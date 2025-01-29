2025 NFL Draft: Matchups to watch at the Reese's Senior Bowl

- Jalen Milroe has a lot to prove: The Alabama quarterback will be tested by Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr. through the week of practices, giving him the opportunity to improve his draft stock.
- Jack Bech will get a strong test in practice: Ole Miss CB Trey Amos will provide great competition for Bech to prove he belongs in the top 50 conversation.
- 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
One of the most exciting parts of the pre-draft process is seeing individual matchups between star players vying for better draft positioning. These matchups are particularly interesting during one-on-one drills at all-star practices when scouts get to those prospects' skills in greater detail.
Here, we’ll break down some of the most interesting potential matchups that could occur during the week of practice or potentially in the Senior Bowl game that caps off the week.
Practice matchups
American Team: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe vs. Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr.
Milroe has arguably the most to prove of any quarterback at the Senior Bowl. When he gets his opportunities to shine in seven-on-seven and team periods, he’ll be squaring off with Oklahoma ballhawk Billy Bowman Jr.
Keep in mind that although Bowman didn’t personally pick off Milroe, the Sooners defense did three times and the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes effectively ended in that loss. Milroe is sure to be seeking revenge in this week’s practices.
American Team: TCU WR Jack Bech vs. Ole Miss CB Trey Amos
Bech will be in the spotlight as a recent riser up the board. He’ll get an opportunity to face off with Trey Amos in one-on-ones. Amos is the highest-ranked cornerback in attendance on PFF’s big board and finished this past season with a 76.4 man coverage grade, a top-15 mark in the class.
National Team: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins vs. Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas
Higgins finished the 2024 season with the highest receiving grade in the Power Four at his position. He’s a big target at nearly 6-foot-4, so his ability to separate will be crucial when determining his draft stock. He’ll face a strong test in Thomas, who is built to win one-on-one drills with his length and experience in press-man coverage coming from Florida State.
American Team: SMU RB Brashard Smith vs. South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
Smith is a former wide receiver who understandably led all qualified running backs with a 90.6 receiving grade in 2024. He could very well showcase his worth as a premier route runner at his position. Knight is becoming a favorite among scouts for his ability to diagnose and defend the run. If he shows a few good reps against a player like Smith, he could be in consideration to be the first linebacker selected in the draft.
National Team: Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen vs. Syracuse LB Justin Barron
Sometimes, it’s fun to see former teammates battle, and that will be the case when Allen and Barron face off in practice. The one-on-one periods should be particularly interesting because Allen is one of the better receiving backs in the class while Barron is a former safety who will need to be able to cover players like Allen at the next level.
National Team: Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Iowa S Sebastian Castro
This will be a huge week for Fannin to prove that his record-breaking season at Bowling Green wasn’t a mirage. He’ll need to prove he is an adequate blocker at just 238 pounds, but it should be fun to watch him battle in the passing game against someone like Sebastian Castro.
Castro has been one of the best slot corners in the country over the past couple of years. Although he is listed as a safety, he will still likely get some reps in man coverage facing players like Fannin.
National Team: West Virginia OT Wyatt Milum vs. Marshall EDGE Mike Green
The Friends of Coal Bowl could be in the spotlight if we see West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum face off with Marshall’s Mike Green. Milum was the nation’s highest-grade tackle this season while Green was the highest-graded edge defender. Either one of them could solidify a first-round selection this week, so any matchups between them would be fascinating to watch.
American Team: Missouri OT Armand Membou vs. Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen
Two of the best players in the SEC could collide as Membou and Umanmielen reside on the same squad. Membou ranked third among FBS tackles in overall grade this year while Umanmielen ranked ninth among edge defenders.
Gameday
Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes (American) vs. Arkansas ED Landon Jackson (National)
Georgia Tech’s Jackson Hawes is one of the premier run blocking tight ends in this class. If he gets to face Arkansas edge defender Landon Jackson, we will see a fun and physical matchup. Jackson’s 88.7 run-defense grade tied him for the third-best mark in the FBS this last season.
Jacksonville State G Clay Webb (American) vs. Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles (National)
Jacksonville State’s Clay Webb is a former Georgia transfer who had three outstanding seasons with the Gamecocks. His run-blocking was outstanding again this season, but his pass-blocking grade dipped to 72.7. He’ll need to prove he can consistently block someone like Virginia Tech’s Aeneas Peebles, who finished this season atop the FBS with a 91.2 pass rush grade.
Illinois WR Pat Bryant (National) vs. Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston (American)
Wide receiver Pat Bryant and cornerback Maxwell Hairston are two players likely aiming to solidify their status as day two prospects. Bryant had an outstanding season for the Fighting Illini, racking up nearly 1,000 yards and ranking 11th in the FBS in receiving grade. Hairston was bothered by injuries this season but finished 2023 with an excellent 85.3 coverage grade.
Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery (National) vs. Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart (American)
We may see two monsters square off in the trenches if Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery faces Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart on game day. The nearly 340-pound Ersery is one of the most powerful run blockers in the class. The 281-pound Stewart earned a terrific 88.2 run defense grade in 2024, the sixth-best mark in the nation among qualified edge defenders.