Examining which colleges have produced the best NFL draftees since 2022

The best college programs are home to budding NFL stars: Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama all rank in the top eight in both total snaps and PFF WAR.

Disappointment in the SEC: Programs like Tennessee, Ole Miss and Oklahoma haven't lived up to the billing in terms of their NFL lineages.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Amid the chaotic annual fun of the NFL draft is the analysis of the helmets next to a player’s name. This year’s top picks should feature slightly more unconventional options toward the top, but the traditional blue bloods — including Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama — will all be represented well.

While some schools have debated the moniker of “DBU” or “QBU,” this exercise will take a deeper dive into which programs have churned out the best and most productive NFL draftees in the past three years. The two essential elements fueling these rankings are PFF snap counts and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), which can be viewed below.

Note: If a player attended multiple schools, only their final program was factored in this calculation (e.g., BYU for Puka Nacua).

Top 50 Colleges By NFL Snaps Played Among Players Debuting, 2022-24

Rank College Snaps Played 1 Georgia Bulldogs 29,559 2 Alabama Crimson Tide 23,342 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 18,346 4 Penn State Nittany Lions 17,115 5 Cincinnati Bearcats 15,959 6 LSU Tigers 15,898 7 Illinois Fighting Illini 13,550 8 Washington Huskies 13,197 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 12,183 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12,115 11 Michigan Wolverines 12,073 12 USC Trojans 11,505 13 Tennessee Volunteers 11,082 14 Kentucky Wildcats 10,163 15 Minnesota Golden Gophers 9,871 16 Oregon Ducks 9,667 17 Wisconsin Badgers 9,479 18 Florida Gators 9,331 19 Maryland Terrapins 9,243 20 Texas A&M Aggies 9,139 21 UCLA Bruins 9,026 22 Oklahoma Sooners 8,605 23 North Dakota State Bison 8,098 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7,735 25 Utah Utes 7,711 26 TCU Horned Frogs 7,412 27 Iowa State Cyclones 7,374 28 Mississippi State Bulldogs 7,366 29 Texas Longhorns 7,334 30 Baylor Bears 6,722 31 Nebraska Cornhuskers 6,340 32 Purdue Boilermakers 6,337 33 Pittsburgh Panthers 6,305 34 Clemson Tigers 6,257 35 Ole Miss Rebels 5,879 36 Florida State Seminoles 5,872 37 North Carolina Tar Heels 5,840 38 Auburn Tigers 5,657 39 Central Michigan Chippewas 5,601 40 Washington State Cougars 5,459 41 Boston College Eagles 5,452 42 UTSA Roadrunners 5,221 43 Michigan State Spartans 5,037 44 Kansas State Wildcats 4,749 45 Arizona State Sun Devils 4,711 46 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 4,705 47 North Carolina State Wolfpack 4,688 48 Arkansas Razorbacks 4,642 49 Houston Cougars 4,447 50 Memphis Tigers 4,424

Top 50 Colleges By PFF WAR Produced Among Players Debuting, 2022-24

Rank College PFF WAR 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 8.3543 2 Iowa State Cyclones 6.6089 3 LSU Tigers 5.4719 4 Washington Huskies 4.8074 5 Georgia Bulldogs 4.7112 6 Cincinnati Bearcats 3.9808 7 USC Trojans 3.4146 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 3.077 9 Pittsburgh Panthers 2.8569 10 Oregon Ducks 2.7026 11 Illinois Fighting Illini 2.3696 12 Iowa Hawkeyes 2.2495 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2.171 14 Wisconsin Badgers 2.164 15 North Carolina Tar Heels 1.7988 16 Penn State Nittany Lions 1.6542 17 Michigan Wolverines 1.6311 18 Texas Longhorns 1.491 19 Utah Utes 1.4377 20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1.4267 21 Florida State Seminoles 1.4077 22 Central Michigan Chippewas 1.2598 23 Villanova Wildcats 1.2593 24 Fresno State Bulldogs 1.2251 25 Colorado State Rams 1.213 26 BYU Cougars 1.1056 27 Michigan State Spartans 1.1038 28 Toledo Rockets 1.1019 29 Purdue Boilermakers 1.0818 30 Florida Gators 1.0802 31 Boston College Eagles 1.0309 32 Tennessee Volunteers 1.0108 33 Syracuse Orange 1.0057 34 SMU Mustangs 0.9145 35 UTSA Roadrunners 0.8679 36 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 0.8575 37 Minnesota Golden Gophers 0.8547 38 Stanford Cardinal 0.8014 39 Kentucky Wildcats 0.7683 40 Nebraska Cornhuskers 0.7606 41 Washington State Cougars 0.7578 42 Tulsa Golden Hurricane 0.7417 43 TCU Horned Frogs 0.7392 44 Arizona State Sun Devils 0.7329 45 Maryland Terrapins 0.7325 46 North Dakota State Bison 0.6834 47 Fayetteville State 0.6787 48 East Texas A&M 0.6643 49 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 0.6396 50 Nevada Wolf Pack 0.6242

The Powerhouses Remain Elite

Most of the names at the top are the usual suspects. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan all rank in the top 20 in both total snaps accrued and cumulative PFF WAR.

While these programs have witnessed the development of several star quarterbacks, they have elevated themselves into their own echelon because of star power across a myriad of positions on both sides of the ball. More specifically, three of the four single-season leaders in PFF WAR among players drafted since 2022 — Jayden Daniels in 2024 and C.J. Stroud in both 2023 and 2024 — hailed from the Tigers and Buckeyes, respectively.

Cincinnati is an Underrated Power

Cincinnati’s 2021 roster remains one of the more impressive non-Power Four teams in recent memory, as the Bearcats went 13-1 and yielded loads of stardom. That talent has paid off immensely in the NFL ranks, as the Bearcats sit fifth in NFL snaps and sixth in total PFF WAR over the past three years.

The clear headliner among that group is Sauce Gardner, whose 2.10 WAR is the best among any cornerback since he was drafted in 2022. Joining Gardner is receiver Alec Pierce, who has notched 2,630 offensive snaps since being drafted by the Colts. While Desmond Ridder didn’t pan out as the Falcons’ starter, he did register 0.32 WAR with Atlanta in 2023. Other Bearcats to make it to the league in this latest span include Ivan Pace Jr., Coby Bryant, Jerome Ford, Bryan Cook, Tre Tucker, Josh Whyle and Tyler Scott.

The Big Ten is Well-Represented

Partially by virtue of now fielding 18 schools, but also because of pedigree, the Big Ten makes its mark well known on a list like this. Big Ten programs account for nine of the top 17 schools in PFF WAR over the past three years, and the feat is more extensive than just Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.

Washington has become an under-the-radar breeding ground for the NFL, slotting into the top eight in total snaps and WAR since 2022 — thanks in large part to players such as Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Michael Penix Jr., Roger Rosengarten and Rome Odunze. Illinois ranks in the top 11 in both categories, fueled by Devon Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph, Tommy DeVito, Tip Reiman, Quan Martin and others. Iowa is also a surreptitious pick, as players such as Cooper DeJean, Sam LaPorta, Tyler Linderbaum, Jack Campbell and Riley Moss have catalyzed the Hawkeyes to place in the top 12 in each table.

The college football world may still orbit around the planet that is the SEC, but the Big Ten deserves its flowers, too.

Don’t Sleep on Dakota Giants

The Power Four is accustomed to the spotlight, but the Dakotas have also been a hotbed of solid NFL players — both in the past three years and the long haul.

North Dakota State reached the top 50 in total snaps played and PFF WAR since 2022, and when you run through the gamut of former Bison now in the league, it’s no secret why. The program has yielded Cody Mauch, Christian Watson, Cordell Volson and Hunter Luepke, who have each produced positive WAR and/or carved out legitimate roles with their NFL franchises.

The powerhouse’s biggest rival, South Dakota State, also shouldn’t be overlooked. Narrowly missing the top 50 in PFF WAR, the Jackrabbits have molded productive young offensive players such as Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Davis, Pierre Strong Jr. and Mason McCormick. It's no wonder those two programs have combined to win the past four FCS titles.

Highest-Graded Division I Teams in 2024

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Poor Production for Big SEC Brands

Revisiting the SEC, the conference remains among college football’s elite. At the same time, there’s an evident disparity between how many players from such schools become pros versus how many become effective NFL players.

More specifically, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss slot into the top 35 of snaps played by alumni, yet all but one are not within the top 30 in PFF WAR generated. Even more staggering is that Oklahoma and Texas A&M are inside the top 22 in snaps played but failed to reach the top 50 in PFF WAR. Significantly smaller universities such as Central Michigan, Villanova and Fayetteville State have, technically speaking, produced NFL players that have compiled more value.

The good news for these schools is that they continue to litter all 32 NFL rosters, but the quality of their systems (especially the offensive structure for the Volunteers and Rebels) may be hindering NFL performance.

Developing a QB Pays Dividends

Innately, PFF WAR is a metric driven by quarterback play. The top 29 NFL players in PFF WAR in 2024 were all quarterbacks — even featuring names like Daniel Jones. This framework can help explain why certain schools rank so highly in the metric.

Iowa State has relished a solid share of good NFL players, but the crown jewel is unquestionably Brock Purdy, whose 5.88 WAR since 2022 ranks 14th among quarterbacks. Sitting ninth is Pittsburgh, and Kenny Pickett is responsible for 2.9954 of the total 2.8569 WAR for the Panthers. Likewise, North Carolina is 15th in WAR due to producing Sam Howell and Drake Maye, who totaled 1.4426 WAR in the past three seasons.

Brock Purdy's PFF WAR Value By Year

Turnaround Coming With 2025 Prospects

Newly minted Big 12 schools Colorado and Arizona rank among the worst Power Four programs in both snaps played and PFF WAR produced in the past three years, with neither cracking the top 50 in either category. On top of that, Nate Landman was the only one between the two schools to play more than 200 snaps in a season from 2022-24. However, an influx of touted talent via Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Tetairoa McMillan could skyrocket the Buffaloes and Wildcats up these rankings over the next three seasons.

In the Mountain West, Boise State enjoyed a fruitful 2024 by making the College Football Playoff, but the Broncos haven’t been able to churn out much NFL talent in the past three seasons. In total, only Khalil Shakir has eclipsed 700 or more snaps in a season since leaving Boise. But with Ashton Jeanty set to become a likely top-10 pick, his volume could elevate the Broncos’ NFL legacy in the near future.

Looking for More 2025 NFL Draft Content?