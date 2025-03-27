Fantasy Football: 5 best ball ADPs to exploit before the 2025 NFL Draft

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Fantasy football best ball contests are now available year-round, allowing savvy fantasy managers to exploit improperly priced average draft positions (ADP), as newscycles and personnel moves shift throughout the offseason. This strategy can be applied to all scoring formats. The article below details five industry-wide, best ball ADPs that should be exploited prior to the 2025 NFL draft.

The 2025 fantasy football season offers fantasy managers an exceptionally deep, elite Round 1 wide receiver tier and a similarly deep RB1 candidate pool runs from Rounds 2-4. Fantasy managers slated to draft late in the first round should exploit the available WR1 candidate pool by drafting a highly talented wide receiver who has access to elite target volume before drafting their preferred RB1 candidate in the following three rounds. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is an ideal Round 1 selection for this strategy, thanks to his WR5, 1.09 ADP. Nabers’ 87.0 PFF offense grade ranks fourth among 32 NFL wide receivers with at least 850 offensive snaps.

As detailed in “Exploring the framework of the 2024 WR1s,” Nabers ranked top-two among Weeks 1-17 NFL wide receivers in both total targets (157) and first-read targets (130) while maintaining elite per-route efficiency (2.13 yards per route run (YPRR)) and dominating defenders in single coverage (92.4 PFF receiving grade against single coverage) en route to an overall WR6 (256.2 points) finish. He did so despite catching passes from a New York quarterback corps (58.5 PFF passing grade) that grades out as the third-worst unit, ranked among Weeks 1-17 NFL quarterback corps.

New York recently signed free-agent quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and offseason reports indicate that the front office hopes to draft a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL draft who can take over by midseason. Both the veterans and the expected incoming rookie immediately improve Nabers’ fantasy-scoring potential. Winston’s 69.6 PFF passing grade ranks 25th among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 299 dropbacks in 2024. Wilson’s 77.5 PFF passing grade ties for 11th.

Nabers will continue earning targets at an elite rate while likely building on his 19th-ranked 66.1% catch rate, thanks to improved target accuracy. Among 35 NFL wide receivers with at least 515 receiving snaps in 2024, Nabers’ 29.7% target rate ranks first, and his 23.6% contested target rate ranks eighth-highest.

As mentioned above, the Rounds 2-4 RB1 candidate pool is deep.

NFL running backs that are available in the second round and at the three-four turn:

Recommendations from this specific player pool include Achane, Henry, Jeanty, Irving, Jacobs, Hall, Williams, Cook and Brown.

Best ball managers should exploit Nabers’ late-round ADP by pairing him with a high-end RB1 candidate available in Rounds 2-4.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris has an RB1 finish within his range of outcomes thanks to his dual-threat profile, durability and upgraded offensive environment. His RB25, 7.04 ADP makes for must-draft territory. Harris’ 77.8 PFF offense grade ranks 10th among 32 NFL running backs with at least 490 offensive snaps.

Tailbacks who have appeared in all 68 (17×4) regular season games over the last 4 seasons:



Najee Harris — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 11, 2025

Harris’ 1,277 touches in the 2021-2024 regular seasons rank No. 1 overall among NFL running backs in the 2021-2024 regular seasons.

Harris remained a premier dual-threat player in his age-26, 2024 season. As detailed in “Examining the framework of the 2024 RB1s,” youth is not a critical factor for an RB1 outcome. His 32 explosive, 10-plus-yard rushing gains in 2024 are a regular season career-high.

Harris’ rushing data among 31 NFL running backs with at least 150 rushing attempts in 2024, his receiving data among 36 NFL running backs with at least 225 receiving snaps in 2024, and his PFF pass-protection grade among 45 NFL running backs with at least 35 pass-blocking snaps in 2024:

2024 NFL RB Rushing & Receiving Najee Harris PFF Rushing Grade 79.3 (No. 14) Rush Att. 269 (No. 8) Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush Att. 0.23 (T-No. 9) Yards After Contact Per Rush Att. 2.9 (No. 24) Explosive Run Plays 30 (T-No. 10) PFF Receiving Grade 63.4 (No. 25) Targets 49 (T-No. 21) Target Rate 21.0% (No. 5) Yards Per Route Run 1.39 (No. 11) Avg. Depth Of Target -1.5 (No. 33) Missed Tackles Forced 17 (T-No. 5) PFF Pass-Blocking Grade 65.8 (No. 12)

Harris accomplished the feats while playing in an inefficient Pittsburgh Steelers offense, ranking 21st among 2024 NFL teams in expected points added (-0.052) and 23rd in success rate (33.1%). Los Angeles respectively ranks 15th (0.005) and 19th (33.4%).

Harris will dominate backfield touches with 2024 starting running back J.K. Dobbins (66.6 PFF offense grade) no longer on the roster.

Harris is an RB1 candidate currently available via an RB25, 7.04 best ball ADP. This improper pricing must be exploited.

New Orleans Saints No. 2 wide receiver Rashid Shaheed underwent a full meniscus repair on October 17, 2024. The surgery typically results in a four- to six-month recovery, indicating that Shaheed should be a full participant in organized team activities and the 2025 NFL preseason. Shaheed’s egregiously low WR52, 10.09 ADP should be aggressively exploited. Shaheed’s 69.7 PFF offense grade ranks 57th among 131 NFL wide receivers with at least 285 offensive snaps.

Shaheed finished as the points-per-reception (PPR) WR13-WR18 in four of six active games last season, doing so with New Orleans No. 1 wide receiver Chris Olave on-field. Olave and Shaheed were both forced from play in Week 6, with Olave suffering a concussion, though Olave later returned for Weeks 8-9 before suffering his fifth-recorded career concussion. Olave’s long-term health remains a concern. His 82.4 PFF offense grade ranks 16th among 131 NFL wide receivers with at least 285 offensive snaps.

New Orleans’ new head coach, Kellen Moore, successfully guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory in a one-off season with the team. He produced a high-volume, creative, efficient and fantasy-friendly offense along the way. Philadelphia averaged 67.8 plays per game, the fourth-most among 2024 NFL teams, while ranking 12th in play-action pass-play rate (26.2%), sixth in EPA per play (0.084) and 12th in success rate (36.2%). New Orleans’ 2024 offense ranks 23rd (64.1), 24th (22.4%), 23rd (-0.064) and 21st (33.2%), respectively.

Shaheed has performed extremely efficiently since breaking out as a 2022 undrafted free agent rookie in a part-time role. After ascending to a starting role in 2023, he critically dominated 12 personnel snaps during his healthy Weeks 1-5, 2024 stretch, totaling 70 offensive snaps in this fantasy-friendly offensive formation. Among New Orleans wide receivers during that span, he and Olave (76 qualifying snaps) were the only two wide receivers to hit double-digit 12 personnel snap counts.

Shaheed’s career 1.97 YPRR ranks 22nd among 80 NFL wide receivers with at least 145 targets from 2022-2024.

Shaheed is primed for a career-best performance, entering his fourth NFL season. Best ball managers should aggressively exploit his WR52, 10.09 ADP.

Loveland is available via a TE15, 12.05 ADP despite possessing TE1 upside. While best ball managers eagerly draft fellow rookie tight end prospect, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, via a TE9, 8.07 ADP, savvy managers can instead target the NFL-ready Loveland four rounds later. Loveland’s 85.9 PFF offense grade ranks third among 91 Power Five tight ends with at least 370 offensive snaps. Warren’s 91.3 PFF offense grade ranks first.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta made good on his promising 2023 prospect profile, detailed here in “1 must-draft mispriced player for ESPN, Sleeper and Yahoo! Leagues,” by finishing as the Weeks 1-17, 2023 overall PPR TE1. Loveland’s prospect profile shares remarkable overlap with LaPorta, with both players profiling as highly talented receivers and capable inside zone run-blockers. Loveland has a high-end TE1 finish within his range of outcomes.

Loveland notably played through a Type 5 AC joint dislocation suffered in September 2024. He is expected to be cleared for full contact before the 2025 NFL preseason.

Loveland and LaPorta’s prospect profiles;

TE Prospect Profiles Colston Loveland Sam LaPorta Height 6-foot-6 6-foot-3 Weight 248 pounds 245 pounds Final Season Rec./Tgt. – Yds. – TD 56/82 – 582 – 5 58/90 – 648 – 1 Final Season PFF Receving Grade 90.6 85.3 Career PFF Receving Grade 88.5 90.4 Final Season Target Rate 37.6% 30.0% Final Season YPRR 2.67 2.16 Career YPRR 2.22 1.89 Career Yards After Catch/Rec. 5.4 5.6 Explosive Pass Plays in Last Two Seasons 30 30 Final Season 3rd & 4th-Down Target Rate 32.4% 29.5% Final Season 1st-Downs Gained 31 32 Final Season PFF Run-Blocking Grade 53.3 53.1 Career PFF Run-Blocking Grade on Inside Zone Runs 68.2 68.0 Career Inside Zone Run-Blocking Snaps 216 344

For reference, Loveland’s 68.2 PFF run-blocking grade on inside zone runs ranks 12th among 28 Power Five tight ends with at least 200 offensive snaps from 2022 to 2024.

Loveland is an NFL-ready prospect who has a TE1 finish within his range of outcomes. His TE15, 12.05 best ball ADP should be exploited.

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason parlayed his breakout 2024 season into a lucrative deal with the Minnesota Vikings, yet he is currently available via an RB44, 13.03 ADP. Mason should have little issue forcing a split backfield and/or stealing the lead rushing role from 30-year-old incumbent running back Aaron Jones. Mason’s 72.7 PFF offense grade ranks 24th among 41 NFL running backs with at least 375 offensive snaps. Jones’ 75.4 PFF offense grade ranks 18th.

Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed Mason to a player-friendly $10.5 million, two-year contract this offseason. Adofo-Mensah also signed the Indianapolis Colts’ free-agent center-right guard tandem, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. Among 32 NFL centers with at least 550 offensive snaps, Kelly’s 66.9 PFF offense grade ranks 13th. Among 42 NFL guards with at least 265 offensive snaps lined up at right guard, Fries’ 86.9 PFF offense grade ranks third. Pairing Kelly and Fries with Minnesota’s elite tackle tandem, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O’Neill, creates a formidable group. Among 75 NFL tackles with at least 390 offensive snaps, Darrisaw’s 82.8 PFF offense grade ranks 12th and O’Neill’s 80.5 PFF offense grade ranks 20th.

Mason performed very well in a backup role through his first two NFL seasons from 2022-2023, earning a 93.0 PFF offense grade on 88 offensive touches. He affirmed his high-end grading by remaining an efficient producer on 164 touches in 2024.

Mason’s rushing data among 31 NFL running backs with at least 150 rushing attempts in 2024.

2024 NFL RB Rushing Jordan Mason PFF Rushing Grade 77.3 (No. 16) Rush Att. 153 (T-No. 29) Missed Tackles Forced Per Rush Att. 0.24 (T-No. 7) Yards After Contact Per Rush Att. 3.4 (No. 7) Yards Per Rush Att. 5.2 (No. 5) Explosive Run Plays 23 (T-No. 20)

Jones conversely logged three-year lows in missed tackles forced per rushing attempt (0.17), yards after contact per rushing attempt (3.0) and yards per rushing attempt (4.4).

Mason has strong odds of handily besting his RB44, 13.03 ADP.



