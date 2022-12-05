NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins

• Tyreek Hill: 9 receptions, 146 yards, 1 touchdown

• Christian McCaffrey: 17 carries, 66 yards; 8 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2022.

Monitor the health of both starting quarterbacks: Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury, while Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury at the end of the game.

Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback. Jacob Eason is on the team's practice squad and will likely serve as the backup going forward.

Purdy’s average depth of target was a little lower than Garoppolo's, and he took slightly longer to throw the ball on average.

This likely means more targets for Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel and fewer for Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle in the future.

The 49ers have a relatively comfortable three-game stretch before a favorable Week 17 matchup against the Raiders.

Purdy isn’t necessarily someone I’d look to pick up outside of superflex leagues.

At present, not much is known about Tagovailoa’s injury.

Skylar Thompson went in for Tagovailoa and immediately threw an interception. Teddy Bridgewater would probably take over if the injury is serious, but Bridgewater was inactive with a knee injury today.

Reports after the game are that the injury probably isn’t serious.

Christian McCaffrey dominates snaps: Some fantasy managers have been concerned about his usage recently, but that wasn’t a problem this week against the Dolphins.

McCaffrey dominated snaps early on, with Jordan Mason working in slowly but surely as the game progressed.

Elijah Mitchell had served as the backup in recent weeks, but he is on injured reserve.

McCaffrey led the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards.

Now that the 49ers will be relying on a rookie at quarterback, they are less likely to have large leads where they might take McCaffrey out.

Unfortunately, it also means they are less likely to be in a position to get him touchdowns. He will remain a top-10 running back over the rest of the season, but it will be harder for him to finish top-three.

The Dolphins make a change at running back: Raheem Mostert dominated touches in the Dolphins backfield, even though Jeff Wilson had received more touches in recent weeks.

Mostert ran the ball seven times compared to one by Wilson.

Mostert started the game as he has in every game he played since Week 4.

He missed last week with an injury, and Wilson averaged only 3.0 yards per carry in that time.

His poor play last week may have been enough for the Dolphins to lean more into Mostert than Wilson this week.

Wilson dropped a pass in this game, adding to the recent string of poor play.

The 49ers dominated the time of possession, keeping the ball for over two-thirds of the game. It’s possible Wilson would have played a higher percentage of snaps if the Dolphins had run more plays.

Mostert is probably the safer of the two backs to roster going forward.

Miami plays the Chargers next week, and they’ve allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs. It’s possible one or both running backs could be a fantasy starter next week.

Monitor the health of Jaylen Waddle: Waddle left at the start of the third quarter with a leg injury. He returned later in the quarter but played only a few snaps over the rest of the game.

River Cracraft was the biggest beneficiary in snaps rather than Cedrick Wilson . Wilson signed a big free-agent contract with Miami this offseason but hasn’t made much of an impact.

Trent Sherfield has been the Dolphins' third receiver all season. He scored a 75-yard touchdown on the first offensive play but didn’t have a catch over the rest of the game.

Sherfield would be worth a waiver wire target if we find out the Waddle injury is serious.

Table Notes

• Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, including offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

• Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

• Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.