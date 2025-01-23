Fantasy Football: Exploring the framework of 2024's WR1s

Ja'Marr Chase is a PPR machine: Chase outscored the points-per-reception overall WR4 by 110.7 points.

Terry McLaurin bounced back in 2024 with Jayden Daniels, new coaching staff: The 29-year-old is the clear-cut 2024 PPR WR1 outlier.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

To identify PPR WR1 candidates for the 2025 NFL season, fantasy football managers must first examine 2024 results from Weeks 1-17 results. Here, we detail the 2024 PPR WR1 class’ offensive environment and target and efficiency metrics, five of which strongly correlate to PPR WR1 performance.

These highly correlated metrics include age, PFF receiving grade, total targets, first-read targets and yards per route run. PFF receiving grade and age show the strongest correlation, with 11 players being 25 years old or younger and/or grading out as one of the top 12 wide receivers among 36 qualifiers with at least 449 receiving snaps in Weeks 1-17.