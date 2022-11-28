NFL Week 12 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams: Garrett Wilson, Josh Jacobs shine, Alvin Kamara struggles

• Rookie wide receiver standouts: Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks and Christian Watson all were highlighted for spectacular performances in Week 12.

• Josh Jacobs walks it off: The Raiders running back played through a calf injury to total over 300 yards from scrimmage in an overtime win.

• Two fumbles: Alvin Kamara put the ball on the ground twice as the Saints were shut out by the 49ers.

One up: LB Zaven Collins

Key grade: 76.4 defensive grade

Collins let up just one three-yard catch on three targets with a near-interception and a defensive stop.

One down: TE Trey McBride

Key grade: 33.1 receiving grade

McBride made just one catch and dropped a pass in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He picked up one yard.

One up: RG Chris Lindstrom

Key grade: 95.2 offensive grade

Lindstrom is putting on a clinic this season. He wasn’t beaten a single time in pass protection.

One down: CB Darren Hall

Key grade: 52.0 coverage grade

Hall was targeted twice and let up two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

One up: QB Lamar Jackson

Key grade: 89.6 passing grade

Jackson went just 16-of-32 passing, but Ravens receivers dropped five passes. He made three big-time throws, didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays and carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards, with 61 coming after contact.

One down: RB Kenyan Drake

Key grade: 48.6 offensive grade

Drake carried the ball twice for just two yards, dropped a pass and allowed a hurry in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

One up: DI Ed Oliver

Key grade: 92.7 run-defense grade

Oliver was disruptive in the run and pass games. He totaled five defensive stops and added a sack and quarterback hit as a pass-rusher in Thursday afternoon’s win over the Detroit Lions.

One down: RT Spencer Brown

Key grade: 31.6 pass-blocking grade

Brown was beaten for six pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit.

One up: QB Sam Darnold

Key grade: 82.0 passing grade

We could have given this to wide receiver D.J. Moore or edge defender Brian Burns, but they're obvious choices. Darnold earned his highest passing grade since Week 2 of the 2020 season and made two big-time throws in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

One down: CB Jaycee Horn

Key grade: 53.2 coverage grade

Horn is a phenomenal player, but he earned Carolina’s second-lowest coverage grade on Sunday while allowing a team-high 35 yards on two catches with two penalties.

One up: RB David Montgomery

Key grade: 77.0 rushing grade

Not much went right for the Bears on Sunday, but Montgomery forced seven missed tackles and picked up 60 of his 91 yards after contact with four explosive runs.

One down: QB Trevor Siemian

Key grade: 32.7 passing grade

Siemian filled in for Justin Fields and played through an oblique injury. Outside of the first quarter, it was ugly, and Siemian finished with two turnover-worthy plays and no big-time throws in the loss to the Jets.

One up: CB Mike Hilton

Key grade: 90.4 run-defense grade

Hilton made four run stops and one more defensive stop in the passing game to earn a 78.9 overall defensive grade.

One down: LG Cordell Volson

Key grade: 46.2 pass-blocking grade

The rookie guard earned the lowest pass-blocking grade among Bengals offensive linemen after letting up two hurries. He was beaten by his defender twice more.

One up: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Key grade: 83.1 coverage grade

Owusu-Koramoah did let up a touchdown in coverage but was Cleveland's highest-graded defender with three defensive stops and only 14 yards allowed through the air.

One down: CB Denzel Ward

Key grade: 54.9 coverage grade

Ward didn't have as much success in coverage, giving up five catches for 69 yards with four first downs and a touchdown.

One up: TE Jake Ferguson

Key grade: 94.1 receiving grade

It was a tight end party for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Dalton Schultz caught two touchdowns, Peyton Hendershot ran a touchdown in and Ferguson caught three passes on three targets for 57 yards in the win over the Giants.

One down: LT Tyler Smith

Key grade: 26.1 pass-blocking grade

Smith had a tough time against fellow 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. He allowed seven total pressures, including three quarterback hits.

One up: S Kareem Jackson

Key grade: 73.2 run-defense grade

Not much went right for the Broncos in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Jackson made four run stops from safety, however, and didn't let up a catch.

One down: CB Patrick Surtain II

Key grade: 41.6 coverage grade

The real “down” here might be head coach Nathaniel Hackett, but Surtain had a second consecutive off day with three catches allowed on six targets for 77 yards with a touchdown while facing Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

One up: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Key grade: 88.6 receiving grade

St. Brown makes life easier for quarterback Jared Goff and always seems open. He caught nine passes on 10 targets for 122 yards in the Thanksgiving loss to the Bills. He forced two missed tackles, picked up seven first downs and racked up 42 yards after the catch.

One down: TE Brock Wright

Key grade: 33.1 offensive grade

Wright was one of the players tasked to replace T.J. Hockenson after his trade at the deadline. Wright allowed three pressures on nine pass-blocking snaps and dropped a pass.

One up: WR Christian Watson

Key grade: 83.4 receiving grade

The rookie out of North Dakota State is simply on another level right now. He caught four passes on six targets for 110 yards with a touchdown, four first downs, three explosive plays and one contested catch in Sunday night's loss to the Eagles.

One down: CB Rasul Douglas

Key grade: 49.8 coverage grade

Douglas gave up both of the Eagles' passing touchdowns and three total first downs while yielding 59 yards in coverage. He also dropped an interception.

One up: EDGE Jerry Hughes

Key grade: 75.1 pass-rushing grade

Hughes had a good excuse to knock over a Gatorade cooler mid-game. He excelled in a losing effort to the Dolphins with eight pressures on 30 snaps.

One down: QB Kyle Allen

Key grade: 38.0 passing grade

The decision to bench Davis Mills and start Kyle Allen was a strange one. Allen made one big-time throw and five turnover-worthy plays and came away with one touchdown and two interceptions.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: PLAYING MONDAY NIGHT

One up: WR Zay Jones

Key grade: 87.0 receiving grade

Jones caught 11 passes on 14 targets for 145 yards plus the game-winning two-point conversion. He picked up seven first downs, made two defenders miss tackles and had three explosive plays.

One down: S Rayshawn Jenkins

Key grade: 45.6 coverage grade

Jenkins yielded three catches on four targets for 71 yards, the majority of which came on a catch by ageless Ravens deep threat DeSean Jackson.

One up: CB L’Jarius Sneed

Key grade: 93.1 coverage grade

Sneed is one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL. He put together another impressive performance, allowing three catches on four targets for nine yards with an interception in a win over the Rams.

One down: LG Nick Allegretti

Key grade: 49.1 pass-block grade

The Chiefs didn’t have many negative performances in Sunday’s win. Allegretti let up three pressures.

One up: RB Josh Jacobs

Key grade: 89.2 offensive grade

Jacobs is forgiven for the hurry he let up in pass protection after walking off the game with an 86-yard touchdown run and compiling 303 total yards in Sunday’s overtime win over the Seahawks, all while playing through a calf injury. He picked up 176 of those yards after contact and forced six missed tackles.

One down: RG Alex Bars

Key grade: 58.0 pass-blocking grade

The Raiders’ offensive line played well overall, but Bars let up a sack and four total pressures in pass protection.

One up: LG Matt Feiler

Key grade: 84.0 pass-blocking grade

Feiler was beaten by a defender just twice in pass protection and didn't allow a pressure in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

One down: RT Trey Pipkins

Key grade: 38.0 pass-blocking grade

On the flip side, Pipkins was beaten nine times and let up four pressures, including two quarterback hits.

One up: C Coleman Shelton

Key grade: 77.6 pass-blocking grade

We’ll actually highlight a positive performance by a Rams offensive lineman for once. Shelton was beaten by a defender just one time in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

One down: LT AJ Arcuri

Key grade: 29.4 pass-blocking grade

The 2022 seventh-round pick wasn’t a complete disaster starting at left tackle after being signed from the practice squad Saturday. But he did allow five pressures.

One up: CB Xavien Howard

Key grade: 79.0 coverage grade

Howard was targeted just twice, didn’t allow a reception and forced an incompletion on 45 coverage snaps in a win over the Texans.

One down: LT Brandon Shell

Key grade: 15.5 pass-blocking grade

Shell filled in after Terron Armstead suffered a pec injury. He surrendered five pressures on 20 snaps and was beaten by his defender another three times.

One up: WR Justin Jefferson

Key grade: 86.1 offensive grade

Jefferson was a game-breaker in Thursday’s win over the Patriots. He caught nine passes on 11 targets for 139 yards with a touchdown. He made two contested catches and picked up five first downs.

One down: LB Jordan Hicks

Key grade: 54.6 coverage grade

Hicks found himself trailing in coverage again, letting up five catches on five targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. He’s allowed 200 receiving yards over the past two weeks and 541 on the season.

One up: QB Mac Jones

Key grade: 88.0 offensive grade

With three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, Jones looked like the player who stood out in his rookie season rather than the quarterback who has struggled in Year 2.

One down: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

Key grade: 41.1 defensive grade

Bentley has been great this season, but Thursday night’s loss to the Vikings was his lowest-graded performance of the season after he missed three tackles and allowed 50 yards in coverage.

One up: CB Paulson Adebo

Key grade: 82.5 coverage grade

The Saints were shut out by the 49ers, so not much went right for them, but Adebo forced two incompletions while allowing three catches on seven targets for 35 yards.

One down: RB Alvin Kamara

Key grade: 45.5 offensive grade

Kamara lost two fumbles Sunday, one of which came inches from the end zone. He managed just 13 yards on seven carries.

One up: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Key grade: 87.2 defensive grade

The fifth-overall pick had a breakout performance with a career-high nine pressures in the Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys. He hit Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott five times.

One down: CB Nick McCloud

Key grade: 41.3 coverage grade

McCloud allowed one of the Cowboys’ two passing touchdowns. In all, he let up five catches on six targets for 70 yards with the score.

One up: WR Garrett Wilson

Key grade: 84.4 receiving grade

Wilson scored two touchdowns in his first game with Mike White starting. In all, he caught five passes on eight targets for 95 yards with two touchdowns. Fifty-seven of those yards came after the catch, and 41 came after contact. All five of his catches went for first downs, and he made one contested catch, one explosive play and one forced missed tackle.

One down: DI Tanzel Smart

Key grade: 42.8 run-defense grade

There weren’t many obvious “down” performances for the Jets in Sunday’s win over the Bears. Smart earned a team-low run-defense grade with zero defensive stops.

One up: C Jason Kelce

Key grade: 91.2 run-block grade

Kelce didn't allow a single pressure and was key in opening rushing lanes for Eagles ball-carriers to run for 363 yards at 7.4 yards per attempt in Sunday night's win over the Packers.

One down: S Marcus Epps

Key grade: 26.8 coverage grade

All four catches Epps allowed went for touchdowns or first downs. In all, he surrendered four catches on six targets for 118 yards with two touchdowns.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: PLAYING MONDAY NIGHT

One up: LB Fred Warner

Key grade: 89.6 defensive grade

Warner made four defensive stops and two forced incompletions in a shutout win over the Saints. He let up just one 20-yard catch on three targets.

One down: LG Aaron Banks

Key grade: 45.4 pass-blocking grade

Banks had a tough time in pass protection, allowing seven total pressures, including a quarterback hit.

One up: S Quandre Diggs

Key grade: 85.8 coverage grade

Diggs let up a touchdown but also picked off Raiders quarterback Derek Carr twice in Sunday's loss. He was targeted twice and surrendered an 18-yard touchdown.

One down: CB Michael Jackson

Key grade: 40.2 coverage grade

Carr went after Jackson in Sunday’s Seahawks loss. Jackson surrendered eight catches, five first downs, one touchdown and 122 yards on 11 targets. He did force one incompletion.

One up: DI Vita Vea

Key grade: 81.0 defensive grade

Vea generated four hurries and also earned a 78.2 run-defense grade with two defensive stops.

One down: CB Carlton Davis

Key grade: 43.0 coverage grade

Typically one of the Buccaneers’ better defenders, Davis allowed six catches on 10 targets for 109 yards. All six of those catches went for first downs in an overtime loss to the Browns. He did also register two pass breakups.

One up: WR Treylon Burks

Key grade: 75.7 receiving grade

Burks is proving to be an emerging playmaker for Tennessee. He caught four passes on six targets for 70 yards and made a heads-up play to recover a Derrick Henry fumble for a touchdown.

One down: CB Roger McCreary

Key grade: 60.9 coverage grade

It was an up-and-down performance for the rookie second-round pick. He allowed 49 yards and a touchdown but also forced two incompletions.

One up: RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Key grade: 83.1 rushing grade

Robinson did drop a pass, but he also scored a touchdown through the air and added 18 carries for 105 yards with four forced missed tackles on the ground in Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

One down: LB Jamin Davis

Key grade: 26.4 defensive grade

Davis didn’t make any stops in the run game and gave up eight catches on 10 targets for 110 yards in coverage.