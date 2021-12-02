 NFL Week 13 Injury Report: All 14 games | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 13 Injury Report: All 14 games

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) in action during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Dec 2, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

DAL @ NO | NYG @ MIA | PHI @ NYJ | TB @ ATL | ARZ @ CHI | MIN @ DET | IND @ HOU | LAC @ CIN | WFT @ LV | JAX @ LAR | BAL @ PIT | SF @ SEA | DEN @ KC | NE @ BUF

Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (+4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Taysom Hill QB NO Foot QB12 20.8 FP FP FP (-)
CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Concussion WR7 14.9 FP FP FP (-)
Alvin Kamara RB NO Knee RB9 14.3 LP LP LP Q
Amari Cooper WR DAL Reserve/COVID-19 WR24 12.6 (-) (-) LP Q
Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Knee RB19 12.0 FP FP FP (-)
Malik Turner WR DAL Illness 2.8 (-) (-) DNP Q
Cedrick Wilson WR DAL Ankle WR95 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins (-5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Glute WR20 12.6 FP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Quad WR54 10.5 DNP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Oblique/Quad WR71 8.6 DNP
Adam Shaheen TE MIA Knee TE36 6.8 LP
Kyle Rudolph TE NYG Ankle TE37 2.8 DNP
John Ross WR NYG Illness WR110 2.5 DNP
Phillip Lindsay RB MIA Ankle RB55 1.6 LP
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 0.3 DNP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Calf 0.0 DNP
Preston Williams WR MIA Knee WR109 0.0 FP
Daniel Jones QB NYG Neck QB26 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Ankle QB5 24.3 LP
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Knee QB28 15.5 FP
DeVonta Smith WR PHI Illness WR22 13.9 DNP
Miles Sanders RB PHI Ankle RB21 12.4 LP
Corey Davis WR NYJ Groin WR62 11.1 DNP
Boston Scott RB PHI Illness RB33 6.5 DNP
Trevon Wesco TE NYJ Ankle 0.5 DNP
Jordan Howard RB PHI Knee RB76 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (+11)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL NIR – Rest RB10 13.0 DNP
Jaelon Darden WR TB Concussion 2.5 DNP
Antonio Brown WR TB Ankle WR76 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (+7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kyler Murray QB ARZ Ankle QB4 24.4 LP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Hamstring WR41 12.4 LP
Allen Robinson II WR CHI Hamstring WR65 8.3 DNP
Cole Kmet TE CHI Groin TE16 7.9 DNP
Marquise Goodwin WR CHI Foot/ribs WR82 4.0 DNP
Damien Williams RB CHI Calf RB90 0.7 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (+7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
KhaDarel Hodge WR DET Illness 2.0 DNP
Dalvin Cook RB MIN Shoulder 0.0 DNP
D'Andre Swift RB DET Shoulder 0.0 DNP
Trinity Benson WR DET Knee 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (+9)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Brandin Cooks WR HST Illness WR17 14.9 DNP
David Johnson RB HST Illness/Thigh RB31 10.4 DNP
Danny Amendola WR HST Knee WR85 6.6 DNP
Jack Doyle TE IND Knee TE21 6.3 DNP
Chris Conley WR HST Illness WR92 4.7 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Auden Tate WR CIN Calf 1.4 DNP
Chris Evans RB CIN Ankle RB84 0.6 DNP
Mike Thomas WR CIN Illness 0.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Shin RB13 14.0 LP
DeSean Jackson WR LV Calf WR53 7.7 LP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Groin WR66 7.3 LP
Zay Jones WR LV Shoulder WR69 7.0 FP
Logan Thomas TE WAS Hamstring TE24 4.6 LP
J.D. McKissic RB WAS Concussion RB35 3.7 DNP
Darren Waller TE LV Back/Knee 0.0 DNP
Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Hip 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams (-13)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Odell Beckham Jr. WR LA Hip WR25 13.6 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right Shoulder QB25 16.0 DNP
Chase Claypool WR PIT Toe WR28 12.2 LP
Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Concussion TE10 8.9 FP
Devin Duvernay WR BLT Thigh WR88 2.7 0
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Foot/Thigh RB75 1.6 DNP
Miles Boykin WR BLT Finger 0.7 LP
Nick Boyle TE BLT Knee 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Elijah Mitchell RB SF NIR – Rest RB8 18.1 DNP
Alex Collins RB SEA Abdomen RB34 9.1 LP
Penny Hart WR SEA Ankle 1.1 FP
Rashaad Penny RB SEA Hamstring RB80 0.4 LP
Travis Homer RB SEA Calf RB77 0.4 FP
Trey Sermon RB SF Ankle 0.2 DNP
JaMycal Hasty RB SF Ankle 0.0 LP
Deebo Samuel WR SF Groin 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC NIR – Rest WR2 19.0 DNP
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Tibia QB22 17.1 FP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Shoulder/Hip RB23 9.7 DNP
Mecole Hardman WR KC NIR – Rest WR75 6.2 DNP
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.6 FP
Tyrie Cleveland WR DEN Hamstring 0.2 LP
Eric Saubert TE DEN Ankle 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (-3)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

