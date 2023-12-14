NFL Week 15 Preview: Fantasy football advice, betting tips and matchups to watch

• Khalil Mack is in for a big Thursday night: Mack racked up six sacks in the last meeting between these two teams, and that was with Kolton Miller in the Raiders lineup. Miller won't play in Week 15 due to a shoulder injury, so it could be another massive day for Mack and the rest of the Chargers' pass-rushers.

• Back the Eagles on Monday night: The Eagles desperately need a big win after being blown out by the 49ers and the Cowboys in back-to-back weeks. The Seahawks need this win to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race, but this could be a get-right game for the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

• Get ahead of the game: PFF's Best Bets Tool uses PFF data to uncover the biggest edges in the betting market. Click here to see the best bets for this week.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

Mack racked up six sacks in the last meeting between these two teams, and that was with Kolton Miller in the Raiders lineup. Miller won't play in Week 15 due to a shoulder injury, so it could be another massive day for Mack and the other Chargers' pass-rushers.

Josh Jacobs (leg) suffered an injury against the Vikings in Week 14 and did not return to the field. His status for this game is still in question, which could allow White to shoulder the load on offense. White has hardly played this year for Las Vegas but could be a fantasy playoff star in Week 15.

This game really changed when it was announced that Justin Herbert (finger) would miss the rest of the season after surgery. But the Raiders can’t score. They are averaging just 15.5 points per game this season and are coming off a home shutout. Take the Chargers +3 and expect this to be a low-scoring contest.

This will be rookie-on-rookie in Week 15, with Turner starting on the outside. Addison has been held in check over the last few weeks, but this game sets up well for him against Turner. Expect Addison to see plenty of one-on-one matchups on Saturday.

Mullens will start over Joshua Dobbs in Week 15, which could be a big-time spot for the veteran quarterback. The Bengals continue to struggle to stop explosive plays in the passing game, and Mullen isn’t afraid to throw the ball down the field. Even in his first start, have confidence in Mullen as a QB2 in your superflex leagues.

The Bengals have played much better over the last few weeks, but Jake Browning has not yet faced a blitz-happy team like the Vikings. The Raiders couldn’t even score a single point (at home) against the Vikings in Week 14. Expect the Bengals to have better luck, but for the Vikings to ultimately cover in Week 15.

Watt entered concussion protocol last Friday, but the expectation is that he will play on Saturday. And this should be a big game for him, considering that Braden Smith (knee) will likely be out in Week 15. That means rookie Blake Freeland will start, and that is a bad matchup for the Colts. Look for Watt to record multiple sacks against the rookie from BYU.

The Patriots completely shut down Warren in Week 14, but don’t expect the Colts to have the same luck. They really struggle against quicker running backs and look no further than Chase Brown, who tallied 80 yards receiving last week against the Colts. Look for Warren to catch four-plus passes and to total over 80 yards in this huge AFC matchup.

This is the most important game of the season for the Steelers. They need to win to stay alive in the AFC wild-card hunt. And with a few extra days to prepare, look for Mike Tomlin’s team to play with a lot of urgency on the road. Pittsburgh’s defense should be able to keep the Colts under 20 points, which should be enough to cover (and likely win).

The Broncos paid a ton of money to acquire McGlinchey this offseason, and the results have been mixed. But the reason they signed him was for matchups like this. Hutchinson is the No. 9 ranked edge defender in the NFL (90.1), and his pass-rush grade continues to improve by the week. Denver will have to find a way to neutralize Hutchinson to have any success on offense this week.

The best way to beat the Broncos is to run right at them. This could be a big week for David Montgomery, who totaled 85 yards on 13 touches in Week 14. He's played exceptionally well this season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Lions lean on him even more this week.

The Lions are a different team at home and need this win to avoid letting the Vikings creep back into the NFC North race. Denver’s defense has been pretty impressive over the last two months, but look for the Lions to score 24-plus points and get the home cover on Saturday night.

Hudson has been forced into action due to injuries, and it hasn't gone well. He is the lowest-graded offensive tackle in the league (38.5) and will now face Sweat, who has been sensational since joining the Bears. If the Browns want to have any success on offense this week, blocking Sweat will be priority No. 1.

The Browns have one of the top defenses in the league, but they have had struggles against athletic quarterbacks in the past. Look for Justin Fields to use his legs early and often in this game. Fields should easily eclipse 50-plus rushing yards on Sunday and could get into the end zone multiple times.

The Browns are 8-5 on the season, but they might be getting past the point of no return for injuries. They’ve now lost three offensive tackles for the year (Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones) on top of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb on offense. Cleveland’s defense will keep them in this game, but take the Bears to cover and win on the road in Week 15.

The Falcons will likely be without Kaleb McGary again this week, so it'll be Storm Norton at right tackle. That could be an issue with Brian Burns on the other side. Burns is having one of the best seasons of his career and could have a big day against Norton in Week 15.

Drake London had a big fantasy day in Week 14, but look for Pitts to get in on the action in Week 15. Pitts has seen 14 targets over the last two weeks and has eclipsed 50 yards in each game. Look for that to continue against one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine the Panthers getting another win this season. And the Falcons desperately need this win to stay on pace with the rest of the NFC South. Look for the Falcons to get after Bryce Young and cover here on the road.

Tom has been the best offensive lineman for the Packers this season, and it hasn't been close. He's been an excellent run-blocker (77.7 run-block grade), which is bad news for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has struggled to stop the run, but they’ll need Barrett to hold the edge if the Buccaneers want to contain A.J. Dillon and company.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander continues to deal with an injury that will make him questionable for this week. But even if he plays, Evans will have a big size advantage over all the cornerbacks of the Packers. Evans managed just one catch in Week 14, but look for him to have a huge day against the Packers this week.

It was a bit of a shock to see Green Bay play that poorly against the Giants in Week 14, but look for them to bounce back at home in Week 15. The Packers should be able to get plenty of pressure against Baker Mayfield, which should lead to multiple turnovers.

Will the Texans have Stingley follow Hopkins in Week 15? That is one of the biggest questions entering this matchup. Hopkins is the focal point of the passing offense for the Titans, and shutting him down will be priority No. 1 for Houston. But will they move their top cornerback around, or will he stay on the left side?

This is the time of the year when Derrick Henry thrives. For his career, he averages 94.4 rushing yards per game and has averaged 115 yards per game against the Texans. Against a banged-up front seven, Henry should be a fantasy star once again.

It seems unlikely that C.J. Stroud (concussion) will play in Week 15, and the Texans will be without several offensive playmakers. Houston's defense might be able to keep them in this game, but they need to take the Titans to win and cover in this AFC South battle.

The Dolphins lost center Connor Williams (torn ACL) on Monday and inserted Eichenberg into the lineup to replace him. That has been a major downgrade this season whenever Eichenberg has been asked to see the field. Williams should be in for a huge day on Sunday against an interior offensive line that is in turmoil.

Waddle torched the Jets for 114 yards on eight receptions a few weeks ago. And with Tyreek Hill (ankle) banged up, the Dolphins will likely lean on Waddle to carry more of their passing attack. Waddle is a must-start in Week 15 and should be able to post WR1 numbers against the Jets.

The Jets are a different team with Zach Wilson under center (compared to Tim Boyle). They can actually move the ball a bit and keep games competitive. They should be able to do that here against the Dolphins, who are playing on a short week after losing to the Titans in Week 14. Expect the Dolphins to win but the Jets to cover in Week 15.

If the Giants were a better team, Dexter Lawrence would be getting a lot more attention for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s been the most dominant interior defender in the league, and the Saints will ask their Pro Bowl center to slow him down.

Everything is setting up for Chris Olave to have a huge performance on Sunday. The highest-graded outside cornerback for the Giants is Deonte Banks (51.1), a rookie in Wink Martindale’s defense. Look for the Giants to leave Banks and Adoree' Jackson on an island against Olave, which is fantastic news for the second-year receiver from Ohio State.

It seems unlikely that the Giants will be able to go on the road and beat the Saints with their No. 3 quarterback despite their upset win over the Packers in Week 14. The Saints need this win to stay alive in the NFC South division race, so expect them to take care of business at home on Sunday.

The Patriots traded for Jackson earlier this season to try to revive his career in New England. That has not happened, as Jackson is the lowest-graded cornerback in the NFL this season (34.8). Look for the Chiefs to go at Jackson with Rice, who has really improved over the last few weeks.

With Isiah Pacheco likely out again, the Chiefs will utilize a running back-by-committee approach. That means more of McKinnon in the passing game. McKinnon got into the end zone last week and should see even more work this week against the Patriots.

The Patriots have pulled off some big upsets this year, beating the Bills and the Steelers. But don’t expect that to be the case here. The Chiefs need this win to stay ahead of the Broncos in the AFC West. Look for them to take care of business on the road in New England.

Dotson has been a revelation this season for the Rams, grading out as the No. 3 guard in football. But he will have his hands full against one of the best defensive tackle pairings in the league in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Dotson is set to get a huge payday in 2024, and performing well in a matchup like this will only help.

Kupp had his best game in months in Week 14, racking up 115 yards and a touchdown. He looked healthy and should be in for another big game against the NFL’s worst pass defense. Kupp is locked and loaded as a WR1 going into Week 15.

The Rams are clicking on offense, and with Kyren Williams back on the field, they can stay balanced. The Rams shouldn’t have any problems putting up points in this game and should be able to win by at least a touchdown.

McBride has been on a heater over the last six games, racking up 440 yards and two touchdowns. But can he have success against the best linebacker in the NFL? Watching these two young stars face off against each other on Sunday should be fantastic.

Since returning from his injury, there hasn’t been a receiver in the NFL better than Deebo Samuel. Over the last three games, Samuel has racked up 382 yards and six touchdowns. Don’t expect that to change in Week 15 against one of the league’s worst secondaries.

13.5 points is a ton for a team on the road. But the 49ers aren't just any old team. They are the best team in the NFL and are starting to really round into form. Look for the 49ers to score 30-plus points on Sunday and easily cover this spread.

Gilmore will get a chance to face his former team, but he will have a really difficult assignment ahead of him. Gilmore kept A.J. Brown in check in Week 14, but Diggs is an entirely different type of player. Diggs hasn't had a big performance in a while, but this is the type of game where he could go off. If the Cowboys can keep him from having a big game, they should be able to contain Buffalo’s offense.

James Cook had a big performance against the Chiefs in Week 14, recording 141 yards and a touchdown on just 15 touches. The Cowboys can be exposed on the ground, especially against quicker runners. Look for Cook to get the same amount of touches again in Week 15 and to get into the end zone against Dallas.

Both teams have elite quarterbacks and can put up a bunch of points. But take the under here, as the Cowboys have one of the league's top defenses. They should be able to hold Josh Allen under 24 points, allowing the under to hit in Buffalo. Look for both teams to rely more on their run games than usual, especially with the expected cold weather (and wind) ahead of this matchup.

Allen has been outstanding for the Jaguars this season, recording a career-high 13.5 sacks. The expectation is that he will face Ronnie Stanley, but Stanley has been rotating in and out of the lineup due to health issues. If Stanley can’t play most of the snaps in Week 15, the Ravens could be in a lot of trouble against one of the top edge rushers in the NFL.

The Jaguars have allowed back-to-back 300-yard passing days to Jake Browning and Joe Flacco. So it only makes sense that Lamar Jackson will have a big day in Week 15. Flowers has now seen 18 targets over the last two games and has reached the end zone in both games since Mark Andrews was injured. He is a must-start on Sunday night against arguably the worst pass defense in the league.

The Jaguars have now dropped back-to-back games and need this win to stay ahead of the Colts and the Texans in the AFC South. While that could be difficult, expect them to keep this contest within three points. Trevor Lawrence should be healthier this week, giving the Jaguars an excellent chance of winning this game at home.

Brown has produced some decent numbers over the last few weeks, but his play has dropped off compared to earlier in the year. He’ll have another tough assignment in Week 15 with Riq Woolen. While Woolen hasn’t had a huge sophomore season, he has the size and the athleticism to give Brown trouble.

The Eagles have struggled to stop quicker receivers all season, and Lockett could have a huge day against this secondary. Look for Lockett to see a lot of James Bradberry and for Geno Smith to give him plenty of chances down the field.

The Eagles desperately need a big win after being blown out by the 49ers and the Cowboys in back-to-back weeks. The Seahawks need this win to stay alive in the NFC wild-card race, but this could be a get-right game for the Eagles on Monday Night Football.