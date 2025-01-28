2025 Senior Bowl Rosters: Big board ranks, PFF grades, WAA and key measurements

Texas Tech tackle Caleb Rogers is the most experienced player: Rogers has played 3,104 snaps over the last three years, 296 snaps more than the next-closest player.

Rogers has played 3,104 snaps over the last three years, 296 snaps more than the next-closest player. Look out for Central Arkansas' David Walker: Walker earned a 96.2 PFF grade across 1,807 snaps over the last three seasons.

Walker earned a 96.2 PFF grade across 1,807 snaps over the last three seasons. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The 2025 Senior Bowl rosters are packed with NFL hopefuls, giving scouts, analysts and fans an early look at the next wave of talent.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown of each player's PFF big board rank, 2024 season grades, Wins Above Average (WAA) and measurements.

Note on measurements: Heights are listed using the standard four-digit format common in NFL Draft evaluations. The first digit represents feet, the next two digits indicate inches, and the final digit corresponds to eighths of an inch. For example, a height of 6013 translates to 6 feet, 1 3/8 inches.