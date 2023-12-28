NFL Week 16: Fantasy IDP report

• The Denver Broncos put their trust in P.J. Locke, much to IDP managers’ delight: The Broncos recently released veteran Kareem Jackson, solidifying Locke as an IDP starter for the rest of the year.
• The peculiar usage of Derwin James: James did not play his usual full-time role in Week 16, which could be a cause for concern heading into Week 17.
• Ivan Pace Jr. took a step back in Week 16: With Jordan Hicks returning to the lineup, Pace loses his IDP relevancy — for now.
Week 16 Takeaways
Be sure to check out last week’s waiver wire targets here.
Waiver wire
- EDGE Patrick Jones, Minnesota Vikings: Jones stepped in for an injured D.J. Wonnum and played well, coming up with a sack, a pass breakup and six tackles. He would be a deep league option only for Week 17.
- LB Krys Barnes, Arizona Cardinals: Barnes stepped into a full-time role with Josh Woods out for the year. He had a solid nine-tackle game and can be a useful fill-in for IDP teams needing a starting linebacker.
- LB Isaiah McDuffie, Green Bay Packers: McDuffie once again found his way into the Packers' starting lineup with De’Vondre Campbell missing another game. McDuffie is a fine IDP fill-in for deeper leagues, as he won’t play a full-time role with Quay Walker in the lineup.
- LB Shaquille Leonard/Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles: With Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham now dealing with injuries and missing Week 16, the Eagles had no choice but to give more playing time to Leonard and VanSumeren at linebacker. Leonard would be an option in deeper leagues should both players miss Week 17, while VanSumeren is only an option in the deepest of leagues if both Morrow and Cunningham miss Week 17.
- LB Myles Jack, Pittsburgh Steelers: Jack played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps once Elandon Roberts left the game and would likely assume the same role in Week 17 since Roberts has already been ruled out. The team also added Blake Martinez and Jaylon Smith to the roster this week but are less likely to see IDP-relevant snaps.
- LB Devin Bush, Seattle Seahawks: Bush would be a deep-league option should Jordyn Brooks miss time, but he isn’t likely to play a full-time role.
- LB Otis Reese IV, Tennessee Titans: Reese played a small role as the team’s secondary linebacker this week with Jack Gibbens on injured reserve. Reese should be expected to play around 50% of the snaps again in Week 17, making him far from trustworthy outside the deepest IDP leagues.
- S Anthony Johnson Jr., Green Bay Packers: Rookie Anthony Johnson played a full-time role this week with Rudy Ford battling injury. Ford was questionable coming into the week and played just seven defensive snaps throughout the game. Johnson is a deep-league add only as there’s at least a chance that Ford plays more in Week 17 if he’s healthy enough.
- S Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts: Cross stepped into a full-time role for Julian Blackmon and looks set to take over his box-heavy role, which makes him an intriguing IDP option heading into Week 17.
Arizona Cardinals
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|70 (T-9th)
|82.3% (5th)
|16.3% (27th)
- Dime personnel rate: 2.7% (25th)
- Pass blitz rate: 24.9% (24th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Zaven Collins
|58.6%
|55.9%
|61.1%
|67.1
|21.4%
|21.4%
|Dennis Gardeck
|48.6%
|32.4%
|63.9%
|82.4
|38.5%
|30.8%
|Cameron Thomas
|42.9%
|47.1%
|38.9%
|63.1
|9.1%
|9.1%
|BJ Ojulari
|42.9%
|41.2%
|44.4%
|48.0
|11.1%
|22.2%
|Jesse Luketa
|30.0%
|32.4%
|27.8%
|62.2
|14.3%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Dante Stills
|62.9%
|64.7%
|61.1%
|63.1
|10.5%
|10.5%
|Roy Lopez
|58.6%
|64.7%
|52.8%
|56.5
|11.1%
|16.7%
|Kevin Strong
|57.1%
|58.8%
|55.6%
|60.1
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|48.6%
|58.8%
|38.9%
|60.2
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Naquan Jones
|30.0%
|38.2%
|22.2%
|73.7
|12.5%
|25.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Krys Barnes
|98.6%
|98.1%
|100.0%
|13.0%
|9
|Owen Pappoe
|50.0%
|48.1%
|56.3%
|5.7%
|2
|Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|7.1%
|9.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Waiver wire: Krys Barnes stepped into a full-time role with Josh Woods out for the year. Barnes had a solid nine-tackle game and can be a useful fill-in for IDP teams in need of a starting linebacker.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Budda Baker
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|41.4%
|42.9%
|14.3%
|Jalen Thompson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|50.0%
|7.1%
|37.1%
|Andre Chachere
|58.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|39.0%
|14.6%
|43.9%
|Qwuantrezz Knight
|5.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|100.0%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|4.3%
|88.6%
|3
|Starling Thomas V
|100.0%
|0.0%
|15.7%
|0.0%
|84.3%
|6
Atlanta Falcons
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|71 (8th)
|77.6% (12th)
|20.7% (21st)
- Dime personnel rate: 18.2% (7th)
- Pass blitz rate: 23.1% (26th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Bud Dupree
|74.6%
|63.6%
|79.6%
|61.4
|17.1%
|14.3%
|Calais Campbell
|53.5%
|54.5%
|53.1%
|68.5
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Zach Harrison
|35.2%
|45.5%
|30.6%
|78.4
|28.6%
|28.6%
|Arnold Ebiketie
|32.4%
|4.5%
|44.9%
|59.2
|10.0%
|25.0%
|Lorenzo Carter
|25.4%
|36.4%
|20.4%
|59.1
|0.0%
|10.0%
|DeAngelo Malone
|1.4%
|4.5%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|David Onyemata
|52.1%
|50.0%
|53.1%
|53.6
|0.0%
|4.0%
|Albert Huggins
|39.4%
|50.0%
|34.7%
|58.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|LaCale London
|32.4%
|54.5%
|22.4%
|63.2
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Ta'Quon Graham
|31.0%
|54.5%
|20.4%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Kaden Elliss
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.3%
|8
|Nate Landman
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.3%
|8
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jessie Bates III
|100.0%
|1.4%
|7.0%
|18.3%
|62.0%
|12.7%
|DeMarcco Hellams
|95.8%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|14.7%
|76.5%
|2.9%
|Richie Grant
|38.0%
|14.8%
|37.0%
|14.8%
|3.7%
|44.4%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|A.J. Terrell
|100.0%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|0.0%
|95.8%
|6
|Clark Phillips III
|94.4%
|0.0%
|9.0%
|6.0%
|85.1%
|3
|Mike Hughes
|88.7%
|3.2%
|7.9%
|88.9%
|3.2%
|6
|Jeff Okudah
|5.6%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|75.0%
|1
Baltimore Ravens
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|70 (T-9th)
|71.9% (23rd)
|27.0% (11th)
- Dime personnel rate: 1.1% (30th)
- Pass blitz rate: 29.2% (19th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kyle Van Noy
|64.3%
|53.3%
|67.3%
|66.7
|11.8%
|11.8%
|Jadeveon Clowney
|58.6%
|46.7%
|61.8%
|90.1
|33.3%
|24.2%
|Odafe Oweh
|47.1%
|46.7%
|47.3%
|58.0
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Tavius Robinson
|7.1%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Justin Madubuike
|68.6%
|60.0%
|70.9%
|70.3
|18.4%
|10.5%
|Michael Pierce
|48.6%
|60.0%
|45.5%
|66.9
|13.6%
|4.6%
|Travis Jones
|41.4%
|46.7%
|40.0%
|66.2
|13.6%
|18.2%
|Brent Urban
|37.1%
|40.0%
|36.4%
|65.6
|10.5%
|10.5%
|Broderick Washington
|22.9%
|46.7%
|16.4%
|53.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Justin Madubuike’s 11-game sack streak came to an end against the 49ers this week. He still had a fine day of production for DT-required IDP leagues, with four tackles and a QB hit.
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Patrick Queen
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|10.0%
|7
|Roquan Smith
|97.1%
|96.1%
|100.0%
|10.3%
|7
|Malik Harrison
|18.6%
|23.5%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|0
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|2.9%
|3.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Marcus Williams
|100.0%
|1.4%
|4.3%
|10.0%
|70.0%
|14.3%
|Geno Stone
|80.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|10.7%
|71.4%
|10.7%
|Kyle Hamilton
|68.6%
|2.1%
|8.3%
|25.0%
|18.8%
|47.9%
- Injury: Kyle Hamilton, who snagged two interceptions and made five tackles despite playing less than 70% of his team's snaps, left this game with a knee injury and did not return. Hamilton has been nursing a knee injury for the past couple of weeks and is in danger of missing the final week of the year, making Geno Stone a waiver consideration once again.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Marlon Humphrey
|100.0%
|2.9%
|2.9%
|34.3%
|61.4%
|4
|Brandon Stephens
|100.0%
|1.4%
|5.7%
|1.4%
|92.9%
|11
|Ronald Darby
|37.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|7.7%
|92.3%
|4
Buffalo Bills
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate
(NFL rank)
|70 (T-9th)
|76.9% (14th)
|21.7% (19th)
- Dime personnel rate: 16.2% (10th)
- Pass blitz rate: 25.4% (21st)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Greg Rousseau
|74.3%
|88.9%
|65.1%
|47.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Von Miller
|45.7%
|37.0%
|51.2%
|47.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Leonard Floyd
|40.0%
|33.3%
|44.2%
|48.1
|0.0%
|5.9%
|Shaq Lawson
|37.1%
|40.7%
|34.9%
|51.8
|0.0%
|16.7%
|Kingsley Jonathan
|10.0%
|7.4%
|11.6%
|54.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Ed Oliver
|75.7%
|74.1%
|76.7%
|75.0
|13.8%
|17.2%
|Tim Settle
|42.9%
|44.4%
|41.9%
|61.2
|13.3%
|0.0%
|Poona Ford
|38.6%
|37.0%
|39.5%
|77.9
|31.3%
|18.8%
|Linval Joseph
|34.3%
|44.4%
|27.9%
|70.1
|8.3%
|16.7%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Terrel Bernard
|95.7%
|96.4%
|93.3%
|9.0%
|6
|Tyrel Dodson
|80.0%
|92.7%
|33.3%
|8.9%
|5
|Dorian Williams
|5.7%
|5.5%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|0
|Baylon Spector
|4.3%
|5.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Tyrel Dodson’s 80% snap share was the highest for him since Week 9 of this season. Dodson is still far from being a full-time player, but the increase in snaps will be slightly encouraging for IDP managers in deeper leagues who have been (and will be) starting him to close out this season.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jordan Poyer
|100.0%
|1.4%
|2.9%
|47.1%
|20.0%
|27.1%
|Taylor Rapp
|100.0%
|2.9%
|1.4%
|14.3%
|52.9%
|30.0%
|Cam Lewis
|21.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|53.3%
|26.7%
|Damar Hamlin
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Rasul Douglas
|98.6%
|1.4%
|15.9%
|4.3%
|75.4%
|4
|Taron Johnson
|94.3%
|4.5%
|27.3%
|68.2%
|1.5%
|7
|Christian Benford
|92.9%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|96.9%
|8
|Dane Jackson
|5.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
|Siran Neal
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Carolina Panthers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (T-15th)
|84.7% (3rd)
|12.1% (30th)
- Dime personnel rate: 6.4% (17th)
- Pass blitz rate: 42.1% (4th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Brian Burns
|95.5%
|90.9%
|100.0%
|68.1
|24.0%
|4.0%
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|83.3%
|78.8%
|87.9%
|52.4
|11.8%
|11.8%
|Marquis Haynes Sr.
|18.2%
|15.2%
|21.2%
|63.3
|20.0%
|0.0%
|DJ Johnson
|13.6%
|15.2%
|12.1%
|55.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Derrick Brown
|92.4%
|97.0%
|87.9%
|71.1
|18.5%
|3.7%
|Shy Tuttle
|56.1%
|75.8%
|36.4%
|53.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nick Thurman
|40.9%
|60.6%
|21.2%
|63.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|LaBryan Ray
|40.9%
|54.5%
|27.3%
|52.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|DeShawn Williams
|31.8%
|21.2%
|42.4%
|56.3
|8.3%
|8.3%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Frankie Luvu
|98.5%
|98.0%
|100.0%
|13.8%
|9
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|21.2%
|25.5%
|6.7%
|21.4%
|3
|Deion Jones
|18.2%
|13.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Frankie Luvu delivered a strong IDP performance this week as he added a sack to his tackle numbers. Luvu now has 5.5 sacks on the year, which is just a half-sack behind Brian Burns for most on the team.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Xavier Woods
|100.0%
|3.0%
|0.0%
|18.2%
|47.0%
|33.3%
|Vonn Bell
|100.0%
|0.0%
|7.6%
|34.8%
|45.5%
|10.6%
|Jeremy Chinn
|18.2%
|0.0%
|8.3%
|58.3%
|8.3%
|16.7%
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|1.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaycee Horn
|97.0%
|0.0%
|17.2%
|0.0%
|79.7%
|5
|Donte Jackson
|81.8%
|0.0%
|9.3%
|1.9%
|88.9%
|2
|Troy Hill
|69.7%
|10.9%
|10.9%
|89.1%
|0.0%
|6
|Shaquill Griffin
|21.2%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|1
Chicago Bears
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|62 (T-23rd)
|78.9% (11th)
|20.0% (22nd)
- Dime personnel rate: 3.5% (24th)
- Pass blitz rate: 25.2% (22nd)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|DeMarcus Walker
|77.4%
|83.3%
|75.0%
|59.6
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Montez Sweat
|75.8%
|55.6%
|84.1%
|58.7
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Rasheem Green
|30.6%
|44.4%
|25.0%
|57.6
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Dominique Robinson
|29.0%
|22.2%
|31.8%
|49.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Justin Jones
|71.0%
|66.7%
|72.7%
|55.5
|3.3%
|6.7%
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|50.0%
|44.4%
|52.3%
|56.9
|9.1%
|13.6%
|Andrew Billings
|35.5%
|55.6%
|27.3%
|61.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zacch Pickens
|30.6%
|27.8%
|31.8%
|65.2
|15.4%
|7.7%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|T.J. Edwards
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|9.7%
|6
|Tremaine Edmunds
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|9.7%
|6
|Jack Sanborn
|11.3%
|14.0%
|5.6%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Eddie Jackson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.8%
|90.3%
|4.8%
|Jaquan Brisker
|96.8%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|16.7%
|Elijah Hicks
|3.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaylon Johnson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|0.0%
|96.8%
|2
|Kyler Gordon
|88.7%
|1.8%
|9.1%
|78.2%
|3.6%
|5
|Tyrique Stevenson
|51.6%
|0.0%
|15.6%
|0.0%
|84.4%
|7
|Terell Smith
|48.4%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|0.0%
|86.7%
|6
Cincinnati Bengals
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|59 (28th)
|70.6% (24th)
|28.7% (9th)
- Dime personnel rate: 9.2% (15th)
- Pass blitz rate: 30.5% (15th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Sam Hubbard
|78.0%
|69.0%
|86.7%
|53.3
|5.0%
|5.0%
|Trey Hendrickson
|59.3%
|34.5%
|83.3%
|83.3
|22.7%
|22.7%
|Myles Murphy
|54.2%
|65.5%
|43.3%
|63.4
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Cam Sample
|22.0%
|31.0%
|13.3%
|68.4
|25.0%
|50.0%
|Joseph Ossai
|3.4%
|0.0%
|6.7%
|68.8
|50.0%
|50.0%
- Point of interest: Trey Hendrickson headlined this week’s IDP rankings, highlighting his strong season and favorable matchup, and he was able to deliver his 16th sack of the year this week, coming through for IDP managers once again.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|B.J. Hill
|72.9%
|65.5%
|80.0%
|55.6
|4.4%
|4.4%
|Zach Carter
|72.9%
|79.3%
|66.7%
|57.4
|5.3%
|5.3%
|Josh Tupou
|28.8%
|41.4%
|16.7%
|57.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jay Tufele
|13.6%
|17.2%
|10.0%
|70.0
|33.3%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Logan Wilson
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|18.6%
|11
|Germaine Pratt
|93.2%
|100.0%
|71.4%
|9.1%
|5
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|13.6%
|15.6%
|7.1%
|25.0%
|2
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Dax Hill
|100.0%
|1.7%
|5.1%
|25.4%
|54.2%
|13.6%
|Jordan Battle
|81.4%
|6.3%
|0.0%
|47.9%
|37.5%
|14.6%
|Nick Scott
|16.9%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|40.0%
|60.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|DJ Turner II
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.4%
|5.1%
|91.5%
|7
|Chidobe Awuzie
|100.0%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|0.0%
|91.5%
|5
|Mike Hilton
|79.7%
|10.6%
|21.3%
|72.3%
|4.3%
|2
|Sidney Jones IV
|8.5%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|1
|Jalen Davis
|1.7%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Cleveland Browns
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|75 (6th)
|56.1% (32nd)
|42.3% (1st)
- Dime personnel rate: 10.3% (13th)
- Pass blitz rate: 29.5% (17th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Myles Garrett
|62.7%
|73.3%
|60.0%
|91.8
|43.3%
|26.7%
|Alex Wright
|62.7%
|40.0%
|68.3%
|51.7
|5.9%
|8.8%
|Za'Darius Smith
|49.3%
|60.0%
|46.7%
|91.3
|29.2%
|29.2%
|Sam Kamara
|49.3%
|33.3%
|53.3%
|56.4
|15.4%
|15.4%
- Point of interest: Myles Garrett’s dominance continues to go unrewarded in the sack column, but facing the Jets this coming week should allow him to finally deliver and add to his 13 sacks on the year.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|53.3%
|80.0%
|46.7%
|70.1
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Shelby Harris
|50.7%
|46.7%
|51.7%
|71.1
|14.8%
|14.8%
|Jordan Elliott
|41.3%
|46.7%
|40.0%
|59.0
|9.5%
|0.0%
|Siaki Ika
|36.0%
|26.7%
|38.3%
|55.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|72.0%
|70.4%
|80.0%
|11.1%
|6
|Sione Takitaki
|64.0%
|72.2%
|45.0%
|14.6%
|7
|Tony Fields II
|42.7%
|50.0%
|20.0%
|3.1%
|1
|Matthew Adams
|26.7%
|27.8%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|0
|Mohamoud Diabate
|1.3%
|1.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: After playing 90% of the team’s defensive snaps for four straight weeks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s snaps dipped back down to just 72% this week, though he still came up with an interception to pair with his six tackles, making for a nice IDP day. This fluctuating playing time has been the norm for Browns linebackers all season and shouldn’t be a surprise if there is another shift in usage next week.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Ronnie Hickman Jr.
|73.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.5%
|92.7%
|1.8%
|D'Anthony Bell
|70.7%
|1.9%
|0.0%
|37.7%
|45.3%
|15.1%
|Duron Harmon
|53.3%
|7.5%
|5.0%
|52.5%
|32.5%
|7.5%
|Tanner McCalister
|25.3%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|89.5%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Greg Newsome II
|73.3%
|1.8%
|7.3%
|36.4%
|56.4%
|4
|Cameron Mitchell
|61.3%
|0.0%
|8.7%
|47.8%
|41.3%
|2
|Denzel Ward
|57.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|6
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|41.3%
|0.0%
|6.5%
|6.5%
|87.1%
|3
|Mike Ford
|32.0%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|8.3%
|87.5%
|6
Dallas Cowboys
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|65 (20th)
|63.3% (29th)
|35.3% (4th)
- Dime personnel rate: 20.5% (4th)
- Pass blitz rate: 32.6% (13th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Micah Parsons
|90.8%
|96.0%
|87.5%
|91.6
|25.0%
|25.0%
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|81.5%
|76.0%
|85.0%
|79.8
|12.1%
|9.1%
|Dorance Armstrong
|23.1%
|20.0%
|25.0%
|68.3
|20.0%
|10.0%
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|18.5%
|4.0%
|27.5%
|58.3
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Sam Williams
|10.8%
|8.0%
|12.5%
|54.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Osa Odighizuwa
|75.4%
|80.0%
|72.5%
|60.6
|6.9%
|3.5%
|Mazi Smith
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|53.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chauncey Golston
|29.2%
|28.0%
|30.0%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Neville Gallimore
|24.6%
|32.0%
|20.0%
|55.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Carl Davis Jr.
|12.3%
|20.0%
|7.5%
|59.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Damone Clark
|66.2%
|78.4%
|21.4%
|14.0%
|6
|Markquese Bell
|47.7%
|47.1%
|50.0%
|29.0%
|9
- Trending down: The Cowboys' linebacker usage was really concerning, despite the respectable production. They will be very difficult to trust in Week 17 should this usage remain the same.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jayron Kearse
|100.0%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|60.0%
|12.3%
|26.2%
|Donovan Wilson
|98.5%
|1.6%
|1.6%
|28.1%
|51.6%
|17.2%
|Malik Hooker
|73.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|20.8%
|68.8%
|10.4%
|Juanyeh Thomas
|10.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|0.0%
|42.9%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|DaRon Bland
|100.0%
|0.0%
|9.2%
|1.5%
|90.8%
|5
|Stephon Gilmore
|98.5%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|3.1%
|90.6%
|6
|Jourdan Lewis
|96.9%
|3.2%
|20.6%
|73.0%
|6.3%
|6
|Nahshon Wright
|1.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
Denver Broncos
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|58 (29th)
|75.8% (18th)
|23.0% (15th)
- Dime personnel rate: 6.3% (18th)
- Pass blitz rate: 38.3% (7th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jonathon Cooper
|77.6%
|76.2%
|78.4%
|70.1
|20.0%
|16.0%
|Baron Browning
|67.2%
|66.7%
|67.6%
|80.1
|27.3%
|27.3%
|Ronnie Perkins
|32.8%
|33.3%
|32.4%
|51.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Zach Allen
|77.6%
|76.2%
|78.4%
|63.5
|21.4%
|17.9%
|D.J. Jones
|67.2%
|57.1%
|73.0%
|84.4
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Mike Purcell
|46.6%
|66.7%
|35.1%
|52.7
|0.0%
|7.7%
|Jonathan Harris
|29.3%
|38.1%
|24.3%
|53.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Matt Henningsen
|27.6%
|42.9%
|18.9%
|53.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Alex Singleton
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|20.7%
|12
|Josey Jewell
|77.6%
|77.3%
|78.6%
|6.7%
|3
|Drew Sanders
|22.4%
|25.0%
|14.3%
|23.1%
|3
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Justin Simmons
|100.0%
|3.4%
|1.7%
|20.7%
|55.2%
|22.4%
|P.J. Locke
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22.4%
|58.6%
|19.0%
- Trending up: The Broncos released Kareem Jackson after he was reinstated from his suspension, which allowed P.J. Locke to keep his starting role and deliver for IDP managers who paid attention to the transactions heading into the week. Locke has played well for Denver and IDP managers and should be a starting option once again in Week 17.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Fabian Moreau
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
|Pat Surtain II
|100.0%
|0.0%
|8.6%
|1.7%
|89.7%
|6
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|70.7%
|0.0%
|2.4%
|95.1%
|0.0%
|5
|Riley Moss
|3.4%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1
Detroit Lions
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|54 (32nd)
|72.0% (22nd)
|27.1% (10th)
- Dime personnel rate: 0.1% (31st)
- Pass blitz rate: 31.9% (14th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Aidan Hutchinson
|98.1%
|90.0%
|100.0%
|67.4
|18.0%
|15.4%
|Josh Paschal
|63.0%
|80.0%
|59.1%
|51.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Romeo Okwara
|25.9%
|10.0%
|29.5%
|90.5
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Julian Okwara
|25.9%
|0.0%
|31.8%
|55.6
|10.0%
|0.0%
|Charles Harris
|7.4%
|10.0%
|6.8%
|56.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Benito Jones
|55.6%
|90.0%
|47.7%
|55.8
|5.3%
|5.3%
|John Cominsky
|55.6%
|30.0%
|61.4%
|49.3
|3.7%
|3.7%
|Isaiah Buggs
|44.4%
|80.0%
|36.4%
|58.5
|7.1%
|0.0%
|Levi Onwuzurike
|11.1%
|10.0%
|11.4%
|75.2
|40.0%
|20.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Alex Anzalone
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|7.4%
|4
|Jack Campbell
|85.2%
|88.4%
|72.7%
|8.7%
|4
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|31.5%
|32.6%
|27.3%
|17.6%
|3
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|27.8%
|25.6%
|36.4%
|0.0%
|0
- Rookie watch: With Derrick Barnes out, Jack Campbell played his highest snap share since Week 7, though it wasn’t the most productive game. If Barnes misses more time, Campbell can be an IDP starting option for deeper leagues only.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|98.1%
|7.5%
|3.8%
|37.7%
|45.3%
|13.2%
|Kerby Joseph
|90.7%
|0.0%
|2.0%
|26.5%
|36.7%
|34.7%
|Tracy Walker III
|7.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|75.0%
- Point of interest: Ifeatu Melifonwu delivered a massive IDP performance, which included two sacks and an interception. He has been great since taking the starting job from Tracy Walker and can continue to be trusted in IDP lineups.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Cameron Sutton
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|13.0%
|83.3%
|4
|Brian Branch
|72.2%
|7.7%
|7.7%
|82.1%
|10.3%
|8
|Kindle Vildor
|51.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|92.9%
|2
|Khalil Dorsey
|46.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|96.0%
|3
|Will Harris
|1.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
- Rookie watch: Brian Branch produced a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and six tackles. However, his role continues to be limited to that of a rotational nickel corner and doesn’t appear like he’ll play a full-time role, which makes him a riskier boom/bust IDP start each week for those considering it.
Green Bay Packers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (T-15th)
|76.0% (17th)
|22.7% (17th)
- Dime personnel rate: 4.4% (20th)
- Pass blitz rate: 33.6% (12th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Preston Smith
|62.1%
|50.0%
|69.0%
|67.9
|14.8%
|18.5%
|Rashan Gary
|62.1%
|41.7%
|73.8%
|55.0
|6.9%
|10.3%
|Kingsley Enagbare
|45.5%
|58.3%
|38.1%
|66.4
|18.8%
|6.3%
|Lukas Van Ness
|30.3%
|50.0%
|19.0%
|59.6
|0.0%
|25.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kenny Clark
|80.3%
|66.7%
|88.1%
|64.2
|11.8%
|8.8%
|Devonte Wyatt
|57.6%
|75.0%
|47.6%
|64.8
|15.8%
|5.3%
|T.J. Slaton
|51.5%
|87.5%
|31.0%
|53.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Karl Brooks
|25.8%
|8.3%
|35.7%
|76.4
|21.4%
|14.3%
|Colby Wooden
|12.1%
|20.8%
|7.1%
|56.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Quay Walker
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|7.6%
|5
|Isaiah McDuffie
|75.8%
|79.6%
|60.0%
|16.0%
|8
- Waiver wire: Isaiah McDuffie once again found his way into the Packers starting lineup with De’Vondre Campbell missing another game. McDuffie is a fine IDP fill-in for deeper leagues, as he won’t play a full-time role with Quay Walker in the lineup.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jonathan Owens
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|27.3%
|48.5%
|18.2%
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|22.7%
|60.6%
|15.2%
|Rudy Ford
|10.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|28.6%
|71.4%
|0.0%
- Waiver wire: Rookie Anthony Johnson played a full-time role this week with Rudy Ford battling an injury. Ford was questionable coming into the week and played just seven defensive snaps throughout the game. Johnson is a deep-league add only as there’s at least a chance that Ford plays more in Week 17 if he’s healthy enough.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jaire Alexander
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|10.6%
|84.8%
|5
|Eric Stokes
|95.5%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|9.5%
|87.3%
|6
|Keisean Nixon
|86.4%
|1.8%
|15.8%
|68.4%
|15.8%
|4
|Carrington Valentine
|4.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|66.7%
|33.3%
|0
- Point of interest: Jaire Alexander returned this past week and pushed Carrington Valentine down the depth chart. Following Week 16, Alexander was suspended for one game, which should allow Valentine to be a streaming option one more time this season.
Houston Texans
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|82 (2nd)
|80.5% (8th)
|18.9% (24th)
- Dime personnel rate: 1.3% (29th)
- Pass blitz rate: 21.8% (29th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Derek Barnett
|73.2%
|78.1%
|70.0%
|81.3
|26.7%
|20.0%
|Jerry Hughes
|72.0%
|62.5%
|78.0%
|68.1
|21.2%
|12.1%
|Myjai Sanders
|52.4%
|56.3%
|50.0%
|58.5
|16.0%
|12.0%
|Jonathan Greenard
|3.7%
|3.1%
|4.0%
|90.5
|50.0%
|0.0%
- Injury: Jonathan Greenard, who had been playing great for IDP purposes in recent weeks, suffered an injury after just three defensive snaps and did not return to this game.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Sheldon Rankins
|58.5%
|43.8%
|68.0%
|87.2
|29.0%
|16.1%
|Maliek Collins
|57.3%
|43.8%
|66.0%
|60.6
|16.7%
|20.0%
|Kurt Hinish
|46.3%
|59.4%
|38.0%
|52.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Khalil Davis
|43.9%
|59.4%
|34.0%
|56.7
|6.7%
|6.7%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Christian Harris
|98.8%
|100.0%
|95.5%
|8.6%
|7
|Denzel Perryman
|97.6%
|100.0%
|90.9%
|8.8%
|7
|Henry To'oTo'o
|7.3%
|10.5%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|1
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|DeAndre Houston-Carson
|95.1%
|1.3%
|7.7%
|26.9%
|53.8%
|11.5%
|Adrian Amos
|79.3%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|20.0%
|61.5%
|16.9%
|Jalen Pitre
|23.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|5.3%
|68.4%
|26.3%
|Jimmie Ward
|4.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|50.0%
- Injury: Jimmie Ward suffered a quad injury after just four defensive snaps and has been placed on injured reserve.
- Trending down: Jalen Pitre was benched in the second half of this game and did not play any defensive snaps beyond the third quarter. He will be difficult to trust in Week 17 lineups.
- Point of interest: The Texans claimed Kareem Jackson off waivers, so it is at least possible he works his way into some relevant playing time.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|97.6%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|0.0%
|95.0%
|6
|Desmond King II
|91.5%
|2.7%
|8.0%
|89.3%
|1.3%
|7
|Steven Nelson
|84.1%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|0.0%
|94.2%
|5
|D'Angelo Ross
|8.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
|Ka'dar Hollman
|4.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|1
Indianapolis Colts
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|64 (T-21st)
|89.6% (1st)
|8.9% (32nd)
- Dime personnel rate: 2.2% (27th)
- Pass blitz rate: 17.4% (32nd)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kwity Paye
|57.8%
|48.3%
|65.7%
|68.2
|21.7%
|8.7%
|Samson Ebukam
|57.8%
|44.8%
|68.6%
|55.4
|8.3%
|4.2%
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|46.9%
|51.7%
|42.9%
|49.9
|13.3%
|13.3%
|Tyquan Lewis
|42.2%
|44.8%
|40.0%
|73.0
|21.4%
|21.4%
|Jacob Martin
|9.4%
|6.9%
|11.4%
|64.5
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Isaiah Land
|6.3%
|10.3%
|2.9%
|58.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|DeForest Buckner
|73.4%
|69.0%
|77.1%
|66.0
|11.1%
|3.7%
|Grover Stewart
|60.9%
|75.9%
|48.6%
|68.2
|17.7%
|11.8%
|Taven Bryan
|28.1%
|31.0%
|25.7%
|75.2
|33.3%
|11.1%
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|23.4%
|27.6%
|20.0%
|53.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Zaire Franklin
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|20.3%
|13
|E.J. Speed
|95.3%
|100.0%
|78.6%
|21.3%
|13
|Ronnie Harrison
|23.4%
|26.0%
|14.3%
|20.0%
|3
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Rodney Thomas II
|95.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.8%
|82.0%
|3.3%
|Nick Cross
|85.9%
|3.6%
|0.0%
|29.1%
|43.6%
|27.3%
|Julian Blackmon
|18.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|41.7%
|41.7%
|16.7%
- Injury: Julian Blackmon left this game with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
- Waiver wire: Nick Cross stepped into a full-time role for Blackmon and looks set to take over his box-heavy role, which makes him an intriguing IDP option heading into Week 17.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|JuJu Brents
|100.0%
|0.0%
|15.6%
|0.0%
|84.4%
|Kenny Moore II
|100.0%
|1.6%
|29.7%
|59.4%
|14.1%
|Jaylon Jones
|75.0%
|0.0%
|6.3%
|0.0%
|93.8%
Jacksonville Jaguars
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|74 (7th)
|83.1% (4th)
|15.4% (29th)
- Dime personnel rate: 1.3% (28th)
- Pass blitz rate: 34.1% (10th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Josh Allen
|79.7%
|65.6%
|90.5%
|66.4
|12.1%
|15.2%
|Travon Walker
|75.7%
|65.6%
|83.3%
|58.6
|6.9%
|10.3%
|Dawuane Smoot
|40.5%
|31.3%
|47.6%
|52.9
|5.6%
|0.0%
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|28.4%
|43.8%
|16.7%
|61.4
|16.7%
|16.7%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|52.7%
|46.9%
|57.1%
|58.4
|8.7%
|26.1%
|Adam Gotsis
|41.9%
|40.6%
|42.9%
|73.1
|0.0%
|11.8%
|DaVon Hamilton
|40.5%
|53.1%
|31.0%
|60.3
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|39.2%
|53.1%
|28.6%
|49.3
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|25.7%
|37.5%
|16.7%
|54.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tyler Lacy
|14.9%
|18.8%
|11.9%
|64.3
|20.0%
|20.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Foyesade Oluokun
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|13.5%
|10
|Devin Lloyd
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|8.1%
|6
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|100.0%
|5.4%
|4.1%
|48.6%
|18.9%
|27.0%
|Andre Cisco
|51.4%
|2.6%
|2.6%
|21.1%
|52.6%
|23.7%
|Andrew Wingard
|44.6%
|0.0%
|3.0%
|21.2%
|66.7%
|9.1%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Darious Williams
|93.2%
|0.0%
|2.9%
|5.8%
|91.3%
|3
|Tyson Campbell
|54.1%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|90.0%
|5
|Antonio Johnson
|48.6%
|2.8%
|5.6%
|75.0%
|5.6%
|4
|Montaric Brown
|45.9%
|0.0%
|11.8%
|8.8%
|79.4%
|1
|Tre Herndon
|23.0%
|5.9%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|5.9%
|5
Kansas City Chiefs
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|55 (T-30th)
|65.2% (27th)
|32.6% (5th)
- Dime personnel rate: 23.7% (2nd)
- Pass blitz rate: 35.2% (9th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Mike Danna
|78.2%
|80.6%
|75.0%
|60.4
|5.9%
|0.0%
|George Karlaftis
|70.9%
|67.7%
|75.0%
|64.0
|12.5%
|0.0%
|Charles Omenihu
|50.9%
|48.4%
|54.2%
|63.7
|8.3%
|16.7%
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|7.3%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|55.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Chris Jones
|76.4%
|83.9%
|66.7%
|90.1
|33.3%
|26.7%
|Derrick Nnadi
|50.9%
|61.3%
|37.5%
|62.8
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Tershawn Wharton
|30.9%
|25.8%
|37.5%
|63.2
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Mike Pennel
|23.6%
|19.4%
|29.2%
|55.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Nick Bolton
|90.9%
|90.0%
|92.3%
|12.0%
|6
|Leo Chenal
|61.8%
|72.5%
|30.8%
|8.8%
|3
|Willie Gay
|58.2%
|70.0%
|23.1%
|9.4%
|3
|Drue Tranquill
|30.9%
|37.5%
|15.4%
|17.6%
|3
|Jack Cochrane
|1.8%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Nick Bolton sat out an entire drive again last week, early in the second quarter. This is the second straight week of Bolton resting for just one drive in a game, which luckily was just five defensive snaps this week, though that can still limit his production.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Justin Reid
|100.0%
|3.6%
|7.3%
|45.5%
|18.2%
|21.8%
|Mike Edwards
|69.1%
|7.9%
|13.2%
|28.9%
|47.4%
|10.5%
|Chamarri Conner
|47.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.5%
|57.7%
|26.9%
|Deon Bush
|3.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Trent McDuffie
|98.2%
|3.7%
|25.9%
|42.6%
|29.6%
|0
|L'Jarius Sneed
|96.4%
|0.0%
|5.7%
|1.9%
|84.9%
|6
|Jaylen Watson
|41.8%
|0.0%
|4.3%
|4.3%
|91.3%
|2
|Joshua Williams
|9.1%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
|40.0%
|0
Las Vegas Raiders
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|76 (T-4th)
|80.1% (9th)
|18.1% (25th)
- Dime personnel rate: 4.1% (22nd)
- Pass blitz rate: 22.0% (28th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Maxx Crosby
|98.7%
|100.0%
|98.3%
|60.1
|12.3%
|12.3%
|Malcolm Koonce
|67.1%
|50.0%
|71.7%
|67.3
|14.3%
|21.4%
|Tyree Wilson
|56.6%
|43.8%
|60.0%
|50.2
|12.1%
|15.2%
|Janarius Robinson
|27.6%
|31.3%
|26.7%
|59.1
|12.5%
|12.5%
- Point of interest: Malcolm Koonce had another massive IDP performance for the second straight week, delivering three sacks this time around. There aren’t many IDP lineups that Koonce was helping this week, but there is at least some promise there for dynasty leagues looking for a stash.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Adam Butler
|46.1%
|43.8%
|46.7%
|59.6
|3.6%
|7.1%
|Bilal Nichols
|35.5%
|62.5%
|28.3%
|51.1
|0.0%
|12.5%
|John Jenkins
|35.5%
|56.3%
|30.0%
|58.7
|5.9%
|5.9%
|Jerry Tillery
|30.3%
|18.8%
|33.3%
|70.7
|15.0%
|15.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Robert Spillane
|98.7%
|100.0%
|95.5%
|12.0%
|9
|Divine Deablo
|85.5%
|96.3%
|59.1%
|9.2%
|6
|Luke Masterson
|1.3%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0.0%
|0
|Curtis Bolton
|1.3%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Tre'von Moehrig
|98.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|18.7%
|64.0%
|17.3%
|Marcus Epps
|98.7%
|0.0%
|1.3%
|16.0%
|70.7%
|12.0%
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|6.6%
|20.0%
|20.0%
|80.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Amik Robertson
|98.7%
|0.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|97.3%
|11
|Nate Hobbs
|98.7%
|1.3%
|16.0%
|80.0%
|4.0%
|11
|Jack Jones
|97.4%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|2.7%
|94.6%
|4
|Brandon Facyson
|11.8%
|0.0%
|44.4%
|22.2%
|33.3%
|0
|Tyler Hall
|1.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Jakorian Bennett
|1.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Nate Hobbs bounced back in a big way this week, delivering 11 total tackles after combining for just six over his past two games.
Los Angeles Rams
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|60 (27th)
|82.0% (6th)
|15.8% (28th)
- Dime personnel rate: 17.6% (9th)
- Pass blitz rate: 36.0% (8th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Michael Hoecht
|85.0%
|87.5%
|84.1%
|90.9
|28.0%
|8.0%
|Byron Young
|81.7%
|75.0%
|84.1%
|55.8
|9.7%
|3.2%
|Nick Hampton
|20.0%
|25.0%
|18.2%
|79.9
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Keir Thomas
|13.3%
|12.5%
|13.6%
|55.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Earnest Brown IV
|8.3%
|6.3%
|9.1%
|55.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Aaron Donald
|88.3%
|87.5%
|88.6%
|84.7
|31.6%
|10.5%
|Kobie Turner
|60.0%
|37.5%
|68.2%
|77.9
|16.7%
|13.3%
|Jonah Williams
|35.0%
|62.5%
|25.0%
|59.1
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Bobby Brown III
|31.7%
|62.5%
|20.5%
|64.6
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Larrell Murchison
|20.0%
|31.3%
|15.9%
|63.0
|14.3%
|0.0%
- Rookie watch: Kobie Turner is quietly having a really nice rookie season, with 6.5 sacks on the year and 5.5 over his last seven games. Since Week 12, Turner owns a 90.1 pass-rush grade, the best mark for his position over that span.
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Ernest Jones
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|10.0%
|6
|Christian Rozeboom
|33.3%
|31.1%
|42.9%
|25.0%
|5
|Troy Reeder
|25.0%
|31.1%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|0
- Point of interest: Ernest Jones delivered a strong game for IDP managers, coming up with a sack and two pass breakups to go along with his tackle total, which included two for a loss. Jones should be a locked-in IDP LB1 going forward to close out the year.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|John Johnson III
|100.0%
|1.7%
|0.0%
|13.3%
|66.7%
|16.7%
|Jordan Fuller
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|75.0%
|15.0%
|Quentin Lake
|75.0%
|2.2%
|0.0%
|8.9%
|0.0%
|91.1%
|Russ Yeast
|23.3%
|7.1%
|0.0%
|42.9%
|0.0%
|57.1%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|100.0%
|0.0%
|11.7%
|0.0%
|88.3%
|4
|Cobie Durant
|83.3%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|86.0%
|4
|Derion Kendrick
|16.7%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|90.0%
|1
Los Angeles Chargers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|55 (T-30th)
|79.0% (10th)
|19.2% (23rd)
- Dime personnel rate: 3.8% (23rd)
- Pass blitz rate: 33.9% (11th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Khalil Mack
|96.4%
|93.1%
|100.0%
|84.5
|23.8%
|19.1%
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|96.4%
|96.6%
|96.2%
|53.2
|0.0%
|5.3%
|Justin Hollins
|10.9%
|10.3%
|11.5%
|68.2
|50.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Austin Johnson
|65.5%
|75.9%
|53.8%
|53.9
|0.0%
|9.1%
|Nick Williams
|47.3%
|58.6%
|34.6%
|63.1
|12.5%
|12.5%
|Morgan Fox
|43.6%
|20.7%
|69.2%
|48.0
|6.7%
|6.7%
|Otito Ogbonnia
|43.6%
|62.1%
|23.1%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Scott Matlock
|34.5%
|44.8%
|23.1%
|53.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|90.9%
|91.1%
|90.0%
|8.0%
|4
|Eric Kendricks
|83.6%
|80.0%
|100.0%
|6.5%
|3
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Alohi Gilman
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|36.4%
|50.9%
|12.7%
|Derwin James Jr.
|74.5%
|7.3%
|14.6%
|9.8%
|0.0%
|56.1%
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|74.5%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12.2%
|82.9%
|4.9%
|Dean Marlowe
|21.8%
|0.0%
|8.3%
|16.7%
|66.7%
|8.3%
- Point of interest: Derwin James played a much different role in this game, one week removed from the firing of Brandon Staley. James was almost exclusively the team’s nickel corner in this game, playing the large majority of his snaps in the slot, even coming off the field for three of the team’s 10 third- and fourth-down situations. James’ dip in playing time luckily didn’t affect his overall production too much, as he still led the team in total tackles (eight), but this will be a concern for Week 17’s potential, assuming things remain the same.
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Michael Davis
|100.0%
|0.0%
|14.5%
|0.0%
|85.5%
|4
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|0.0%
|98.2%
|2
|Essang Bassey
|12.7%
|14.3%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|3.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0
Miami Dolphins
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (T-15th)
|76.6% (15th)
|21.6% (20th)
- Dime personnel rate: 7.9% (16th)
- Pass blitz rate: 30.2% (16th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|81.8%
|87.0%
|79.1%
|91.7
|34.6%
|34.6%
|Bradley Chubb
|80.3%
|73.9%
|83.7%
|71.9
|22.2%
|22.2%
|Melvin Ingram III
|31.8%
|34.8%
|30.2%
|65.0
|9.1%
|18.2%
|Cameron Goode
|6.1%
|4.3%
|7.0%
|65.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Andrew Van Ginkel and Bradley Chubb continued their strong seasons, recording 1.5 sacks each in this game. Both have been solid options all year, though Van Ginkel has been particularly valuable with Jaelan Phillips out of the lineup.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Christian Wilkins
|92.4%
|91.3%
|93.0%
|54.8
|2.9%
|5.7%
|Zach Sieler
|84.8%
|87.0%
|83.7%
|73.4
|6.5%
|12.9%
|Raekwon Davis
|34.8%
|47.8%
|27.9%
|59.8
|8.3%
|8.3%
|Da'Shawn Hand
|16.7%
|21.7%
|14.0%
|54.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Duke Riley
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|9.1%
|6
|David Long Jr.
|92.4%
|97.9%
|77.8%
|4.9%
|3
- Point of interest: The Dolphins linebackers have been inefficient starting options for most of the season, as only David Long has reached league-average tackle efficiency (13.3%). Both Jerome Baker and Duke Riley have failed to crack even 10% tackle efficiency this season, putting them well below average and keeping them out of most IDP starting lineups.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|DeShon Elliott
|98.5%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|32.3%
|49.2%
|15.4%
|Brandon Jones
|98.5%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|30.8%
|55.4%
|12.3%
|Nik Needham
|9.1%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|33.3%
|0.0%
|33.3%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jalen Ramsey
|100.0%
|0.0%
|7.6%
|1.5%
|90.9%
|3
|Xavien Howard
|97.0%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|0.0%
|90.6%
|7
|Kader Kohou
|75.8%
|2.0%
|10.0%
|92.0%
|0.0%
|3
Minnesota Vikings
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|79 (3rd)
|81.2% (7th)
|17.2% (26th)
- Dime personnel rate: 18.5% (6th)
- Pass blitz rate: 55.1% (1st)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Danielle Hunter
|93.7%
|94.3%
|93.2%
|68.3
|21.1%
|13.2%
|D.J. Wonnum
|75.9%
|71.4%
|79.5%
|62.6
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Pat Jones II
|68.4%
|51.4%
|81.8%
|54.0
|6.1%
|12.1%
|Andre Carter II
|1.3%
|2.9%
|0.0%
- Injury: D.J. Wonnum suffered a torn quad muscle in this game and has been placed on injured reserve. Wonnum had eight sacks on the year and was a fine IDP fill-in option on most weeks.
- Waiver wire: Patrick Jones stepped in for Wonnum and played a strong game, coming up with a sack, a pass breakup and six tackles. He would be a deep-league option only for Week 17.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jonathan Bullard
|74.7%
|94.3%
|59.1%
|49.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Harrison Phillips
|73.4%
|91.4%
|59.1%
|51.1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sheldon Day
|31.6%
|37.1%
|27.3%
|51.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Khyiris Tonga
|15.2%
|17.1%
|13.6%
|65.7
|16.7%
|0.0%
|Jaquelin Roy
|5.1%
|8.6%
|2.3%
|60.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Jordan Hicks
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|13.9%
|11
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|38.0%
|32.8%
|60.0%
|13.3%
|4
- Trending down: Ivan Pace had been a great IDP starting option for as long as Jordan Hicks was out of the lineup, but unfortunately, with Hicks back, Pace was relegated to his part-time role and far from IDP relevancy heading into Week 17.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Harrison Smith
|100.0%
|8.9%
|25.3%
|39.2%
|21.5%
|10.1%
|Camryn Bynum
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|19.0%
|54.4%
|25.3%
|Josh Metellus
|100.0%
|10.1%
|29.1%
|31.6%
|3.8%
|30.4%
|Theo Jackson
|19.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|93.3%
|Jay Ward
|5.1%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Akayleb Evans
|82.3%
|1.5%
|12.3%
|9.2%
|76.9%
|6
|Mekhi Blackmon
|49.4%
|0.0%
|12.8%
|2.6%
|84.6%
|5
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|48.1%
|0.0%
|13.2%
|2.6%
|84.2%
|2
|Jaylin Williams
|16.5%
|0.0%
|23.1%
|0.0%
|76.9%
|0
New England Patriots
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|69 (13th)
|64.9% (28th)
|32.2% (6th)
- Dime personnel rate: 26.7% (1st)
- Pass blitz rate: 41.4% (5th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Keion White
|58.0%
|63.6%
|56.5%
|58.3
|4.4%
|4.4%
|Anfernee Jennings
|55.1%
|90.9%
|39.1%
|55.7
|16.7%
|8.3%
|Josh Uche
|44.9%
|9.1%
|63.0%
|59.6
|8.7%
|21.7%
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|40.6%
|36.4%
|43.5%
|49.8
|5.9%
|5.9%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Christian Barmore
|87.0%
|86.4%
|89.1%
|91.0
|18.0%
|12.8%
|Davon Godchaux
|50.7%
|77.3%
|39.1%
|51.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Lawrence Guy Sr.
|30.4%
|54.5%
|19.6%
|53.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
|20.3%
|22.7%
|19.6%
|72.8
|14.3%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: It was great to see Christian Barmore deliver three sacks in this game as a player who certainly has IDP potential as a big-play specialist at the defensive tackle position. Unfortunately, he’s been far too inconsistent to be trusted most weeks and likely had his big game on many IDP benches.
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|98.6%
|98.1%
|100.0%
|8.8%
|6
|Jahlani Tavai
|79.7%
|86.5%
|53.3%
|5.5%
|3
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|33.3%
|25.0%
|66.7%
|4.3%
|1
|Chris Board
|1.4%
|1.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kyle Dugger
|100.0%
|2.9%
|7.2%
|39.1%
|37.7%
|10.1%
|Jalen Mills
|89.9%
|4.8%
|9.7%
|30.6%
|35.5%
|21.0%
|Marte Mapu
|24.6%
|5.9%
|17.6%
|47.1%
|5.9%
|23.5%
|Adrian Phillips
|2.9%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|Brenden Schooler
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Shaun Wade
|85.5%
|0.0%
|10.2%
|5.1%
|81.4%
|4
|Myles Bryant
|78.3%
|5.6%
|14.8%
|72.2%
|0.0%
|5
|Alex Austin
|65.2%
|0.0%
|8.9%
|2.2%
|88.9%
|3
|Jonathan Jones
|52.2%
|0.0%
|2.8%
|16.7%
|80.6%
|1
New Orleans Saints
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|70 (T-9th)
|61.9% (31st)
|36.2% (2nd)
- Dime personnel rate: 19.3% (5th)
- Pass blitz rate: 25.0% (23rd)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Carl Granderson
|78.6%
|70.6%
|86.1%
|62.4
|10.7%
|7.1%
|Cameron Jordan
|70.0%
|70.6%
|69.4%
|57.7
|4.2%
|8.3%
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|30.0%
|32.4%
|27.8%
|64.3
|22.2%
|11.1%
|Kyle Phillips
|17.1%
|23.5%
|11.1%
|54.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Cam Jordan had been limited in his playing time over the past couple of weeks but returned to his starting snap share after shaking the injury designation on Wednesday of this week. As a result, Tanoh Kpassagnon, who was highlighted last week as “fool’s gold” with three sacks, went back to being irrelevant for IDP purposes.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Khalen Saunders
|70.0%
|70.6%
|69.4%
|56.6
|4.0%
|4.0%
|Nathan Shepherd
|64.3%
|67.6%
|61.1%
|72.9
|18.2%
|18.2%
|Bryan Bresee
|38.6%
|38.2%
|38.9%
|63.3
|7.7%
|7.7%
|P.J. Mustipher
|25.7%
|35.3%
|16.7%
|55.4
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Demario Davis
|95.7%
|94.6%
|100.0%
|9.0%
|6
|Pete Werner
|87.1%
|91.1%
|71.4%
|13.1%
|8
|Zack Baun
|12.9%
|3.6%
|50.0%
|11.1%
|1
|Nephi Sewell
|4.3%
|5.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Tyrann Mathieu
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.4%
|50.0%
|35.7%
|8.6%
|Jordan Howden
|100.0%
|2.9%
|17.1%
|12.9%
|60.0%
|10.0%
|Johnathan Abram
|7.1%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|20.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Paulson Adebo
|100.0%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|8.6%
|84.3%
|9
|Isaac Yiadom
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.4%
|87.1%
|7
|Alontae Taylor
|72.9%
|3.9%
|11.8%
|74.5%
|13.7%
|9
|Ugo Amadi
|25.7%
|0.0%
|16.7%
|44.4%
|33.3%
|1
New York Giants
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|76 (T-4th)
|63.0% (30th)
|36.0% (3rd)
- Dime personnel rate: 4.4% (21st)
- Pass blitz rate: 51.5% (2nd)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|88.2%
|90.9%
|86.0%
|60.7
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Azeez Ojulari
|76.3%
|72.7%
|79.1%
|49.8
|3.5%
|10.3%
|Jihad Ward
|44.7%
|33.3%
|53.5%
|55.4
|0.0%
|6.7%
|Tomon Fox
|25.0%
|9.1%
|37.2%
|50.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
- Point of interest: Thibodeaux’s poor pass-rush metrics and bad matchup were highlighted in this past week’s IDP rankings article, and he managed just one QB hit in a really poor IDP performance.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|A'Shawn Robinson
|60.5%
|72.7%
|51.2%
|60.6
|4.8%
|0.0%
|Dexter Lawrence
|51.3%
|42.4%
|58.1%
|63.5
|12.0%
|4.0%
|Jordon Riley
|46.1%
|60.6%
|34.9%
|52.8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|D.J. Davidson
|30.3%
|45.5%
|18.6%
|62.0
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Timmy Horne
|9.2%
|6.1%
|11.6%
|54.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Bobby Okereke
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|10.5%
|8
|Micah McFadden
|67.1%
|74.6%
|41.2%
|9.8%
|5
|Isaiah Simmons
|32.9%
|25.4%
|58.8%
|12.0%
|3
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Xavier McKinney
|100.0%
|6.6%
|9.2%
|42.1%
|21.1%
|26.3%
|Jason Pinnock
|98.7%
|5.3%
|5.3%
|18.7%
|58.7%
|17.3%
|Dane Belton
|35.5%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|55.6%
|40.7%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Adoree' Jackson
|89.5%
|0.0%
|13.2%
|2.9%
|79.4%
|12
|Deonte Banks
|57.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|6.8%
|90.9%
|4
|Nick McCloud
|40.8%
|0.0%
|12.9%
|9.7%
|77.4%
|1
|Cor'Dale Flott
|40.8%
|6.5%
|9.7%
|71.0%
|19.4%
|6
|Tre Hawkins III
|2.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|2
|Darnay Holmes
|2.6%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0
New York Jets
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|61 (26th)
|68.8% (25th)
|29.7% (8th)
- Dime personnel rate: 2.5% (26th)
- Pass blitz rate: 17.7% (31st)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jermaine Johnson
|68.9%
|66.7%
|71.8%
|65.7
|8.0%
|16.0%
|John Franklin-Myers
|55.7%
|61.9%
|53.8%
|57.2
|10.5%
|5.3%
|Bryce Huff
|50.8%
|38.1%
|59.0%
|63.5
|19.1%
|14.3%
|Micheal Clemons
|26.2%
|28.6%
|25.6%
|52.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Will McDonald IV
|21.3%
|19.0%
|23.1%
|67.0
|42.9%
|28.6%
|Carl Lawson
|21.3%
|19.0%
|23.1%
|51.3
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Quinnen Williams
|70.5%
|76.2%
|69.2%
|73.8
|32.0%
|28.0%
|Solomon Thomas
|63.9%
|71.4%
|61.5%
|54.7
|4.6%
|0.0%
|Jalyn Holmes
|23.0%
|28.6%
|20.5%
|53.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|C.J. Mosley
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|9.8%
|6
|Quincy Williams
|93.4%
|100.0%
|71.4%
|14.0%
|8
|Jamien Sherwood
|4.9%
|6.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Jordan Whitehead
|100.0%
|1.6%
|0.0%
|21.3%
|57.4%
|19.7%
|Tony Adams
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|34.4%
|36.1%
|26.2%
|Ashtyn Davis
|18.0%
|9.1%
|0.0%
|27.3%
|9.1%
|63.6%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Sauce Gardner
|100.0%
|0.0%
|8.2%
|3.3%
|88.5%
|4
|D.J. Reed
|100.0%
|0.0%
|4.9%
|4.9%
|88.5%
|2
|Michael Carter II
|75.4%
|6.5%
|8.7%
|89.1%
|6.5%
|4
|Brandin Echols
|6.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|1
Philadelphia Eagles
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|62 (T-23rd)
|74.6% (19th)
|24.6% (14th)
- Dime personnel rate: 9.6% (14th)
- Pass blitz rate: 22.7% (27th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Haason Reddick
|83.9%
|84.0%
|83.8%
|77.7
|19.2%
|23.1%
|Josh Sweat
|79.0%
|80.0%
|78.4%
|69.2
|18.5%
|11.1%
|Brandon Graham
|45.2%
|24.0%
|59.5%
|70.0
|23.5%
|17.7%
|Nolan Smith
|25.8%
|32.0%
|21.6%
|54.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Fletcher Cox
|72.6%
|68.0%
|75.7%
|68.5
|7.7%
|7.7%
|Jordan Davis
|51.6%
|80.0%
|32.4%
|63.8
|9.1%
|0.0%
|Milton Williams
|38.7%
|52.0%
|29.7%
|60.6
|9.1%
|9.1%
|Jalen Carter
|32.3%
|24.0%
|37.8%
|52.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|6.5%
|4.0%
|8.1%
|70.2
|66.7%
|33.3%
|Moro Ojomo
|1.6%
|4.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Shaquille Leonard
|87.1%
|88.1%
|84.2%
|11.1%
|6
|Ben VanSumeren
|58.1%
|71.4%
|26.3%
|16.7%
|6
- Waiver wire: With both Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham now dealing with injuries and missing Week 16, the Eagles had no choice but to give Leonard and VanSumeren more playing time at linebacker. Leonard would be an option in deeper leagues should both players miss Week 17 as well, while VanSumeren is only an option in the deepest of leagues if both Morrow and Cunningham miss this coming week.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kevin Byard
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|17.7%
|72.6%
|8.1%
|Reed Blankenship
|100.0%
|6.5%
|4.8%
|14.5%
|77.4%
|3.2%
|Sydney Brown
|40.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|4.0%
|92.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|James Bradberry
|100.0%
|1.6%
|12.9%
|12.9%
|74.2%
|5
|Kelee Ringo
|80.6%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|90.0%
|3
|Bradley Roby
|50.0%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|96.8%
|0.0%
|5
|Eli Ricks
|46.8%
|0.0%
|13.8%
|0.0%
|82.8%
|3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|64 (T-21st)
|68.5% (26th)
|30.1% (7th)
- Dime personnel rate: 17.7% (8th)
- Pass blitz rate: 39.8% (6th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Alex Highsmith
|73.4%
|62.5%
|77.1%
|81.6
|21.4%
|21.4%
|T.J. Watt
|70.3%
|50.0%
|77.1%
|92.4
|23.3%
|20.0%
|Markus Golden
|31.3%
|50.0%
|25.0%
|69.2
|25.0%
|0.0%
|Nick Herbig
|26.6%
|37.5%
|22.9%
|74.1
|25.0%
|25.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Larry Ogunjobi
|64.1%
|62.5%
|64.6%
|68.5
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Cameron Heyward
|60.9%
|68.8%
|58.3%
|56.7
|0.0%
|3.9%
|Keeanu Benton
|37.5%
|37.5%
|37.5%
|85.9
|26.7%
|13.3%
|Montravius Adams
|31.3%
|18.8%
|35.4%
|51.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|20.3%
|37.5%
|14.6%
|63.4
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Armon Watts
|14.1%
|18.8%
|12.5%
|63.2
|16.7%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Myles Jack
|73.4%
|72.3%
|75.0%
|6.4%
|3
|Mykal Walker
|56.3%
|63.8%
|31.3%
|16.7%
|6
|Miles Killebrew
|35.9%
|27.7%
|62.5%
|8.7%
|2
|Elandon Roberts
|26.6%
|27.7%
|25.0%
|29.4%
|5
|Mark Robinson
|7.8%
|8.5%
|6.3%
|40.0%
|2
- Injury: Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury early in the second quarter of this game and did not return.
- Waiver wire: Myles Jack played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps once Roberts left the game and would likely assume the same role in Week 17 since Roberts has already been ruled out. The team also added Blake Martinez and Jaylon Smith to the roster this week but are less likely to see IDP-relevant snaps.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Eric Rowe
|95.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|18.0%
|55.7%
|26.2%
|Elijah Riley
|4.7%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Patrick Peterson
|100.0%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|3
|Joey Porter Jr.
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|96.9%
|3
|Levi Wallace
|100.0%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|1.6%
|85.9%
|2
|Chandon Sullivan
|70.3%
|4.4%
|6.7%
|91.1%
|6.7%
|8
San Francisco 49ers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|68 (14th)
|77.2% (13th)
|21.7% (18th)
- Dime personnel rate: 0.0% (32nd)
- Pass blitz rate: 19.2% (30th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Nick Bosa
|94.1%
|95.8%
|93.2%
|64.7
|13.5%
|8.1%
|Chase Young
|45.6%
|33.3%
|52.3%
|59.3
|9.1%
|13.6%
|Clelin Ferrell
|41.2%
|58.3%
|31.8%
|56.5
|7.7%
|15.4%
|Randy Gregory
|26.5%
|12.5%
|34.1%
|55.9
|0.0%
|7.7%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Javon Hargrave
|66.2%
|62.5%
|68.2%
|62.4
|7.1%
|21.4%
|Javon Kinlaw
|66.2%
|70.8%
|63.6%
|53.0
|4.0%
|4.0%
|Kevin Givens
|33.8%
|37.5%
|31.8%
|50.8
|0.0%
|8.3%
|T.Y. McGill
|32.4%
|45.8%
|25.0%
|60.0
|10.0%
|10.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Fred Warner
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|11.8%
|8
|Dre Greenlaw
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|16.2%
|11
|Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
|19.1%
|23.6%
|0.0%
|23.1%
|3
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Tashaun Gipson Sr.
|100.0%
|1.5%
|8.8%
|23.5%
|30.9%
|35.3%
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|100.0%
|2.9%
|7.4%
|17.6%
|45.6%
|29.4%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Charvarius Ward
|97.1%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|0.0%
|90.9%
|3
|Deommodore Lenoir
|97.1%
|12.1%
|10.6%
|53.0%
|15.2%
|5
|Ambry Thomas
|64.7%
|0.0%
|11.4%
|0.0%
|88.6%
|7
|Jason Verrett
|7.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|5.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0
|Isaiah Oliver
|2.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|0
Seattle Seahawks
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (T-15th)
|86.8% (2nd)
|11.9% (31st)
- Dime personnel rate: 12.7% (12th)
- Pass blitz rate: 29.5% (18th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Boye Mafe
|81.8%
|82.8%
|81.1%
|74.4
|16.0%
|20.0%
|Derick Hall
|16.7%
|13.8%
|18.9%
|54.7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Darrell Taylor
|37.9%
|37.9%
|37.8%
|57.3
|7.7%
|7.7%
- Point of interest: Boye Mafe hadn’t delivered a sack since Week 10 but came up with two this week, taking advantage of a great matchup.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Jarran Reed
|80.3%
|75.9%
|83.8%
|63.0
|3.7%
|3.7%
|Leonard Williams
|74.2%
|75.9%
|73.0%
|69.7
|15.4%
|7.7%
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|30.3%
|31.0%
|29.7%
|64.6
|10.0%
|10.0%
|Cameron Young
|24.2%
|27.6%
|21.6%
|65.8
|14.3%
|14.3%
|Dre'Mont Jones
|71.2%
|79.3%
|64.9%
|75.0
|27.3%
|13.6%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Bobby Wagner
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|15.2%
|10
|Devin Bush
|60.6%
|73.1%
|14.3%
|15.0%
|6
|Jordyn Brooks
|15.2%
|19.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
- Injury: Jordyn Brooks suffered an injury in the first quarter and did not return. He is considered questionable for Week 17.
- Waiver wire: Devin Bush would be a deep-league option should Brooks miss time but isn’t likely to play a full-time role.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Quandre Diggs
|100.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4.5%
|90.9%
|4.5%
|Julian Love
|100.0%
|0.0%
|9.1%
|24.2%
|50.0%
|13.6%
|Coby Bryant
|33.3%
|4.5%
|4.5%
|68.2%
|4.5%
|22.7%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Tariq Woolen
|100.0%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|0.0%
|92.4%
|4
|Artie Burns
|74.2%
|0.0%
|10.2%
|83.7%
|2.0%
|4
|Michael Jackson
|65.2%
|0.0%
|2.3%
|0.0%
|95.3%
|3
|Tre Brown
|34.8%
|0.0%
|13.0%
|0.0%
|87.0%
|1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|66 (T-15th)
|73.7% (20th)
|25.3% (13th)
- Dime personnel rate: 5.8% (19th)
- Pass blitz rate: 48.5% (3rd)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Shaquil Barrett
|54.5%
|75.0%
|51.7%
|87.6
|33.3%
|16.7%
|Yaya Diaby
|53.0%
|75.0%
|50.0%
|72.4
|17.4%
|21.7%
|Anthony Nelson
|45.5%
|25.0%
|48.3%
|58.4
|11.8%
|5.9%
|Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
|34.8%
|25.0%
|36.2%
|57.0
|11.1%
|5.6%
- Rookie watch: Yaya Diaby now has 6.5 sacks on the season, leading the team, and is now tied with Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams for leading all rookies in sacks this season.
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Calijah Kancey
|60.6%
|75.0%
|58.6%
|46.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vita Vea
|53.0%
|62.5%
|51.7%
|70.0
|18.5%
|14.8%
|Logan Hall
|47.0%
|37.5%
|48.3%
|62.6
|15.4%
|7.7%
|Greg Gaines
|39.4%
|37.5%
|39.7%
|70.4
|14.3%
|0.0%
|Patrick O'Connor
|3.0%
|12.5%
|1.7%
|60.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Lavonte David
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|10.6%
|7
|Devin White
|95.5%
|94.2%
|100.0%
|7.9%
|5
|Cam Gill
|12.1%
|13.5%
|8.3%
|0.0%
|0
|K.J. Britt
|4.5%
|5.8%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|1
- Point of interest: Devin White returned to the lineup this week, and despite talks earlier in the week of a potential split or rotational role, he played nearly every defensive snap. He just happened to continue being among the most inefficient tacklers of the year at his position.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Dee Delaney
|90.9%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|15.0%
|56.7%
|21.7%
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|66.7%
|18.2%
|0.0%
|25.0%
|59.1%
|13.6%
|Kaevon Merriweather
|30.3%
|15.0%
|5.0%
|20.0%
|55.0%
|20.0%
|Ryan Neal
|9.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|50.0%
|16.7%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Jamel Dean
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.5%
|4.5%
|93.9%
|6
|Christian Izien
|95.5%
|9.5%
|6.3%
|88.9%
|1.6%
|6
|Zyon McCollum
|89.4%
|0.0%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|93.2%
|7
|Carlton Davis III
|15.2%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|0.0%
|90.0%
|1
Tennessee Titans
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|62 (T-23rd)
|76.2% (16th)
|22.9% (16th)
- Dime personnel rate: 23.3% (3rd)
- Pass blitz rate: 23.8% (25th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Denico Autry
|80.6%
|63.2%
|88.4%
|67.7
|16.7%
|16.7%
|Harold Landry III
|75.8%
|68.4%
|79.1%
|60.2
|14.8%
|7.4%
|Arden Key
|71.0%
|52.6%
|79.1%
|84.0
|13.3%
|6.7%
|Rashad Weaver
|12.9%
|21.1%
|9.3%
|64.8
|33.3%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Marlon Davidson
|77.4%
|57.9%
|86.0%
|67.6
|11.8%
|5.9%
|Jaleel Johnson
|43.5%
|68.4%
|32.6%
|60.2
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Keondre Coburn
|32.3%
|68.4%
|16.3%
|74.3
|28.6%
|0.0%
|Quinton Bohanna
|19.4%
|36.8%
|11.6%
|56.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|12.9%
|8
|Otis Reese IV
|41.9%
|52.1%
|7.1%
|11.5%
|3
|Garret Wallow
|16.1%
|20.8%
|0.0%
|10.0%
|1
- Waiver wire: Otis Reese played a small role as the team’s secondary linebacker with Jack Gibbens on injured reserve. Reese should be expected to play around 50% of the snaps again in Week 17, making him far from trustworthy outside of the deepest IDP leagues.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Elijah Molden
|100.0%
|0.0%
|1.6%
|32.3%
|53.2%
|12.9%
|Mike Brown
|95.2%
|1.7%
|0.0%
|20.3%
|49.2%
|30.5%
|Terrell Edmunds
|43.5%
|25.9%
|7.4%
|51.9%
|7.4%
|33.3%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Tre Avery
|100.0%
|0.0%
|8.1%
|0.0%
|88.7%
|10
|Roger McCreary
|100.0%
|4.8%
|14.5%
|79.0%
|4.8%
|9
|Eric Garror
|90.3%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.8%
|98.2%
|4
Washington Commanders
Team Ranks
|Defensive snaps (Weekly rank)
|Zone coverage rate (NFL rank)
|Man coverage rate (NFL rank)
|90 (1st)
|72.1% (21st)
|26.9% (12th)
- Dime personnel rate: 14.4% (11th)
- Pass blitz rate: 25.4% (20th)
Edge
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|James Smith-Williams
|68.9%
|68.6%
|69.1%
|57.9
|5.6%
|11.1%
|Casey Toohill
|66.7%
|60.0%
|70.9%
|59.0
|13.5%
|5.4%
|KJ Henry
|43.3%
|48.6%
|40.0%
|48.5
|0.0%
|5.0%
|Jalen Harris
|23.3%
|28.6%
|20.0%
|51.9
|0.0%
|0.0%
Defensive Interior
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Run down snap share
|Pass down snap share
|Pass-rush grade rate
|Win rate
|Pressure rate
|Daron Payne
|77.8%
|65.7%
|85.5%
|59.2
|6.8%
|2.3%
|Jonathan Allen
|73.3%
|62.9%
|80.0%
|64.4
|11.9%
|7.1%
|John Ridgeway
|31.1%
|48.6%
|20.0%
|61.1
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Phidarian Mathis
|26.7%
|40.0%
|18.2%
|68.3
|22.2%
|22.2%
Linebacker
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|1st/2nd down snap share
|3rd/4th down snap share
|Tackle efficiency
|Total Tackles (PFF)
|Cody Barton
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|13.3%
|12
|Khaleke Hudson
|92.2%
|90.1%
|100.0%
|20.5%
|17
|David Mayo
|28.9%
|36.6%
|0.0%
|26.9%
|7
- Trending up: Khaleke Hudson played a higher snap share this week and delivered another big tackle day. He now has 28 in his past two games. Hudson’s increased snap share and elite tackle production make him a starting option in more IDP lineups this week.
Safety
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Defensive line %
|Box %
|Deep safety %
|Slot %
|Kamren Curl
|100.0%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|28.9%
|56.7%
|7.8%
|Percy Butler
|90.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.8%
|66.7%
|18.5%
|Jartavius Martin
|68.9%
|1.6%
|3.2%
|9.7%
|0.0%
|87.1%
|Terrell Burgess
|11.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|100.0%
|0.0%
Cornerback
|Player
|Total defensive snap share
|Blitz rate
|Box snap %
|Slot snap %
|Wide Corner %
|Targets faced
|Kendall Fuller
|98.9%
|0.0%
|2.2%
|3.4%
|94.4%
|6
|Benjamin St-Juste
|66.7%
|1.7%
|6.7%
|6.7%
|85.0%
|3
|Emmanuel Forbes
|32.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|13.8%
|86.2%
|4
Data keys
- Tackle efficiency = Percentage of snaps where that IDP was in on a tackle. Average tackle efficiency for linebackers in 2023 is 13.3% (min. 100 snaps).
- Win rate = Percentage of snaps that a defensive lineman won their rep against a blocker. Average win rate for edge defenders in 2023 is 11.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average win rate for interior defenders in 2023 is 8.7% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Pressure rate = Percentage of pass-rush snaps that resulted in a pressure. Average pressure rate for edge defenders in 2022 is 12.2% (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pressure rate for interior defenders in 2023 is 8.1% (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Pass-rush grade = PFF pass-rush grade, taking into account the quality of every pass-rush snap for every player on every play. Average pass-rush grade for edge defenders in 2023 is 67.1 (min. 100 prsh snaps). Average pass-rush grade for interior defenders in 2023 is 64.9 (min. 100 prsh snaps).
- Zone coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-2, Cover-3 (+variations), Cover-4/quarters, and Cover-6 snaps played by the defense.
- Man coverage rate = Percentage of Cover-1, Cover-0, and Cover-2-Man snaps played by the defense.
- Dime personnel rate = Percentage of snaps the defense spent with six defensive backs on the field at once, typically at the cost of a linebacker.
- Blitz rate = Percentage of snaps where the defense sent at least one extra pass rusher on a given play.
- Box snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up in a linebacker or strong safety alignment (within 2-10 yards of the line of scrimmage).
- Free safety snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up more than 10.5 yards from the line of scrimmage.
- Slot corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up covering an eligible receiver who is aligned inside of an outside receiving option.
- Outside corner snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is the widest outside defender to any given side where there is a wide receiver aligned.
- Defensive line snaps = Snaps where the defensive player is lined up on or within 1.5 yards of the line of scrimmage.