2025 NFL Draft: Weakest position groups ahead of the draft

While a lot of draft decisions are dictated by the best players available on the board, teams also need to focus on clear roster holes. With that in mind, we're looking at the weakest positional groups in the NFL to help decipher what some teams could do in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Quarterbacks

While many assume the Steelers will sign veteran Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh’s quarterback room is undoubtedly the worst in the NFL until that happens. Career backups Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph form the lackluster group.

Rudolph — who was with the Steelers earlier in his career — logged 473 snaps for Tennessee in 2024 and earned a 62.5 PFF overall grade, which ranked only 34th among 42 qualifying quarterbacks. For comparison, Rodgers earned a 77.8 PFF overall grade last year with the Jets, which ranked 18th in the NFL. His addition would significantly improve the Steelers' quarterback group.

Dallas Cowboys‘ Running Backs

Running back Rico Dowdle had a solid season in 2024 and finished 22nd among running backs in PFF overall grade (73.9), but he joined the Panthers in free agency. As a result, the Cowboys' projected starting running back is the newly signed Javonte Williams.

The former Broncos running back has earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 just once in his career — as a rookie — and finished 50th among 59 running backs with a 61.7 PFF overall grade in 2024. His 60.5 PFF rushing grade placed him last among 43 qualifying running backs. Dallas is not projected to target a running back in Round 1, but the team will likely come away from the 2025 NFL Draft with at least one rookie rusher.

Tennessee Titans‘ Wide Receivers

The Titans have quite a few roster holes, but perhaps none more glaring than at wide receiver. The room consists of only two players who logged more than 150 snaps last season: Van Jefferson and Calvin Ridley.

While Ridley earned a 73.1 PFF overall grade, which ranked 40th among wide receivers, and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, he played on the 17th-biggest contract at the position by average annual value, making it a somewhat disappointing season for a No. 1 wide receiver. On the other hand, Jefferson ranked only 116th among 133 qualifying wide receivers with a 57.2 PFF overall grade. He has never earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 in his career.

Miami Dolphins‘ Offensive Line

The Dolphins' offensive line has endured issues in recent years, especially due to a lack of depth after injuries. However, the situation worsened this offseason after the unit lost its best player, left tackle Terron Armstead, to retirement. Even though Armstead was often injured, his presence still elevated this offensive line to at least an average level.

The current projected starting lineup of Patrick Paul, Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels and Austin Jackson is not very encouraging. Admittedly, Brewer has shown above-average play in recent seasons, but Daniels missed almost the entire season with the Steelers in 2024, and Eichenberg, Paul and Jackson all failed to earn a PFF overall grade above 60.0 last season.

Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Interior Defenders

The Jaguars are essentially going through a rebuild, hiring James Gladstone as their new general manager and Liam Coen as their new head coach, so the roster was always going to have some weaker spots. However, the interior defensive line still stands out negatively.

While Jacksonville has four interior defenders under contract, none played more than 650 snaps or earned a PFF overall grade above 63.0 last season. The three players who logged at least 300 snaps — DaVon Hamilton, Tyler Lacy and Maason Smith — ranked 78th, 104th and 105th, respectively, in PFF overall grade at the position.

Las Vegas Raiders‘ Cornerbacks

Following the release of cornerback Jack Jones, the Raiders were left with very little experience at the position. In fact, none of their current cornerbacks played more than 600 snaps in 2024, with Eric Stokes leading the way (588 snaps). Stokes allowed 33 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, leading to just a 61.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked 74th among cornerbacks. Yet, that still makes him Las Vegas' highest-graded cornerback.

Other players who are projected to contribute at the position are Darnay Holmes, Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson. Holmes and Richardson earned PFF coverage grades below 50.0 and ranked outside the top 100 at the position in 2024, while Bennett’s 61.0 PFF coverage grade placed him 73rd among 116 qualifiers.

