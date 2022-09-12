NFL Week 1 Injury Recap & Analysis: Elijah Mitchell, Keenan Allen and more

• Elijah Mitchell could miss multiple weeks after injuring his knee in the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

• Mac Jones underwent X-rays for a back injury, but they came back negative. Mario Pilato believes he will be ready for Week 2.

• Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered what appears to be a hamstring strain and will likely have to sit out multiple weeks.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 mins

An NFL player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries heavily influence fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

Click to jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Rams running back Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the season opener against the Bills. He is undergoing surgery and is likely to miss 6-8 weeks. This leads me to believe he is receiving the popular tightrope procedure because the average recovery for a screw is 4.7 months.

N/A

Falcons running back Damien Williams injured his ribs at the start of the game. He ended up returning in the fourth quarter. I do not believe he will miss Week 2.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received X-rays on his back, but they turned up negative. He likely felt the numerous hits he absorbed in this game. I believe he will be ready for Week 2.

N/A

Steelers running back Najee Harris left the game during the fourth quarter. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in the preseason, and video replay showed a risk of re-injury or a high-ankle sprain. The worst-case scenario is a Lisfranc injury and surgery. If it is a high-ankle sprain, the average return to play is 4-6 weeks, and players usually aren’t the same the rest of the year. Reports have indicated he should be fine for Week 2. If true, then he was extremely lucky. I wouldn’t be shocked if he misses time.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a head injury in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out with a concussion. He will be placed into the five-step concussion protocol, and his progress will have to be monitored throughout the week.

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell injured his knee and left the contest in the second quarter. He was seen with a bulky knee brace after the game. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain — likely a Grade 2 or worse. Grade 2 return to play is 3-6 weeks.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter. Return to play will depend on the severity of the strain. Grade 1 is 1-3 weeks, Grade 2 is 4-8 weeks and Grade 3 is 2-3 months. There is a 20% recurrence rate, so the Chargers would be wise to hold him out until he is completely healthy. I believe he will miss multiple weeks.

N/A

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game. I believe he is dealing with a minor knee sprain. I do not expect him to miss much time.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter and did not return. This is not a shocking development, as the team rushed him back from a multi-ligament injury in just eight months. Godwin’s body was likely not ready to handle that demand. I believe Tampa Bay will now take its time and he will miss multiple weeks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury at the end of his team's Sunday Night Football outing. He is undergoing surgery and will miss several weeks. He could be dealing with either a UCL tear in his thumb or a fracture. I believe he might be dealing with a torn UCL and will miss five to six weeks. Drew Brees missed five games after suffering the injury in 2019. If it is a fracture, Prescott will miss at least six weeks.