2025 Senior Bowl Rosters: Big board ranks, PFF grades, WAA and key measurements

2YXEJEC September 28, 2024 Oregon quarterback, and Heisman candidate (8) Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes and moved up in the NCAA record books, while the defense didn't allow an offensive touchdown as eighth-ranked Oregon rolled to a 34-13 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena California. (Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org) (Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required)

By Mark Chichester
  • Texas Tech tackle Caleb Rogers is the most experienced player: Rogers has played 3,104 snaps over the last three years, 296 snaps more than the next-closest player.
  • Look out for Central Arkansas' David Walker: Walker earned a 96.2 PFF grade across 1,807 snaps over the last three seasons.
  • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The 2025 Senior Bowl rosters are packed with NFL hopefuls, giving scouts, analysts and fans an early look at the next wave of talent.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive breakdown of each player's PFF big board rank, 2024 season grades, Wins Above Average (WAA) and measurements.

Note on measurements: Heights are listed using the standard four-digit format common in NFL Draft evaluations. The first digit represents feet, the next two digits indicate inches, and the final digit corresponds to eighths of an inch. For example, a height of 6013 translates to 6 feet, 1 3/8 inches.

