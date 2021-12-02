NFL Week 13 Injury Report: All 14 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Dallas Cowboys @ New Orleans Saints (+4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Foot
|QB12
|20.8
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|Concussion
|WR7
|14.9
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB9
|14.3
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Q
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|DAL
|Reserve/COVID-19
|WR24
|12.6
|(-)
|(-)
|LP
|Q
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|Knee
|RB19
|12.0
|FP
|FP
|FP
|(-)
|Malik Turner
|WR
|DAL
|Illness
|2.8
|(-)
|(-)
|DNP
|Q
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|DAL
|Ankle
|WR95
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins (-5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|Glute
|WR20
|12.6
|FP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR54
|10.5
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Oblique/Quad
|WR71
|8.6
|DNP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|MIA
|Knee
|TE36
|6.8
|LP
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|NYG
|Ankle
|TE37
|2.8
|DNP
|John Ross
|WR
|NYG
|Illness
|WR110
|2.5
|DNP
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|MIA
|Ankle
|RB55
|1.6
|LP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|0.3
|DNP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Calf
|0.0
|DNP
|Preston Williams
|WR
|MIA
|Knee
|WR109
|0.0
|FP
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|Neck
|QB26
|0.0
|LP
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|Ankle
|QB5
|24.3
|LP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Knee
|QB28
|15.5
|FP
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|Illness
|WR22
|13.9
|DNP
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|Ankle
|RB21
|12.4
|LP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|NYJ
|Groin
|WR62
|11.1
|DNP
|Boston Scott
|RB
|PHI
|Illness
|RB33
|6.5
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|NYJ
|Ankle
|0.5
|DNP
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|PHI
|Knee
|RB76
|0.0
|DNP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (+11)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|ATL
|NIR – Rest
|RB10
|13.0
|DNP
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|TB
|Concussion
|2.5
|DNP
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|Ankle
|WR76
|0.0
|DNP
Arizona Cardinals @ Chicago Bears (+7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|QB4
|24.4
|LP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|WR41
|12.4
|LP
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|CHI
|Hamstring
|WR65
|8.3
|DNP
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|Groin
|TE16
|7.9
|DNP
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|CHI
|Foot/ribs
|WR82
|4.0
|DNP
|Damien Williams
|RB
|CHI
|Calf
|RB90
|0.7
|DNP
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (+7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|DET
|Illness
|2.0
|DNP
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|Trinity Benson
|WR
|DET
|Knee
|0.0
|LP
Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (+9)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|Illness
|WR17
|14.9
|DNP
|David Johnson
|RB
|HST
|Illness/Thigh
|RB31
|10.4
|DNP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|Knee
|WR85
|6.6
|DNP
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|IND
|Knee
|TE21
|6.3
|DNP
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Illness
|WR92
|4.7
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Auden Tate
|WR
|CIN
|Calf
|1.4
|DNP
|Chris Evans
|RB
|CIN
|Ankle
|RB84
|0.6
|DNP
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|CIN
|Illness
|0.6
|DNP
Washington Football Team @ Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Shin
|RB13
|14.0
|LP
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|LV
|Calf
|WR53
|7.7
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Groin
|WR66
|7.3
|LP
|Zay Jones
|WR
|LV
|Shoulder
|WR69
|7.0
|FP
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|WAS
|Hamstring
|TE24
|4.6
|LP
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|WAS
|Concussion
|RB35
|3.7
|DNP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Back/Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|WAS
|Hip
|0.0
|LP
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Rams (-13)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|LA
|Hip
|WR25
|13.6
|LP
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right Shoulder
|QB25
|16.0
|DNP
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|Toe
|WR28
|12.2
|LP
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|Concussion
|TE10
|8.9
|FP
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR88
|2.7
|0
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Foot/Thigh
|RB75
|1.6
|DNP
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|BLT
|Finger
|0.7
|LP
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|BLT
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|NIR – Rest
|RB8
|18.1
|DNP
|Alex Collins
|RB
|SEA
|Abdomen
|RB34
|9.1
|LP
|Penny Hart
|WR
|SEA
|Ankle
|1.1
|FP
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|SEA
|Hamstring
|RB80
|0.4
|LP
|Travis Homer
|RB
|SEA
|Calf
|RB77
|0.4
|FP
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|SF
|Ankle
|0.2
|DNP
|JaMycal Hasty
|RB
|SF
|Ankle
|0.0
|LP
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|Groin
|0.0
|DNP
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|NIR – Rest
|WR2
|19.0
|DNP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Tibia
|QB22
|17.1
|FP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Shoulder/Hip
|RB23
|9.7
|DNP
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|KC
|NIR – Rest
|WR75
|6.2
|DNP
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.6
|FP
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|DEN
|Hamstring
|0.2
|LP
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|DEN
|Ankle
|0.0
|DNP
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (-3)
Injury report not yet posted…
