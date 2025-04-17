2025 PFF NFL DRAFT GUIDE IS LIVE - DOWNLOAD NOW!
Examining which colleges have produced the best NFL draftees since 2022

2S0WGBH Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) reacts with linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) after recovering a fumble by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Bradley Locker
  • The best college programs are home to budding NFL stars: Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama all rank in the top eight in both total snaps and PFF WAR.
  • Disappointment in the SEC: Programs like Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oklahoma haven't lived up to the billing in terms of their NFL lineages.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Amid the chaotic annual fun of the NFL draft is the analysis of the helmets next to a player’s name. This year’s top picks should feature slightly more unconventional options toward the top, but the traditional blue bloods — including Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama — will all be represented well.

While some schools have debated the moniker of “DBU” or “QBU,” this exercise will take a deeper dive into which programs have churned out the best and most productive NFL draftees in the past three years. The two essential elements fueling these rankings are PFF snap counts and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), which can be viewed below.

Note: If a player attended multiple schools, only their final program was factored in this calculation (e.g., BYU for Puka Nacua).

Top 50 Colleges By NFL Snaps Played Among Players Debuting, 2022-24

RankCollegeSnaps Played
1Georgia Bulldogs29,559
2Alabama Crimson Tide23,342
3Ohio State Buckeyes18,346
4Penn State Nittany Lions17,115
5Cincinnati Bearcats15,959
6LSU Tigers15,898
7Illinois Fighting Illini13,550
8Washington Huskies13,197
9Iowa Hawkeyes12,183
10Notre Dame Fighting Irish12,115
11Michigan Wolverines12,073
12USC Trojans11,505
13Tennessee Volunteers11,082
14Kentucky Wildcats10,163
15Minnesota Golden Gophers9,871
16Oregon Ducks9,667
17Wisconsin Badgers9,479
18Florida Gators9,331
19Maryland Terrapins9,243
20Texas A&M Aggies9,139
21UCLA Bruins9,026
22Oklahoma Sooners8,605
23North Dakota State Bison8,098
24Wake Forest Demon Deacons7,735
25Utah Utes7,711
26TCU Horned Frogs7,412
27Iowa State Cyclones7,374
28Mississippi State Bulldogs7,366
29Texas Longhorns7,334
30Baylor Bears6,722
31Nebraska Cornhuskers6,340
32Purdue Boilermakers6,337
33Pittsburgh Panthers6,305
34Clemson Tigers6,257
35Ole Miss Rebels5,879
36Florida State Seminoles5,872
37North Carolina Tar Heels5,840
38Auburn Tigers5,657
39Central Michigan Chippewas5,601
40Washington State Cougars5,459
41Boston College Eagles5,452
42UTSA Roadrunners5,221
43Michigan State Spartans5,037
44Kansas State Wildcats4,749
45Arizona State Sun Devils4,711
46Rutgers Scarlet Knights4,705
47North Carolina State Wolfpack4,688
48Arkansas Razorbacks4,642
49Houston Cougars4,447
50Memphis Tigers4,424

Top 50 Colleges By PFF WAR Produced Among Players Debuting, 2022-24 

RankCollegePFF WAR
1Ohio State Buckeyes8.3543
2Iowa State Cyclones6.6089
3LSU Tigers5.4719
4Washington Huskies4.8074
5Georgia Bulldogs4.7112
6Cincinnati Bearcats3.9808
7USC Trojans3.4146
8Alabama Crimson Tide3.077
9Pittsburgh Panthers2.8569
10Oregon Ducks2.7026
11Illinois Fighting Illini2.3696
12Iowa Hawkeyes2.2495
13Notre Dame Fighting Irish2.171
14Wisconsin Badgers2.164
15North Carolina Tar Heels1.7988
16Penn State Nittany Lions1.6542
17Michigan Wolverines1.6311
18Texas Longhorns1.491
19Utah Utes1.4377
20Wake Forest Demon Deacons1.4267
21Florida State Seminoles1.4077
22Central Michigan Chippewas1.2598
23Villanova Wildcats1.2593
24Fresno State Bulldogs1.2251
25Colorado State Rams1.213
26BYU Cougars1.1056
27Michigan State Spartans1.1038
28Toledo Rockets1.1019
29Purdue Boilermakers1.0818
30Florida Gators1.0802
31Boston College Eagles1.0309
32Tennessee Volunteers1.0108
33Syracuse Orange1.0057
34SMU Mustangs0.9145
35UTSA Roadrunners0.8679
36Coastal Carolina Chanticleers0.8575
37Minnesota Golden Gophers0.8547
38Stanford Cardinal0.8014
39Kentucky Wildcats0.7683
40Nebraska Cornhuskers0.7606
41Washington State Cougars0.7578
42Tulsa Golden Hurricane0.7417
43TCU Horned Frogs0.7392
44Arizona State Sun Devils0.7329
45Maryland Terrapins0.7325
46North Dakota State Bison0.6834
47Fayetteville State0.6787
48East Texas A&M0.6643
49Rutgers Scarlet Knights0.6396
50Nevada Wolf Pack0.6242

The Powerhouses Remain Elite

Most of the names at the top are the usual suspects. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan all rank in the top 20 in both total snaps accrued and cumulative PFF WAR.

While these programs have witnessed the development of several star quarterbacks, they have elevated themselves into their own echelon because of star power across a myriad of positions on both sides of the ball. More specifically, three of the four single-season leaders in PFF WAR among players drafted since 2022 — Jayden Daniels in 2024 and C.J. Stroud in both 2023 and 2024 — hailed from the Tigers and Buckeyes, respectively.

Cincinnati is an Underrated Power

Cincinnati’s 2021 roster remains one of the more impressive non-Power Four teams in recent memory, as the Bearcats went 13-1 and yielded loads of stardom. That talent has paid off immensely in the NFL ranks, as the Bearcats sit fifth in NFL snaps and sixth in total PFF WAR over the past three years.

The clear headliner among that group is Sauce Gardner, whose 2.10 WAR is the best among any cornerback since he was drafted in 2022. Joining Gardner is receiver Alec Pierce, who has notched 2,630 offensive snaps since being drafted by the Colts. While Desmond Ridder didn’t pan out as the Falcons’ starter, he did register 0.32 WAR with Atlanta in 2023. Other Bearcats to make it to the league in this latest span include Ivan Pace Jr., Coby Bryant, Jerome Ford, Bryan Cook, Tre Tucker, Josh Whyle and Tyler Scott.

The Big Ten is Well-Represented

Partially by virtue of now fielding 18 schools, but also because of pedigree, the Big Ten makes its mark well known on a list like this. Big Ten programs account for nine of the top 17 schools in PFF WAR over the past three years, and the feat is more extensive than just Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

Washington has become an under-the-radar breeding ground for the NFL, slotting into the top eight in total snaps and WAR since 2022 — thanks in large part to players such as Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Michael Penix Jr., Roger Rosengarten and Rome Odunze. Illinois ranks in the top 11 in both categories, fueled by Devon Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph, Tommy DeVito, Tip Reiman, Quan Martin and others. Iowa is also a surreptitious pick, as players such as Cooper DeJean, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Linderbaum, Jack Campbell and Riley Moss have catalyzed the Hawkeyes to place in the top 12 in each table.

The college football world may still orbit around the planet that is the SEC, but the Big Ten deserves its flowers, too.

Don’t Sleep on Dakota Giants

The Power Four is accustomed to the spotlight, but the Dakotas have also been a hotbed of solid NFL players — both in the past three years and the long haul.

North Dakota State reached the top 50 in total snaps played and PFF WAR since 2022, and when you run through the gamut of former Bison now in the league, it’s no secret why. The program has yielded Cody Mauch, Christian Watson, Cordell Volson and Hunter Luepke, who have each produced positive WAR and/or carved out legitimate roles with their NFL franchises.

The powerhouse’s biggest rival, South Dakota State, also shouldn’t be overlooked. Narrowly missing the top 50 in PFF WAR, the Jackrabbits have molded productive young offensive players such as Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Davis, Pierre Strong Jr. and Mason McCormick. It's no wonder those two programs have combined to win the past four FCS titles.

Highest-Graded Division I Teams in 2024
Poor Production for Big SEC Brands

Revisiting the SEC, the conference remains among college football’s elite. At the same time, there’s an evident disparity between how many players from such schools become pros versus how many become effective NFL players.

More specifically, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss slot into the top 35 of snaps played by alumni, yet all but one are not within the top 30 in PFF WAR generated. Even more staggering is that Oklahoma and Texas A&M are inside the top 22 in snaps played but failed to reach the top 50 in PFF WAR. Significantly smaller universities such as Central Michigan, Villanova and Fayetteville State have, technically speaking, produced NFL players that have compiled more value.

The good news for these schools is that they continue to litter all 32 NFL rosters, but the quality of their systems (especially the offensive structure for the Volunteers and Rebels) may be hindering NFL performance.

Developing a QB Pays Dividends

Innately, PFF WAR is a metric driven by quarterback play. The top 29 NFL players in PFF WAR in 2024 were all quarterbacks — even featuring names like Daniel Jones. This framework can help explain why certain schools rank so highly in the metric.

Iowa State has relished a solid share of good NFL players, but the crown jewel is unquestionably Brock Purdy, whose 5.88 WAR since 2022 ranks 14th among quarterbacks. Sitting ninth is Pittsburgh, and Kenny Pickett is responsible for 2.9954 of the total 2.8569 WAR for the Panthers. Likewise, North Carolina is 15th in WAR due to producing Sam Howell and Drake Maye, who totaled 1.4426 WAR in the past three seasons.

Brock Purdy's PFF WAR Value By Year

Turnaround Coming With 2025 Prospects

Newly minted Big 12 schools Colorado and Arizona rank among the worst Power Four programs in both snaps played and PFF WAR produced in the past three years, with neither cracking the top 50 in either category. On top of that, Nate Landman was the only one between the two schools to play more than 200 snaps in a season from 2022-24. However, an influx of touted talent via Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Tetairoa McMillan could skyrocket the Buffaloes and Wildcats up these rankings over the next three seasons.

In the Mountain West, Boise State enjoyed a fruitful 2024 by making the College Football Playoff, but the Broncos haven’t been able to churn out much NFL talent in the past three seasons. In total, only Khalil Shakir has eclipsed 700 or more snaps in a season since leaving Boise. But with Ashton Jeanty set to become a likely top-10 pick, his volume could elevate the Broncos’ NFL legacy in the near future

