PFF Grades and Data: What to know before the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl

As the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl approaches, our media team has dug deep into the numbers to provide a data-driven look at the top prospects in Mobile. From standout performances to under-the-radar storylines, here’s how PFF grades and data help shape the evaluation process ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Accuracy will be a focal point with this year’s Senior Bowl quarterback class. In 2024, five of the six quarterbacks ranked inside the top 10 among FBS quarterbacks with 150-plus pass attempts in accurate throw rate.

Leading the group was Will Howard, who finished first with a 73.0% accurate throw rate. He was followed by Dillon Gabriel (4th, 71.1%), Riley Leonard (5th, 70.0%), Jaxon Dart (7th, 68.5%), and Tyler Shough (10th, 66.4%).

Looking at a broader sample, Gabriel’s 66.2% accurate throw rate over the past three seasons ranks fourth among FBS quarterbacks with 500-plus pass attempts, while Howard’s 65.6% ranks fifth.

UCF running back RJ Harvey has proven to be the ideal blend of elusiveness and breakaway speed over the past two seasons. His ability to create big plays is evident, as his 1,296 rushing yards before contact since the start of 2023 are the most in the FBS over that span.

Harvey was also one of the toughest backs to bring down, as he forced 143 missed tackles on rushing attempts over the past two seasons — fourth-most among FBS running backs. His explosiveness also stands out, with 97 explosive runs of 10-plus yards, trailing only Ashton Jeanty’s 100 in that span.

Further underlining his big-play ability, Harvey’s 23.4% explosive run rate in 2024 led all FBS running backs with at least 100 carries.