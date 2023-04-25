2023 NFL Mock Draft: PFF analysts kick off seven-round mock with four QBs

It's only right to attack a seven-round mock draft with the real 2023 NFL Draft just days away, and we're doing it in style. Seventeen PFF analysts drafted for all 32 teams, with player-analyst assignments listed below. Mock trades are noted in the headers.

Here is our all-analyst seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft.

ROUND 1

With back-to-back seasons of elite grades, Bryce Young showed he was the best player in college football over the past two years. He deserves to be the top pick.

Go big or go home. Richardson provides elite traits and tools at quarterback and is a much more polished prospect in the pocket than many would make you believe. He needs to clean up his mechanics, which will improve his accuracy. We've seen that occur with Patrick Mahomes, who had sloppy footwork in college, and also with Josh Allen, who needed better synchronization between his upper and lower body to place the ball more accurately. Richardson has more of an uphill climb from an accuracy standpoint than those two, but his uncoachable traits are worth the risk.

The Titans send Pick Nos. 11 and 41 and a 2024 second-rounder to the Cardinals in exchange for Pick Nos. 3 and 168. Arizona is reportedly keen to move this pick, and with the board falling as it did, we decided this was the perfect time to make a bold move. Stroud has the entire tool chest of NFL throws in his arsenal, and now it's up to us to find him some more weapons.

With the Titans trading up ahead of Indianapolis for the third pick, the Colts are left with either taking a risk on Levis or entering 2023 with Gardner Minshew as their starter. While Levis isn't a finished product, he provides a lot of upside for a franchise that hasn't had a consistent starter since Andrew Luck retired.

Carter is arguably the best defensive tackle prospect of the past decade. The Seahawks have let go of their top four interior defenders from last season, so this pick also fills a huge need on defense.

Even with James Houston IV and Aidan Hutchinson on the roster, Anderson is too talented of a pass rusher for the Lions to pass up.

Vegas adds the class' most physical cornerback in Witherspoon. He excelled in man coverage this past year at Illinois, which makes him a good scheme fit for a Raiders team lacking an alpha presence in the secondary.

8. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Despite several veteran additions to the defensive line this offseason, the Falcons should still be looking to draft an impact edge rusher after ranking 31st in team pressure rate in 2022. Wilson was a late bloomer at Texas Tech, recording 50 pressures in his final season, but the bet here from Atlanta is on his rare traits for the position.

Chicago adds a young, versatile defensive lineman with tremendous athletic upside. Van Ness' 27.7% pressure rate on true pass sets in 2022 ranked fourth in the FBS.

Philadelphia re-signed both of its veteran cornerbacks this offseason, so this is a bit of a weird fit for 2023, but the Eagles are unable to pass up arguably the top cornerback prospect in the class with a draft pick they received from the New Orleans Saints.

With the top cornerbacks off the board, the Cardinals could consider an edge player such as Nolan Smith in this spot, but getting the top offensive lineman in the draft at this stage is too much value to pass up. This would be an intriguing pick, as he could start virtually anywhere on Arizona's line. The team's 2022 offensive line featured just one player (left tackle Josh Jones) with above-average grades as a run blocker and pass blocker.

The best way to help out an inaccurate quarterback is to give them wide receivers who get open, and JSN does just that. The best route runner in the class with an eye-popping suddenness to his game, Smith-Njigba does things that no other 2023 wide receiver prospect can match. While he was primarily a slot receiver in college, JSN still showed good ability on the outside, producing 4.24 yards per route run over the past two seasons.

The Packers added the freakiest athlete at wide receiver in 2022 in Christian Watson, and they do it again in this draft with Johnston. It's a nice situation where the best player available matches a team need.

As far as team-player fits go, there aren't too many better than Porter to New England. The Patriots ask their cornerbacks to play a lot of press man, something the Penn State product specializes in.

The Jets need a player who can potentially come in right away to start at right or left tackle. Johnson has both the talent and the versatile background to do so.

The Commanders' current projected starting tackle duo of Charles Leno Jr. (31 years old) and Andrew Wylie (29 at the start of the season) aren't long-term starting solutions. Jones is a powerful, athletic tackle who adds talent and flexibility to an offensive line that needs to be better than it was in 2022.

Pittsburgh's starting tackle duo of Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. ranked 27th out of 32 units in PFF grade in 2022. Wright brings plenty of SEC experience and could help establish the run game that the Steelers were chasing with the Najee Harris selection a few years ago.

After going defensive line with their first pick, the Lions will likely look to bolster their defensive back room with their second first-round selection. Branch is the perfect player for this secondary.

The Buccaneers moved on from long-time left tackle Donovan Smith this offseason, which means they have an important starting spot open. Harrison has plenty of experience to step in right away and not look overwhelmed.

Smith joins his Georgia teammate Jalen Carter in Seattle, where he can help the Seahawks transition to a 3-4 defense. The Seattle edge defenders finished in the bottom five in win rate as a unit last season.

The Chargers are in an all-in year in 2023, and Deonte Banks fits the bill. He plays a premium position, is available at board value and can contribute right away — even in a miraculously healthy Chargers team.

The Raiders send Pick Nos. 38, 100 and 109 to the Ravens to move up to No. 22 and take Kancey. The Pittsburgh product gives Las Vegas a dynamic interior pass rusher who can lighten the load on Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Jordan Addison may be undersized and without elite testing numbers, but he's good at the things that matter: running routes and making plays on the field. He's a perfect complement to Justin Jefferson.

Myles Murphy has been somewhat of a faller in the draft process, and his evaluation seems to be all over the place. Still, he had a strong performance at his pro day and the value of a player some believe to be a top-10 prospect who plays the most valuable non-quarterback position is simply too good to pass on.

The Bengals send Pick Nos. 28 and 163 to the Giants to move past the Cowboys and Bills and draft Robinson. This would allow Cincinnati to cut Joe Mixon and build out one of the NFL's most exciting offenses for the 2023 season.

If the Cowboys take a tight end in Round 1, he needs to add a dimension to the offense. Kincaid's ability to stretch the seam and present mismatches against linebackers and safeties does exactly that.

27. Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Zay Flowers in the same wide receiver room as Stefon Diggs? Yes, please. Flowers' quickness and change-of-direction ability under Diggs' tutelage could turn him into an absolute nightmare for defenders to try to stay in front of. Give quarterback Josh Allen elite weapons and let him cook. With Flowers in tow, this Bills offense is potent at all three levels on every snap.

The Giants trade back, add a fifth-round pick to the mix and still get to select the premier ballhawk cornerback in this draft class. Forbes was the SEC's top-graded cornerback last season and is an ideal scheme fit for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The Saints need to upgrade their defensive line unit however possible, including via a potential trade-up. Here, a really good football player who has slid down boards a bit due to injuries provides upside that is too good to pass up.

Philadelphia continues to add talent along the defensive line, with edge defenders Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett entering contract years in 2023.

After letting go of Frank Clark, the defending-champion Chiefs are in need of a pass rusher opposite 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis. Despite being on the smaller side for an edge rusher, Ojulari was very productive in college, registering 127 pressures in three seasons at LSU.

ROUND 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

The Steelers add a playmaker at a position of need with the pick that they received in the Chase Claypool trade. Smith's forced incompletion rate of 20%-plus over the past two years at South Carolina put him in elite territory among all college cornerbacks.

The Texans have needs in several places, and the defensive line is one of them. Not many 330-pounders can move like Smith and do so with power. He can stuff the run and push the pocket as a pass rusher, filling a need for Houston.

Arizona has many holes to fill throughout the defense, but starting with the best available pass rusher makes sense. Anudike-Uzomah has the size and athletic profile, as well as the arsenal of moves, needed to continue to ascend both as a rusher and run stopper.

35. Indianapolis Colts: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

After taking Levis with the fourth overall pick, the Colts need to surround him with more weapons. Michael Pittman Jr. is a nice piece and the jury is still out on 2022 second-rounder Alec Pierce. But the Colts have nobody who strikes fear in anyone out of the slot. Enter Josh Downs, who earned a 90.6 receiving grade from the slot at North Carolina and immediately adds a new dynamic to this receiver room.

Current tight end Tyler Higbee heads into the last year of his contract, and the Rams add first-round value in Mayer, who is excellent working the middle of the field and winning at the catch point.

37. Seattle Seahawks: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

The Seahawks continue to rework their front seven. Jordyn Brooks‘ fifth-year option will be declined and he might not be healthy to start the season. This is a solid time to pick arguably the top linebacker in the draft.

38. Baltimore Ravens (VIA LVR): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

The trade down from No. 22 gives the Ravens an extra two selections in the top 110 of this draft, and they still find a potential starter opposite Marlon Humphrey at cornerback. Brents is long, tested well this offseason and allowed a catch on just 46.2% of the 52 passes thrown into his coverage this past season.

The Panthers need to add to their pass rush and their linebacker room. Sanders is the perfect mix of that with off-ball tape from 2022 and edge tape in 2020 and 2021.

New Orleans may have both starting guards in Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz on expiring contracts if they decline Ruiz's fifth-year option the Monday after this draft, so they get a jumpstart in replacing one of them with Torrence.

Adebawore wowed scouts at the combine with his athletic performance, as he ran the 40 in 4.49 seconds and posted a 37.5-inch vertical while weighing in at 282 pounds. His length and natural strength show up on film, and he looks to have considerable versatility due to his size and athletic profile.

The former Badger stays in Wisconsin and joins a defensive line that lost Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry. He brings versatility to the Packers' front.

The Jets don't just need insurance at their offensive tackle spot. Schmitz can come in and compete for the starting center job in Year 1 or be a fill-in at any interior position.

Tippmann played only 11 snaps at guard while at Wisconsin, but the Falcons could move him there and let him compete for the opening at left guard. His size and athleticism should fit nicely in Arthur Smith's zone-heavy rushing attack.

The Packers need a tight end after losing Robert Tonyan and potentially Marcedes Lewis. LaPorta can avoid tackles in a way past Packers tight ends haven't, and he can immediately join the rotation.

The Patriots love having absolute units at the tackle position (see: Trent Brown, Marcus Cannon and Sebastian Vollmer). Dawand Jones is the biggest guy in this class, at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, and will shore up what is currently a good-sized hole at the right tackle spot. His last name is also “Jones,” so the fit is pretty obvious for New England.

The Commanders brought in Cameron Dantzler after he was waived by the Vikings earlier this offseason, but it's still a position group that could use more competition. Stevenson earned PFF coverage grades north of 75.0 in each of the past two seasons and offers an above-average combination of size, speed and explosiveness on the outside.

If Washington makes it all the way to Pick No. 49, he becomes an instant starter for the Lions. He is a unique matchup in the receiving game and an extra offensive lineman as a blocker.

Ika has enough quickness to be more of a pass-rush threat than you would expect from a 330-plus-pound nose tackle. He would be competing for a role as a rookie with Montravius Adams, who has struggled against the run at that spot in Pittsburgh.

Rachaad White showed he can be an effective back in the NFL with the rotational snaps he got last season. But with Leonard Fournette no longer on the depth chart, White will need someone to share the snaps with. Gibbs is exactly the kind of athlete the Buccaneers need out of the backfield.

Robert Hunt has Miami's right guard position locked down, but the left spot could use an upgrade. Avila will slot in there and is a safe bet to be a good pass protector at the next level.

Dell follows in the footsteps of Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett as a shorter receiver who can play both out wide and in the slot. He can learn from Lockett before eventually replacing him.

The Bears land their starting right tackle with their first of two second-round picks here, with Bergeron playing the position in 2020 before sliding over to the left side.

In an ideal world, Foskey plays only in sub-packages during his rookie year with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa staying healthy. With his speed and explosiveness, Foskey is the perfect fit for that role.

This feels like a Dan Campbell type of player, a throwback, between-the-tackles linebacker who brings some extra juice. Campbell could find a starting role quickly in Detroit.

Kelee Ringo is the best cornerback available at this point and has the size and frame to match up with opposing receivers. The Jaguars need a slot cornerback, and while Ringo doesn't necessarily project as such, it's better to have enough good cornerbacks instead of reaching for a scheme fit.

The Biletnikoff Award winner recorded more deep receiving yards than any other receiver in the FBS in 2022. His game-changing speed is unmatched in this draft class.

For the second straight season, the Cowboys grab a toolsy edge defender in the second round. With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. scheduled to hit free agency next year, in addition to DeMarcus Lawrence‘s advancing age, Hall provides the Cowboys with an additional speed-to-power threat and the third of three potent pass rushers for the next decade with Micah Parsons and Sam Williams.

Posting two straight seasons with an 82.2-plus PFF grade and tying top edge prospect Will Anderson Jr. for the most sacks in the Power Five (13) last season should have garnered Tuipulotu more attention. Although the USC product weighed in significantly lighter than he was listed, the Broncos add a versatile piece that could fill a need at either edge or five-technique.

The fastest man of the 2023 NFL Draft class, having posted a 4.26-second 40 at the combine, Turner impressed while at Michigan. Opposing quarterbacks recorded just a 44.6% completion percentage on throws into his coverage in 2022, and he forced an impressive 14 incompletions.

The Raiders would jump out of their shoes if Hooker fell this far. They have the bridge in Jimmy Garoppolo to allow Hooker to recover from his ACL injury and develop in Josh McDaniels' system.

62. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Mauch offers inside-outside versatility while most likely starting off his NFL career at guard. He can compete for the newly opened starting right guard job before potentially replacing Lane Johnson down the road at right tackle, with the ability to fill in as tackle depth if needed.

This is not an immediate need for the Chiefs, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still on the roster for now, but his dead cap hit drops significantly after 2023. Having an accomplished deep threat like Rice, who led the class with 18 deep catches and ranked third in deep yardage, waiting in the wings could wind up being a solid long-term investment should the Chiefs elect to move on from MVS.

ROUND 3

64. Chicago Bears: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

While Wypler played just 15 snaps at Ohio State in 2020, he obviously has familiarity with Bears quarterback Justin Fields and is a perfect fit in this offense as a quality outside-zone run blocker with the ability to swiftly get to the second level.

The Texans' best pass rusher is 34-year-old Jerry Hughes, so an influx of young talent is badly needed. McGuire is long and powerful and put together impressive tape in the SEC. He's improved each year, and his 84.7 pass-rush grade on true pass sets is one of the best in the class.

66. Cincinnati Bengals (VIA ARZ): TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

The Bengals traded Nos. 60 and 131 to move back to No. 66 and up to No. 105. Cincinnati adds one of the most interesting projects in the draft. He can be a vertical threat in Year 1, and eventually be a big asset in the stacked Cincinnati offense.

67. Buffalo Bills (VIA DEN): OG Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State

Buffalo's offensive line is a mess outside of left tackle and center. Zavala isn't a perfect prospect, but he's a huge human with a strong anchor and an ability to punish linebackers trying to shoot interior gaps on blitzes. He's shown a strong understanding of different protections and has a chance to start in Week 1 and grow into an above-average interior lineman.

Williams was limited in his workouts this pre-draft process due to recovery from a torn ACL this past season. On tape, he possesses some of the best feet and mirroring ability in the class and should add much-needed depth to Denver's secondary.

Receiver value and need should match up well for the Rams in this draft, and they add Tillman, who can compete for snaps on the outside right away. He can win at the catch point and is solid after the catch, but there's work to be done to better get off press coverage.

70. Chicago Bears (VIA LVR): TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

2020 second-round pick tight end Cole Kmet is entering a contract year, and free agent addition Robert Tonyan signed a one-year flier. Kraft offers leverage in extension negotiations with Kmet and a potential second tight end in 2024 and beyond, when it's more likely he'll see the field at a position with a steep learning curve.

Star running back Alvin Kamara is facing a potential suspension in 2023, and free-agent addition Jamaal Williams doesn't figure to be a long-term solution. If Charbonnet is available at this pick during the real draft, which we don't expect, the Saints might run this pick in.

The Illini have suddenly become “DB U,” as Brown is just the latest secondary prospect from Illinois to impress NFL scouts. He forced an impressive 10 incompletions and racked up six interceptions in 2022, and he was one of the clear athletic standouts at the safety position at the combine.

With just three safeties on the roster, the Texans fill another need in the versatile Antonio Johnson. A playmaker around the line of scrimmage, Johnson provides great play in the slot and the box, giving former second-round pick Jalen Pitre more freedom to roam deep.

Mims fits the profile for what the Browns look for in the middle of the third round, a young playmaker with excellent athleticism. Mims suffered from poor quarterback play in 2022 but graded well and knows how to get open against zone with the ability to run after the catch. The Browns need to get more explosive at wide receiver, and Mims provides that.

75. Atlanta Falcons: S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Robinson logged nearly 3,000 defensive snaps in college with some of the better tackling numbers at the position. With experience split across box, slot and deep alignments, Robinson could fill a versatile role on the back end for Atlanta.

DeVante Parker is a free agent after the 2023 season, so the Patriots will be in the market for another big-bodied receiver. Standing at 6-foot-3, Perry is not only a big target, but he was also one of the most productive receivers in the country, catching 152 passes for 2,396 yards and 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The Rams have questions at cornerback and Rush has starting-level ability, so this is a good fit at this point in the draft. While Rush is better in press, he flashed his ability to break on the ball during a strong effort at the Senior Bowl.

The Giants trade up to get arguably the best linebacker in the draft to pair with Bobby Okereke. Simpson brings exceptional athleticism and versatility, with career snap alignment rates of 26% from the slot, 46% from the box and 26% from the defensive line.

Hodges-Tomlinson stands at only 5-foot-8 and weighs 178 pounds, but he's an aggressive, play-making cornerback, something the Colts are in serious need of opposite Isaiah Rodgers after trading Stephon Gilmore to Dallas. Among Power Five cornerbacks in this class, only Devon Witherspoon tallied more pass breakups in 2022 than THT's 10.

The Steelers ranked sixth in dime personnel rate in 2022 and let starting safety Terrell Edmunds walk in free agency. Battle is a high-floor safety coming off three straight seasons with 800-plus snaps and an 80.0-plus PFF grade on Alabama's defense.

Wilson is a strong possession wide receiver who can play on or off the line of scrimmage. His profile as a blocker will also get him on the field early.

After losing Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, the Bucs will look for a nickel defender to free up Antoine Winfield Jr. as the full-time free safety. Martin has the experience and athleticism to step in and do that.

McKee is too good of a value to pass up in the third round, as he can sit for a season or two before becoming the Seahawks' starting quarterback.

After losing Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins could use a tight end on Day 2. Schoonmaker is an NFL-ready in-line tight end who could immediately push for a starting job.

The Chargers lacked speed and explosiveness in their receiving room last year. This pick solves that problem for 2023.

After adding an outside cornerback with their first pick, the Ravens go back to the cornerback well with their second pick. While Phillips might not have lit up the offseason with his size and speed, he produced an 86.3 PFF coverage grade last year and could be a fit both inside and out in the NFL.

87. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Few players bring the kind of absurd size and manic destruction that Keion White does. He is extremely raw, but the volume of problems he can cause an offense makes him worth taking here.

The board doesn't fall ideally here for Jacksonville, with a nickel cornerback and a few safeties going off the board just a few picks ahead. Instead, let's bolster the interior of the defensive line, as defensive tackle play wasn't a revelation for the Jaguars last year.

89. Green Bay Packers (VIA NYG): S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

The Packers trade No. 78 for Nos. 89 and 128, acquiring the biggest riser on the PFF draft board over the past month.

There aren't many cornerbacks who fit Dan Quinn's defense better than Trice. At 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms, Trice is a press-man dynamo who would excel in Quinn's Cover 1- and Cover 3-heavy defense.

Williams is one of the best coverage linebackers in the class, boasting a 6-foot-8 wingspan and 4.49 speed. He earned an 87.0 coverage grade this past fall.

Morris gives the Bengals flexibility at tackle amid reports that Jonah Williams has requested a trade and the potential release of La'el Collins. He can start his career as a backup for both tackle spots.

Even with the Miles Sanders signing, the Panthers would jump at the chance to get Achane's rare track speed in their running back room.

94. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Philadelphia adds an athlete with the burst and get-off to power rush off the edge — and the size and strength to kick inside as a three-technique. The Eagles can move him all over the defensive line.

Freeland is more of a project at this stage, but he's too freaky of an athlete at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds to not at least take a flier on in the third round.

Young stands out on film as a skilled pass rusher with the frame and motor required to continue to develop.

The Commanders' investment in the defensive line puts them in a tricky situation, with extensions looming for Montez Sweat and Chase Young after they already paid Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Henry provides some needed depth for 2023 and is a potential starting option down the road.

The Browns have addressed defensive tackle with multiple players in free agency after fielding the worst group in the NFL in 2022. Ojomo gives the team another developmental piece to mold behind a much-improved starting defensive tackle group. Having posted an elite pass-rushing grade in 2022 for Texas, Ojomo has the traits to turn into a quality player in the NFL.

If there's a weakness on the 49ers' defense right now, it's at cornerback. Jones is coming off a season in which he allowed just 10 catches for 94 yards from 19 targets on 278 coverage snaps.

Despite adding Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens should not be done at wide receiver just yet. Palmer boasts elite speed and could help Baltimore improve downfield after the departure of Hollywood Brown during the draft last year.

Boutte once looked like a first-round prospect but could find that even this is higher than he eventually hears his name called on draft weekend. In drafting him here, the 49ers hope he can get back to the productivity we saw in his first two seasons at LSU.

A value pick based on the PFF big board, this was just too good a player to turn down at this position. Turner is coming off a season during which he posted a 93.1 PFF run-defense grade and an 88.8 pass-rushing grade.

ROUND 4

103. Chicago Bears: DI Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pickens is far more talented than his 67.3 overall grade in 2022 suggests. He's just inconsistent at the moment. The high-end flashes are exceptional, and he tested out as one of the best athletes at the position.

104. Houston Texans: C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Addressing yet another need for the Texans, Scruggs should provide depth as a rookie and potentially develop into a starter. Boasting good athleticism and strength, Scruggs plays with solid hand technique and the ability to anchor well.

Herbig was an edge rusher at Wisconsin but may be more of a hybrid NFL player at 240 pounds. Either way, he knows how to rush the passer after earning 91.1 and 91.4 such grades the past two seasons. He also looks very smooth when dropping into coverage.

Spears is a space player with big-time home-run potential. He's a headache for linebackers in the open field. This past fall, he went for 1,587 yards on 231 carries with 19 scores and 1,052 yards after contact.

Carter is a unique 6-foot-7, 260-pound edge rusher with the kind of length that can give tackles problems. He earned a 93.4 pass-rushing grade with 59 pressures in 2021 before every school he faced came with a game plan to limit him this past fall. It's scary to think where his frame can go with year-round time in a weight room.

Steen has four years of starting experience but figures to be a guard convert at the next level. He's one of the more powerful linemen in this class and has the traits to be a plus pass-protecting guard.

109. Baltimore Ravens (VIA LVR): WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mingo's 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame is almost running back-like. That's unique in this class. He showed serious improvement as a route runner this past fall with a career-high 51 catches for 861 yards.

Bigsby was playing against a loaded hand more often than not behind Auburn's offensive line. Of his 5.5 yards per carry this past season, 4.16 came after contact.

111. Cleveland Browns: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison is a long, explosive defensive end who is still trying to figure out how to tap into his immense physical gifts. While he earned an 85.2 pass-rushing grade this past season, it's worrisome that his grades have plateaued since his 2020 season.

Johnson was stuck behind the best running back in the country, but when called upon he was nearly as difficult to bring down as Bijan. He broke 46 tackles on 94 carries in 2022.

113. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Fehoko is a power player with inside-outside versatility. He was near unblockable this past fall, posting 66 pressures and a 90.9 overall grade.

114. Carolina Panthers: OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Saldiveri is a likely tackle-to-guard convert who could excel in pass protection after such a move. He earned an 85.1 pass-blocking grade this past season.

Brown has some of the best ball production in the class, securing 10 picks over the past two seasons. He's a risk-taker on the back end.

Hickman is a long, well-built safety who had himself a breakout 2022 campaign. He allowed only 13 catches on 30 targets for 107 yards with a pick and five pass breakups.

Skinner is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound box safety who could even end up in the slot or at linebacker at the next level. He has a nose for the football and the kind of burst to go find it. He notched 58 total defensive stops over the past two seasons.

Smith is on the smaller side for a safety and isn't the kind of player you want in the box consistently. But he is one of the best in the class at filling from deep and making a ton of plays on the back end.

Mekhi Blackmon is a tenacious cornerback who put up a 91.1 PFF coverage grade in 2022, allowing just a 46.1 passer rating when targeted. Minnesota is overhauling its secondary with a new scheme, and Blackmon will be a useful addition.

Pace is one of the smallest-framed linebackers you'll see, with only a 6-foot wingspan. He is a gamer, though, and has a nose for the football.

121. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Zack Kuntz is a freak athlete at tight end. With Evan Engram playing on the franchise tag, Kuntz faces no pressure to contribute in his first year and gets the needed time to develop his traits into a more refined tight end.

Roy is a reliable and versatile defensive tackle. There just weren't many high-end plays on his tape, as evidenced by his 71.4 overall grade.

Miller came in as a two-star recruit in the same class as five-star Zach Evans. And all Miller did in his three seasons with the Horned Frogs is match the five-star every step of the way. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry for his career with 1,399 yards on 224 carries and 17 scores this past fall.

Duncan has some of the best balance in the draft class with easy mirroring ability on the edge. He just needs his hands to do more work for him, as he allowed 28 pressures this past fall.

Overshown finally grew into the all-around linebacker Texas fans were hoping for when he first entered the starting lineup in 2020. He finished with 46 stops in 2022 after having only 32 in 2021.

Kelly is a high-floor cornerback with a well-rounded skill set. He has four years of starting experience under his belt and, with that, one of the higher football IQs at the position in the draft class. The only year he allowed less than a yard per coverage snap was as a freshman in 2019.

Ekiyor is a steady and experienced guard with some minor physical limitations that he can find ways to work around.

Vorhees was one of the highest-graded offensive linemen in the country over the past two seasons. He started at USC for six seasons but, unfortunately, tore his ACL at the combine and is likely to miss his entire rookie season.

129. Dallas Cowboys: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss product displays impressive vision that enables him to identify and maximize his running lanes. Evans can complement Tony Pollard in Year 1 before taking over as the Cowboys' primary back in Year 2.

McBride was the most dominant running back in college football over the past three seasons. In that span, he ran for 3,507 yards on 484 carries (7.2 yards per carry) and broke 175 tackles on 484 attempts. Unfortunately, he also fumbled nine times during that stretch.

Abanikanda looks the part of an NFL back physically but is unpolished for the NFL game. He just turned 20 years old in October, though, so there's hope for development.

Allen has some of the best ball skills in the draft class, catching 17 of his 20 contested targets across the past two seasons. He's just limited from a downfield perspective, evidenced by his 4.84-second 40-yard dash.

133. Chicago Bears: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Reed didn't have much help within Michigan State's passing attack, but he did all he could. He's a nuanced route runner who knows how to separate and has been doing it ever since he went for 797 yards as a freshman at Western Michigan in 2018.

Moreno-Cropper is one of the craftier route runners in the draft class. His 172-pound frame might make it a challenge for him to translate to the NFL, though.

Coburn had always teased flashes of talent but never quite put it all together the way he did as a redshirt senior in 2022. The Texas nose tackle finished with 31 pressures. That exceeded his totals from his previous three seasons as a starter (28).

ROUND 5

Moss is a nimble and reliable cornerback. He played 2,606 career snaps at Iowa and earned 75.0-plus coverage grades in each of the past four seasons.

Ricks missed a large portion of 2022 after transferring from LSU to Alabama, but he locked receivers down when he was on the field. He yielded all of six catches on 19 targets for 77 yards with five pass breakups on the year.

Vegas lands the ultimate scatback in Vaughn. With Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden both on the wrong side of 30 by the start of the season, Vaughn should step in as an immediate contributor in the passing game.

The Broncos add some needed talent at center, grabbing the heart of Michigan’s vaunted offensive line. Oluwatimi, the winner of both the Rimington and Outland trophies, could feasibly push for the starting job in camp given his experience and high football IQ.

Bennett has speed for days. He also has production, as he allowed only 24 catches on 54 targets last season for 309 yards.

Wooden is a bit of a tweener, as he played on the interior for Auburn yet clocked in at the combine at only 278 pounds. He was still productive on tape and earned a career-high 80.2 grade in 2021.

Abdullah is very undersized for an edge rusher, coming in at 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, but he has some juice. He racked up 59 pressures on 306 pass-rushing snaps last season.

The Jets' receiver room is going to look a lot different in 2023. Ford-Wheaton could be a solid depth player for them as a wideout and a special teamer.

Diaby never earned a PFF pass-rushing grade above 73.3 in his college career, but a string of elite testing numbers that rank in the 90th percentile or better could help him produce in the NFL.

Morris may not be the kind of athlete who is drafted in the first round, but he's a darn good football player on tape with an NFL-projectable body.

Young is one of the class' better interior run defenders. He earned an 88.8 run-defense grade in 2021 and a 75.6 mark in 2022. He has long 34-inch arms that he uses well.

147. Tennessee Titans: CB Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Bolden needs to add to his frame, but he has the length and athleticism to win off the edge. He balled out at his pro day, posting impressive numbers despite being ill due to food poisoning. That level of grit has to have Titans head coach Mike Vrabel excited.

Brown is an explosive and compact running back. He may struggle to see the field if his fumble issues persist, though. He coughed up five balls this season to tie for the national lead.

Washington is a wide receiver in a running back's body. The 5-foot-9, 204-pounder can still be a weapon out of the slot with his ball skills. He dropped just eight of his 154 career catchable targets.

150. Washington Commanders: RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Mitchell is lightning in a bottle. He boasts the kind of burners that don't get caught from behind. He recorded 31 carries of 15-plus yards to lead all of college football in 2022.

151. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Ramirez is a playmaker, plain and simple. He plays fast with great awareness. That's a player you want in your building.

The Lions spent a lot of money to upgrade their secondary from 2022's woes, but they'll still look to add some new names via the draft. Garner could be a solid player to bet on in the middle rounds.

The Bucs will likely look to just add more size to their interior defensive line at this stage of the draft. Slade gives them the chance to fortify depth at multiple spots.

Warren has long arms (35 3/8 inches) and improved in each of his four seasons as a starter. His stock could have risen even more had he not torn his meniscus four weeks into this past season.

Thomas is one of the fastest cornerbacks in the draft class, and his tape shows more than just speed. He allowed only 22 catches on 58 targets for 257 yards this past fall.

Mapu played safety at Sacramento State, but his physical play style and easy movement skill set at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds have some teams evaluating him as a linebacker. He earned an 85.8 run-defense grade in 2022.

DTR is experienced enough for a team to feel confident that he's a capable backup with developmental potential.

Stetson Bennett is a baller, and while he has limitations that likely mean he will be no more than a backup at the next level, there's a chance he can be more than that. The Vikings want to at least test that out with Kirk Cousins nearing the end of his tenure in Minnesota.

Sewell is a throwback linebacker who joins his brother Penei as a young prospect at only 20 years old.

Patterson is a large, physical interior offensive lineman. He earned an 89.0 run-blocking grade as the starting center for the Fighting Irish between 2020-2021, which ranked first in the FBS at the position.

Bradford is a uniquely powerful guard who is a gap/man scheme fit in the run game. The more he can be protected in pass protection, the better.

Pappoe has the kind of athletic traits that won't look out of place anywhere in the back seven. Unfortunately, he hasn't looked like a natural fit on tape anywhere, either.

In his NCAA career, Joseph recorded 10 picks on just 73 targets with a passer rating allowed of just 42.6. Has a very high football IQ and can line up from almost anywhere.

There are too many limitations to Kirkland's game to get too excited, but he still has a path to a starting role on a shaky 49ers offensive line outside of Trent Williams.

Haener is a small quarterback who has an injury history and doesn't exude confidence under pressure, but he could very well land a backup role in New Orleans down the line.

Tune tallied more than 1,100 passing snaps over the past two seasons and added elite grades in both years. When the play remains in structure, he is comfortable and confident in delivering the ball where it needs to go. But when things break down, he’s not the best improviser.

It's all about pass-game volume in this draft for the Rams, and Hutchinson is another big-bodied receiver who is adept at winning in the middle of the field. He projects as a useful possession receiver who can win inside or outside.

Bell doesn't have any individual stats or metrics that stand out, but he proved to be a solid possession-type receiver at Michigan, capable of creating separation on his own.

Mafi is a big and powerful guard prospect who could potentially vie for the Cowboys' starting left guard gig sooner rather than later.

Broeker let up 19 pressures — including no sacks — on 472 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. Offensive line depth is never a bad thing at this stage of the draft.

Having racked up 18 sacks over the past two years, Phelps brings Day 3 pass-rushing upside and a 2022 run-stop rate that ranked in the top 10 among FBS edge defenders.

In his first and only season as a full-time starter last year, Johnson recorded at least one quarterback pressure in every game played except for one. At the combine, Johnson ran an official 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds.

Martin is a poor man's Jordan Davis in that he's a towering 6-foot-5, 337-pound nose tackle with uber-long arms. He showed improvement as a bull rusher this past fall with 23 pressures after notching only 17 in his career prior.

Daniels brings high-end athleticism and an unrefined approach to the Raiders' offensive line room. He has extensive experience at guard and tackle. He could be a good match for a Vegas team that pulls its linemen more than most.

Clark might be a slot-only type of cornerback, but he's a fun one. This is simply a “draft for talent” pick on Day 3.

McFadden earned 70.0-plus overall grades in all four of his seasons with significant snaps, including three with 80.0-plus grades. He surrendered only nine pressures on true pass sets over the past two seasons.

Pass rush is another priority for the Rams this offseason, and Hampton is one of the better late-round sleepers in the draft. Though undersized, Hampton brings burst off the edge that led to 85.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades in each of the past two years. That should play at the next level, even in a situational role.

ROUND 6

186. Tennessee Titans: EDGE BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

197. Miami Dolphins: DI Dante Stills, West Virginia

203. Houston Texans: LB Troy Brown, Ole Miss

205. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan

206. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

207. Green Bay Packers: DI Jonah Tavai, San Diego State

208. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

213. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Caleb Murphy, Ferris State

ROUND 7

224. Atlanta Falcons: LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

237. Seattle Seahawks: OT Asim Richards, North Carolina

238. Miami Dolphins: CB Cameron Brown, Ohio State

248. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Jake Witt, Northern Michigan

251. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

258. Chicago Bears: FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State