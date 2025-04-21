2025 NFL Draft: The highest-graded prospects by role and situation

Top draft prospects excel in different ways: These articles identify the top performers at each position by role or assignment.



by role or assignment. Skill-specific scouting matters: By highlighting key metrics such as deep passing, zone running, or man coverage, we can better project how a player's traits will translate to the NFL.



translate to the NFL. 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, this series breaks down the highest-graded prospects in every major positional category, not just by overall grade but by what they do best.

Whether it's tight-window throws, zone-blocking efficiency or press-man success, these articles uncover the traits that separate the elite at each spot on the field.

Jump to a position:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receivers & Tight Ends | Offensive Line

Defensive Line | Linebacker | Defensive Backs

Quarterback

From deep ball throwers to intermediate maestros and pocket surgeons, this piece categorizes the top quarterback prospects by specific traits to highlight who excels in each area.

Click here to read more

Running Back

Who dominated in zone schemes? Who thrived in the passing game? This breakdown analyzes rushing styles, elusiveness and receiving prowess to pinpoint top-tier backs.

Click here to read more

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

This position group is all about specialization — deep threats, slot separators and contested-catch artists are all broken down to find the best in class by usage type.

Click here to read more

Offensive Line

Which linemen dominated in pass protection? Who were the top zone and gap run blockers? This article focuses on trait-specific trench performance across the offensive line.

Click here to read more

Defensive Line

Disruptors come in many forms — this piece sorts edge rushers and interior defenders by win rate, gap control and situational dominance.

Click here to read more

Linebacker

From elite run defenders to top coverage linebackers, this article evaluates how each player excelled in different roles, including blitz productivity and man-zone versatility.

Click here to read more

Defensive Backs

Lockdown corners and rangy safeties headline this breakdown, which focuses on press-man skills, zone instincts, ball production and tackling in space.

Click here to read more