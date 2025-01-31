PFF's Complete Senior Bowl Guide: All of our Senior Bowl coverage in one spot

The 2025 Senior Bowl is a pivotal event for NFL draft prospects looking to boost their stock, and we've covered every angle.

From standout performances to in-depth scouting reports, you'll find everything you need right here. Whether you're tracking the next breakout star, evaluating fantasy football implications or just staying informed, this is your one-stop hub for all of our Senior Bowl content.

Check out the links below for our latest analysis, player breakdowns, and key takeaways from Mobile.

The 2025 Senior Bowl rosters are packed with NFL hopefuls, giving scouts, analysts and fans an early look at the next wave of talent.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown of each player's PFF big board rank, 2024 season grades, Wins Above Average (WAA) and measurements.

Scouting notes and daily recaps

The following is a list of the more intriguing prospects participating in Mobile, Alabama, this year. Some are already household names and likely first-rounders, while others come from smaller schools and are relatively unknown to the public. Where will each be selected? Well, this week will hopefully yield some answers. Regardless of college production and current projections, expect the vast majority to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft in April; 110 players from last year’s Senior Bowl did, and that kind of hit rate is becoming the norm for this event.

Who will establish themselves as QB3? Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart will be competing for the right to potentially be the first quarterback selected after the presumed top two — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama. It’s one of the most important events in preparation for the NFL Draft as many of the top prospects will be competing against each other all week.

Here’s a prospect to know at every position who’ll be competing in this year’s Senior Bowl.

One of the most exciting parts of the pre-draft process is seeing individual matchups between star players vying for better draft positioning. These matchups are particularly interesting during one-on-one drills at all-star practices when scouts get to those prospects' skills in greater detail.

Here, we’ll break down some of the most interesting potential matchups that could occur during the week of practice or potentially in the Senior Bowl game that caps off the week.

The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl features some of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class, giving scouts and analysts an up-close look at their skill sets. With Day 1 and Day 2 of practice in the books, we’ve seen glimpses of what each signal-caller brings to the table.

This ranking reflects how I see the quarterbacks in Mobile stacking up as prospects based on their full body of work — not just their performance this week. For added context, I have also highlighted where each player stands on the PFF big board heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, here’s how the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl stack up.

“The first guy off the bus” is often used to describe a team’s most physically imposing player. In that case, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson and North Carolina interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin could be characterized as the last guys off the bus. And yet, they are two of the biggest standouts from 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl practices so far.

Reese's Senior Bowl practices have concluded after three competitive sessions between many of the best 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Several players improved their draft stock, while others couldn’t quite make the statement they were hoping for. Here is a breakdown of some risers and fallers from Senior Bowl practice week.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the most important events in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Many of the top players who’ll hear their names called in April square off in an effort to move up draft boards.

Here’s a prospect at every position who made themselves some money down in Mobile, Alabama.

Every year, the Senior Bowl attracts some of the best draft prospects in college football to Mobile, Alabama to face off against other top competitors and to receive NFL coaching. While most of the invited players are from big football programs, a few small school players make the cut each season and get to square off against top players from the FBS level.

Here are some of the small school stars that are using the week in Mobile to show that they belong with the top players in the draft class in front of NFL coaches and front office personnel.

For 17 years, PFF has built the most detailed football database in the world, analyzing every player on every play across the NFL, college football and beyond. Trusted by all 32 NFL teams and countless others, PFF provides the data that helps uncover the real stories behind every game.

As the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl approaches, our media team has dug deep into the numbers to provide a data-driven look at the top prospects in Mobile. From standout performances to under-the-radar storylines, here’s how PFF grades and data help shape the evaluation process ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the pre-draft process, giving NFL teams an extended look at top prospects in a competitive setting. To aid in player evaluation, PFF analysts are grading every rep from both one-on-one drills and team sessions, using the same methodology as our game-level grades adjusted for the unique practice environment.

With daily film reviews shaping our analysis, these grades provide valuable insight into which players are standing out as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Here’s a breakdown of the top performers from Senior Bowl practices.

