Fantasy Football: Examining the framework of the 2024 RB1s

In order to identify points-per-reception (PPR) RB1 candidates for the 2025 NFL season, fantasy managers must first examine the 2024 PPR RB1, Weeks 1-17 results.

The article below details the 2024 PPR RB1 class’ offensive environment, snap counts, touch counts, team touch shares and efficiency metrics. Much like the 2024 PPR WR1 group, detailed in “Fantasy Football: Exploring the framework of 2024’s WR1s,” the PPR RB1 group relied heavily on offensive touch volume to produce their fantasy-point sums. While the PPR WR1 group showed a moderate correlation between productivity and offensive environment, the PPR RB1 group demonstrates a far stronger connection between productivity and offensive environment, with two outlier exceptions. Overall offensive snap share, situational snap share and rushing attempt share resoundingly showed the strongest correlation with the group though low rushing attempt volume, stemming in part from pass-heavy offensive tactics, was positively offset by high target volume. Players generally exhibited average-to-above-average per-play efficiency metrics though efficiency proved less important than overall offensive touch volume and PFF rushing grade.

Among all offensive environment metrics, snap count, touch count, touch share and efficiency metrics, overall offensive snap share, situational snap shares and rushing attempt share show the strongest correlation with PPR RB1 success, with all 12 players ranking No. 1 overall among each NFL running back’s respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The final table includes the 2024 PPR RB1 point totals for formatting purposes.

Four 2024 PPR RB1s scored more than 300.0 PPR points; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (355.3), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (316.9), Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (310.4) and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (306.3). All four running backs play in efficient, run-heavy offenses that frequently employ motion and execute the play-action passing game effectively. Three-of-four running backs also play behind elite run-blocking offensive lines.

The 2024 PPR RB1 group possesses three general running back archetypes; high-volume rushers, high-volume pass catchers and do-it-all running backs. Though all 12 running backs led their team in rushing attempt share, some PPR RB1s still lack access to elite rushing attempt volume. In this scenario, simultaneously operating as a high-volume pass catcher is necessary for the player to reach the PPR RB1 ranks.

The high-volume rusher group includes Barkley, Henry, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, who all rank in the top 12 among NFL running backs in rushing attempts while also ranking outside the top 12 in targets.

The high-volume pass catchers include Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, who all rank in the top 12 among NFL running backs in targets but rank outside the top 12 in rushing attempts.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard rank top 12 in both categories. Robinson boasts top-five sums in both categories while Conner and Hubbard snuck into the PPR RB1 group with sums in the Nos. 8-12 range.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook fails to crack the top 12 in either category but his 15 rushing touchdowns rank No. 1 overall and his two receiving touchdowns tie for 10th.

Two qualifying running backs entered the 2024 NFL season in a split backfield before seizing the full-time starting role due to both performance and injury. As detailed in “Fantasy Football Season in Review: Running backs,” Brown was already overtaking Cincinnati’s starting running back Zack Moss when Moss suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 8. Brown’s 189 touches in Weeks 9-17 rank third among NFL running backs during that span. Gibbs likewise trailed Detroit teammate, running back David Montgomery in touches, 72-to-65 prior to the team’s Week 5 bye. Gibbs then out-touched Montgomery in six of nine games in Weeks 6-14 before Montgomery suffered an MCL sprain that sidelined him for Weeks 16-18. Gibbs’ 49 touches in Weeks 16-17 rank fourth among NFL running backs during that span. Both Brown and Gibbs rank top five in PPR points scored during their respective aforementioned full-time-starter stints thanks to their significant workload increases.

Examining run play rates in neutral situations helps clarify a given team’s desired rushing rate. For the game to be considered neutral, the score differential must be within three points or less, with both the two- and four-minute drill snaps removed from the sample. Teams typically pass the ball at an above-average rate in the two-minute drill to preserve the clock while running the ball at an above-average rate in the four-minute drill to kill the clock.

Among the 72 NFL-team offensive environment data points listed in the table below, 51 data points rank 16th or better while 41 rank inside the top 12. Cincinnati’s pass-heavy, motionless, poorly-blocked and play-action-inefficient offense accounts for five data points ranking 17th or worse, including four that rank bottom-three. Brown’s aforementioned high-volume usage helps offset Cincinnati’s otherwise unfriendly running back environment. The overall offensive environment data suggests PPR RB1s strongly benefit from positive offensive environments.

Six of the top seven PPR RB1 teams notably rank in the top 12 in run-play rate when using motion and/or expected points added per play-action pass play. Fantasy drafters should target starting running backs on teams that frequently employ motion and/or utilize play-action passing efficiently.

The PPR RB1 group’s offensive environment data among NFL teams in Weeks 1-17:

As mentioned above, all 2024 PPR RB1s led their respective team’s positional offensive snap share, red zone snap share and green zone snap share. The passing-down roles were also highly correlated, with 10-of-12 qualifying running backs leading their team’s positional two-minute-drill snap share and eight leading their team’s positional third- and fourth-and-long snap share.

As detailed in previously, both the two-minute drill role and third- and fourth-and-long role are extremely valuable for fantasy-scoring purposes. Among the 2,585 targets earned by NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17, 371 targets were earned during the two-minute drill and 263 were earned in third- and fourth-and-long situations. Just 26 targets were earned in overlapping situations.

Among all four high-volume pass catchers, Gibbs, Achane, Kamara and Brown, only Brown failed to lead his team’s running back corps in both season-long passing-down snap shares. With Moss sidelined from Week 9-on though, Brown seized the team’s third- and fourth-and-long role, registering an 87.5% positional snap share.

Among the PPR RB1s, 10-of-12 players lead their team in at least one-of-two passing-down roles.

Six of 12 PPR RB1s scored at least 10 red zone and/or green zone rushing touchdowns. Among NFL running backs, high-volume rushers Williams (13), Jacobs (13) and Henry (11) respectively tie for and rank Nos. 1 and 3 in green zone rushing touchdowns.

Seven PPR RB1s scored at least two red zone receiving touchdowns. High-volume pass catchers Achane (six) and Brown (four) respectively rank Nos. 1 and 2 in red zone receiving touchdowns among NFL running backs.

Among the PPR RB1s, seven players were 22-to-25 years old and three were 29-to-30. Fantasy managers should prioritize drafting running backs in the 22-to-25-year-old age range but even 30-year-old running backs in expectedly high-volume roles should not be ignored.

The PPR RB1 group's offensive snap data among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 groups positional offensive snap share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's positional red zone snap share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's positional green zone snap share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's positional third- and fourth-and-long snap share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's positional two-minute drill snap share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

High-volume offensive touch counts are critical, nine of 12 PPR RB1s rank in the top 12 among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17 in total touches. High-volume pass catchers Gibbs and Achane, plus rushing-touchdown leader Cook are the three PPR RB1s who failed to tally top 12 touch counts but all three produced offsetting data points. Gibbs’ totaled 47 receptions, 13 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns while Achane’s 78 receptions hold a 10-reception lead among all NFL running backs and his six receiving touchdowns likewise tie for first.

Achane’s 16.3% team target share and 85 targets rank third among Miami pass catchers and Kamara’s team-high 18.9% team target share and 87 targets are the only two figures to best his. All remaining PPR RB1s finished fourth or lower in team target share and total targets. Fantasy managers should target running backs capable of finishing with top three in team target share while also being unafraid of drafting running backs capped by a fourth-place spot in the target tree.

The PPR RB1 group's rushing attempt data among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's positional rushing attempts share among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's target data among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's target share data among each NFL running back's respective team in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's offensive total touch data among NFL running backs in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's offensive touch rate data among 34 NFL running backs with at least 160 offensive touches in Weeks 1-17.

The PPR RB1 group's 2024 in-season age is also listed.

While just five PPR RB1s rank in the top 12 in missed tackles forced per rushing attempt, 10 players rank 18th or better, suggesting an average-to-above-average tackle-breaking skillset is necessary for RB1 productivity. PFF rushing grade unsurprisingly showed even stronger average-to-above-average skillset correlation, with 10 players ranking 16th or better; eight finished inside the top 12.

The PPR RB1 group’s rushing data among 33 NFL running backs with at least 130 rushing attempts in Weeks 1-17:

As stated above, 10 of 12 players led their team in at least one-of-two passing-down roles, providing even run-centric running backs the opportunity to earn reception-based fantasy points regardless of their per-play receiving efficiency. While three of four high-volume pass catchers, Gibbs, Achane and Kamara, impressively maintain high-end per-route efficiency, high-end receiving efficiency is unnecessary for players with high-volume touch counts, particularly those with high-volume rushing roles.

The PPR RB1 group’s receiving data among 42 NFL running backs with at least 160 receiving snaps in Weeks 1-17:

NFL running back PFF pass-blocking grades and pass-protection snap counts are excluded due to extreme volatility.

Fantasy drafters should target NFL running backs who are expected to lead their team in overall offensive snap share, situational snap shares, positional rushing attempt share and overall voluminous touch counts. Average-to-above-average skillsets can be identified by high-end PFF rushing grades and high-end per-route receiving efficiency. NFL running backs playing in efficient, running back-friendly offenses should be valued higher than those playing in unideal offensive environments.