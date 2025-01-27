Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist: 11 2025 NFL Draft prospects to monitor

Jaxson Dart could soar up draft boards with a good week: The QB3 spot in this year's class appears to be up for grabs, and Dart is certainly in the running.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is the unofficial start of draft season. By the time the week’s festivities begin, only one game remains on the NFL schedule and 30 of 32 teams have fully transitioned to preparing for next year. For many, this will be their first impression of these top prospects, thus highlighting the importance of the week for the players.

It’s important to note that this week is much more than a series of practices in front of scouts; the players will have team functions throughout the day, led by a collection of current NFL coaches, and will also meet individually with teams at night. Rest assured that while beat writers will break the news that your team is meeting with four or five key prospects, they’ll actually meet with just about all of them in some fashion.

The following is a list of the more intriguing prospects participating in Mobile, Alabama, this year. Some are already household names and likely first-rounders, while others come from smaller schools and are relatively unknown to the public. Where will each be selected? Well, this week will hopefully yield some answers. Regardless of college production and current projection, expect the vast majority to hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft in April; 110 players from last year’s Senior Bowl did, and that kind of hit rate is becoming the norm for this event.

QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

The No. 3 quarterback spot in this year’s draft class appears completely up for grabs, so this week in Mobile could go a long way toward settling the pecking order.

Dart tossed 29 big-time throws but also racked up 14 turnover-worthy plays in 2024. He flashes the ability to deliver the ball to all three levels, but there is a legitimate concern that Ole Miss' vertical-heavy offense doesn’t translate quickly to NFL systems. Regardless, Dart has good size (listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds) and arm strength, and he graded out as the third-best quarterback in college football when kept clean (behind only Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders) — a stat that has historically proven to be stable.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is always a great showcase for wide receivers, and this year’s crop is strong again. Bech, a former tight end currently listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is a unique prospect worth monitoring this week.

Bech was a highly productive player while working mostly out of the slot in 2024, as he amassed 64 catches for 1,042 yards and nine scores with just one drop. Not only did he use his frame well on contested balls (catching 14 of 22), but he also impressed with his after-the-catch ability, showing quickness and elusiveness while forcing 18 missed tackles. He looks like a modern big slot receiver and will be coveted by several teams.

Ayomanor looks like a prototypical NFL receiver at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, and he further impresses with his natural speed, acceleration and cutting ability. His route running is excellent; he runs everything at full speed, allowing him to sell routes downfield and keep cornerbacks on their heels to create consistent separation. He also knows how to use his natural size and strength to gain positioning in and out of his breaks.

Ayomanor caught 64 balls in 2024 for 862 yards and six scores, going 14 for 31 on contested targets. His biggest weakness appears to be his hands, as he dropped a combined 13 balls over the past two seasons and too often let passes get into his frame.

The Stanford product should shine this week with his route running and physicality but needs to show he can consistently catch the ball away from his body.

Fannin is one of the more entertaining prospects to watch on film in this class and has a chance to make a name for himself this week.

His 2024 production is undeniable. Fannin led all tight ends in targets (150), receptions (117), yards (1555) and touchdowns (10), serving as the focal point of Bowling Green’s offense. He also graded out surprisingly well as a blocker, and the film matches the grades, as he plays at a good pad level and shows the physicality needed to get movement off the line of scrimmage on double teams as well as maintain second-level blocks.

However, despite what his production suggests, he’s a bit of an awkward-looking runner. Further, Bowling Green’s basic route concepts suggest Fannin may take some time to adapt to the NFL game, making his performance this week extremely important for his draft stock.

OL Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant played left tackle at William & Mary, but at his listed size of 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he may be better suited to play guard at the next level. Regardless, the Senior Bowl has long been a showcase for small-school offensive linemen, and considering the position group as a collective seems weak this year, Grant will have his opportunity to shine.

Grant has a well-built frame with impressive feet when working to the second level. As is the case with much of the class, he will need to improve his hand usage and could struggle against aggressive, more physical defenders. He excelled in pass protection in 2024, allowing just two sacks and nine total pressures on 372 pass-blocking reps.

DI Darius Alexander, Toledo

Alexander dominated his level of competition and could be one of the real risers coming out of Senior Bowl week. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, he certainly looks the part of an NFL interior defender and shows the power to collapse the pocket. In addition to his strength, he brings surprising quickness and skilled hands, with the ability to shed blocks quickly and win gaps consistently.

He put up an impressive 87 pressures over the past two seasons at Toledo, and his 27.7% positively graded run-play rate ranked ninth in the country. This week, he’ll get his shot to prove he can play up to a higher level of competition.

DI Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Nolen was a dominant run defender in 2024, earning positive PFF grades on 31.7% of run plays, second in the nation to projected top-10 pick Mason Graham. He also tallied 41 pressures, winning with athleticism off the ball and natural brute strength.

The interesting thing to watch for in Mobile will be how Nolen takes to coaching each day. He’s not extremely refined in terms of hand usage and technique, often relying on brute strength and a natural ability to defeat blockers. If he can refine the technical aspects of his game, he could develop into an excellent three-down interior defender.

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart will have many eyes on him this week, as he may be the class of the entire field. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, he shows uncommon explosiveness, speed and fluidity, although he is not a finished product and lacked elite production at Texas A&M.

He had his best year against the run in 2024, with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade while grading positively on 23.8% of reps. The pass-rush side of his game is less developed, as he managed just two sacks and five hits last season, although he did amass 42 pressures.

Stewart does show the ability to defeat blockers with skilled hand usage, length and natural strength, which suggests he has the tools to develop into a complete player. Adding to my optimism is his frankly terrifying ability to close on plays from behind in space, which is reminiscent of Calais Campbell in 2007 with Miami.

This year's Senior Bowl edge group is absolutely loaded, and Stewart is one of the most intriguing prospects because of his versatility. He had a monster season as a pass-rusher for the Maize and Blue in 2024, as he racked up nine sacks and 10 quarterback hits and ranked third in win rate on true pass sets (40.2%). He was also outstanding as a run defender, grading positively on better than 18% of run plays in each of the past three seasons (with Coastal Carolina in 2022). He received no negative run defense grades in five of 11 games played this past season, including against Texas and Ohio State.

He shows speed and agility off the edge to go along with very good power, considering his frame (Michigan listed him at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds). He also flashes the ability to turn the corner and stack and shed blocks.

Stewart was effective when asked to drop off the line of scrimmage on passing downs, so don’t be surprised if he gets some work with the off-ball linebackers this week. He may not be considered among the elite of the class just yet due to his frame, but his production suggests otherwise, and he could be a big riser with a big week in Mobile.

A back injury led to Adams playing just 17 snaps in the final four games of his college career, but he still put up a strong showing in 2024. He allowed just 18 receptions on 37 throws into his coverage, with two interceptions and nine forced incompletions.

His size, length and physicality stand out on film, at times to a fault. His aggressiveness makes it difficult for defenders to separate but can also lead to penalties (he had 16 for his college career). He also flashes some limitations in terms of top-end speed, acceleration and agility, which is something to look for throughout the week in Mobile when he is asked to play off or in zone. That said, with so many teams committed to Cover 1-heavy schemes, Adams will definitely have scouts' attention throughout draft season.

S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Mukuba transferred to Texas in 2024 after three strong seasons at Clemson and enjoyed a breakout campaign. He earned the third-highest PFF overall grade as a safety this past season, largely due to his prowess in coverage. He surrendered just 11 catches for 77 yards on 24 throws into his primary coverage while racking up six interceptions and six forced incompletions.

Mukuba is an explosive and fluid athlete, able to consistently make plays on the ball because of his transitional burst. He always appears to have a mastery of not just his team’s scheme, but also offensive route concepts and methodology. His tackling sometimes leaves something to be desired, but he should still impress this week in coverage, which is what the scouts will value most at his position.