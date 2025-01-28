2025 NFL Draft: One prospect to watch at every position during the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jalen Milroe is the quarterback to watch: The Alabama signal-caller is the favorite to be QB3 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mike Green can solidify himself as a first-round pick: The Marshall edge defender will be closely watched this week as he tries to prove his dominant tape isn’t a product of facing Sun Belt competition.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl kicks off this week in Mobile, Alabama. It’s one of the most important events in preparation for the NFL Draft as many of the top prospects will be competing against each other all week.

Here’s a prospect to know at every position who’ll be competing in this year’s Senior Bowl.

In a wide-open race for QB3, Milroe seems to have the early lead with the best physical tools of any signal-caller in the class. His 45 big-time throws since 2023 are eighth among FBS quarterbacks while his 932 rushing yards after contact in that same time span are fourth in that same group.

Martinez is one of the most underrated players in a loaded running back group. His 94.3 rushing grade this past season ranked third among all running backs in the nation to only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo while his 4.5 yards after contact per attempt were sixth. Martinez has better speed and quickness than expected at 232 pounds and has scored in the 99th percentile of PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. With a strong week in Mobile, he could be rocketing up teams’ boards.

Higgins has been uber-productive at Iowa State during his two years in the FBS. His 91.9 receiving grade since 2023 is fourth among all wideouts in America while his 62 catches of 15-plus yards are third. If he can consistently separate at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds in one-on-ones, he can move into the second round of teams’ boards.

Fannin will be one of the most fascinating case studies in this year’s class. His production is incredible on the surface. Fannin’s 1,555 receiving yards broke the FBS record for a tight end by 203 yards while his 34 forced missed tackles after the catch led all players regardless of position. He has less than ideal size at 6-foot-3, 238 pounds though, so it’ll be interesting to see how he holds up in blocking drills this week.

Membou was one of the best tackles in college football this past season. He was one of only two tackles in the nation with 85.0-plus grades as a pass blocker and run blocker while his 90.4 grade ranked fourth in the country. If Membou puts up a strong week in Mobile, he could solidify himself as a first-round pick.

Interior Offensive Lineman: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Savaiinaea spent the last two years at right tackle for Arizona but projects on the interior long term. His 82.4 pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over the last two seasons places him in the 85th percentile of FBS tackles. Scouts will be paying extra attention to his reps on the interior in Mobile to see how he fares at guard.

Nolen finally showed why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 high school class with a strong performance in his one year with the Rebels. His 88.9 PFF grade ranked third among Power Four defensive tackles, while his 91.6 run-defense grade was second to only Mason Graham among FBS ones. If Nolen can dominate in one-on-ones, he can lock up a spot in the first round.

Green has been one of the most productive edge defenders in college football over the last couple of years. He’s the only edge in the nation with 90.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender since 2023. Green’s tape screams first round, but he has eighth percentile arm length for the position. His performance against other top prospects this week will be closely watched since he beat up mostly Sun Belt competition throughout his career.

Linebacker: Demetrius Knight, South Carolina

Knight is currently the top-ranked linebacker on PFF’s big board and a first-round prospect. His 83.0 grade was a top-15 mark among FBS linebackers this year while his 85.8 run-defense grade was top-15 among Power Four ones. If he can hold up in coverage drills, Knight could rise in what’s a wide-open linebacker class.

Thomas is an elite athlete at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds as he placed in the 98th percentile of PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. That length helps him bother receivers both at the catch point and at the line of scrimmage, as his 23.3% forced incompletion percentage since 2023 is in the 99th percentile of FBS cornerbacks. Thomas is a perfect fit for any press-man scheme and has an opportunity to shine in on-on-ones.

Castro was one of the best slot corners in the nation in 2023, posting a 91.2 coverage grade while finishing as the most valuable cornerback in the country according to PFF’s wins above average metric. While his play dipped a bit this past season (66.1 PFF grade), NFL scouts will still be eager to see if he can hold up as a true safety or if he needs to stick in the slot full-time.