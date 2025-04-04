2025 NFL Draft: Potential NFL player-prospect pairings to get excited about

An edge group with Myles Garrett and Abdul Carter? That would more than strike fear into opposing offenses, which would need to account for two players who both earned elite PFF pass-rush grades in 2024.

Justin Herbert would mesh well with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland: In addition to the Jim Harbaugh-Michigan ties, this pairing would prove fruitful for a Chargers offense that needs more production through the air.

We are now just a few short weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where months of rumors, speculation and mock drafts are finally put to rest.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans after an impressive pro day showing last week.

Beyond Ward, this draft has the potential to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. This piece combines mock draft logic (noting prospects with realistic potential landing spots) and current player pairings in the NFL, highlighting which fits would be worth getting excited about as a fan.

With that in mind, here are five possibilities we would love to see.

Carter is one of the most pro-ready edge defender prospects in the PFF college era (since 2014). Despite 2024 being his first full-time season as an edge rusher, Carter dominated the competition, leading the FBS in PFF pass-rushing grade (92.4) and total pressures (66) while ranking in the top five in pass-rush win rate (22.6%).

Garrett, meanwhile, led the league in PFF pass-rush grade (92.8), total pressures (83), pass-rush win rate (23.1%) and pressure rate (18.1%) in 2024, on his way to earning PFF’s “Best Pass Rusher” award for the third straight season. Garrett also became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks and the only player to record 14-plus sacks in four consecutive seasons.

The Browns need a franchise quarterback, but there is nothing to suggest they are homing in on one in the month leading up to the draft. Instead, they could choose to pair Carter and Garrett to form one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league from day one.

Admittedly, it does seem unlikely that Travis Hunter will make it past the New England Patriots, who pick fourth overall. With that said, crazier things have happened in an NFL draft, and this would be a dream scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold the fifth pick.

Hunter is the top-ranked player on PFF's big board and one of the most talented prospects in recent memory. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was among the best players in the nation at both wide receiver and cornerback. He earned an 89.0 PFF receiving grade as a wideout and tallied 153 receptions and just three drops over the past two seasons. His ceiling is even higher as a cornerback, boasting some of the best ball skills you’ll ever see in a defensive back. He allowed just 222 yards in coverage across 428 coverage snaps last season, recording 11 combined interceptions and pass breakups and a 39.9 passer rating against.

Travis Hunter continues to amaze🤯



pic.twitter.com/7npTdiReZR — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 29, 2024

While his NFL role likely depends on the team that drafts him, it’s fair to assume he will get snaps on both sides of the ball at some point. The Jaguars may use him more at wide receiver than other teams, given their depth at cornerback heading into 2025 and their lack of offensive playmakers.

In Jacksonville, Hunter would pair with Brian Thomas Jr., who ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,282) and fifth in touchdowns (10) as a rookie in 2024. The Jaguars would have two superstar talents at wideout for first-year head coach Liam Coen, who was the offensive coordinator for a top-five-ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense last season.

No player has improved their draft stock more in the past few months than Shemar Stewart. Not only was he the most dominant player at the Senior Bowl, but he also followed it up with one of the best NFL Scouting Combine performances we’ve ever seen. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, the Texas A&M product had a Myles Garrett-like showing, running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 11 inches.

There are questions about Stewart’s game from a production standpoint, as he never generated more than 1.5 sacks in a season at Texas A&M. While there is room for him to improve his pass-rushing toolbox, Stewart will enter the NFL as an elite run defender from day one. He ranked in the top five among all edge defenders with an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season.

Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL. He has generated at least 70 pressures in each of his four seasons in the league while earning a PFF pass-rush grade of 91.6 or higher every year.

The Cowboys desperately need to improve their defense, particularly against the run. Last season, their 48.5 team PFF run-defense grade ranked 30th in the NFL. Stewart’s presence would immediately improve the unit in that regard while allowing Parsons — who is most effective when pinning his ears back and getting after the quarterback — to play to his strengths more freely.

Johnson is a talented player who would likely be a lock for the top 10 if not for some recent health concerns, including turf toe and shoulder injuries that caused him to miss most of last season. Johnson is at his best when relying on his elite foot quickness and instincts as a zone-scheme wide cornerback, as evidenced by his nine interceptions and three pick-sixes in college. Since the start of 2023, Johnson intercepted six passes and did not allow a touchdown across 478 coverage snaps.

WILL JOHNSON PICK SIX🔒



pic.twitter.com/pN8Mpog335 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 1, 2024

Now 30 years old, Jalen Ramsey may not be the elite lockdown cornerback he once was, but he is still one best at his position. Last season, Ramsey’s 76.9 PFF overall grade ranked 10th out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks.

Johnson makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins, who have very little depth at cornerback behind Ramsey heading into the draft. From Johnson’s perspective, it would be hard to imagine a better landing spot, as he can learn from and play alongside arguably the best cornerback in the NFL over the past decade.

Penn State’s Tyler Warren has been the consensus top tight end leading up to the draft, but Michigan’s Colston Loveland is not far behind, viewed as a player worthy of a first-round selection. While he can't consistently play in-line tight end in the NFL, Loveland brings plenty of value as a big slot or X receiver who can run crisp routes and has great hands.

Last season, Loveland’s 2.67 yards per route run average was higher than four of the five wide receivers ranked in the top 50 on PFF’s big board. He was surehanded (just two drops) and a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses, lining up in the slot 47.6% of his pass snaps at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds.

While Justin Herbert’s 2024 season (3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns) wasn’t nearly as eye-popping as his 2021 campaign (5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns) from a statistical standpoint, he was every bit as good. Herbert finished the year with an elite 91.2 PFF overall grade, ranking fourth among 42 qualifying quarterbacks for the season. He set career highs with 33 big-time throws and an average depth of target of 9.2 yards, both top-five marks among quarterbacks.

Loveland could fill a “Joker” role with the Chargers as someone who can be a middle-of-the-field weapon at tight end, wide receiver or running back. His size and versatility would be a welcome addition for an offense that didn’t get much production through the air besides from standout rookie Ladd McConkey. It also doesn’t hurt that Loveland and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a relationship going back to their Michigan days, which makes the potential fit even more intriguing.



