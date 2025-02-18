2025 NFL Draft: Strengths and weaknesses for PFF's top 50 players

The 2025 NFL Draft class is starting to round into shape, and that means we’re getting a clearer picture of some of the top prospects and the position groups with the most depth.

The top prospect on the board is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a rare talent with the potential to start at the NFL level as either a wide receiver or cornerback. After Hunter, Michigan standouts Mason Graham and Will Johnson, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty are some of the premier players in this draft class.

The running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions seem to be the deepest and strongest on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deep as we’ve seen in several years, dominating the projected top 50. There are also more impact defensive backs this year than a year ago, with plenty of options on all three days of the draft, specifically on Days 2 and 3.

For the full ranking of draft prospects, along with their three-year player grades and position rankings, click here.

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

Strengths:

• Impressive top speed/recovery speed

• Height/length is a big plus for him in press coverage

• Some of the best ball skills you'll ever see in a defensive back

• Has a knack for baiting QBs and making them pay in zone coverage

• Elite zone-coverage player in every way

Weaknesses:

• Foot speed can be a tad delayed due to longer legs

• Lack of weight does show up when tackling and hand-fighting

• Can be a bit out of control at times

• Could stand to improve true anticipation in man coverage

Strengths:

• Rare athlete for the position

• Natural explosiveness and bend are both elite

• Willingness to play physically despite lighter weight

• Pass rushes like a basketball guard; cross-over style (basketball background)

Weaknesses:

• Has a small false step (could cover even more ground off the snap)

• Need to get more precise with hands to stay clean during rushes; improved in 2024 with fast arm-over move

Strengths:

• Height stands out on tape before the first snap. He has a difference-making size.

• Smooth, long strides

• Impressive acceleration for his size

• Rarely see false steps in his release

• Comfortable maximizing a huge catch radius

• Just two drops on 136 targets

Weaknesses:

• Very slender build

• Very low separation scores vs. single coverage in 2023 (38 contested targets)

• Naturally tougher for him to sink/flip his hips for comebacks/curls

• Lacks the mass to be a consistent blocker

Strengths:

• Elite first step explosiveness

• Excellent bend and flexibility for an interior player

• Fast and powerful hands

• Devastating push-pull move

• Strong player who can hold the line

Weaknesses:

Arms appear to be on the shorter side

Strengths:

• Dense, compact frame for good center of gravity/balance

• Natural soft hands in the receiving game

• Becomes a playmaker after the catch

• Does not shy away from contact

• Excellent one-cut vision behind zone-blocking concepts

Weaknesses:

• Overall size makes pass blocking a difficult task, but he is willing to do it

• Vision in man/gap situation is not decisive enough

• Can sometimes shimmy too much when setting a defender up in space

Strengths:

• Change of direction ability is that of a much smaller corner –

yet over 6 foot and over 200 pounds

• Versatile to play left or right side. He can shadow-cover WR1s

• Very good understanding of leverages

• Smooth when passing off receivers and picking up players in zone

• Can play confidently in the slot if his assignment is lined up there

• Fluid transitions from backpedal to shuffle to full stride

• He understands contain in run fits

Weaknesses:

• Has some inconsistent/ineffective timing with punches in press

• Top speed is good but doesn't appear to be in the top tier with recovery

• Sloppy with tackling attempts in 2024

Strengths:

• Lower weight number, but a well-built safety

• Long wingspan for pass breakups

• Top speed is very impressive (sprinter background)

• Constant pre-snap communicator

• Smooth, fluid hips to maximize range in deep coverage

• Sound tackler with coordination and strength; low missed tackle rate

• Elite ball skills

Weaknesses:

• Movements can look a tad out of control at times

• Can be a little too aggressive in his pursuit angles

8. T Will Campbell, LSU

Strengths:

• Has a more narrow base but is generally strong and balanced

• Body movements are quick, compact and precise; always in control

• Hands are up and active, always ready to strike with power

• Patient blocker

• Adequate power for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Higher pre-snap stance leads to a high pas level when engaging

• Arm length could be shorter than his 6-foot-6 frame suggests

• Has some lack of flexibility in his groin to stretch his kicks/protect his outside shoulder

Strengths:

• Very twitchy player with an explosive first step

• Quick off the ball with a good snap reaction

• Very fast hands with high potential for effectiveness

• Decent speed-to-power punch, given his low weight

• Spot drop coverage isn't his strong suit, but he has the movement skills for it

• Good anticipation for snap count/appropriate pre-snap shifts

Weaknesses:

• Light weight makes it easier to lock him up/finish him to the ground

• Not much flexibility to play him anywhere inside 5-tech

• Lacks pass-rush nuance and technique

Strengths:

• Great all-around athlete

• Natural playmaker with the ball in his hands, evidenced by high YAC scores

• Very elusive after the catch

• Good balance for YAC

• Adequate long speed for NFL

• Fast footwork for effective releases

Weaknesses:

• Can get pushed around some in the blocking game

• Doesn't always attack the ball in the air

Strengths:

• Adequate length for the position at the NFL level (long arms)

• Well-built, balanced. You don't see him on the ground or knocked off his feet

• Explosive first step to immediately threaten tackles' balance and quickness

• Good lateral quickness to shoot gaps inside

• Consistently physical

Weaknesses:

• Launching off his front foot could help when attacking outside

• Worst game came against the best competition in OSU

Strengths:

• Stance and base is wide and strong pre and post-snap

• Fantastic balance; can slide and mirror while in a squatted position

• Consistently low pad level at contact

• Adequate length for OT in the NFL

• Footwork is quick; slide length is adequate

• Competitive player who plays through the whistle

• Really good footwork when anchoring

Weaknesses:

• Hands have a low starting point

• Doesn't have true displacement strength in the run game

• Lower weight makes anchoring tougher (though good knee bend and balance help)

Strengths:

• Has the frame to play in-line, as a wingback and fullback

• Long arms are advantageous for catch radius and when blocking

• Hold up well versus power against most defensive ends

• Very strong player

• Not afraid of the physical aspects of the game

• Big-time production increase as a receiver in 2024

Weaknesses:

A bit stiffer to change direction, which limits his route tree

Strengths:

• Very quick, controlled player

• High separation scores due to elite body control/speed control

• Willing, feisty blocker

• High IQ player who knows how to attack leverages and find space

• Good balance through contact for yards after the catch

Weaknesses:

Lack of size does limit the efficacy of blocking abilities

Strengths:

• Flexible hips and wide base for a powerful, wide stance

• Foot speed/explosiveness is top-tier

• Can move while in a squatted position (low pad level)

• Great second-level/space blocker

• Natural athleticism gives him high zone-blocking potential

• Really impressive balance for a player 320-plus pounds

Weaknesses:

• Height hints at shorter arm length, which shows on tape

• Not an imposing run blocker. He lacks displacement to move when square with a defensive lineman

• Too susceptible to push-pull moves

• Hands could be more precise and at the ready

Strengths:

• Appears to have very long arms, even for a CB at 6-foot

• Hands are up and active in press coverage

• Quick to transition from shuffle to full strides

• Good awareness and timing for getting his head around to find the ball

• Willing run defender

• Very high IQ player

Weaknesses:

• Strength is somewhat of a concern with getting off blocks and tackling

• Start/stop ability is good, especially for his size, but not top-tier

• Can get “grabby” on WRs to stick with them on comeback routes

Strengths:

• True sidearm release that is David Carr-esque

• Experienced and successful middle-of-field passer

• “Never say die” type of playmaker with good escapability

• Adequate arm strength for the NFL level

• Impressive and natural touch passer

Weaknesses:

• Holds the ball below the shoulders in his stance, which makes for a longer release

• Side arm release is exotic but feels too varied throw-to-throw

• Accuracy numbers are high, but that is more due to volume; true ball placement isn't consistent

• Ball security (fumbling) needs to improve

18. ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

Strengths:

• Great build for an edge player; weight and length are pro-caliber

• Has a violent and fast arm-over/swing move when attacking inside

• Good understanding of the advantages of his arm length

• His first step is explosive and can cover a ton of ground

• Great motor that plays to the whistle

• Strong, reliable run defender

Weaknesses:

• Consistently one of the last linemen out of his stance

• Has a false step in his pass rush reps that could be cleaned up

• Hands are active but could be more precise in pass rush

• Eyes for the ball could improve

Strengths:

• Well-built player

• Incredibly strong, especially with momentum; raw strength and explosiveness are evident consistently

• Has the build to play both defensive end and defensive tackle

• Good effort to the whistle

Weaknesses:

• Looked less out of control in 2024, but still needs to be more purposeful in what he does

• Lacks a go-to pass rush move

Strengths:

• Imposing size, even for NFL standards

• Top-tier explosiveness at his size

• Speed to power can be dominant

• Violent hands to disengage

• Impressive ability to corner for his size

Weaknesses:

• Has a consistent false step that needs to be cleaned up

• He lets tackles get their hands on him first

• Pass rush plans need refinement and more finesse

• Too reliant on the “see the ball, get the ball” mentality. He needs to anticipate

• Must play with better balance

Strengths:

• Good hip/hamstring flexibility to sit in his stance with balance and power

• Feet can move quickly

• Looks great on the hoof as a puller and lead blocker

• Arm length appears average to above average for the pros

Weaknesses:

• Struggles to anchor on the edge despite 325-pound weight

• Can have trouble lining guys up in space as a puller

• Needs more strength for maintaining blocks

• Need a little bit more of a finisher's mentality with him

Strengths:

• Good eyes, timing and strength to stack and shed in run defense

• First step is consistently from the front foot in his stance (2-pt or 3-pt)

• Fundamentally sound player who is rarely out of position or with wasted movements

• Strong upper body to execute push and stack maneuvers in pass rush and run defense

Weaknesses:

• Needs a deeper pass rush bag

• Doesn't appear to have imposing strength

• Not a bendy pass rusher on the outside

• A good athlete but seems to lack eye-popping explosiveness to threaten outside shoulders

Strengths:

• Unique quickness for a player of his size

• Quick to get to counters

• Active hands in passing lanes for batted passes

• Just a really good athlete for a player of his size

Weaknesses:

• Could prioritize strength more at his size

• Gives up leverage and plays high too often

Strengths:

• Inside-out versatility as a slot and flanker

• Plus ability in the return game

• Fast but controlled route runner

• Footwork off the line is quick and decisive

• Traits to get off press: footwork and release variation, active hands to clear defenders

• Speed is adequate to be a difference-maker

• Excellent sideline receiver; footwork and catching at full extension)

• Eye-popping one-handed catches in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Light in the blocking game

• Runs a little hot and cold when he knows he's not involved in the play

• Has the movement skills to be more dynamic after the catch

Strengths:

• Built like an NFL back in measurables, weight distribution and athleticism

• Relishes in the physical aspects of the position

• Wants to erase people in pass pro

• Elite power in his lower half for leg drive through contract and explosiveness in space

Weaknesses:

• Inconsistent blend of patience and hesitancy behind the LOS

• Overeager to get upfield, at times; could stand to be more patient for his blockers at second level

Strengths:

• Top-tier grip strength

• Very good at lining his tackets up between the shoulders, whether at the line or on the hoof

• Great athlete for an offensive lineman

• Explosive first step to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme

• Leg drive is constant and effective

• Great core strength to maintain blocks yet not yield holding penalties

• Flexibility to sink his hips in his stance despite 6-6 frame

Weaknesses:

• Weight profile is low for an OT, even lower for an IOL; will have to put on weight

• Most of his lost reps come from edge rushers beating him inside

Strengths:

• Carries 280 pounds very well for an edge who can be OLB or DE

• Experience playing both the right and left side of the line

• Many pass rush moves already feel second nature

• Savviness to “get skinny” between blockers

• Great eyes for where the ball is going

• Natural instinct to swipe his hands and stay clean

• Comfortable shallow zone dropping from OLB spot

Weaknesses:

• Loses edge contain by crashing down too often (could be what he's taught)

• Isn't as violent in his run defense consistently as he could be

Strengths:

• Compact, powerful stance pre-snap

• Has the frame to play both nose and 3-tech

• Explosive first step to shoot gaps, create power and cross face

• Hand speed, precision and purpose much improved in 2024

Weaknesses:

• Tends to pop up quickly to lose leverage

• Loses ground a bit too much when taking on combo blocks

• Does not have enough pass rush moves/counters

Strengths:

– Quick, explosive offensive tackle

– Appears to have adequate arm length for the NFL

– Quick hands for hand fighting/resetting

Weaknesses:

– Hand placement/striking location is inconsistent

– Lower weight profile does limit displacement strength in the run game

– His game is lacking anticipation

– Too easy to bull-rush

– Too many penalties in 2023

Strengths:

• Adequate size and strength for run defense/tackling from slot

• Good closing speed

• Power and strength to work through blocks for tackles

• Experience and comfort at the linebacker level

• Good feel for spot zone coverage

• Good eyes and anticipation no matter where he is lined up

• Versatility for any DB spot

Weaknesses:

• Hips a little slower to flip to match route breaks

• Can get uncomfortable when his back is to the ball (pass interference); better in 2024

• Top speed is better than acceleration

Strengths:

• Very impressive athlete, even for a lighter weight tight end

• Natural pass-catcher

• Crisp, explosive routes

• Has change-of-direction flexibility to run routes with multiple breaks

• Has the frame/length to block secondary players well; some linebackers

Weaknesses:

• Shows fundamentals as a blocker but lacks the true size to handle defensive ends

• Catch percentage could be higher

• Could be more creative after the catch

32. LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Strengths:

• Adequate size for off-ball LB work in the pros

• Loves the physical aspect of playing LB/defense

• Competitive toughness will never be in question

• Long arms to stack and shed

• Strong tackler; low missed-tackle percentages

• Fast processor

• Very good athlete for the position; explosive first step, great top speed, natural lateral mover

• Fast hands give him some decent pass rush potential as a blitzer

Weaknesses:

• All-out play style yields over-aggressive angles to the ball

• Will be one of the oldest prospects in the class (2019 recruiting class)

Strengths:

• Adequate size to play at the next level

• A good athlete in all facets with a track and multi-sport background

• Very high forced incompletion rate for each of the last three seasons

• Very good coverage instincts

• Likes to get his hands on receivers and be physical to stay on them

• Very active hands in press, at the breakpoint, and at the catch point

• Arm length appears to be above the 50th percentile

• Good strength to rip off WR blocks

Weaknesses:

• Top speed won't “wow” you despite sprinter background

• Lacks fundamentals and a fire for tackling (tackles high too often)

Strengths:

• Very explosive athlete, especially for his size

• Top speed will be in the top percentile

• Willing and physical run defender

• Footwork is fast enough to match WR movements, especially in press coverage

• Willy bully you in press coverage

Weaknesses:

• Explosive, but out of control at times

• Anticipation and spacing is still inconsistent

• Has the strength and length to get off blocks but needs to speed up getting clean

• High forced incompletion rate but lacking takeaway coordination

Strengths:

• The first step is both explosive and smooth

• Quick, second nature to use the rip move as a finisher to other moves

• Knows his arm length can be an advantage and uses it consistently

• Maximizes leverage to make up for lack of weight

• Consistent, reliable effort

• Good eyes and anticipation for the ball

Weaknesses:

• Tough for him to take on pullers and lead blockers

• Pursuit speed and explosiveness appear average-to-below-average

Strengths:

• Has the frame and willingness to be an effective blocker through the whistle

• Explosive athlete who can accelerate quickly with a good top speed

• Conscious of release technique to attack different leverages

• Showcases high football IQ and awareness for just a one-year starter

Weaknesses:

• Hands could be stronger, especially in traffic

• Takes him extra time to stop or truly change direction

Strengths:

• Quick hands to engage and get off blocks

• Plus arm length for an interior player

• Competitive third-down player

• Explosive first step laterally and linearly

• Has some twitch for a guy who is 295

• Long arms for PBUs

Weaknesses:

• Gives up leverage quickly post-snap

• Can get overzealous to shoot a gap in run defense

• Does not hold up well against doubles

• Could finish tackles/sacks better

Strengths:

• Power slot type of receiver who has spent time at TE and WR

• Impressive quickness in his footwork/releases for a bigger receiver

• Playmaker mentality who doesn't just go down at first contact, even if wrapped up

• Long speed is adequate as a slot or outside receiver

• Very sure hands

• Good feel for soft spots/space versus zone

Weaknesses:

• Won't be a straight athletic winner at the NFL level (though he pairs his athleticism with savviness)

• Routes can lack nuance outside of just breaks

• Little experience versus press outside of 2024

• Doesn't show a diverse set of releases off the line

• Would like to see him maintain blocks longer

• Has been playing through or missing time due to injury over the last three years

Strengths:

• Difference-making build; height, weight and length above 90th percentile for edge

• Adequate strength to hold the line and take on pulling blockers

• Surprising flexibility (at times) for his size

• Long arms make for an extensive tackling radius

Weaknesses:

• Injury history that includes two ACL injuries (one from high school, one from early college)

• Larger frame limits twitch/C.O.D.

• The first step is decent, but speed is more build-up

Strengths:

• A twitchy player with good C.O.D. movement

• Naturally and effectively gets across the face of OL

• Longer arms than his height indicates

• Has the movement skills to spot drop in coverage

• Has speed to catch RBs from the backside

Weaknesses:

• Footwork could be cleaned up; feet are angled, pushes off back foot at the snap, not always set at the snap

• Feels erratic at times; movements could use more precision

• Needs to be more consistent snap-to-snap

41. LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Strengths:

• Ideal size and length for an off-ball backer at the NFL level

• Long strides make pursuit a breeze

• Viable speed rush option as a pass-rushing OLB

• Long arms for batted passes and pass breakups

Weaknesses:

• Anticipation is still a tick slow for where the ball is/is going

• Still developing that “feel” in coverage; he has to see it to make a play on it right now

• Could play with a bit more urgency/at a higher speed

• Tends to aim high when tackling

Strengths:

• Strong, wide base with good size in the lower half to generate throwing power from his legs

• Repeatable, fundamentally sound throwing motion (high release point helps make up for smaller height)

• Good zip on passes within 25 yards

• Mental and physical toughness to step up and take a hit while delivering a throw

• Good feel/anticipation for attacking zone

• Slippery in the backfield despite lack of mobility

• Not afraid to look backside of the formation on scrambles

Weaknesses:

• Ball speed can die on him in the air beyond 40 yards

• Release speed is average-to-below-average

• Arm strength is average for NFL standards

• Doesn't always finish throwing motion across the body

• Below-average mobility (high sack rate)

Strengths:

• Powerful first step with few, if any, false steps

• Can get low and powerful in pre-snap stance (4-pt and 3-pt)

• Strong leg drive that moves OL beyond first contact

• Consistent hand placement with good leverage

• Swipes are fast and precise to keep him clean when crossing the face

• Fearless to crash down against pulling linemen

Weaknesses:

• Ability to corner is limited due to lack of speed and bend

• Anticipation can be a tick slow at times

• Can struggle against OTs with long arms

Strengths:

• Twitchy movements

• Good man coverage movement skills

• Tackling fundamentals aren't as bad as missed tackle rate in 2023 would indicate

• Great feel for where the ball is going to make big impacts in the passing game

Weaknesses:

• Very high missed tackle rate in 2023 (not as high as previous seasons)

• Movements can feel too frenetic with wasted steps

Strengths:

• Well-built guard with NFL size

• Weight distribution gives him a ton of power in his lower half to displace and anchor

• Great leg drive to move linemen against their will

• Strong hands and core to not disengage after moves and counters

• Imposing double team blocker

• Feet are quicker than average, especially for his size

• Impressive recover ability; wide base even post-snap

• Good eyes for stunts and delayed blitzes

• Finisher's mentality

Weaknesses:

• Balance can be off at times. Sometimes, it's too much on his heels, and other times, too much on his toes

• Faster DL can attack one shoulder too easily

Strengths:

• Determined running style

• Willingness to be physical as a rusher and blocker

• Slippery to force missed tackles

• Decent vision/feel for blocks and open space

• Good weight and balance to bounce off tackles

Weaknesses:

• Limited long speed

• Play speed is below average for the NFL level

• Stiff movements when changing direction/slashing

Strengths:

• Explosive and powerful 3-tech defensive tackle

• Natural four-point stance rusher with great leverage off snap

• Impressive upper body strength to bench press lineman back

• Can hold up well against double teams

• Surprising flexibility and bend for an interior player

Weaknesses:

• Needs to make a rip move more of second nature when shooting gaps

• Needs to go in with more of a pass-rush plan

• Freelances too much as a run defender

• Plays on the ground a little more than you'd like

Strengths:

• Goes 100% at all times

• Good wiggle/flexibility as a blitzer/pass rusher

• Very quick processor with the acceleration to pounce

• Pursuit speed and vision are NFL-caliber

• Quick, controlled footwork to not bite hard versus misdirection/play action

• Consistently has his shoulders square to the ball/defenders

• Is not shy for physical play despite lower weight profile

• Consistent wrap-up effort and discipline

• Very slippery between blockers

Weaknesses:

• Lighter weight does get him in trouble vs. pullers/climbing OL

• Doesn't have a lot of body density so has to wrap up to bring players down

Strengths:

• Good all-around athlete with a good blend of strength, quickness and body control

• Looks strong for his size

• Good balance to take and dish out contact

• Precise route runner with sharp movements to create separation

• Strong, reliable hands

Weaknesses:

• Lacks difference-making top speed

• Limited YAC player, even from the slot

• Hand placement is hit-and-miss when blocking

• Limited experience versus press

Strengths:

• Very alluring length for the position

• Really smooth and natural mover, given his height and length

• His receiver background makes him a natural at the catch point

• Lighter frame makes him easier to block, but he understands taking on blocks and funneling ball carriers back inside

• Hip flips and acceleration are top-tier for a 6-foot-2-plus defensive back

Weaknesses:

• Handled pretty easily against pulling OL and even TEs in run defense

• Lack of reps as a CB does show up in anticipation, especially when approaching to tackle

• Punch in press can be a bit mistimed (inexperience thing)