2025 NFL Draft: 5 storylines to watch from the Senior Bowl

Will we see anyone establish themselves as QB3?

There isn't nearly the level of depth in this year’s quarterback class as in 2024 when six were selected in the first round. Teams who likely won’t get a chance to select Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will be closely studying the group of passers heading to Mobile this week.

The American team roster, in particular, carries three polarizing prospects in Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard.

Milroe is the best athlete in the class, but he needs to show better timing and accuracy from the pocket. His high-variance style of play, which showed up when he recorded sub-50 passing grades against South Carolina, Tennessee and Michigan this season, will need to be reigned in if he is going to be an NFL starter.

Dart’s 91.1 passing grade was the second-best in the nation this season. He could be a riser if he can adjust to NFL schemes after playing in a Lane Kiffin-led system that relied on creating open vertical throws.

Leonard is an excellent athlete who plays the game fearlessly, especially when using his legs. Questions for him arise when he isn’t able to lean on the quick game. He carries just a 3.5% big-time throw rate in his career.

On the National Team side, all eyes will be on Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, who finished third in this season’s Heisman voting. He had an excellent college career but needs to show he can make tight-window throws, especially in the red zone, if he is going to overcome his smaller physical stature.

Who will stand out amongst another deep wide receiver class?

Several of the draft’s top wide receiver prospects, like Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden III, won’t be suiting up in Mobile. However, there is once again a plethora of mid-round players looking to rise up draft boards.

The National Team alone carries a star-studded group that includes Iowa State’s pair of outstanding pass catchers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. They also boast Miami’s all-time leading receiver, Xavier Restrepo, as well as Pat Bryant from Illinois, and excellent slot threats like Oregon’s Tez Johnson.

Any of those players could propel themselves into a Day 2 selection with a productive week. Higgins and Restrepo in particular could sneak into the top 50 if they continue to dominate as they did during the season.

One name to watch for on the American side is TCU’s Jack Bech, who finally got an expanded opportunity to play and took full advantage. He tallied his first 1,000-yard season in 2024 while earning an excellent 83.1 receiving grade. His fundamentally sound style of play is sure to intrigue scouts who believe he is a high-floor type of prospect.

Which offensive linemen will remain at tackle, and which will move inside?

Many of this year’s top offensive tackles will hear debates about whether they will continue at that position or move to the inside. Reasons for this could be questions about length or whether they are athletic enough to block NFL-level edge defenders.

Keep an eye out for potential top-50 prospects like West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum, Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery, among others. Their usage this week could go a long way in determining their future position. Milum and Membou were two of the three highest-graded tackles in the FBS this past season.

Other players in this group include LSU’s Emery Jones, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. All of them could see wildly different draft projections based on their performance in this week’s practices as well as how teams view their positional value.

This is certainly a talented offensive line class, but one of the more fluid groups we’ve seen in recent years.

How many more defensive linemen prove themselves worthy of a first-round pick?

Defensive linemen currently fill 17 of the top 50 spots on PFF’s big board. Another 10 rank inside the top 100. Several of those players with Day 2 placements have a chance to sneak into the first round with big performances this week and throughout the pre-draft process.

On the inside, SEC defenders Walter Nolen and Deone Walker will be intriguing to watch. Nolen is a former top recruit who had a breakout season after transferring to Ole Miss with a 91.6 run defense grade that ranked second in the FBS. Walker is a 6-foot-7, 340-pound behemoth who led the nation in pressures in 2023. His production took a dip this season, but he could skyrocket up draft boards with his pass rush potential.

We’ll also see a loaded edge defender group in Mobile with several potential risers. All eyes will be on Marshall’s Mike Green, PFF’s highest-graded edge defender this season. He tore the Sun Belt to shreds over the past two seasons and could lock himself in as a first-rounder if he consistently dominates a higher level of competition this week.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Landon Jackson, and Princely Umanmielen all sit just outside PFF’s top 32 for now, but that could change in a hurry. Ezeiruaku and Umanmielen are proven pass-rushers who have dominated for multiple seasons. Jackson is one of the best run defenders in the class.

The high-end talent and depth of this defensive line class is unmatched by any other position unit in this year’s draft. That depth will be on display at the Senior Bowl.

Which cornerbacks slot in behind the first tier of players?

This year’s top tier of cornerbacks is pretty well established with players like Travis Hunter, Will Johnson and Benjamin Morrison in line to see early selections. Several mid-round prospects are looking to raise their stock in Mobile, which should be interesting considering the opposing talent pool at wide receiver.

Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos is sitting right on the fence of a potential first-round selection as he currently ranks 31st on the PFF big board. He had a career-best season with three interceptions and 10 pass breakups while earning an 85.6 coverage grade.

Iowa State’s Darien Porter sits not far behind Amos in the 42nd spot on the big board. He earned an elite 90.0 coverage grade for the season in the Cyclones’ zone-heavy defense. If he shows well in one-on-ones against this talented group of receivers, he could sneak into first-round consideration.

One player who should be very fun to watch in those drills is Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas. He has the requisite speed, length, and experience to succeed in those man-to-man situations. His stock could rise into second-round territory with a good showing, especially for teams who see him as a good scheme fit.