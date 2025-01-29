2025 NFL Draft: Matchups to watch at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

One of the most exciting parts of the pre-draft process is seeing individual matchups between star players vying for better draft positioning. These matchups are particularly interesting during one-on-one drills at all-star practices when scouts get to those prospects' skills in greater detail.

Here, we’ll break down some of the most interesting potential matchups that could occur during the week of practice or potentially in the Senior Bowl game that caps off the week.

Practice matchups

Milroe has arguably the most to prove of any quarterback at the Senior Bowl. When he gets his opportunities to shine in seven-on-seven and team periods, he’ll be squaring off with Oklahoma ballhawk Billy Bowman Jr.

Keep in mind that although Bowman didn’t personally pick off Milroe, the Sooners defense did three times and the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes effectively ended in that loss. Milroe is sure to be seeking revenge in this week’s practices.

Bech will be in the spotlight as a recent riser up the board. He’ll get an opportunity to face off with Trey Amos in one-on-ones. Amos is the highest-ranked cornerback in attendance on PFF’s big board and finished this past season with a 76.4 man coverage grade, a top-15 mark in the class.

Higgins finished the 2024 season with the highest receiving grade in the Power Four at his position. He’s a big target at nearly 6-foot-4, so his ability to separate will be crucial when determining his draft stock. He’ll face a strong test in Thomas, who is built to win one-on-one drills with his length and experience in press-man coverage coming from Florida State.

Smith is a former wide receiver who understandably led all qualified running backs with a 90.6 receiving grade in 2024. He could very well showcase his worth as a premier route runner at his position. Knight is becoming a favorite among scouts for his ability to diagnose and defend the run. If he shows a few good reps against a player like Smith, he could be in consideration to be the first linebacker selected in the draft.

Sometimes, it’s fun to see former teammates battle, and that will be the case when Allen and Barron face off in practice. The one-on-one periods should be particularly interesting because Allen is one of the better receiving backs in the class while Barron is a former safety who will need to be able to cover players like Allen at the next level.

This will be a huge week for Fannin to prove that his record-breaking season at Bowling Green wasn’t a mirage. He’ll need to prove he is an adequate blocker at just 238 pounds, but it should be fun to watch him battle in the passing game against someone like Sebastian Castro.

Castro has been one of the best slot corners in the country over the past couple of years. Although he is listed as a safety, he will still likely get some reps in man coverage facing players like Fannin.

The Friends of Coal Bowl could be in the spotlight if we see West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum face off with Marshall’s Mike Green. Milum was the nation’s highest-grade tackle this season while Green was the highest-graded edge defender. Either one of them could solidify a first-round selection this week, so any matchups between them would be fascinating to watch.

Two of the best players in the SEC could collide as Membou and Umanmielen reside on the same squad. Membou ranked third among FBS tackles in overall grade this year while Umanmielen ranked ninth among edge defenders.

Gameday

Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes is one of the premier run blocking tight ends in this class. If he gets to face Arkansas edge defender Landon Jackson, we will see a fun and physical matchup. Jackson’s 88.7 run-defense grade tied him for the third-best mark in the FBS this last season.

Jacksonville State’s Clay Webb is a former Georgia transfer who had three outstanding seasons with the Gamecocks. His run-blocking was outstanding again this season, but his pass-blocking grade dipped to 72.7. He’ll need to prove he can consistently block someone like Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles, who finished this season atop the FBS with a 91.2 pass rush grade.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant and cornerback Maxwell Hairston are two players likely aiming to solidify their status as day two prospects. Bryant had an outstanding season for the Fighting Illini, racking up nearly 1,000 yards and ranking 11th in the FBS in receiving grade. Hairston was bothered by injuries this season but finished 2023 with an excellent 85.3 coverage grade.

We may see two monsters square off in the trenches if Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery faces Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart on game day. The nearly 340-pound Ersery is one of the most powerful run blockers in the class. The 281-pound Stewart earned a terrific 88.2 run defense grade in 2024, the sixth-best mark in the nation among qualified edge defenders.