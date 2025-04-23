2025 NFL Draft Betting: Best bets by position

The Steelers must prioritize quarterback: If the speculation that Shedeur Sanders could slide to No. 21 comes true, it would net a +270 payout, but taking a marginal price increase (+230) to bring Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe into the fold is a value.

Bet on Ashton Jeanty to be a top-five pick: While the presumed landing spot for Jeanty is the Las Vegas Raiders (Pick No. 6), reports of the Jaguars' interest in dealing away Travis Etienne have sparked new conversations.

Draft betting can be hit or miss due to the unpredictable nature of the event once picks start flying off the board. Nonetheless, there is still value to be had once you peel back the layers and evaluate each team’s circumstances in regard to the class as a whole.

Let’s take a look at some potential value picks for each position group in the 2025 class

Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers Position to Draft in Round 1: Quarterback (+230, FanDuel)

With just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster, the Steelers have to prioritize a signal-caller. Shedeur Sanders sliding to No. 21 would net +270 odds, but taking a marginal price increase to bring Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe into the fold is a value.

Running Back

To be a Top-Five Pick: Ashton Jeanty (-120, FanDuel)

While Jeanty's presumed landing spot has generally been Las Vegas (Pick No. 6), reports of the Jaguars' interest in dealing away Travis Etienne have sparked a possible selection of the generational back. Liam Coen knows the value of a strong running game, evidenced by his former backfield in Tampa Bay. The reported interest could be smoke, but any other suitors know they would need to get ahead of the Raiders for a chance at Jeanty, supplying the Jaguars with significant leverage.

Wide Receiver

To be a First-Round Pick: Luther Burden III (+230, FanDuel)

Although Burden falls just outside the top 32 on the consensus board, he’s situated squarely inside the top 15 on PFF’s big board. As a versatile “five-tool” receiver who can line up all over the field while being a consistent separator — ranking in the 95th percentile over the past two seasons — and a threat with the ball in his hands, Burden is an intriguing option for any offense and worthy of the first-round tag.

Denver Broncos Position to Draft in Round 1: Wide Receiver (+400, FanDuel)

While running back is a popular option for Denver, the depth at the position in the 2025 class compared to the receiver position could have Sean Payton looking at pass catchers early. Depending on how the board falls, one or more of the class's top five receivers will be available, leaving Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III as viable options.

Tight End

Team to select Tyler Warren: New York Jets (+280, DraftKings)

With the Colts (+165), Jets (+280), Bears (+290) and Saints (+650) all profile as potential landing spots, per betting odds and mock drafts alike, it projects as a value to target the team that has the first shot at him in the order: the New York Jets at No. 7. Warren is a popular option for the Jets, with PFF’s Dalton Wasserman taking the dynamic tight end any chance he gets, due to his dynamic ability (93.4 PFF receiving grade) as a two-way threat and the instant impact he would have on a New York offense desperate for talented playmakers.

Offensive Line

Philadelphia Eagles Position to Draft in Round 1: Offensive Lineman (+420, FanDuel)

The Eagles are well-known for building upon their strengths. While pass rusher (+115) could be their target, an opening at right guard is another potential option at No. 32, given the lack of depth later in this class to address the need. Kenyon Green (41.9 PFF overall grade) and Tyler Steen (42.1) haven’t produced in the NFL, opening the door for a young interior mauler. This is an excellent price to sprinkle a unit on.

Defensive Line

James Pearce Jr. Draft Position: Under 31.5 (+100, Draft Kings)

As I mentioned in my first-round locks piece, despite character concerns, Pearce has difference-making NFL traits and a grading profile to match. That type of player, at a premium position, doesn't fall out of the first round. While the price for Pearce to go in the first round sits around -140, excluding Pick No. 32 can improve it to even money — a steep discount.

Defensive Back

To be a First-Round Pick: Trey Amos (+130, FanDuel & DraftKings)

In a class notably light on cornerback talent and numerous teams possessing the need — particularly at the end of the order — it’s unlikely Amos will fall into Day 2. As CB4 on PFF’s big board, Amos allowed 0.59 yards per coverage snap in 2024, ranking just behind Jahdae Barron and Travis Hunter. He showcased a consistently high level of coverage ability worthy of a first-round pick last season.

Buffalo Bills Position to Draft in Round 1: Cornerback (+275, DraftKings)

After the Bills finished as the 31st-ranked coverage unit (31.8 PFF grade) in 2024, with Christian Benford posting the team’s only PFF coverage grade above 62.0 at the position, it’s a strong read to suggest cornerback is Buffalo's biggest need. To get it at this price is a steal.

Linebacker

Who will be Drafted First — Jihaad Campbell or Grey Zabel: Jihaad Campbell (+130, DraftKings)

Off-ball linebacker and interior offensive lineman are both positions generally glossed over in the first round, but this question presents an interesting opportunity. Given the varying perception of the offensive line class, teams may view some of the top tackle prospects as interior options, which would in turn push Zabel further down boards.

Conversely, Campbell is largely viewed as LB1, and the only true first-round talent at full-time off-ball linebacker in this class. Given that Campbell lands around 10 spots higher than Zabel on both the consensus and PFF big boards, it’s fair to say he has a strong likelihood of going in the middle of the first round.