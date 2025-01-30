2025 Senior Bowl Recap, Day 2: Standouts, draft risers and more

North Carolina's Will Lampkin is making a name for himself: Despite his unconventional frame, Lampkin was the highest-graded interior offensive lineman in the Power Four conferences last season, earning an 84.8 overall blocking grade. That strong play has carried over to the Senior Bowl, where his leverage, quick footwork, and excellent hand placement have stood out more than his size limitations.

With two days of Senior Bowl practices in the books, we’ve seen plenty of reps from some of the top 2025 draft prospects. As the competition heats up in Mobile, several players have made a strong early impression. Here’s a look at the biggest winners from Wednesday’s practice.

TCU WIDE RECEIVER JACK BECH TWO STANDOUT PRACTICES IN A ROW

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech delivered the play of the day on Tuesday with an impressive leaping catch over the middle. On Wednesday, he built on that performance, consistently winning reps both in one-on-one drills and team scrimmages.

Bech posted an 84.0 receiving grade last season and brings solid size at just over 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds. He’s the type of receiver who wins with sharp route running, but his physicality also allows him to line up in condensed formations, almost like a smaller tight end.

For the second straight day, Bech stood out as one of the top performers at the Senior Bowl—strengthening his case as a potential top-50 pick.

MARSHALL’S MIKE GREEN CLIMBING THE EDGE RUSH RANKINGS

Marshall edge rusher Mike Green enjoyed a successful 2024 season, earning a 91.4 pass-rush grade with a 21.9% win rate. On day two of the Senior Bowl, he continued to showcase that ability.

Green is known for his explosive movements, which are difficult to mirror. On Wednesday, he took his game to another level by converting his first-step speed into power, knocking Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly to the ground. His relentless effort made him nearly unblockable throughout practice.

While Green has shorter arms than ideal for an NFL edge rusher, he weighed in at 251 pounds, a solid number for a stand-up pass rusher. Once viewed as a late first-round prospect, his stock is likely rising after back-to-back standout performances in Mobile.

AGGIES’ SHEMAR STEWART WAS A ONE-MAN GAME-WRECKER

Another edge rusher who dominated on Wednesday was Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart, a player who was impossible to miss during Senior Bowl practices. His imposing 6-foot-5, 280-pound frame speaks for itself, but it’s his explosive first step—one that only seems to accelerate as he rushes up the arc—that truly stands out.

That blend of size and speed was on full display during the scrimmage period, where he effortlessly recorded a strip sack. While Stewart is still developing as a pass rusher, his raw talent and upside make it difficult to imagine him falling outside the top 20 in the draft.

IOWA STATE WIDE RECEIVERS WINNING IN THEIR OWN WAY

Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jalen Noel have made strong impressions at the Senior Bowl.

Higgins, the taller of the two, has excelled in contested catch situations over the past two seasons while also displaying surprising quickness and route-running ability for his size. He struggled to separate during Tuesday’s practice, but on Wednesday, he showed noticeable improvement—not just in creating separation but also in flashing vertical speed to stretch the field.

Noel, meanwhile, has been a consistent winner thanks to his quickness. His compact frame allows for explosive short-area movement, both off the line and at break points. While known for his agility, he has also come down with a few impressive contested catches this week. As a more powerful slot receiver prospect, he’s building strong momentum heading into the combine.

LOUISVILLE CORNERBACK QUINCY RILEY BOUNCES BACK

After a standout 2023 season in which he earned an 85.4 coverage grade, Riley struggled in 2024, finishing with a 65.1 coverage grade. At 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, he has always played with a feisty, competitive edge—an approach that was inconsistent this past season but stood out on day two of Senior Bowl practices.

Riley made his presence felt with two pass breakups and nearly came away with an interception. He stayed in phase all day in man coverage, showcasing the aggressive mentality that defines his game. With the Senior Bowl often emphasizing one-on-one coverage reps, Riley found himself right at home.

North Carolina's WILL LAMPKIN PROVING THAT BEING AN OUTLIER ISN’T A KISS OF DEATH

North Carolina offensive lineman Will Lampkin is a true outlier in terms of NFL size. At 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, he would be three inches shorter than the smallest offensive lineman in the league and the second-lightest since 1999.

Despite his unconventional frame, Lampkin was the highest-graded interior offensive lineman in the Power Four conferences last season, earning an 84.8 overall blocking grade. That strong play has carried over to the Senior Bowl, where his leverage, quick footwork, and excellent hand placement have stood out more than his size limitations.

While his NFL future may be as a center-only prospect, his skill set and athleticism could also make him a unique utility blocker—perhaps even as a fullback in certain situations.