NFL Betting 2025: Using PFF fantasy projections to unearth valuable rushing props

Will Saquon Barkley pace the NFL again? Barkley’s talent behind an Eagles offensive line that generated more than 1,000 yards before contact for running backs last season puts the NFL rushing title well within reach.

Bet on Justin Fields to feature heavily on the ground: Without a ton of proven help in the receiving game, the dynamic dual-threat quarterback will need to make some magic happen with his legs, just as he did in 2022, when he rushed for more than 1,100 yards.

Fantasy football and NFL betting go hand-in-hand. Through the very same insights we use to help you draft the best possible lineup to win your fantasy leagues, we can also determine the best futures and prop bets to target throughout the NFL season.

Thanks to the hard work of Nathan Jahnke, Jon Macri and the rest of the PFF Fantasy team, we’re able to measure projections for every player against season-long betting lines to determine the most valuable futures bets.

These are the best rushing props to target for the 2025 NFL season.

Line: Most rushing yards in the NFL (+250)

Most rushing yards in the NFL (+250) PFF Projection: 1,373 rushing yards

Barkley’s 2024 campaign was one for the record books, as he amassed 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season, becoming the ninth back in NFL history to join the 2,000-yard club. He didn’t stop there, continuing that dominant performance in the playoffs and finishing his season with more than 2,500 yards on the ground to become the first player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

Now, Barkley will aim to exceed that production in 2025. He'll look to become the first back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He boasts the requisite talent and the offensive line to make it happen. The Eagles' front-five generated 2.3 yards before contact per attempt for running backs last season, the highest average in the NFL, and helped the rushing attack generate more than 1,000 yards before contact — the only team to do so.

With that type of push up front, Barkley's projection of a shade under 1,400 rushing yards is well within reach. And so is the NFL rushing title.

Pick: Saquon Barkley to lead the NFL in rushing yardage (+250)

Name Rushing Attempts Projection Rushing Yards Projection Saquon Barkley 292.05 1,373.33 Jonathan Taylor 301.98 1,311.73 Derrick Henry 270.84 1,306.97 Bijan Robinson 273.67 1,228.57 Ashton Jeanty 276.36 1,227.91 Bucky Irving 256.50 1,209.92 Kyren Williams 267.01 1,174.91 Josh Jacobs 260.68 1,131.81 Quinshon Judkins 248.93 1,093.69 Jahmyr Gibbs 230.35 1,078.56

Line: 650.5 rushing yards

650.5 rushing yards PFF Projection: 1,093.69 rushing yards

While it can be difficult to project usage for rookies, oddsmakers are coming in significantly lower on Judkins than what we’re seeing from PFF's projections, both in yards and touchdowns.

The differential is largely attributed to Judkins' assumed role within the Browns' offense. His lines indicate he will take on more of a secondary role within the backfield, with incumbent Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson waiting in the wings.

However, his PFF projection forecasts a starting role. Judkins' college track record speaks for itself: He logged more than 1,000 rushing yards and never fell below an 87.0 PFF rushing grade in each of his three seasons.

Cleveland's quarterback situation remains muddy, so the offense should look to lean on the running game. Even if Judkins isn’t tabbed as the lead dog, there will be plenty of work to go around, something he proved he could handle during his time at Ohio State last season when he generated 1,060 yards on 5.5 yards per carry while playing alongside TreVeyon Henderson.

Pick: Over 650.5 rushing yards (-110)

Name Rushing Yards Projection Rushing Yards Line Rushing Yards Differential Rushing TD Projection Rushing TD Line Rushing TD Differential Quinshon Judkins 1,093.69 650.50 443.19 7.75 4.50 3.25 Kenneth Walker III 1,005.41 875.50 129.91 8.45 6.50 1.95 Ashton Jeanty 1,227.91 1,075.50 152.41 9.38 7.50 1.88 Alvin Kamara 890.01 725.50 164.51 6.29 4.50 1.79 Christian McCaffrey 1,037.95 925.50 112.45 8.04 6.50 1.54

Line: 550.5 rushing yards

550.5 rushing yards PFF Projection: 738.42 rushing yards

Unlike last season in Pittsburgh, Fields is in the driver’s seat for the Jets through the 2025 campaign. Without a ton of proven help in the receiving game outside of Garrett Wilson, the dynamic dual-threat quarterback will need to make some magic happen with his legs.

Fortunately, Fields is more than comfortable with playing outside the pocket and scrambling for quality yardage, as well as being a featured piece within a rushing scheme on designed quarterback runs.

Over the past decade, a quarterback has managed to surpass 550 rushing yards in a season 29 times. Fields accounts for two instances. That includes his outstanding performance in 2022, when he rushed for more than 1,100 yards — the second most by a quarterback in the PFF era and just the fourth time a signal-caller has eclipsed 1,000.

With a full season of running the show in New York, Fields can easily go over this line (550.5).

Pick: Over 550.5 rushing yards (-115)

Name Rushing Yards Projection Rushing Yards Line Rushing Yards Differential Justin Fields 738.42 550.50 187.92 Jayden Daniels 809.71 675.50 134.21 Drake Maye 440.59 425.50 15.09 Josh Allen 500.33 500.50 -0.17 Caleb Williams 414.77 425.50 -10.73 Jalen Hurts 588.09 600.50 -12.41 Kyler Murray 431.61 475.50 -43.89 Lamar Jackson 698.50 750.50 -52.00

Line: 1,000.5 rushing yards

1,000.5 rushing yards PFF Projection: 1,174.91 rushing yards

Although Williams is rightfully seen as a talented NFL running back, he doesn’t quite receive the recognition he deserves as one of the most productive runners in the league. Since taking over as the Rams’ lead back in 2023, Williams has exceeded 1,100 yards each season, amounting to more than 2,400 regular-season yards — the third most in the NFL, behind just Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

Williams is poised to build on his career-best 1,299 yards last season (seventh most) at just 25 years old.

Volume powers his production, with his 316 carries during the 2024 regular season ranking as the third most in the NFL. Although Williams' projection for 2025 comes in quite a bit lower at 267 attempts, with Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter in the fold, he is still secured at the head of this backfield.

With Williams entering a contract year and currently in extension talks, he should put his best foot forward in 2025.

Pick: Over 1,000.5 rushing yards (-110)