2025 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF's top 250 prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to take shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

Here are PFF's top 250 draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with some initial scouting notes courtesy of lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema.

Strengths:

• Impressive top speed/recovery speed

• Height/length is a big plus for him in press coverage

• Some of the best ball skills you'll ever see in a defensive back

• Has a knack for baiting QBs and making them pay in zone coverage

• Elite zone-coverage player in every way

Weaknesses:

• Foot speed can be a tad delayed due to longer legs

• Lack of weight does show up when tackling and hand-fighting

• Can be a bit out of control at times

• Could stand to improve true anticipation in man coverage

Strengths:

• Height stands out on tape before the first snap. He has a difference-making size.

• Smooth, long strides

• Impressive acceleration for his size

• Rarely see false steps in his release

• Comfortable maximizing a huge catch radius

• Just two drops on 136 targets

Weaknesses:

• Very slender build

• Very low separation scores vs. single coverage in 2023 (38 contested targets)

• Naturally tougher for him to sink/flip his hips for comebacks/curls

• Lacks the mass to be a consistent blocker

Strengths:

• Elite first step explosiveness

• Excellent bend and flexibility for an interior player

• Fast and powerful hands

• Devastating push-pull move

• Strong player who can hold the line

Weaknesses:

• Arms appear to be on the shorter side

Strengths:

• Dense, compact frame for good center of gravity/balance

• Natural soft hands in the receiving game

• Becomes a playmaker after the catch

• Does not shy away from contact

• Excellent one-cut vision behind zone-blocking concepts

Weaknesses:

• Overall size makes pass blocking a difficult task, but he is willing to do it

• Vision in man/gap situation is not decisive enough

• Can sometimes shimmy too much when setting a defender up in space

Strengths:

• Change of direction ability is that of a much smaller corner –

• yet over 6 foot and over 200 pounds

• Versatile to play left or right side. He can shadow-cover WR1s

• Very good understanding of leverages

• Smooth when passing off receivers and picking up players in zone

• Can play confidently in the slot if his assignment is lined up there

• Fluid transitions from backpedal to shuffle to full stride

• He understands contain in run fits

Weaknesses:

• Has some inconsistent/ineffective timing with punches in press

• Top speed is good but doesn't appear to be in the top tier with recovery

• Sloppy with tackling attempts in 2024

Strengths:

• Rare athlete for the position

• Natural explosiveness and bend are both elite

• Willingness to play physically despite lighter weight

• Pass rushes like a basketball guard; cross-over style (basketball background)

Weaknesses:

• Has a small false step (could cover even more ground off the snap)

• Need to get more precise with hands to stay clean during rushes; improved in 2024 with fast arm-over move

Strengths:

• Lower weight number, but a well-built safety

• Long wingspan for pass breakups

• Top speed is very impressive (sprinter background)

• Constant pre-snap communicator

• Smooth, fluid hips to maximize range in deep coverage

• Sound tackler with coordination and strength; low missed tackle rate

• Elite ball skills

Weaknesses:

• Movements can look a tad out of control at times

• Can be a little too aggressive in his pursuit angles

Strengths:

• Has a more narrow base but generally strong and balanced

• Body movements are quick, compact and precise; always in control

• Hands are up and active, always ready to strike with power

• Patient blocker

• Adequate power for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Higher pre-snap stance leads to a high pas level when engaging

• Arm length could be shorter than his 6-foot-6 frame suggests

• Has some lack of flexibility in his groin to stretch his kicks/protect his outside shoulder

Strengths:

• Great all-around athlete

• Natural playmaker with the ball in his hands, evidenced by high YAC scores

• Very elusive after the catch

• Good balance for YAC

• Adequate long speed for NFL

• Fast footwork for effective releases

Weaknesses:

• Can get pushed around some in the blocking game

• Doesn't always attack the ball in the air

Strengths:

• Carries 280 pounds very well for an edge who can be OLB or DE

• Experience playing both the right and left side of the line

• Many pass rush moves already feel second nature

• Savviness to “get skinny” between blockers

• Great eyes for where the ball is going

• Natural instinct to swipe his hands and stay clean

• Comfortable shallow zone dropping from OLB spot

Weaknesses:

• Loses edge contain by crashing down too often (could be what he's taught)

• Isn't as violent in his run defense consistently as he could be

Strengths:

• Flexible hips and wide base for a powerful, wide stance

• Foot speed/explosiveness is top-tier

• Can move while in a squatted position (low pad level)

• Great second-level/space blocker

• Natural athleticism gives him high zone-blocking potential

• Really impressive balance for a player 320-plus pounds

Weaknesses:

• Height hints at shorter arm length, which shows on tape

• Not an imposing run blocker. He lacks displacement to move when square with a defensive lineman

• Too susceptible to push-pull moves

• Hands could be more precise and at the ready

Strengths:

• Not just escapability but a true dual-threat athlete

• Good enough athlete to force missed tackles in space

• Twitchy athleticism evident in throwing motion speed

• Can show really nice touch/accuracy on deep passes

• Experienced RPO quarterback

Weaknesses:

• Accuracy/decision-making variance is large right now — plenty of highlight plays but also plenty of regrettable ones

• Holds the ball low and loose in his stance

• Accuracy can dip when he takes speed off his throw for shorter distances

• Can struggle seeing non-primary defenders

• Time to throw/sacks taken is far too high, even for “you take the bad with the good.”

Strengths:

• Natural pass rusher off the edge

• Adequate size to play ILB/OLB in the NFL

• Explosive first step in all directions

• Powerful upper body to stack blockers at punch

• Long arms for a 6-2 frame

Weaknesses:

• Does not have a lot of experience/success in coverage

• His game currently lacks lateral quickness needed for off-ball LB work

• Lacks true mastery of pass rush moves due to time split off and on the ball

Strengths:

• True sidearm release that is David Carr-esque

• Experienced and successful middle-of-field passer

• “Never say die” type of playmaker with good escapability

• Adequate arm strength for the NFL level

• Impressive and natural touch passer

Weaknesses:

• Holds the ball below the shoulders in his stance, which makes for a longer release

• Side arm release is exotic but feels too varied throw-to-throw

• Accuracy numbers are high, but that is more due to volume; true ball placement isn't consistent

• Ball security (fumbling) needs to improve

Strengths:

• Stance and base is wide and strong pre

• and post-snap

• Fantastic balance; can slide and mirror while in a squatted position

• Consistently low pad level at contact

• Adequate length for OT in the NFL

• Footwork is quick; slide length is adequate

• Competitive player who plays through the whistle

• Really good footwork when anchoring

Weaknesses:

• Hands have a low starting point

• Doesn't have true displacement strength in the run game

• Lower weight makes anchoring tougher (though good knee bend and balance help)

Strengths:

• Very quick, controlled player

• High separation scores due to elite body control/speed control

• Willing, feisty blocker

• High IQ player who knows how to attack leverages and find space

• Good balance through contact for yards after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Lack of size does limit the efficacy of blocking abilities

Strengths:

• Adequate size, weight distribution and length for the NFL

• Light on his feet for a player of his size

• Explosive first step and top speed for 330 pounds

• Pass pro is pretty advanced with kick slide and handwork

• Good footwork when anchoring

• Impact zone-run blocker

Weaknesses:

• High-waisted player. It is tougher for him to get his butt down in his stance, so he will bend at the waist for contact

• Weight is too far on his toes right now

• Could have better judgment against stunts

Strengths:

• Natural athlete who can keep his feet under him with balance when taking contact

• Adequate size and length to play tackle in the pros

• Really strong grip strength

• Sound, consistent anchoring technique

• Reliable run blocking in both man and zone

• Smart, aware player

Weaknesses:

• First step is slower; struggles to catch up against speed rushers

• Weight is a bit too on his toes; leaning into contact gets him in trouble if he's not full square with the defender

• Appears to have some stiffness in his hips that prevents him from getting his butt down in his stance for balance and leverage

Strengths:

• Appears to have very long arms, even for a CB at 6-foot

• Hands are up and active in press coverage

• Quick to transition from shuffle to full strides

• Good awareness and timing for getting his head around to find the ball

• Willing run defender

• Very high IQ player

Weaknesses:

• Strength is somewhat of a concern with getting off blocks and tackling

• Start/stop ability is good, especially for his size, but not top-tier

• Can get grab-y on WRs to stick with them on comeback routes

Strengths:

• Very impressive athlete, even for a lighter weight tight end

• Natural pass catcher

• Crisp, explosive routes

• Has change-of-direction flexibility to run routes with multiple breaks

• Has the frame/length to block secondary players well; some linebackers

Weaknesses:

• Shows fundamentals as a blocker but lacks the true size to handle defensive ends

• Catch percentage could be higher

• Could be more creative after the catch

Strengths:

• Strong, wide base with good size in the lower half to generate throwing power from his legs

• Repeatable, fundamentally sound throwing motion (high release point helps make up for smaller height)

• Good zip on passes within 25 yards

• Mental and physical toughness to step up and take a hit while delivering a throw

• Good feel/anticipation for attacking zone

• Slippery in the backfield despite lack of mobility

• Not afraid to look backside of the formation on scrambles

Weaknesses:

• Ball speed can die on him in the air beyond 40 yards

• Release speed is average-to-below-average

• Arm strength is average for NFL standards

• Doesn't always finish throwing motion across the body

• Below-average mobility (high sack rate)

Strengths:

• Excellent size for an offensive tackle

• Ideal arm length that looks longer than his 6-5 listed height

• First step explosiveness is noteworthy for his weight

• Strong grip once he locks on

• Good eyes and feel for where danger is coming from

• Has a finisher's mentality

Weaknesses:

• Can explode well for his size, but you can tell the feet are heavy

• Punch timing isn't always consistent, especially when players come right at him

• Must clean up penalties (could be a lack of starts)

Strengths:

• Top-tier athlete

• Knows he needs to hand-fight vertical releases, not just run by them every time

• Not afraid to put his body on the line for catches

• WIll make tough catches through contact despite his smaller size

• Great stop-and-start body control

Weaknesses:

• Releases and routes lack nuance

• Needs to understand how to stop when he finds space

Strengths:

• Great build for an edge player; weight and length are pro-caliber

• Has a violent and fast arm-over/swing move when attacking inside

• Good understanding of the advantages of his arm length

• His first step is explosive and can cover a ton of ground

• Great motor that plays to the whistle

• Strong, reliable run defender

Weaknesses:

• Consistently one of the last linemen out of his stance

• Has a false step in his pass rush reps that could be cleaned up

• Hands are active but could be more precise in pass rush

• Eyes for the ball could improve

Strengths:

• Unique quickness for a player of his size

• Quick to get to counters

• Active hands in passing lanes for batted passes

• Just a really good athlete for a player of his size

Weaknesses:

• Could prioritize strength more at his size

• Gives up leverage and plays high too often

Strengths:

• Imposing size, even for NFL standards

• Top-tier explosiveness at his size

• Speed to power can be dominant

• Violent hands to disengage

• Impressive ability to corner for his size

Weaknesses:

• Has a consistent false step that needs to be cleaned up

• He lets tackles get their hands on him first

• Pass rush plans need refinement and more finesse

• Too reliant on the “see the ball, get the ball” mentality. He needs to anticipate

• Must play with better balance

Strengths:

• Built like an NFL back in measurables, weight distribution and athleticism

• Relishes in the physical aspects of the position

• Wants to erase people in pass pro

• Elite power in his lower half for leg drive through contract and explosiveness in space

Weaknesses:

• Inconsistent blend of patience and hesitancy behind the LOS

• Overeager to get upfield, at times; could stand to be more patient for his blockers at second level

Strengths:

• Has the frame and willingness to be an effective blocker through the whistle

• Explosive athlete who can accelerate quickly with a good top speed

• Conscious of release technique to attack different leverages

• Showcases high football IQ and awareness for just a one-year starter

Weaknesses:

• Hands could be stronger, especially in traffic

• Takes him extra time to stop or truly change direction

Strengths:

• Strong north-to-south runner between the tackles

• Realy nice burst and top speed for his weight

• Has the balance to shrug off arm tackles for YAC

• Good vision, especially behind ZBS

• Constantly cutting to find open space

Weaknesses:

• Not much experience at all as a receiver

• Upfield urgency can lead to not letting blocks set up

Strengths:

• Quick, explosive footwork in the backfield to jump gaps and accelerate when he sees space

• Willing, fundamentally sound pass protector

• Strong core, impressive balance for yards after contact

• Long speed appears above average for the NFL level

• Plays with a good level of competitiveness/toughness

• One fumble in over 500 carries from 2022-2023

Weaknesses:

• Was not relied on much in the passing game

• Sometimes, his weight can get a little too far over his toes, and he can lose balance

• He has high pass-blocking potential, but there are times he dips his head too far and drops his eyes

Strengths:

• Has the frame to play in-line, as a wingback and fullback

• Long arms are advantageous for catch radius and when blocking

• Hold up well versus power against most defensive ends

• Very strong player

• Not afraid of the physical aspects of the game

• Big-time production increase as a receiver in 2024

Weaknesses:

• A bit stiffer to change direction, which limits his route tree

Strengths:

• Compact, powerful stance pre-snap

• Has the frame to play both nose and 3-tech

• Explosive first step to shoot gaps, create power and cross face

• Hand speed, precision and purpose much improved in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Tends to pop up quickly to lose leverage

• Loses ground a bit too much when taking on combo blocks

• Does not have enough pass rush moves/counters

Strengths:

• Adequate size to play at the next level

• A good athlete in all facets with a track and multi-sport background

• Very high forced incompletion rate for each of the last three seasons

• Very good coverage instincts

• Likes to get his hands on receivers and be physical to stay on them

• Very active hands in press, at the breakpoint, and at the catch point

• Arm length appears to be above the 50th percentile

• Good strength to rip off WR blocks

Weaknesses:

• Top speed won't “wow” you despite sprinter background

• Lacks fundamentals and a fire for tackling (tackles high too often)

Strengths:

• Very twitchy player with an explosive first step

• Quick off the ball with a good snap reaction

• Very fast hands with high potential for effectiveness

• Decent speed-to-power punch, given his low weight

• Spot drop coverage isn't his strong suit, but he has the movement skills for it

• Good anticipation for snap count/appropriate pre-snap shifts

Weaknesses:

• Light weight makes it easier to lock him up/finish him to the ground

• Not much flexibility to play him anywhere inside 5-tech

• Lacks pass-rush nuance and technique

Strengths:

• Very explosive athlete, especially for his size

• Top speed will be in the top percentile

• Willing and physical run defender

• Footwork is fast enough to match WR movements, especially in press coverage

• Willy bully you in press coverage

Weaknesses:

• Explosive, but out of control at times

• Anticipation and spacing is still inconsistent

• Has the strength and length to get off blocks but needs to speed up getting clean

• High forced incompletion rate but lacking takeaway coordination

Strengths:

• Quick hands to engage and get off blocks

• Plus arm length for an interior player

• Competitive third-down player

• Explosive first step laterally and linearly

• Has some twitch for a guy who is 295

• Long arms for PBUs

Weaknesses:

• Gives up leverage quickly post-snap

• Can get overzealous to shoot a gap in run defense

• Does not hold up well against doubles

• Could finish tackles/sacks better

Strengths:

• Well-build defensive lineman; high weight, but not slowly and distributed appropriately for all-around strength

• Powerful edge rusher who can pack at puch at contact/tackling

• Powerful hands for an effective club move

• Surprising flexibility to turn the corner at his size

• Build-up speed is terrifying

• Strong stack and shed ability

• Can maintain pad level when shuffling the line

Weaknesses:

• Better run defender than pass rusher

• Struggles to get off blocks cleanly consistently

• Needs to develop counters for when linemen really get hands on him

• Hand placement could be more consistent to maximize leverage in run defense/anchoring

Strengths:

• Adequate size and strength for run defense/tackling from slot

• Good closing speed

• Power and strength to work through blocks for tackles

• Experience and comfort at the linebacker level

• Good feel for spot zone coverage

• Good eyes and anticipation no matter where he is lined up

• Versatility for any DB spot

Weaknesses:

• Hips a little slower to flip to match route breaks

• Can get uncomfortable when his back is to the ball (pass interference); better in 2024

• Top speed is better than acceleration

Strengths:

• Well built player

• Incredibly strong, especially with momentum; raw strength and explosiveness are evident consistently

• Has the build to play both defensive end and defensive tackle

• Good effort to the whistle

Weaknesses:

• Looked less out of control in 2024, but still needs to be more purposeful in what he does

• Lacks a go-to pass rush move

Strengths:

• Difference-making build; height, weight and length above 90th percentile for edge

• Adequate strength to hold the line and take on pulling blockers

• Surprising flexibility (at times) for his size

• Long arms make for an extensive tackling radius

Weaknesses:

• Injury history that includes two ACL injuries (one from high school, one from early college)

• Larger frame limits twitch/C.O.D.

• The first step is decent, but speed is more build-up

Strengths:

• Twitchy player with good C.O.D. movement

• Naturally and effectively gets across the face of OL

• Longer arms than his height indicates

• Has the movement skills to spot drop in coverage

• Has speed to catch RBs from the backside

Weaknesses:

• Footwork could be cleaned up; feet are angled, pushes off back foot at the snap, not always set at the snap

• Feels erratic at times; movements could use more precision

• Needs to be more consistent snap-to-snap

Strengths:

• Explosive and powerful 3-tech defensive tackle

• Natural 4-point stance rusher with great leverage off snap

• Impressive upper body strength to bench press lineman back

• Can hold up well against double teams

• Surprising flexibility and bend for an interior player

Weaknesses:

• Needs to make a rip move more of second nature when shooting gaps

• Needs to go in with more of a pass-rush plan

• Freelances too much as a run defender

• Plays on the ground a little more than you'd like

Strengths:

• Ideal size and length for an off-ball backer at the NFL level

• Long strides make pursuit a breeze

• Viable speed rush option as a pass-rushing OLB

• Long arms for batted passes and pass breakups

Weaknesses:

• Anticipation is still a tick slow for where the ball is/is going

• Still developing that “feel” in coverage; he has to see it to make a play on it right now

• Could play with a bit more urgency/at a higher speed

• Tends to aim high when tackling

Strengths:

• Top-tier grip strength

• Very good at lining his tackets up between the shoulders, whether at the line or on the hoof

• Great athlete for an offensive lineman

• Explosive first step to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme

• Leg drive is constant and effective

• Great core strength to maintain blocks yet not yield holding penalties

• Flexibility to sink his hips in his stance despite 6-6 frame

Weaknesses:

• Weight profile is low for an OT, even lower for an IOL; will have to put on weight

• Most of his lost reps come from edge rushers beating him inside

Strengths:

• Good weight in the lower half for a strong leg drive

• Very strong player overall

• Good first step explosiveness; no false steps

• Has a physical mentality needed for trench play

• Impactful stunt player as crasher or looper

• Hands are violent when he throws any sort of chop or swipe

Weaknesses:

• Likes to push his blockers but needs to get off blocks quicker

• Hands are fast but not precise

• Arm length could be below the threshold for some teams

• Somewhat limited flexibility for bend and C.O.D.

Strengths:

• Good eyes, timing and strength to stack and shed in run defense

• First step is consistently from the front foot in his stance (2-pt or 3-pt)

• Fundamentally sound player who is rarely out of position or with wasted movements

• Strong upper body to execute push and stack maneuvers in pass rush and run defense

Weaknesses:

• Needs a deeper pass rush bag

• Doesn't appear to have imposing strength

• Not a bendy pass rusher on the outside

• A good athlete but seems to lack eye-popping explosiveness to threaten outside shoulders

Strengths:

• Very alluring length for the position

• Really smooth and natural mover, given his height and length

• His receiver background makes him a natural at the catch point

• Lighter frame makes him easier to block, but he understands taking on blocks and funneling ball carriers back inside

• Hip flips and acceleration are top-tier for a 6-foot-2-plus defensive back

Weaknesses:

• Handled pretty easily against pulling OL and even TEs in run defense

• Lack of reps as a CB does show up in anticipation, especially when approaching to tackle

• Punch in press can be a bit mistimed (inexperience thing)

Strengths:

• Gets up to full speed very quickly

• Fast footwork to force missed tackles and choose running lanes behind man- and gap-blocking concepts

• Very agile back

• Can balance momentum well at high speeds

Weaknesses:

• Not a lot of body density to power through full tackles

• Isn't as decisive behind zone blocking as he is behind man/gap blocking

• Tends to want to bounce to the sideline a little too much

• Has the agility for rote running but not an overly natural pass-catcher

Strengths:

• Powerful first step with few, if any, false steps

• Can get low and powerful in pre-snap stance (4-pt and 3-pt)

• Strong leg drive that moves OL beyond first contact

• Consistent hand placement with good leverage

• Swipes are fast and precise to keep him clean when crossing the face

• Fearless to crash down against pulling linemen

Weaknesses:

• Ability to corner is limited due to lack of speed and bend

• Anticipation can be a tick slow at times

• Can struggle against OTs with long arms

Strengths:

• Explosive first step; good speed-to-power rusher

• Fast first step turns into good pursuit top speed

• Very fast hands make him tough to stay in front of

• Looks to have plus arm length for the position

• Good bag of initial pass rush moves

Weaknesses:

• Naturally rushes high from a 2-point stance

• Needs to develop more counters when the first move fails

Strengths:

• High IQ; shows a solid feel for the game

• Fast to anticipate and trigger downhill

• Can play in the slot due to reliable run defense

• Reliable tackler with potential for big hits

Weaknesses:

• Can take poor run-defense angles

• Seems to dive at ankles more than you'd think

Strengths:

• The first step is both explosive and smooth

• Quick, second nature to use the rip move as a finisher to other moves

• Knows his arm length can be an advantage and uses it consistently

• Maximizes leverage to make up for lack of weight

• Consistent, reliable effort

• Good eyes and anticipation for the ball

Weaknesses:

• Tough for him to take on pullers and lead blockers

• Pursuit speed and explosiveness appear average-to-below-average

Strengths:

• Well-built, athletic frame

• Has the size and experience to play in-line as well as in the slot

• Light as a blocker but does have good hand placement and technique

Weaknesses:

• Lack of weight shows up when fighting in the trenches

• Slender build for an in-line player; might need to put on about 10 lbs.

Strengths:

• Good core and grip strength to wall off defensive linemen as a blocker

• Balanced receiver after the catch

Weaknesses:

-Struggles against many powerful edge rushers

• Could use more “pop” as a blocker

Strengths:

• Adequate length for the position at the NFL level (long arms)

• Well build, balanced. You don't see him on the ground or knocked off his feet

• Explosive first step to immediately threaten tackles' balance and quickness

• Good lateral quickness to shoot gaps inside

• Consistently physical

Weaknesses:

• Launching off his front foot could help when attacking outside

• Worst game came against the best competition in OSU

Strengths:

• Good height/length for man coverage and to disrupt the catch point

• Great downhill speed

• Physical player who can turn his speed into power

• Has some flexibility and bend to him when blitzing

Weaknesses:

• Slender build, but that doesn't seem to limit his tackling efficacy

• Can get fooled by play action and misdirection plays due to a more aggressive approach

• Lacking anticipation in coverage; too much reacting after the move is made

Strengths:

• Good all-around athlete with a good blend of strength, quickness and body control

• Looks strong for his size

• Good balance to take and dish out contact

• Precise route runner with sharp movements to create separation

• Strong, reliable hands

Weaknesses:

• Lacks difference making top speed

• Limited YAC player, even from the slot

• Hand placement is hit-and-miss when blocking

• Limited experience versus press

Strengths:

• Natural mover downhill, retreating or side-to-side

• Good pursuit speed versus outside zone and toss plays

• Square, reliable wrap-up tackler

• Quick to recognize and trigger to the ball

• Can play WILL in 4-3 or MIKE in 3-4

Weaknesses:

• Tape has you wishing he had more weight on him

• Can get single-blocked by tight ends

Strengths:

• Long arms for a wide catch radius

• Consistently extends his hands to get the ball in the air

• Long, smooth strides at top speed

• Shows good footwork at the sidelines

Weaknesses:

• Can have a false step in his release

• Slower to accelerate out of his release

• Long speed won't put fear in the hearts of NFL DBs

• Must eliminate drops moving forward

Strengths:

• Has the strength to line up 1-on-1 vs. TEs

• Reliable and relentless run defender

• Decently quick footwork/hips for change of direction and acceleration

• Powerful tackler who can impact even the biggest ball carriers

• High football IQ; rarely out of position

Weaknesses:

• Shorter arms do make it tougher to get off blocks

• Footwork is quick, but top speed is limited

• Struggles to mirror some of the better athletes in the slot

Strengths:

• Not a very diverse route runner, but if you ask him to get vertical, he can do that

• Good contact balance and strength for yards after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Slow feet out of his release

• Slow acceleration for build-up speed

• Does not get off press as well as a player of his size would suggest

• Creates separation via strength and push-offs more than subtlety and savviness

Strengths:

• Great length for an interior player

• Strong upper body with a mean long-arm move

• Violent, strong hands

• Good strength to fight through double teams

• Devastating push-pull strength

Weaknesses:

• Slow pursuit speed for anything outside the tackles

• Pad level is naturally high

• Can let OL get their hands inside on him first

Strengths:

• Well-built guard with NFL size

• Weight distribution gives him a ton of power in his lower half to displace and anchor

• Great leg drive to move linemen against their will

• Strong hands and core to not disengage after moves and counters

• Imposing double team blocker

• Feet are quicker than average, especially for his size

• Impressive recover ability; wide base even post-snap

• Good eyes for stunts and delayed blitzes

• Finisher's mentality

Weaknesses:

• Balance can be off at times. Sometimes, it's too much on his heels, and other times, too much on his toes

• Faster DL can attack one shoulder too easily

Strengths:

• Adequate NFL arm strength

• Has an eye for the deep pass; fearless to take big shots

• Natural passer who can deliver passes with zip and accuracy even without a throwing platform

Weaknesses:

• Lack of experience shows up in being late to reads

• Too comfortable retreating to avoid pressure

• Too loose with his lower body mechanics

Strengths:

• Impressive hand speed and placement to win reps consistently

• Good natural leverage, low pads

• Powerful lower body

• Quick first step to shoot gaps

• Good eyes in run defense to know when to shed

Weaknesses:

• Height hints at his arm length being below average

• Needs more pass-rush moves/counters beyond power rush

• Lack of arm length hurts the speed in which he can shed blockers

Strengths:

• Wide, low base for a pre-snap stance

• Footwork speed is very quick

• Good core strength and balance

• Good hand quickness for initial punch and recovery/hand fighting

• Strong leg drive for displacement in the run game

Weaknesses:

• Arm length appears well below average for OTs

• Could use more power at punch

• Lack of arm length makes it easier to get across his face clean

• Must anticipate better to mirror pass rushers/stunts

• Stride length on kick slides is limited

Strengths:

• Experienced man coverage defender who is confident in press technique

• 14 career interceptions and a forced incompletion percentage above 10% in four straight seasons

• Experience hand fighting and consistently disrupting receivers throughout the route

• Does a good job of anticipating movements from press

• Knows how to read the eyes of the receiver and anticipate the ball with his back turned

• Willing tackler with a very low missed tackle rate

Weaknesses:

• Not the most explosive or twitchy athlete in the class, but he's not a liability by any means

• Top speed vs. vertical receivers is above average but not in the great category

• Footwork could be cleaned up; he doesn't have to get his heels so close together

Strengths:

• Runs routes like a point guard crossing someone up

• Will tempo his routes and releases to set up defenders

• When he remembers to get his hands involved, he's an effective hand fighter

Weaknesses:

• Too inconsistent with hand fighting

• Top speed appears average at best for the NFL level (lacks a separation gear)

Strengths:

• Strong hands at the catch point

• Consistently extends his hands to attack the ball in the air

• Nuanced route runner who shows awareness of varying speeds

• Strong vs. press with a good release package

• Long speed is average for the NFL level

• Will bounce off low/ankle tackles for YAC

Weaknesses:

• Acceleration can be hot and cold

• Great at contested catches but has a lot of practice with a lack of separation

Strengths:

• Explosive out of his stance

• Balanced and coordinated on the hoof

• Flexible lower half for long stretches/strides in pass sets

• Good core strength (wrestling) to remain in blocks despite twists from DL

• Can give you a nice pop at first punch

Weaknesses:

• Lacks some sand in the pants for anchoring and leg drive

• Can struggle when linemen bring more power against him

Strengths:

• Very quick first step for a player of his size

• Has a baseline for a variety of pass-rush moves

• Has the length to play 4-3 DE

• Hand usage is quick despite his very long length

• Good natural power in his upper body

Weaknesses:

• Not a lot of weight in his lower half despite 350 lbs; ankles/calves are skinny

• High-waisted build makes it tougher for him to sit in his stance with leverage/power

• Pops up quickly out of his stance

Strengths:

• Solid wrap-up tackler

• Shows a good understanding of run-fit duties

• Height and length are above average for the position

• Adequate speed and acceleration

Weaknesses:

• Hands get pretty grab-y when he gets in trouble

• Lacks true anticipation; can look out of control at times with turns and steps

• High INTs were more opportunistic than true ball skills and anticipation

Strengths:

• Good size and length to cover a variety of defenders

• Flipping hips, footwork is smooth in coverage

• Very good range in coverage and pursuit

• Doesn't shy away from taking on blocks; took his physicality to another level in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Build is slender to take on bigger ball carriers, though he does have good weight

• Has the eyes to play in the box but can get pushed around

Strengths:

• Good athlete who is assigned slot-coverage duties versus tight ends

• Long arms are ideal when tacking on blockers and maintaining distance

• Fast to the sideline but maintains square shoulders when tackling

• Long arms make for a long tackling radius and easier wrap-ups

• Plays with an attitude (in a good way)

• Pretty advanced feel/ability in coverage with a safety background

Weaknesses:

• Slender build would get picked on by pulling linemen

Strengths:

• NFL starter frame in height and weight

• Easy arm strength; ball comes out with NFL-level pace

• Fundamentally sound follow-through for tight spiral and fast ball speed

• Fluid footwork for 3-, 5-, 7-step drops

• Makes protection calls at the line of scrimmage

• Accuracy improved from 2023-2024

Weaknesses:

• Mobility is adequate for a big QB but below average overall

• Accuracy is better in 2024, but true ball placement is still inconsistent

• Touch is improving, but he still needs progress with how strong of an arm he has

• Accuracy issues/TWPs come from being late on his reads

Strengths:

• Big catch radius with an above-average wingspan

• Explosive player with good acceleration and top speed

• Excellent trick play passer with QB background

Weaknesses:

• Conscious of having active hands but can still be working on punch timing as a blocker

• Still looks a little uncoordinated in his routes (new to TE)

Strengths:

• Twitchy movements

• Good man coverage movement skills

• Tackling fundamentals aren't as bad as missed tackle rate in 2023 would indicate

• great feel for where the ball is going to make big impacts in the passing game

Weaknesses:

• Very high missed tackle rate in 2023 (not as high as previous seasons)

• Movements can feel too frenetic with wasted steps

Strengths:

• Good playmaker mentality when the ball is in his hands

• Decent burst for his size

• Balanced for yards after contact

• Strong hands at the catch point

• Move tight end who can play in the slot or outside as an “X”

• Undersized but competitive as a blocker in run blocking

Weaknesses:

• Movements can look a bit lumbering

• Slow to stop and start when changing direction

• Lateral stiffness limits pass-blocking ability

Strengths:

• Imposing size for a MOF defender or slot player

• Explosive player for his size with good top speed thanks to long strides

• Low missed tackle percentage as a starter

• Long arms for a big tackle radius

• Put himself in a much better position to make big plays in 2024

Weaknesses:

• A waisted build makes it tougher to change direction

• Needs to continue to grow a feel for how to play his space — pursuit angles can be misjudged

Strengths:

• Has good arm length for an interior player

• Fast hands off the snaps to get inside and dictate first moves

• Push-pull and arm-over moves are very natural and smooth

Weaknesses:

• Build is naturally a little high-waisted

• At his current weight, he is lighter in the lower half

• Club move could use some more violence to it

Strengths:

• Very quick off the line and out of his stance

• Anchor technique was improved from 2022 to 2023

• Eyes are always scanning for the most dangerous threat

• Footwork is fast; can get to the second level, mirror and wall off in zone

Weaknesses:

• Hands can flail a bit too much and be out of position

• Doesn't have true displacement strength for combo blocks

Strengths:

• NFL caliber frame in both height and weight

• Slightly undersized for an NFL edge, but could put more weight in his lower half

• Good natural athlete with balance, strength and speed

• Consistent leg drive for bull rushes and getting off blocks

Weaknesses:

• Too many snaps where he has a false start or doesn't fire off his front foot

• Pass rush moves lack precision and purpose right now

• Needs to develop more counters to get off blocks quicker

Strengths:

• Impressive footwork in pass pro to stay balanced and strong while shuffling

• Hands eventually get inside consistently

• Good grip strength to maintain blocks

• Adequate leg drive for the pro-level

• Good technique when combo blocking

• Good first-step quickness and coordination for climbing and zone-blocking

Weaknesses:

• The aiming point for his hands can be wide at the first punch

• Sometimes, he just tries to overpower with his upper body (he's been better in 2024)

Strengths:

• Ideal height and length for edge position at the pro level

• Length gives him an advantage with stack-and-shed (especially against TEs)

• Most comfortable rushing from a two-point stance

Weaknesses:

• Lack of weight/leverage shows up in negative run defense plays

• Can be slow off the ball/snap

• Lacks top-level flexibility/bend

• Still raw in overall anticipation and pass rush moves/timing

Strengths:

• Embraces the physical requirements to play the game at the pro level

• Good athlete for the position in the NFL

• Versatile safety who can play 2-high and in the slot

• Decently low missed tackle rate over the last two seasons

• Quick to recognize where the ball is going out of the backfield to come downhill

• Fundamental tackler who packs a punch when his shoulder hits you with speed

Weaknesses:

• Can have over-aggressive and inconsistent pursuit angles to the ball when coming from depth

• Has reps where he's overzealous to run downhill and can forget his coverage assignments

Strengths:

• Really good route runner for his size

• Very strong hands, even through contact

• Hands are up and ready to fight to get off press/contact

• Long strides lead to a nice top-speed

Weaknesses:

• Slender build means he can get moved off his routes easier

• Top speed takes a while to get to

Strengths:

• Has some good twitch and C.O.D. movement ability

• Nice recovery speed

• Oily hips

• Keeps his shoulder square when lining up tackles; not reckless in approach

• Smooth footwork in shuffle

• Good stop-and-start control and explosiveness

Weaknesses:

• Can get pushed off the line in press against bigger receivers

• Foot speed could be faster, more precise and ready to explode

Strengths:

• Really impressive movement skills; explosive, quick, balanced

• Hands are up and active, but also patient

• Precise with his movements, constantly square to his defender

• High IQ player who is conscious of technique and angles

• Impressive core strength to maintain blocks

Weaknesses:

• Lower weight does make him easier to move

• A lighter frame makes him susceptible to push-pull moves, even from lighter edge players

Strengths:

• Constant pre-snap communicator, even as a corner

• Punch in press can really jolt receivers back; hands are fast and violent

• Good blitzer; doesn't give it away, quick first step, long arms up in passing lane

• Competitiveness is evident in every game

• Good baseline of instincts in man and zone that can get even better

• Adequate athlete for the NFL level

• Appears to process the game at a high level

Weaknesses:

• Can get taken for a ride versus pulling blockers and tight ends

• Doesn't have rare stop-and-start ability for a longer corner

• Slender build could use more weight; shows up when tackling

• Athleticism isn't a deal-breaker, but it does seem to be average

Strengths:

• Good combination of size and speed

• Strong at the catchy point, especially down the field

• Strong core and balance for yards after the catch/contact

• Explosive first step for releases and acceleration after the catch

Weaknesses:

• Routes are more rounded than crisp

• Most of his route tree is vertical

• Inconsistent blocker

• Too comfortable settling for contested catch situations

Strengths:

• Not afraid to be physical despite a smaller stature

• All-around explosive athlete

• Can attack both shoulders when aligned wide

• Strong run defender via leverage and effort

Weaknesses:

• Looks like his frame is maxed out at lighter weight

• Lack of stride length impact pursuit

• Can be handled, strength-wise, one-on-one vs. TEs

• Still working on precision of hands with rush moves

• Needs more nuance/timing with his inside cross

Strengths:

• Physically gifted player that will pass the “off the bus test” in height and weight

• Has the frame to hold up in pass pro

• Has pretty natural hands as a receiver

• Good balance for his size to bounce off tackles

Weaknesses:

• Slower to anticipate exactly what move to make as a runner and pass blocker

• Not a “getaway” athlete for the pro level

Strengths:

• Quickness and explosiveness are huge advantages

• Foot quickness to angle/wall off is as good as it gets

• Hand quickness/hand fighting is impressive in speed and precision

• Plays with much more power than expected for his weight

• Excellent use of leverage and what length he has to force DL momentum upward

• Very impressive grip strength

Weaknesses:

• Maintaining blocks against IDL at the NFL level will be a trouble

Strengths:

• Ideal NFL size

• Impressive top speed for a big back; adequate for the pros

• Feet are nimble behind the LOS, especially for his size

• Has the balance and strength to brush off arm tackles and lower the shoulder

Weaknesses:

• Good size and willingness for pass blocking, but not fundamentally sound (will chop block, lunge with shoulder, head dips, etc)

• More of a build-up speed runner than an explosive one

• A bit stiff when asked to stop-start or change direction

• Vision/anticipation for space/blocks can be spotty

Strengths:

• Mentality is to never go down on first contact

• Explosive in short areas; good movement skills for man/gap schemes

• Dense muscle mass that packs a punch when he lowers the shoulder

• Will erase people in pass pro

Weaknesses:

• Long speed is average for the NFL level

• Shorter arms make pass pro more of a challenge, but he has the strength and mentality for it

• Almost no experience as a pass catcher

Strengths:

• Has the weight/length to be a swing OL

• Good core strength for balance and walling off defenders

• Grip strength is strong, reliable

• Finisher's mentality: does not let up until the whistle is blown

• Footwork is quick, the base is wide and strong

• Quick to get his eyes in the right spot

Weaknesses:

• Build is a bit high-waisted, tougher to get his butt down

• Lacks some pop at contact but has good leg drive after