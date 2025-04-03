2025 NFL Mock Draft: Fans' favorite picks, including Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders

PFF's Mock Draft Simulator provides insight into how fans are drafting: Ashton Jeanty quickly comes off the board to the Raiders at No. 6, and the Titans lock in on Cam Ward at No. 1.

Shedeur Sanders slips out of the first round: Fans include Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart but leave Sanders out of the Day 1 conversation.

This 2025 NFL mock draft is purely fan-fueled. PFF's Mock Draft Simulator allows fans to trade picks and players, evaluate top prospects and draft for themselves. Here is each team's most-picked prospect — or a backup option if that player is already off the board.

The benefit of picking at the top of the draft means you get your pick of the litter. A collision course appears likely for the Titans and Ward at No. 1 overall unless a gigantic trade materializes over the next few weeks. Tennessee has several needs, but few opportunities are more lucrative for finding a franchise quarterback, so the fans capitalize.

If you follow Browns-related conversations on X throughout draft season, you’ll know there are a million scenarios for the team. Some of the loudest and most vocal fans support taking Carter, and the fans at PFF do the same. Despite investing a record-breaking amount of money in the position just a month ago with Myles Garrett, the fans decide to continue pouring assets into Cleveland's edge room.

It’s uncertain whether the fans view Hunter as a cornerback or a wide receiver, but the top player on PFF's big board is what the Giants fans want. Pairing him with Malik Nabers would create a fun tandem. And if New York views him as a cornerback, spending this pick on a premium position where the team lacks star power isn’t the worst idea, either.

Top Choice: Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter Second Choice: Travis Hunter

Fans wanted Carter and Hunter but had to opt for their third choice in Campbell. Campbell can play at tackle, guard or center, depending on how the team views him. The Patriots sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL a year ago, placing last in PFF's end-of-season offensive line rankings.

The Jaguars' highest-graded interior defender, for now, is Jordan Jefferson at 62.7. Graham was the highest-graded defensive tackle in college football in 2024. This fan pick needs no more explanation.

Jeanty set multiple PFF records in his college career, averaging an astonishing 5.25 yards per rush after contact. The Raiders fans saw his special season and want more of the same in Las Vegas with an improved quarterback and new coaching in 2025.

Selecting an offensive tackle for the Jets makes complete sense if you look at their current roster. They paid Justin Fields solid money to make him a starter in 2025, and they don't currently have an answer at right tackle. Membou might be the most impressive tackle in this draft class (90.6 PFF overall grade in 2024), especially in a zone-blocking scheme, and the Jets need offensive line help.

Panthers fans saw progress from Bryce Young and a much-improved offensive line, and now they want big, reliable weapons for their quarterback. McMillan led all FBS wide receivers with a 98.6 PFF receiving grade on targets 10-plus yards in the air over the past two seasons.

Top Choice: Tetairoa McMillan

The Saints' cap situation has the team in a tricky position for 2025, and to the fans' dismay, they don’t even get their top choice in this mock draft. Warren is still a fantastic prospect, with the Penn State offense running through him in 2024, as evidenced by his 30.2% threat rate (target total divided by routes run).

Top Choice: Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty Second Choice: Tyler Warren

The Bears made several moves this offseason to improve their offense, but the fans wanted more with Jeanty or Warren. Unfortunately, they “settle” for Starks, PFF’s ninth-ranked prospect. Chicago struggled in the secondary in 2024 as Jaquan Brisker missed most of the season due to injury. Starks should be a reliable third safety and a sure tackler to mitigate the team's defensive weak links.

Top Choice: Armand Membou

While Membou would be a match made in heaven for Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, the 49ers patch their secondary with arguably the draft's best zone cover cornerback. Barron brings good instincts and quickness to replace Charvarius Ward. The Texas product's 90.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked third among safeties.

Top Choice: Tetairoa McMillan

The Cowboys desperately need weaponry outside of CeeDee Lamb. They miss out on McMillan in this mock draft but select the next best wideout on PFF's big board in Burden. While Burden will need to refine his route running, he has big-play ability with the ball in his hands. His 30 forced missed tackles in 2024 were the most in college football among wide receivers.

It was rare to see Johnson fall out of the top 10 in January mocks, but once the NFL season ended, his stock further dropped into the mid-teens. Dolphins fans take advantage and address a position of need with one of the best players in the draft class. Johnson’s 88.2 PFF overall grade as a freshman in 2022 was one of the best marks in college football.

Top Choice: Tyler Warren

Colts fans are desperate for a tight end, and after missing out on Warren, they select PFF’s 25th-ranked prospect in Loveland. Loveland is a good prospect, but with Indianapolis having many needs and there being several prospects ranked ahead of him, it’s a curious decision. Loveland would be a long-term weapon for the Colts but needs to build out his frame to withstand the down-to-down rigors of the NFL.

The Falcons were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL in 2024 and are in desperate need of a dominant edge rusher to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. That is exactly what Green did in college over the past two years. His 92.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked second, and he dominated Senior Bowl practices.

Top Choice: Will Johnson

The Cardinals have needs at multiple positions on defense, so the fans are correct in opting for a cornerback or a defensive tackle. Arizona added Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason but needs to inject youth into the lineup, too. Grant is a massive, physical presence up front and should help to eat up blocks on the defensive line.

Top Choice: Mike Green

Anyone with eyes saw that the Bengals needed defensive help in the biggest way this past season. Trey Hendrickson’s future in Cincinnati is uncertain, so the fans attempt to replace him and get their second choice in Pearce. His 23.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024 was one of the best clips in the PFF era.

A third offensive tackle comes off the board to a team that needs offensive line help at every position except left tackle. Zabel played all five positions in college at North Dakota State but will need to make a bigger adjustment to the NFL than most college players. Still, he held his own at the Senior Bowl.

Fans generally have a good pulse on each team's big needs, and Buccaneers fans nail arguably the biggest one. Ezeiruaku is athletic and quick, and he wrecked college offensive tackles to the tune of an 18.2% pass-rush win rate and a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets.

After a surprise playoff appearance in 2024, the Broncos are looking to build on Bo Nix’s success as a rookie and compete with the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy. The fans figure the best option to do that is with a running back instead of a more impactful position. Hampton is a big, physical back but doesn’t bring much in the passing game (65.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024).

With the Steelers not currently rostering a starting-caliber quarterback, the fans scoop up Dart. While he’s arguably the most polarizing player in this draft class, ranking as low as 129th among the various iterations of PFF's big board, the fans aren’t convinced and believe he’s worthy of a first-round pick — as do I.

Top Choice: Colston Loveland

Chargers fans saw Justin Herbert feed rookie Ladd McConkey with little else supporting the passing game. They just want the best available receiving option at this point, and Golden fits the bill. While there is debate about his 40-yard dash time, there is no debate about his receiving chops. He is a solid route runner with explosive quickness to defeat man coverage.

Top Choice: James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr. Second Choice: Luther Burden III

The Packers have a ton of youth in their wide receiver room, yet they have not selected a wideout in the first round since 2002. The fans are revolting against history and want the Ohio State standout after missing out on Pearce and Burden. Egbuka dropped just 12 passes in his four-year college career.

Despite the Vikings' significant investments at defensive tackle in free agency, the fans want more and pick Nolen, one of the most physically gifted defensive tackles in this draft class. If he can develop a better pass-rush plan, Nolen should be a force in the NFL.

After shipping off several offensive linemen this offseason, the Texans aim to rebuild the unit with Banks. The Texas tackle surrendered just four sacks over the past three years and brings experience and athleticism to the team's offensive line.

Top Choice: Colston Loveland

The Rams are set to make a first-round draft pick for the second year in a row, and the fans wanted Loveland to round out the tight end room and give Matthew Stafford another weapon. With Loveland off the board, the fans opt for Walker, whose fit in the NFL is difficult since he was moved all around the defense in college and didn't settle in at any one position. He is raw and very athletic, so the Rams have something to mold him into.

Top Choice: James Pearce Jr.

The Ravens have thrown a lot of early-round draft picks at the edge position, but nothing has fully materialized. So, the fans opt for NFL Scouting Combine phenom Shemar Stewart. If there is a top team to go to for developing a pass-rush skill set, the Ravens are on the shortlist. Stewart lacked production in college and is coming off a 67.2 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 but could thrive in Baltimore.

Top Choice: James Pearce Jr.

Lions fans saw the franchise’s best season since 1957 fizzle out in the playoffs because of a multitude of injuries on defense. Scourton is arguably the better pass rusher of the Aggies' two potential first-round prospects, as he sported an 80.6 PFF pass-rush grade with a 17.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

Top Choice: Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton Second Choice: James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr. Third Choice: Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton Fourth Choice: Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart Fifth Choice: Luther Burden III

Sorry, Commanders fans. You miss out on all five of your top choices, so we turn to the best player available on PFF's big board: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Sure, it’s not a big need after Bobby Wagner signed on for another season, but there is no better player to learn from and Campbell’s athleticism and speed can erase passing lanes.

Bills fans watched Patrick Mahomes get sacked and harassed by the Eagles' incredible defensive front in the Super Bowl and want that for their team. Despite notching just five sacks in 2024, Harmon posted an incredible 17.6% pass-rush win rate from the interior and a 91.2 PFF pass-rush grade on true pass sets. This fit is perfect if that’s the fans' line of thinking.

Top Choice: Derrick Harmon

Derrick Harmon Second Choice: Grey Zabel

Chiefs fans miss out on their top two choices but might get the better fit in the end in Conerly. He allowed just two sacks over his last three years at Oregon, and if you watched the Super Bowl, you know Patrick Mahomes needs a better offensive line.

Top Choice: Nic Scrouton

Nic Scrouton Second Choice: Derrick Harmon

Derrick Harmon Third Choice: James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr. Fourth Choice: Luther Burden III

The Eagles are the second team in this exercise to not get one of their top choices. Simmons is the pick as the best player available on PFF's big board. Is this a need? Absolutely not, but the Eagles are known for taking the best player available. Simmons is coming off a season-ending injury in 2024, but Philadelphia's stacked roster provides the luxury of picking someone who doesn’t need to start day one.

