.9% 84.9% 6 Jaylen Watson 41.8% 0.0% 4.3% 4.3% 91.3% 2 Joshua Williams 9.1% 0.0% 20.0% 0.0% 40.0% 0

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 76 (T-4th) 80.1% (9th) 18.1% (25th)

Dime personnel rate: 4.1% (22nd)

Pass blitz rate: 22.0% (28th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Maxx Crosby 98.7% 100.0% 98.3% 60.1 12.3% 12.3% Malcolm Koonce 67.1% 50.0% 71.7% 67.3 14.3% 21.4% Tyree Wilson 56.6% 43.8% 60.0% 50.2 12.1% 15.2% Janarius Robinson 27.6% 31.3% 26.7% 59.1 12.5% 12.5%

Point of interest: Malcolm Koonce had another massive IDP performance for the second straight week, delivering three sacks this time around. There aren’t many IDP lineups that Koonce was helping this week, but there is at least some promise there for dynasty leagues looking for a stash.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Adam Butler 46.1% 43.8% 46.7% 59.6 3.6% 7.1% Bilal Nichols 35.5% 62.5% 28.3% 51.1 0.0% 12.5% John Jenkins 35.5% 56.3% 30.0% 58.7 5.9% 5.9% Jerry Tillery 30.3% 18.8% 33.3% 70.7 15.0% 15.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Robert Spillane 98.7% 100.0% 95.5% 12.0% 9 Divine Deablo 85.5% 96.3% 59.1% 9.2% 6 Luke Masterson 1.3% 0.0% 4.5% 0.0% 0 Curtis Bolton 1.3% 0.0% 4.5% 0.0% 0

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Tre'von Moehrig 98.7% 0.0% 0.0% 18.7% 64.0% 17.3% Marcus Epps 98.7% 0.0% 1.3% 16.0% 70.7% 12.0% Isaiah Pola-Mao 6.6% 20.0% 20.0% 80.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Point of interest: Nate Hobbs bounced back in a big way this week, delivering 11 total tackles after combining for just six over his past two games.



Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 60 (27th) 82.0% (6th) 15.8% (28th)

Dime personnel rate: 17.6% (9th)

Pass blitz rate: 36.0% (8th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Michael Hoecht 85.0% 87.5% 84.1% 90.9 28.0% 8.0% Byron Young 81.7% 75.0% 84.1% 55.8 9.7% 3.2% Nick Hampton 20.0% 25.0% 18.2% 79.9 14.3% 0.0% Keir Thomas 13.3% 12.5% 13.6% 55.6 0.0% 0.0% Earnest Brown IV 8.3% 6.3% 9.1% 55.7 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Rookie watch: Kobie Turner is quietly having a really nice rookie season, with 6.5 sacks on the year and 5.5 over his last seven games. Since Week 12, Turner owns a 90.1 pass-rush grade, the best mark for his position over that span.

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Ernest Jones 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.0% 6 Christian Rozeboom 33.3% 31.1% 42.9% 25.0% 5 Troy Reeder 25.0% 31.1% 7.1% 0.0% 0

Point of interest: Ernest Jones delivered a strong game for IDP managers, coming up with a sack and two pass breakups to go along with his tackle total, which included two for a loss. Jones should be a locked-in IDP LB1 going forward to close out the year.

Safety

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Ahkello Witherspoon 100.0% 0.0% 11.7% 0.0% 88.3% 4 Cobie Durant 83.3% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 86.0% 4 Derion Kendrick 16.7% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 90.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 55 (T-30th) 79.0% (10th) 19.2% (23rd)

Dime personnel rate: 3.8% (23rd)

Pass blitz rate: 33.9% (11th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Khalil Mack 96.4% 93.1% 100.0% 84.5 23.8% 19.1% Tuli Tuipulotu 96.4% 96.6% 96.2% 53.2 0.0% 5.3% Justin Hollins 10.9% 10.3% 11.5% 68.2 50.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Austin Johnson 65.5% 75.9% 53.8% 53.9 0.0% 9.1% Nick Williams 47.3% 58.6% 34.6% 63.1 12.5% 12.5% Morgan Fox 43.6% 20.7% 69.2% 48.0 6.7% 6.7% Otito Ogbonnia 43.6% 62.1% 23.1% 54.2 0.0% 0.0% Scott Matlock 34.5% 44.8% 23.1% 53.0 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Kenneth Murray Jr. 90.9% 91.1% 90.0% 8.0% 4 Eric Kendricks 83.6% 80.0% 100.0% 6.5% 3

Safety

Point of interest: Derwin James played a much different role in this game, one week removed from the firing of Brandon Staley. James was almost exclusively the team’s nickel corner in this game, playing the large majority of his snaps in the slot, even coming off the field for three of the team’s 10 third- and fourth-down situations. James’ dip in playing time luckily didn’t affect his overall production too much, as he still led the team in total tackles (eight), but this will be a concern for Week 17’s potential, assuming things remain the same.

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Michael Davis 100.0% 0.0% 14.5% 0.0% 85.5% 4 Asante Samuel Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 1.8% 0.0% 98.2% 2 Essang Bassey 12.7% 14.3% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 1 Ja'Sir Taylor 3.6% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 66 (T-15th) 76.6% (15th) 21.6% (20th)

Dime personnel rate: 7.9% (16th)

Pass blitz rate: 30.2% (16th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Andrew Van Ginkel 81.8% 87.0% 79.1% 91.7 34.6% 34.6% Bradley Chubb 80.3% 73.9% 83.7% 71.9 22.2% 22.2% Melvin Ingram III 31.8% 34.8% 30.2% 65.0 9.1% 18.2% Cameron Goode 6.1% 4.3% 7.0% 65.9 0.0% 0.0%

Point of interest: Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb continued their strong seasons, recording 1.5 sacks each in this game. Both have been solid options all year, though Van Ginkel has been particularly valuable with Jaelan Phillips out of the lineup.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Christian Wilkins 92.4% 91.3% 93.0% 54.8 2.9% 5.7% Zach Sieler 84.8% 87.0% 83.7% 73.4 6.5% 12.9% Raekwon Davis 34.8% 47.8% 27.9% 59.8 8.3% 8.3% Da'Shawn Hand 16.7% 21.7% 14.0% 54.6 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Duke Riley 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 9.1% 6 David Long Jr. 92.4% 97.9% 77.8% 4.9% 3

Point of interest: The Dolphins linebackers have been inefficient starting options for most of the season, as only David Long has reached league-average tackle efficiency (13.3%). Both Jerome Baker and Duke Riley have failed to crack even 10% tackle efficiency this season, putting them well below average and keeping them out of most IDP starting lineups.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % DeShon Elliott 98.5% 0.0% 3.1% 32.3% 49.2% 15.4% Brandon Jones 98.5% 0.0% 1.5% 30.8% 55.4% 12.3% Nik Needham 9.1% 0.0% 16.7% 33.3% 0.0% 33.3%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Jalen Ramsey 100.0% 0.0% 7.6% 1.5% 90.9% 3 Xavien Howard 97.0% 0.0% 9.4% 0.0% 90.6% 7 Kader Kohou 75.8% 2.0% 10.0% 92.0% 0.0% 3

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 79 (3rd) 81.2% (7th) 17.2% (26th)

Dime personnel rate: 18.5% (6th)

Pass blitz rate: 55.1% (1st)

Edge

Injury: D.J. Wonnum suffered a torn quad muscle in this game and has been placed on injured reserve. Wonnum had eight sacks on the year and was a fine IDP fill-in option on most weeks.

Waiver wire: Patrick Jones stepped in for Wonnum and played a strong game, coming up with a sack, a pass breakup and six tackles. He would be a deep-league option only for Week 17.

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Jordan Hicks 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.9% 11 Ivan Pace Jr. 38.0% 32.8% 60.0% 13.3% 4

Trending down: Ivan Pace had been a great IDP starting option for as long as Jordan Hicks was out of the lineup, but unfortunately, with Hicks back, Pace was relegated to his part-time role and far from IDP relevancy heading into Week 17.

Safety

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Akayleb Evans 82.3% 1.5% 12.3% 9.2% 76.9% 6 Mekhi Blackmon 49.4% 0.0% 12.8% 2.6% 84.6% 5 Andrew Booth Jr. 48.1% 0.0% 13.2% 2.6% 84.2% 2 Jaylin Williams 16.5% 0.0% 23.1% 0.0% 76.9% 0

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 69 (13th) 64.9% (28th) 32.2% (6th)

Dime personnel rate: 26.7% (1st)

Pass blitz rate: 41.4% (5th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Keion White 58.0% 63.6% 56.5% 58.3 4.4% 4.4% Anfernee Jennings 55.1% 90.9% 39.1% 55.7 16.7% 8.3% Josh Uche 44.9% 9.1% 63.0% 59.6 8.7% 21.7% Deatrich Wise Jr. 40.6% 36.4% 43.5% 49.8 5.9% 5.9%

Defensive Interior

Point of interest: It was great to see Christian Barmore deliver three sacks in this game as a player who certainly has IDP potential as a big-play specialist at the defensive tackle position. Unfortunately, he’s been far too inconsistent to be trusted most weeks and likely had his big game on many IDP benches.

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Ja'Whaun Bentley 98.6% 98.1% 100.0% 8.8% 6 Jahlani Tavai 79.7% 86.5% 53.3% 5.5% 3 Mack Wilson Sr. 33.3% 25.0% 66.7% 4.3% 1 Chris Board 1.4% 1.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Safety

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Shaun Wade 85.5% 0.0% 10.2% 5.1% 81.4% 4 Myles Bryant 78.3% 5.6% 14.8% 72.2% 0.0% 5 Alex Austin 65.2% 0.0% 8.9% 2.2% 88.9% 3 Jonathan Jones 52.2% 0.0% 2.8% 16.7% 80.6% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 70 (T-9th) 61.9% (31st) 36.2% (2nd)

Dime personnel rate: 19.3% (5th)

Pass blitz rate: 25.0% (23rd)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Carl Granderson 78.6% 70.6% 86.1% 62.4 10.7% 7.1% Cameron Jordan 70.0% 70.6% 69.4% 57.7 4.2% 8.3% Tanoh Kpassagnon 30.0% 32.4% 27.8% 64.3 22.2% 11.1% Kyle Phillips 17.1% 23.5% 11.1% 54.6 0.0% 0.0%

Point of interest: Cam Jordan had been limited in his playing time over the past couple of weeks but returned to his starting snap share after shaking the injury designation on Wednesday of this week. As a result, Tanoh Kpassagnon , who was highlighted last week as “fool’s gold” with three sacks, went back to being irrelevant for IDP purposes.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Khalen Saunders 70.0% 70.6% 69.4% 56.6 4.0% 4.0% Nathan Shepherd 64.3% 67.6% 61.1% 72.9 18.2% 18.2% Bryan Bresee 38.6% 38.2% 38.9% 63.3 7.7% 7.7% P.J. Mustipher 25.7% 35.3% 16.7% 55.4 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Demario Davis 95.7% 94.6% 100.0% 9.0% 6 Pete Werner 87.1% 91.1% 71.4% 13.1% 8 Zack Baun 12.9% 3.6% 50.0% 11.1% 1 Nephi Sewell 4.3% 5.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Tyrann Mathieu 100.0% 0.0% 1.4% 50.0% 35.7% 8.6% Jordan Howden 100.0% 2.9% 17.1% 12.9% 60.0% 10.0% Johnathan Abram 7.1% 40.0% 40.0% 40.0% 20.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Paulson Adebo 100.0% 0.0% 7.1% 8.6% 84.3% 9 Isaac Yiadom 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 11.4% 87.1% 7 Alontae Taylor 72.9% 3.9% 11.8% 74.5% 13.7% 9 Ugo Amadi 25.7% 0.0% 16.7% 44.4% 33.3% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 76 (T-4th) 63.0% (30th) 36.0% (3rd)

Dime personnel rate: 4.4% (21st)

Pass blitz rate: 51.5% (2nd)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Kayvon Thibodeaux 88.2% 90.9% 86.0% 60.7 10.0% 10.0% Azeez Ojulari 76.3% 72.7% 79.1% 49.8 3.5% 10.3% Jihad Ward 44.7% 33.3% 53.5% 55.4 0.0% 6.7% Tomon Fox 25.0% 9.1% 37.2% 50.6 0.0% 0.0%

Point of interest: Thibodeaux’s poor pass-rush metrics and bad matchup were highlighted in this past week’s IDP rankings article , and he managed just one QB hit in a really poor IDP performance.

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Bobby Okereke 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.5% 8 Micah McFadden 67.1% 74.6% 41.2% 9.8% 5 Isaiah Simmons 32.9% 25.4% 58.8% 12.0% 3

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Xavier McKinney 100.0% 6.6% 9.2% 42.1% 21.1% 26.3% Jason Pinnock 98.7% 5.3% 5.3% 18.7% 58.7% 17.3% Dane Belton 35.5% 0.0% 3.7% 55.6% 40.7% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Adoree' Jackson 89.5% 0.0% 13.2% 2.9% 79.4% 12 Deonte Banks 57.9% 0.0% 0.0% 6.8% 90.9% 4 Nick McCloud 40.8% 0.0% 12.9% 9.7% 77.4% 1 Cor'Dale Flott 40.8% 6.5% 9.7% 71.0% 19.4% 6 Tre Hawkins III 2.6% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 2 Darnay Holmes 2.6% 50.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 61 (26th) 68.8% (25th) 29.7% (8th)

Dime personnel rate: 2.5% (26th)

Pass blitz rate: 17.7% (31st)

Edge

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Quinnen Williams 70.5% 76.2% 69.2% 73.8 32.0% 28.0% Solomon Thomas 63.9% 71.4% 61.5% 54.7 4.6% 0.0% Jalyn Holmes 23.0% 28.6% 20.5% 53.0 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) C.J. Mosley 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 9.8% 6 Quincy Williams 93.4% 100.0% 71.4% 14.0% 8 Jamien Sherwood 4.9% 6.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Jordan Whitehead 100.0% 1.6% 0.0% 21.3% 57.4% 19.7% Tony Adams 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 34.4% 36.1% 26.2% Ashtyn Davis 18.0% 9.1% 0.0% 27.3% 9.1% 63.6%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Sauce Gardner 100.0% 0.0% 8.2% 3.3% 88.5% 4 D.J. Reed 100.0% 0.0% 4.9% 4.9% 88.5% 2 Michael Carter II 75.4% 6.5% 8.7% 89.1% 6.5% 4 Brandin Echols 6.6% 0.0% 0.0% 50.0% 25.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 62 (T-23rd) 74.6% (19th) 24.6% (14th)

Dime personnel rate: 9.6% (14th)

Pass blitz rate: 22.7% (27th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Haason Reddick 83.9% 84.0% 83.8% 77.7 19.2% 23.1% Josh Sweat 79.0% 80.0% 78.4% 69.2 18.5% 11.1% Brandon Graham 45.2% 24.0% 59.5% 70.0 23.5% 17.7% Nolan Smith 25.8% 32.0% 21.6% 54.2 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Shaquille Leonard 87.1% 88.1% 84.2% 11.1% 6 Ben VanSumeren 58.1% 71.4% 26.3% 16.7% 6

Waiver wire: With both Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham now dealing with injuries and missing Week 16, the Eagles had no choice but to give Leonard and VanSumeren more playing time at linebacker. Leonard would be an option in deeper leagues should both players miss Week 17 as well, while VanSumeren is only an option in the deepest of leagues if both Morrow and Cunningham miss this coming week.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Kevin Byard 100.0% 0.0% 1.6% 17.7% 72.6% 8.1% Reed Blankenship 100.0% 6.5% 4.8% 14.5% 77.4% 3.2% Sydney Brown 40.3% 0.0% 0.0% 4.0% 4.0% 92.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced James Bradberry 100.0% 1.6% 12.9% 12.9% 74.2% 5 Kelee Ringo 80.6% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 90.0% 3 Bradley Roby 50.0% 0.0% 3.2% 96.8% 0.0% 5 Eli Ricks 46.8% 0.0% 13.8% 0.0% 82.8% 3

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 64 (T-21st) 68.5% (26th) 30.1% (7th)

Dime personnel rate: 17.7% (8th)

Pass blitz rate: 39.8% (6th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Alex Highsmith 73.4% 62.5% 77.1% 81.6 21.4% 21.4% T.J. Watt 70.3% 50.0% 77.1% 92.4 23.3% 20.0% Markus Golden 31.3% 50.0% 25.0% 69.2 25.0% 0.0% Nick Herbig 26.6% 37.5% 22.9% 74.1 25.0% 25.0%

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Injury: Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury early in the second quarter of this game and did not return.

Waiver wire: Myles Jack played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps once Roberts left the game and would likely assume the same role in Week 17 since Roberts has already been ruled out. The team also added Blake Martinez and Jaylon Smith to the roster this week but are less likely to see IDP-relevant snaps.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Eric Rowe 95.3% 0.0% 0.0% 18.0% 55.7% 26.2% Elijah Riley 4.7% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Patrick Peterson 100.0% 0.0% 9.4% 12.5% 0.0% 3 Joey Porter Jr. 100.0% 0.0% 3.1% 0.0% 96.9% 3 Levi Wallace 100.0% 0.0% 12.5% 1.6% 85.9% 2 Chandon Sullivan 70.3% 4.4% 6.7% 91.1% 6.7% 8

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 68 (14th) 77.2% (13th) 21.7% (18th)

Dime personnel rate: 0.0% (32nd)

Pass blitz rate: 19.2% (30th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Nick Bosa 94.1% 95.8% 93.2% 64.7 13.5% 8.1% Chase Young 45.6% 33.3% 52.3% 59.3 9.1% 13.6% Clelin Ferrell 41.2% 58.3% 31.8% 56.5 7.7% 15.4% Randy Gregory 26.5% 12.5% 34.1% 55.9 0.0% 7.7%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Javon Hargrave 66.2% 62.5% 68.2% 62.4 7.1% 21.4% Javon Kinlaw 66.2% 70.8% 63.6% 53.0 4.0% 4.0% Kevin Givens 33.8% 37.5% 31.8% 50.8 0.0% 8.3% T.Y. McGill 32.4% 45.8% 25.0% 60.0 10.0% 10.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Fred Warner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 11.8% 8 Dre Greenlaw 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 16.2% 11 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles 19.1% 23.6% 0.0% 23.1% 3

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Tashaun Gipson Sr. 100.0% 1.5% 8.8% 23.5% 30.9% 35.3% Ji'Ayir Brown 100.0% 2.9% 7.4% 17.6% 45.6% 29.4%

Cornerback

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 66 (T-15th) 86.8% (2nd) 11.9% (31st)

Dime personnel rate: 12.7% (12th)

Pass blitz rate: 29.5% (18th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Boye Mafe 81.8% 82.8% 81.1% 74.4 16.0% 20.0% Derick Hall 16.7% 13.8% 18.9% 54.7 0.0% 0.0% Darrell Taylor 37.9% 37.9% 37.8% 57.3 7.7% 7.7%

Point of interest: Boye Mafe hadn’t delivered a sack since Week 10 but came up with two this week, taking advantage of a great matchup.

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Jarran Reed 80.3% 75.9% 83.8% 63.0 3.7% 3.7% Leonard Williams 74.2% 75.9% 73.0% 69.7 15.4% 7.7% Mario Edwards Jr. 30.3% 31.0% 29.7% 64.6 10.0% 10.0% Cameron Young 24.2% 27.6% 21.6% 65.8 14.3% 14.3% Dre'Mont Jones 71.2% 79.3% 64.9% 75.0 27.3% 13.6%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Bobby Wagner 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 15.2% 10 Devin Bush 60.6% 73.1% 14.3% 15.0% 6 Jordyn Brooks 15.2% 19.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0

Injury: Jordyn Brooks suffered an injury in the first quarter and did not return. He is considered questionable for Week 17.

Waiver wire: Devin Bush would be a deep-league option should Brooks miss time but isn’t likely to play a full-time role.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Quandre Diggs 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4.5% 90.9% 4.5% Julian Love 100.0% 0.0% 9.1% 24.2% 50.0% 13.6% Coby Bryant 33.3% 4.5% 4.5% 68.2% 4.5% 22.7%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Tariq Woolen 100.0% 0.0% 6.1% 0.0% 92.4% 4 Artie Burns 74.2% 0.0% 10.2% 83.7% 2.0% 4 Michael Jackson 65.2% 0.0% 2.3% 0.0% 95.3% 3 Tre Brown 34.8% 0.0% 13.0% 0.0% 87.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 66 (T-15th) 73.7% (20th) 25.3% (13th)

Dime personnel rate: 5.8% (19th)

Pass blitz rate: 48.5% (3rd)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Shaquil Barrett 54.5% 75.0% 51.7% 87.6 33.3% 16.7% Yaya Diaby 53.0% 75.0% 50.0% 72.4 17.4% 21.7% Anthony Nelson 45.5% 25.0% 48.3% 58.4 11.8% 5.9% Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 34.8% 25.0% 36.2% 57.0 11.1% 5.6%

Rookie watch: Yaya Diaby now has 6.5 sacks on the season, leading the team, and is now tied with Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams for leading all rookies in sacks this season.

Defensive Interior

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Lavonte David 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10.6% 7 Devin White 95.5% 94.2% 100.0% 7.9% 5 Cam Gill 12.1% 13.5% 8.3% 0.0% 0 K.J. Britt 4.5% 5.8% 0.0% 33.3% 1

Point of interest: Devin White returned to the lineup this week, and despite talks earlier in the week of a potential split or rotational role, he played nearly every defensive snap. He just happened to continue being among the most inefficient tacklers of the year at his position.

Safety

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Jamel Dean 100.0% 0.0% 1.5% 4.5% 93.9% 6 Christian Izien 95.5% 9.5% 6.3% 88.9% 1.6% 6 Zyon McCollum 89.4% 0.0% 1.7% 1.7% 93.2% 7 Carlton Davis III 15.2% 0.0% 10.0% 0.0% 90.0% 1

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 62 (T-23rd) 76.2% (16th) 22.9% (16th)

Dime personnel rate: 23.3% (3rd)

Pass blitz rate: 23.8% (25th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Denico Autry 80.6% 63.2% 88.4% 67.7 16.7% 16.7% Harold Landry III 75.8% 68.4% 79.1% 60.2 14.8% 7.4% Arden Key 71.0% 52.6% 79.1% 84.0 13.3% 6.7% Rashad Weaver 12.9% 21.1% 9.3% 64.8 33.3% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Marlon Davidson 77.4% 57.9% 86.0% 67.6 11.8% 5.9% Jaleel Johnson 43.5% 68.4% 32.6% 60.2 0.0% 0.0% Keondre Coburn 32.3% 68.4% 16.3% 74.3 28.6% 0.0% Quinton Bohanna 19.4% 36.8% 11.6% 56.0 0.0% 0.0%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Azeez Al-Shaair 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 12.9% 8 Otis Reese IV 41.9% 52.1% 7.1% 11.5% 3 Garret Wallow 16.1% 20.8% 0.0% 10.0% 1

Waiver wire: Otis Reese played a small role as the team’s secondary linebacker with Jack Gibbens on injured reserve. Reese should be expected to play around 50% of the snaps again in Week 17, making him far from trustworthy outside of the deepest IDP leagues.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Elijah Molden 100.0% 0.0% 1.6% 32.3% 53.2% 12.9% Mike Brown 95.2% 1.7% 0.0% 20.3% 49.2% 30.5% Terrell Edmunds 43.5% 25.9% 7.4% 51.9% 7.4% 33.3%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Tre Avery 100.0% 0.0% 8.1% 0.0% 88.7% 10 Roger McCreary 100.0% 4.8% 14.5% 79.0% 4.8% 9 Eric Garror 90.3% 0.0% 0.0% 1.8% 98.2% 4

Team Ranks

Defensive snaps (Weekly rank) Zone coverage rate (NFL rank) Man coverage rate (NFL rank) 90 (1st) 72.1% (21st) 26.9% (12th)

Dime personnel rate: 14.4% (11th)

Pass blitz rate: 25.4% (20th)

Edge

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate James Smith -Williams 68.9% 68.6% 69.1% 57.9 5.6% 11.1% Casey Toohill 66.7% 60.0% 70.9% 59.0 13.5% 5.4% KJ Henry 43.3% 48.6% 40.0% 48.5 0.0% 5.0% Jalen Harris 23.3% 28.6% 20.0% 51.9 0.0% 0.0%

Defensive Interior

Player Total defensive snap share Run down snap share Pass down snap share Pass-rush grade rate Win rate Pressure rate Daron Payne 77.8% 65.7% 85.5% 59.2 6.8% 2.3% Jonathan Allen 73.3% 62.9% 80.0% 64.4 11.9% 7.1% John Ridgeway 31.1% 48.6% 20.0% 61.1 11.1% 11.1% Phidarian Mathis 26.7% 40.0% 18.2% 68.3 22.2% 22.2%

Linebacker

Player Total defensive snap share 1st/2nd down snap share 3rd/4th down snap share Tackle efficiency Total Tackles (PFF) Cody Barton 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 13.3% 12 Khaleke Hudson 92.2% 90.1% 100.0% 20.5% 17 David Mayo 28.9% 36.6% 0.0% 26.9% 7

Trending up: Khaleke Hudson played a higher snap share this week and delivered another big tackle day. He now has 28 in his past two games. Hudson’s increased snap share and elite tackle production make him a starting option in more IDP lineups this week.

Safety

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Defensive line % Box % Deep safety % Slot % Kamren Curl 100.0% 0.0% 3.3% 28.9% 56.7% 7.8% Percy Butler 90.0% 0.0% 0.0% 14.8% 66.7% 18.5% Jartavius Martin 68.9% 1.6% 3.2% 9.7% 0.0% 87.1% Terrell Burgess 11.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0%

Cornerback

Player Total defensive snap share Blitz rate Box snap % Slot snap % Wide Corner % Targets faced Kendall Fuller 98.9% 0.0% 2.2% 3.4% 94.4% 6 Benjamin St-Juste 66.7% 1.7% 6.7% 6.7% 85.0% 3 Emmanuel Forbes 32.2% 0.0% 0.0% 13.8% 86.2% 4

