2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Top performers at every position

Shemar Stewart looks every bit like a first-round pick: The Texas A&M edge defender dominated in Mobile and likely won’t last past the first 32 picks in April.

Grey Zabel made some serious money: The North Dakota State star looks like potentially the best interior offensive lineman in the draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is one of the most important events in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. Many of the top players who’ll hear their names called in April square off in an effort to move up draft boards.

Here’s a prospect at every position who made themselves some money down in Mobile, Alabama.

It wasn’t necessarily a banner week for any quarterback down in Mobile, but Gabriel was at least the most consistent one in attendance. The precise timing and accuracy that was all over his collegiate tape was present at the Senior Bowl which is even more impressive considering he’s never thrown to most of these receivers.

The sixth-year senior is one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history, as his 155 career touchdown passes are tied for the most all-time with Case Keenum, and he’s earned 85.0-plus grades in each of the last three seasons. While his measurables aren’t great (5-foot-10, 206 pounds), Gabriel projects as at least a high-floor backup who should stick around in the league for a long time.

Great TD throw here from Dillon Gabriel to Xavier Restrepo #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Lnv8bZLuXI — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 30, 2025

Etienne especially excelled in receiving drills during the Senior Bowl, routinely getting open against linebackers. That should be no surprise considering he was third among SEC tailbacks since 2023 with 447 yards after the catch.

Trevor Etienne making linebackers look silly pic.twitter.com/mCK0GthSJs — UGA Football (@UGARecruiting20) January 28, 2025

Johnson didn’t have the best start to his week as he came in at only 156 pounds. That’s tied for the third-lightest ever by a wide receiver and just one pound heavier than the two below him. When it comes to the performances on the field though, it’s hard to find too many wideouts who had a better week. His elite route-running chops were on full display and he was able to separate against press coverage, which is what his biggest question mark is at his size.

It’s nothing new for Johnson, whose 91.8% separation rate since joining Oregon in 2023 stands in the 100th percentile among FBS wide receivers. When isolating his targets to when he was against single coverage, Johnson’s 74.2% separation rate is in the 92nd percentile during that time frame.

Tez Johnson in one-on-ones might as well be Tez Johnson running routes on air pic.twitter.com/rQnWUbhxvV — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 29, 2025

In what’s a wide-open race for TE3 in the NFL Draft behind Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland, Arroyo could have the inside track after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. He has excellent athleticism at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds and was a nightmare for opposing defensive backs to handle. His 99.7 receiving grade against single converge this past season stood in the 99th percentile among FBS tight ends.

This was a @seniorbowl first… Miami TE Elijah Arroyo caught a touchdown pass and immediately punted the ball into the stands 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AocRMAzwJ4 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2025

Belton displayed quick footwork at 345 pounds which allowed him to stay in front of some of the quickest edge defenders in one-on-one drills, like Marshall’s Mike Green and Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart. His 36-inch arms allowed him to quickly engage defenders and dictate many reps as well. Belton was able to even kick inside on some reps and showed that he can hold up at guard as well. His 87.2 pass-blocking grade was second among ACC tackles this past season.

NC State OT Anthony Belton held his own against Marshall EDGE Mike Green, one of the fastest risers at the @seniorbowl, this afternoon. Belton is putting together a solid week in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/TTUNmBEGE6 — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 30, 2025

There might not have been a bigger winner at the Senior Bowl this week than Zabel. He earned a 90.4 grade this past season for the Bison but needed to back that tape up against some elite defensive tackle prospects instead of FCS ones. Not only that, Zabel needed to do so while switching from left tackle to guard and center. He dominated one-on-ones regardless and is now being talked about as arguably the best interior offensive line prospect in the draft.

Here is every 1-on-1 rep by OL Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) during the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/bEz5BJXykW — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 29, 2025

Speaking of players who dominated lesser competition, Alexander also showed out in Mobile. After finishing as the nation’s second-most-valuable defensive tackle according to PFF’s wins above average metric, he consistently created havoc this week with his quickness at 310 pounds.

Another one for Darius Alexander. Hell of a day so far. #SeniorBowl https://t.co/KMv6KrwXyl pic.twitter.com/rZqhcz2uXC — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 30, 2025

Stewart looked every bit like a first-round pick this week at the Senior Bowl. He has absurd explosiveness at 281 pounds and is able to convert speed to power at an elite level. Stewart is still developing a pass-rush plan but his athletic gifts will likely have him taken somewhere within the first 32 picks.

Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart flashing why he’s a potential top 15 pick at the Senior Bowl. His ability to convert speed to power is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ehH5gR66Px — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2025

Kiser showed exactly why he was one of the best linebackers in the nation during his time with the Fighting Irish. He shined in coverage drills, picking off a Jalen Milroe pass during the second day of practice. He also was excellent as a run-defender as he showed off his fantastic instincts and downhill speed. Kiser sees the field at a very high level and will at least be a special teams contributor long-term in the league.

Jalen Milroe somehow sacked AND threw an INT on the same play as Jack Kiser picked him off at #SeniorBowl practice! @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/FqrgyKOkDB — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2025

One-on-one drills are inherently designed to favor wide receivers over defensive backs, but Strong still showed some flashes of brilliance. He does an excellent job in press-man coverage which is unsurprising considering how he performed with the Hokies. Since 2023, his 87.0 grade in single coverage is in the 96th percentile among FBS corners.

Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong with a beautiful rep – disrupts WR at LOS, stays on that hip, and uses sideline. Strong allowed just a 61.6 NFL QB rating this past season. pic.twitter.com/c9IKsN7D4M — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2025

While Bowman is slightly undersized at 5-foot-9, 198 pounds, he makes up for it with his instincts and quickness. It’s a major reason why he’s picked off 11 passes over the last three seasons. He also filled the gaps in run defense nicely even if there wasn’t any live tackling in practice. He’s one of the best safeties in the class and projects as an early Day 3 pick.